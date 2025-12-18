Winter is calling. It’s the season to swap city streets for snow-dusted peaks, fireside lounges, and an après scene that’s as much a draw as the slopes. In the U.S., ski season generally runs from late November through April, depending on the mountain. There’s also a perk for Epic Pass holders this year: season-long passholders can gift 6–10 Epic Friend Tickets (which offer 50% off lift tickets at 37 North American resorts).

When picking a resort, it helps to think beyond the runs. The Fora travel advisors consulted for this list suggest starting with the vibe: ski-town energy with walkable shops and bars, or privacy with quiet mountain views? A spa circuit or a cocktail-forward lounge? If skiing is the priority, ski-in/ski-out access can make or break the trip. And for anyone driving in winter conditions, a 4x4 or all-wheel-drive rental is worth it.

Ahead, 25 standout U.S. ski resorts that pair strong terrain with design-forward stays, excellent dining, and unmatched amenities.

Aspen’s most iconic ski-in/ski-out address, The Little Nell is the only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel on Aspen mountain. Fora Advisor Jill Hirsberg calls it “the perfect blend of quaint and luxury.” Inside, it’s equal parts polished and social: après skiers spill into Ajax Tavern for champagne and truffle fries, while the hotel’s wine cellar feels like a destination in its own right, stocked with more than 20,000 bottles and covered in signatures from famous guests like Michael Jordan to a former U.S. President. Add a ski concierge, a world-class wine program, and slopeside views, and it’s an Aspen classic for people who want their powder with a side of glamour.

Set in Canyons Village, Pendry Park City brings a modern, design-forward sensibility to the Utah mountain scene, with true ski-in/ski-out access and a strong food-and-drink lineup. Rooms range from sleek studios to multi-bedroom residences with fireplaces and full kitchens. Dining includes KITA, a Japanese-inspired steak and sushi spot, plus Dos Olas Cantina for elevated Mexican fare. Après can be as simple as warming up by the fire at Après Pendry or as photogenic as a dip in the rooftop pool with mountain views. A full-service spa, ski valet, and easy access to Main Street via shuttle round out the appeal.

For travelers craving a quieter, more atmospheric mountain stay, Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky, Montana offers a true western escape with a touch of luxury. The century-old property features cozy log cabins tucked among the pines, each with a wood-burning fireplace and a snow-dusted porch. Days are built around cross-country skiing on more than 80 kilometers of groomed trails or snowshoeing through quiet forest paths. Evenings revolve around farm-to-table dining at Horn & Cantle or sleigh rides to dinners at a lantern-lit cabin.

Perched mid-mountain, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is a high-service, ski-in/ski-out stay with a deep bench of après and wellness perks. A mountain concierge can coordinate private instruction, premium rentals, seamless transfers, twilight snowshoeing, stargazing with an astronomer, and family-friendly programming. For peak après, the Veuve Clicquot Cabana Chalets are the move: private, firelit setups with mountain views, fur-lined seating, live DJs on weekends, and champagne service. The 17,000-square-foot spa and outdoor heated pool make it especially tempting for anyone who wants recovery to feel as indulgent as the ski day.

Gravity Haus places guests right in the heart of “Breck,” a mountain town in Colorado known for high-alpine terrain, big mountain views, and vintage-cool charm. The hotel leans modern and wellness-driven, with sleek rooms, loft-style layouts, and communal spaces that encourage lingering. On-site fitness programming, slope-side access, and locally inspired dining make it easy to balance adventure with relaxation. This winter, Breckenridge celebrates the season with the Rockstar Energy Open (Dec. 19–21), a free three-day festival of snowboarding, live music, and more, coinciding with the town’s legendary Ullr Fest, featuring the world’s longest shotski, a parade, and a giant community bonfire.

Utah’s Montage Deer Valley delivers a polished alpine experience with true ski-in/ski-out access and a deep roster of amenities. Fora advisor Jill Hirsberg describes it as “one million square feet of mountainside luxury,” noting that guests can easily trade slope time for bowling, dining, or the spa without leaving the property. Rooms, suites, and residences feature fireplaces and estate-style furnishings, while dining spans five restaurants and lounges. Warmed ski boots and attentive service make transitions on and off the mountain feel seamless.

