In Milan, style isn’t just reserved for the runway — it’s in the architecture, the aperitivo, and yes, the hotels. Whether you’re here for Fashion Week, Salone del Mobile, or simply to soak up the city's creative energy, where you stay can be just as chic as what you wear.

These 25 hotels are more than just places to sleep — they’re expressions of Milanese style, each with their own distinct point of view. From heritage palazzos transformed by top interior designers to edgy boutique spots with art gallery vibes, every property on this list brings something stylish to the table. Expect curated furnishings, bold color palettes, rooftop views, and guests that look like they just stepped out of a campaign shoot. Here, the best hotels in the city of Milan.

Tucked behind discreet doors in Milan’s historic fashion quarter, the Four Seasons Hotel Milano is a 15th-century convent-turned-luxury hideaway that exudes timeless style. With 118 rooms and suites, many overlooking a tranquil cloistered courtyard, the hotel balances classical architecture with contemporary Italian design. Guests can unwind in the chic spa set beneath original vaulted brick ceilings or savor Milanese cuisine at Zelo, all just steps from Via della Spiga. An essential stay for those who want to sleep as stylishly as they dress.

Housed in a former perfume factory in the heart of Milan’s fashionable Navigli district, this sleek all-suite hotel is a sensory experience in itself. Each of the 68 suites is inspired by a different fragrance note, from floral to woody to spicy, making every stay feel personally curated. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Mr & Mrs Smith, and Michelin-listed to boot — it’s not just a place to stay, it’s also a place to be seen (and smelled).

A temple of minimalist cool in the heart of the fashion district, the Armani Hotel Milano is the ultimate expression of the Giorgio Armani lifestyle. This sleek five-star property occupies a 1930s rationalist building and offers 95 rooms and suites, all designed with Armani’s signature aesthetic — clean lines, calming neutrals, and discreet luxury. The service is personalized, with “Lifestyle Managers” attending to every detail. Expect a Michelin-starred dining experience, a tranquil spa, and an enviable address on Via Manzoni. It’s also a member of the Design Hotels collection.

Nestled on a quiet street steps from Via Montenapoleone, the Bulgari Hotel Milano is a five-star urban retreat that blends timeless glamour with garden tranquility. Surrounded by a 4,000-square-meter private botanical garden, the hotel features 58 rooms and suites — some with private terraces — decked out in dark woods, cream stone, and rich textiles. The on-site Bulgari Spa and restaurant offer elevated indulgence. It’s no wonder it’s a favorite among the international fashion set during Milan Fashion Week, so if you’re in town, expect some sightings.

Playful, unexpected, and undeniably sweet, Milan’s ODSweet Hotel is a design fever dream come to life. Located just steps from the Duomo, the candy-themed hotel (yes, really) pulls it off with surprising sophistication: Bubblegum-pink walls, caramel-toned furniture, and cotton-candy lighting somehow all work. Rooms are smartly designed and surprisingly luxe, with clever details and high-end touches. It’s the kind of place where whimsy meets wow — and makes for an unforgettable stay.

Housed in a restored 16th-century former seminary with Milan’s largest private courtyard, Portrait Milano brings a new level of opulence to the city’s hospitality scene. This all-suite, five-star hotel from the Lungarno Collection (owned by the Ferragamo family) features 73 beautifully appointed suites with custom furnishings and luxurious details. Located in the fashion heart of the Quadrilatero, it also includes a curated gallery of boutiques and restaurants, making it a one-stop shop for anything you should need during your time in Milan.

One of the newest hotspots in Milan, Casa Cipriani combines the private club feel of its New York counterpart with unmistakable Italian charm. Located in the 1917 neo-classical Palazzo Bernasconi, the five-star hotel offers just 15 rooms and suites — each one exquisitely designed with art deco flair, lacquered wood, and Cipriani’s signature light blue tones. Members and guests can access the private club, wellness center, and Cipriani’s legendary dining. It’s ideal for those who prefer discretion with their design.

