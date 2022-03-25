(Finances)

If You Want To Keep Your Finances In Order, Check Out This Money App — STAT

They just make “cents.”

By Natalia Lusinski
Tim Robberts/Getty
best money apps

Mint

Not only is Mint free, but it can sync up all your accounts — checking, savings, bills, etc. — so you can see where your money is going. Plus, it categorizes your spending and warns you when you’re reaching spending limits.@mintapp

YNAB

YNAB stands for You Need A Budget and you can allot part of each paycheck into different categories (whether it’s bills or savings goals) and also set spending targets (like saving up $1,000 for a trip and regularly adding money to that category).@youneedabudget

Tap