Home to the 1960 Winter Olympics, Palisades Tahoe is known for serious terrain and family-friendly fun. While the mountain caters exceptionally well to experienced skiers and snowboarders, it also offers snow tubing, sledding, cross-country skiing, and ski school for beginners, says Tahoe resident and Fora advisor Amanda Bates. That range makes it appealing for families and mixed-skill groups alike. Between Olympic-level runs and playful off-slope options, Palisades delivers a full-spectrum mountain experience.

Sonnenalp Vail transports guests to a European alpine village. And this season, it’s easier than ever to reach the resort thanks to expanded non-stop flights to Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) from 20 major markets, including new direct service from Washington/Dulles, New York (JFK), and Charlotte. The property combines old-world aesthetics with modern comforts, including a spa with an indoor-outdoor pool and oxygen station, says Fora travel advisor Megan Freedman. All suites and rooms overlook Gore Creek or Vail Village and feature classic design details, such as wood beams and fireplaces. Dining ranges from refined European fare at Alpenrose to relaxed après cocktails in the Living Room & Bar. Its central location makes skiing, shopping, and après effortless. Guests can also catch Pop-Up Mountain Music, with surprise performances by top artists at venues like Eagle’s Nest Rooftop and Talon’s Deck, adding a festive soundtrack to an already unforgettable trip.

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, is a secluded, all-inclusive retreat that blends winter adventure with intimate luxury. While it’s not a traditional large-scale ski resort, it offers a private ski hill ideal for lighter ski days or newer skiers. Or you can drive 35 minutes to the slopes at Killington, says Fora advisor Megan Freedman. Each cottage and suite is individually designed, with fireplaces and private outdoor spaces. Dining is a highlight, with daily farm-to-table menus showcasing local ingredients and Vermont wines. Beyond downhill skiing, guests can enjoy snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and sledding. With attentive service, a range of seasonal activities, and a serene, wooded setting, Twin Farms offers a restorative winter escape.

At the base of Hunter Mountain, Hotel Lilien is a boutique Catskills escape housed in a restored 1890s mansion. The 18-room property blends vintage character with cozy alpine details like a wood-burning stove, a wood-paneled library, and a hand-carved billiards table. Après centers around the cocktail bar, comfort-forward fare (don’t sleep on the fried chicken sandwich and the campfire skillet cookie and ice cream), and rotating live programming, from DJs to jazz nights. With easy access to skiing and scenic winter hikes to frozen waterfalls like Kaaterskill Falls, it’s a charming base for a weekend upstate reset.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek offers a refined take on classic mountain luxury, anchored by ski-in/ski-out access. The rooms and suites pair warm natural materials with understated elegance, many featuring fireplaces and balconies with slope or village views. Ski days unfold seamlessly with on-site valet service, while après-ski shifts to fire-lit patios, craft cocktails, and relaxed dining just steps from the lifts. Add a full-service spa, outdoor pool, and walkable access to Beaver Creek’s boutiques and restaurants, and it’s a stay that balances comfort, convenience, and polish with ease.

In the heart of Mammoth Lakes, California, Outbound Mammoth offers a modern, design-forward base for exploring. The area is known for its long season, heavy snowfall, and diverse terrain for every skill level. The hotel features sleek, contemporary rooms with warm mountain-inspired touches, communal lounges perfect for unwinding, and easy access to slopeside adventure. Après-ski unfolds at Bar Sierra, where modern takes on alpine comfort food meet an old-school arcade complete with classics like Pac-Man. It’s a relaxed, social atmosphere that feels especially well-suited to group trips.