For bold design and a fun, boutique atmosphere just steps from the Duomo, Room Mate Giulia delivers in spades. This 85-room hotel combines vintage Milanese accents with a splashy color palette and mid-century furniture, all created by Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola. Part of the Room Mate Hotels group, it’s four-star but fashion-forward, offering a vibrant, design-savvy alternative to other hotels in the city, which can feel stuffy. Expect friendly service, a cozy spa, and Instagram-ready interiors.

Elegant and understated, Senato Hotel Milano is a four-star, family-owned boutique hotel located in a neoclassical building in the fashionable Brera district. With 43 rooms and suites, the hotel embodies a quiet sophistication — think monochrome color schemes, brass accents, and Carrara marble. It’s a favorite among design-conscious travelers and fashion insiders looking for something stylish yet intimate. A hidden gem with a chic inner courtyard and a cocktail bar perfect for aperitivo hour.

Located in the up-and-coming Porta Volta district, Hotel VIU Milan is a contemporary five-star hotel that blends sustainability with Milanese flair. Designed by architect Arassociati with interiors by Nicola Gallizia, it features 124 sleek rooms, many with private balconies. The rooftop pool — one of the city’s only — offers panoramic skyline views. As a member of Design Hotels, VIU draws a stylish international crowd and stands out for its focus on modernity, comfort, and conscious design.

Now this is a cool hotel. Bold, edgy, and perfectly positioned steps from the Duomo, STRAF is a four-star boutique hotel that doubles as an art installation. With interiors by fashion designer Vincenzo de Cotiis, the 66-room hotel uses recycled materials, industrial textures, and sculptural forms to make a strong design statement. The vibe is fashion-forward, with an urban soundtrack, a lively street-facing bar, and an art gallery feel. A member of Design Hotels, STRAF is for guests who prefer their luxury with an avant-garde twist.

A love letter to 1960s Milan, Casa Baglioni brings bold mid-century design and museum-worthy art to the heart of Brera. Housed in a restored Liberty-style palazzo, the hotel features just 30 rooms and suites, each outfitted with curated Italian furnishings, handcrafted details, and vibrant pops of color. Interiors by Spagnulo & Partners set the stage for a stay that feels equal parts stylish and intimate. Don’t miss the rooftop terrace or the restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Claudio Sadler — a true nod to Milanese taste, in every sense.

Tucked behind an unassuming façade on a quiet street in the Quadrilatero d’Oro, The Manzoni is the kind of boutique hotel fashion insiders whisper about. With just 18 rooms, this design-driven stay blends Italian craftsmanship with contemporary minimalism — think velvet headboards, herringbone wood floors, and custom furniture. It feels more like a private Milanese residence than a hotel, and that’s exactly the point. An intimate hideaway just steps from Via Montenapoleone.

One of Milan’s grand hotels, Hotel Principe di Savoia is where old-world glamour meets modern luxury. From the opulent lobby to the richly appointed rooms (300 in total), every inch of this five-star icon exudes regal flair — velvet drapes, polished marble, and Murano glass chandeliers included. The rooftop spa is a serene escape, while the bar and restaurant are essential stops during Fashion Week. A longtime favorite of celebrities, fashion royalty, and actual royalty.

Aethos Milan feels more like a members-only club than a hotel — and that’s intentional. Located in the trendy Navigli district, this 32-suite property mixes vintage finds, mid-century design, and curated art with a laid-back yet luxe vibe. Rooms feature warm woods, plush textiles, and collected curios from across the globe. The scene is decidedly creative, the cocktails are excellent, and the style is effortless. It’s where Milan’s cool crowd sleeps (and sips).

Palazzo Parigi blends Parisian elegance with Italian romance in the heart of Brera. Grand staircases, marble columns, and crystal chandeliers set the tone in the common areas, while the 98 rooms and suites are bright, spacious, and classically luxe. The Grand Spa is a destination in its own right, complete with Moroccan hammam and indoor pool.

With its slick black marble, glass façades, and rooftop buzz, ME Milan Il Duca brings a dose of urban cool to Milan’s hospitality scene. Part of the Melia Hotels group, this five-star property offers 132 rooms with a sleek, monochrome palette and floor-to-ceiling windows. The real showstopper? Radio Rooftop Bar — one of Milan’s hottest spots for sunset cocktails with a skyline view. Fashion-forward in every sense.

