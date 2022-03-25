Menu
(Finances)
If You Want To Keep Your Finances In Order, Check Out This Money App — STAT
They just make “cents.”
By
Natalia Lusinski
1 hour ago
Tim Robberts/Getty
Mint
Not only is
Mint
free, but it can sync up all your accounts — checking, savings, bills, etc. — so you can
see where your money is going
. Plus, it categorizes your spending and warns you when you’re reaching spending limits.
@mintapp
YNAB
YNAB
stands for You Need A Budget and you can allot part of each paycheck into different categories (whether it’s bills or
savings goals
) and also set spending targets (like saving up $1,000 for a trip and regularly adding money to that category).
@youneedabudget
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.