Three Forks Ranch offers one of the most exclusive ski experiences in the U.S., with private access to 23 runs on its own mountain. That means no lines, no crowds—just uninterrupted powder. Heated snowcats transport guests to the summit, and guided skiing is available for all levels, with gear included. Off the slopes, the all-inclusive experience extends to fine dining, spa treatments, fitness classes, and including high-tech health screenings like DEXA body composition scans and the GRAIL Multi-Cancer Test through its Mayo Clinic partnership. It’s a rare blend of privacy, adventure, and high-touch health-focused luxury.

At the heart of Sun Valley, Idaho, Limelight Ketchum combines colorful, modern design with mountain-town warmth. Rooms and loft-style residences offer fireplaces, full kitchens, and balconies with mountain views. Après-ski comes alive by the heated pool, fire pits, and lively lounge, while the on-site restaurant serves elevated comfort food. This property is ideal for style-conscious travelers seeking a cool escape.

Tucked between Beaver Creek and Vail, the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch offers ski-in/ski-out access with a more secluded feel. Rooms and suites feature fireplaces and mountain-facing terraces, while après ranges from cocktails by the fire to spa treatments designed for post-slope recovery.

Four Seasons Jackson Hole combines contemporary luxury with a distinctly Western setting. Rooms and suites pair modern finishes with rustic accents and mountain views. Fora advisor Jill Hirsberg notes that the property delivers “top-notch Four Seasons service while being perfectly positioned for skiing in Teton Village,” along with an understated, relaxing atmosphere. Ski-in/ski-out access, a world-class spa, and fireside après options make it a dependable choice for comfort-focused mountain travelers.

Located in Vermont’s Green Mountains, Topnotch Resort pairs New England charm with modern comforts. Rooms and suites feature fireplaces and balconies with mountain views. Après-ski extends beyond the slopes with gourmet dining, a full-service spa, and cozy lounges for sipping local wine, making it a destination for both outdoor adventure and indulgent downtime.

​​St. Regis Aspen brings historic glamour and a high-energy après scene. Located at the base of Aspen Mountain, the resort offers slopeside access alongside designer interiors and spa amenities. Snow Lodge, the property’s offshoot of Surf Lodge in Montauk, features live music and a youthful crowd. The main property features a spa, heated pool, and Michelin-level dining, making it the perfect mix of high-style socializing and mountain adventure.

Set across 3,500 private acres near Park City, The Lodge at Blue Sky marries rustic architecture with contemporary luxury. Guests can explore snowshoeing and cross-country trails, unwind at the spa, and enjoy farm-to-table dining sourced from the property’s surroundings. It’s a secluded escape that still feels thoughtfully luxe.

The Blake at Taos Ski Valley

At the base of Taos Ski Valley, The Blake offers boutique accommodations with modern design and slopeside convenience. Fireplaces, alpine views, and an intimate après bar create a cozy post-ski atmosphere. With terrain suited to both beginners and advanced skiers, it’s a stylish gateway to New Mexico’s high-desert mountains.

Omni Mount Washington Resort delivers historic grandeur at the foot of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. The property features classic architecture with updated amenities, including ski access, fine dining, and a full-service spa. Beyond skiing, guests can enjoy snowshoeing, dog sledding, and scenic winter walks, making it a quintessential New England escape.

Located slopeside in Steamboat Springs, The Steamboat Grand offers modern accommodations with fireplaces, kitchens, and balconies overlooking the runs. A recent $25 million renovation refreshed rooms and amenities, positioning the hotel as a contemporary base for winter adventures. Après-ski includes fire-lit lounges, cocktails, and casual dining, while the spa and fitness center provide effortless relaxation after a day on the mountain.

In Telluride’s Mountain Village, Madeline Hotel & Residences’ refined design carries a distinct Western character. Rooms and residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplaces, and private balconies with views of the San Juan Mountains. With gondola access, a spa, outdoor pool, and both elevated and casual dining options, it’s a polished hub for winter adventures.

Viceroy Snowmass in Colorado pairs modern interiors with ski-in/ski-out convenience. Rooms and suites feature fireplaces and private terraces, while après unfolds at the rooftop lounge with cocktails and casual fare. A curated wellness program and spa offerings make it equally appealing for recovery days.