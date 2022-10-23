If you dream of transforming your sleep routine into a luxe experience, it can be as simple as upgrading your bedding. The best luxury sheets come in a wide variety of materials ranging from rustic fibers like linen, to sleek, temperature-regulating silk. Aside from aesthetics, each material offers its own unique benefits when it comes to factors like breathability and softness.

The Expert

Amelia Jerden is a certified sleep science coach and sleep accessories specialist for Sleepopolis, where she researches and writes about all things-sleep related, including luxury sheets, mattresses, and bedding.

Materials To Consider When Shopping For The Best Luxury Sheets

As you search for a luxury sheet set, you're likely to encounter options made from cotton, linen, bamboo, eucalyptus, and silk — here’s a closer look at each material to help you find the best fit for your sleeping preferences.

Cotton

Naturally breathable, cotton sheets are generally offered in percale or sateen weaves, and the ones you choose will depend on the look and feel you prefer, as well as how warm you want your sheets to be. Sleep science coach Amelia Jerden explains to The Zoe Report that percale bed sheets “have tightly woven threads to make an airy, smooth, and crisp structure.” She adds that percale sheets are lightweight and breathable, making them “great for hot sleepers.” Cotton sateen sheets, on the other hand, have a weave pattern that gives them some drape and weight, and this ultimately makes them warmer. She also notes that a sateen weave is “shiny and silky,” which adds to their “more luxurious feel and appearance.”

Linen

“Linen sheets are very durable and long-lasting,” says Jerden, and despite the heftier feel, they’re still very breathable. Some people find even the best linen sheets to be a little rough at first use, but over time (they can last for decades) and with washing, they break in and become super soft.

Bamboo

Bamboo sheets are soft, breathable, and naturally temperature regulating — they also have moisture-wicking properties that make them great for people who sleep hot. Jensen also notes that they’re “perfect for people with allergies” since bamboo prevents moisture from building up, which is responsible for attracting dust mites, germs, and mold.

Eucalyptus

Similar to bamboo in the softness and breathability departments, eucalyptus sheets have moisture-wicking properties and are naturally wrinkle-resistant. Plus, since eucalyptus sheets help keep skin dry, they don’t “trap sweat and bacteria the way other sheets do,” Jerden says.

Silk

Woven silk has a smooth finish that prevents friction, making it a good choice for anyone with dermatological concerns, or who wants to keep hair frizz to a minimum. Silk’s natural temperature-regulating properties can keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, making them perfect for all-season use.

Fit & Mattress Depth

You can find luxury sheets to fit almost any mattress size, however, pay special attention to the pocket depth of the fitted sheet. In general, sheets come with a 16-inch pocket that will fit on most standard mattresses, but if your mattress is thicker than that, look for one with the appropriate depth to ensure a perfect fit.

The best luxury sheets will make your bed inviting and comfortable, so you can relax, retreat, and maybe even linger a little longer in the morning.

Shop The Best Luxury Sheets

In a hurry? These are the best luxury sheets:

1. The Best Cotton Sateen Sheets

“Brooklinen makes very durable but lightweight cotton sheets'', says Jerden, and these long-staple cotton sateen sheets from the brand have a rich, luxurious feel with a slight sheen on the surface. The high-quality sheets are fashioned from 100% eco-friendly cotton, and the sateen weave offers more heft than percale options.

Mattress depth: Up to 15 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 5

2. The Best Cotton Percale Sheets

These cotton percale bed sheets from Royal Hotel Bedding have a traditional look and feel, and they’re perfect for anyone who likes crisp bedding as opposed to something drapey. These sheets will offer lots of lightweight breathability, and unlike materials such as bamboo, percale-weave cotton won’t cling to your skin during the night. If you’re looking for classic, old-school bedding, this is your best option.

Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Queen, King, California King, Top-Split King, Top-Split California King | Available colors: 9

3. The Best Linen Sheets

The linen used in Sijo’s luxury sheet set is sourced in small batches from Normandy, France, and the set arrives pre-shrunk and pre-washed to give you a head start on softening the naturally fibrous material. Since they’re made without the use of potentially harsh dyes and chemicals, the sheets are a good option for people who have allergies. In addition, the airy linen material is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, but durable enough to last for decades. This beautiful bedding set is available with or without top sheets, and you can choose from soft colors like pink clay, fog, and sky.

Mattress depth: Up to 15 inches | Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 12

4. The Best Flax-Cotton Blend Sheets

Made from a blend of eco-friendly materials, these high-quality sheets offer the best of both worlds: the superior durability and breathability of linen and the softness of cotton. The rustic look makes for elegant bedding, and you can choose from nature-inspired shades like rust, forest, and pure flax. It should be noted that the fitted sheet’s 14-inch pockets may not be deep enough to fit some thick mattresses.

Mattress depth: Up to 14 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Available colors: 16

5. The Best Bamboo Sheets

Woven from 100% bamboo viscose, these hotel-quality sheets are naturally moisture-wicking and thermoregulating , which makes them some of the best sheets for sweaty sleepers or those who run hot. The sheets have a drapey quality and soft finish that’s resistant to pilling and snagging, and one Amazon reviewer described them as “smooth and silky without being slinky and slippery.” The pillowcases feature envelope-stye closures for a tailored look on your bed.

Mattress depth: Up to 15 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 15

6. The Best Eucalyptus Sheets

If you tend to overheat or get a chill when you sleep, these eucalyptus sheets from SIJO are naturally thermoregulating, so they’ll adjust to your body’s temperature and wick away moisture. They have a soft feel that keeps skin cool, and you can choose between sets that come with top sheets and without — perfect if you prefer to sleep with just a duvet covering you. This earth-friendly pick uses eucalyptus materials that have been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council for eco-sustainability.

Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 9

7. The Best Silk Sheets

Perhaps the pinnacle of luxury bedding, these silk sheets offer a sleek look in addition to temperature-regulating benefits that will keep you cozy and dry, whether you live in a cold climate or run hot. Made from mulberry silk, this three-piece set includes a flat sheet and two pillowcases — but no top sheet. The naturally smooth surface is gentle on hair and won’t bother those with skin sensitivities. Keep in mind, though, that silk is delicate, and while it can be machine-washed on gentle, it’s best to line dry it.

Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 10

8. The Best Budget Luxury Sheets

These soft bed sheets are made from 100% bamboo viscose fibers that are naturally breathable and cooling. They have a drapey, silky feel to them, while being anti-static and hypoallergenic, making them great for hot sleepers and anyone with allergies. Despite the budget-minded price, one Amazon reviewer wrote that they’re “some of the best sheets I’ve ever slept on.” If you’re looking for a luxury feel without the luxury price tag, this might be the pick for you.

Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 6

9. The Best Color Variety

If you’re looking for color options, these Egyptian cotton sateen sheets from Chateau Home come in a wide range of shades, including ivory, sepia rose and French blue stripes. They have a silky and slightly heavy feel due to their sateen weave, but the long-staple cotton fibers will still offer great breathability. The sheets are designed to be anti-static, as well as to resist pilling and shrinkage across use and washings.

Mattress depth: Up to 16 inches | Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Available colors: 25