Playful, retro, and perfectly located, Max Brown Missori offers a refreshing twist on Milan’s hotel scene. With 64 rooms inspired by 1970s design — think vintage furniture, Crosley record players, and warm color palettes — it feels like stepping into a stylish time capsule. The vibe is casual but curated, with a central location that puts the Duomo and cultural landmarks within easy reach.

Modern Milanese sophistication meets lifestyle luxury at the Radisson Collection Santa Sofia. Set between the Duomo and the Navigli, this five-star stay features 159 rooms with bold design — sleek lines, warm tones, and loft-style windows that flood the space with natural light. The rooftop pool and SALI restaurant offer skyline views and Izakaya-inspired cuisine, while the in-house hi-fi lounge brings audiophile cool to the common spaces.

Bold and creative, nhow Milano sits in a striking industrial building on Via Tortona, in the beating heart of the city’s design district. With 246 rooms and suites across five distinct design styles, every stay here feels like stepping into a living gallery — think hardwood floors, vibrant color schemes from fuchsia to violet, modular furniture, and standout pieces like “Choose” lamps by Artemide and armchairs by Matteo Thun. The public areas evolve every few months with rotating art installations, making the hotel part-visual exhibition, part-urban playground. Amenities include a rooftop pool and solarium with panoramic views, a restaurant and bar, fitness center, pet‑friendly rooms, and event spaces that double as stages.

Steeped in Milanese history and modernist style, Casa Brivio is a boutique‑residence‑hotel hybrid created by Filippo and Alberico Brivio Sforza. With 16 rooms in total, this design gem sits in a pair of buildings between Torre Velasca and the Colonne di San Lorenzo. The interiors are by Matteo Thun & Partners, with furnishings by Cassina Custom Interiors — think bespoke wardrobes that divide sleeping and living areas, vintage‑modernist touches, terrazzo flooring, pastel and jewel‑tone palettes, and art pieces that nod to the golden age of Italian design. Casa Brivio doesn’t try to be grand; it offers the feel of staying in a stylish Milanese home, with attention to craft, detail, and place.

One of the city’s refined landmarks, Park Hyatt Milan combines old school Milan settings with a contemporary refresh. It offers about 106 guest rooms and 25 suites, set within a late‑19th‑century palazzo. Neutral tones, travertine marble, elegant wood finishes, and stunning views create an atmosphere of quiet luxury. Highlights include a fine‑dining restaurant (Pellico 3), spa, and spaces that feel both chic and calm. Perfect for travelers looking for understated glamour with top‑tier service and proximity to the heart of Milan.

For those who prefer long stays, privacy, and a sense of residential luxury, Rocco Forte House on Via Manzoni delivers. Housed in a grand neoclassical palazzo in perhaps the most coveted address in Milan, it offers apartment‑style living with the craftsmanship, interior design, and service DNA of Rocco Forte Hotels. Olga Polizzi leads the design, combining timeless Italian materials and artisanal detail. Whether it’s for a weeklong fashion‑industry visit or an indulgent city escape, this property feels like having your own elegantly appointed Milan home.

Crossing Manzoni is a boutique lodging that’s all about personality in compact form. With six rooms over two floors of a neoclassical Milanese building, each room is individually styled — different textures, color stories, furniture, and lighting — some deluxe rooms even include hammam or chromotherapy showers. It blends designer detail with discreet service, and its location is unbeatable: walking distance to Via Montenapoleone, La Scala, and the Duomo, among other highlights. Ideal for design‑minded travelers who want something intimate, stylish, and uniquely Milanese.

Sina The Gray offers 21 uniquely designed rooms in the center of Milan, just off Piazza del Duomo, La Scala, and the Galleria. The décor mixes art deco façades with bold contemporary interiors. Some rooms offer private gyms or Turkish baths; others have dramatic touches like hanging beds or Jacuzzis with views. Service is boutique, the vibe is both daring and playful, and it hits the sweet spot of design‑hotel energy without feeling overdone.