Since scent preferences vary from person to person, candles are a uniquely intimate purchase, which makes it hard to label one as the very best. Still, there are a few things that make certain candles more deserving of higher price tags than others. Namely, the best luxury candles are housed in beautiful vessels that can be repurposed after you’ve burned through the wax, and they’re offered in multiple scents to cater to various moods, environments, and seasons. If you’re splurging out on a candle, it should have a burn time of at least 40 hours — you want to get your money’s worth, after all.

Scent preferences aside, there’s no denying that certain fragrances complement some seasons better than others. Most of us would agree that winter calls for warm, spicy notes like cinnamon and clove, or that in the summer, it’s nice to be surrounded by scents that mimic what’s happening in nature (think: vine-ripe tomatoes, salty beach air, and herbs growing in the garden). And cliché as it may be, there’s nothing like a pumpkin-scented candle for autumn, while spring undoubtedly calls for florals.

Ahead, you’ll find 13 luxury candles to boost the ambience in every room of your home, from a relaxing lavender scent for your nightstand to the forest-inspired candle you’ll be burning all through winter. Keep scrolling to discover them all.

1 The Iconic Pumpkin Candle You’ll Be Burning All Fall Amazon NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle (8 oz) $41 See On Amazon Also available on: NestNewYork.com, $44 I’m a sucker for pumpkin-scented everything in the fall. I’ve burned through dozens of pumpkin candles in my time, and the best I’ve found remains NEST’s ‘Pumpkin Chai’ (I wish I could burn this scent all year round, but then, of course, it wouldn’t feel as special when October finally rolls around). The scent is pumpkin spice perfection (underlying notes include chai tea, cardamom, and cinnamon), but what makes this candle so great is its impressive throw; even unlit, it emits a noticeable fragrance. Another highlight is that the stunning glass vessel emits a warm, orange glow when lit, adding to the cozy autumnal ambience in your home. This is one jar you’ll definitely want to save when you’ve burned through the wax; it can be used to store everything from pens and pencils in your office, to toothbrushes in your bathroom, to small candies (how cute would it look filled with black and orange M&Ms during the Halloween season?). It also comes in a smaller, votive size (which you can reuse for tea lights), or in a larger, three-wick design. Burn time: 50-60 hours

2 A Spicy Orange Candle From A Line That’s Inspired By Spain Amazon La Montaña Winter Oranges Scented Candle (8 oz) $59 See On Amazon One of my new favorite candles is La Montaña’s ‘Winter Oranges.’ Alongside the scent of Valencian oranges (which are grown in the Spanish seaside city in the winter), this candle features notes of red apple, cinnamon, and clove. Though its warm, spicy fragrance is especially well-suited to the cold weather, its fresh citrus notes would feel just as suitable on a rainy spring night. La Montaña is a UK-based brand, but all of their candles are inspired by Spain (other scents include ‘Mistela,’ ‘Sacred Roses,’ and ‘Siesta’). I especially love the decorative glass jars, which each featured a print inspired by the retro travel posters of the ‘30s. Burn time: 40 hours

3 The Best Holiday Candle Of All Time Amazon Harlem Candle Company Holiday Luxury Scented Candle (13 oz) $48 See On Amazon Also available on: SaksFifthAvenue.com, $48 I’m just going to say it: This is the best holiday/winter/pine-scented candle of all time. Sure, Thymes ‘Fraser Fir’ is great, but Harlem Candle Company’s ‘Holiday’ candle takes things to the next level with its winter spruce scent that fills up your room with a Narnia-esque aroma even when unlit (seriously, I was blown away by the intensity of the smell just upon taking the candle out of the box). Notes of pine, mint, eucalyptus, and winter spruce are blended into soy wax and housed in a stunning, green glass vessel (which the brand cleverly recommends repurposing as a cocktail glass). It has an impressive burn time of 80 hours, and — in my opinion — makes the perfect gift during the holiday season. Burn time: 80 hours

4 A Classic Lavender Candle In A Gorgeous Glass Vessel Amazon Voluspa French Cade Lavender Candle (18 oz) $37 See On Amazon Also available on: Sephora.com, $32 French lavender is a classic scent choice; it works in any season, in any setting, though thanks to lavender’s calming abilities, I think that it works best as a bedroom (or bath time) candle. This particular lavender candle is worth splurging on for two reasons: one, it has a whopping 100-hour burn time; and two, it comes in a stunning glass vessel that can be reused all sorts of ways. And considering its 100-hour burn time, less than $40 actually seems like a pretty fair price to pay. Voluspa has long been one of the most popular luxury candle brands around, and they also make these large glass candles in unique scents like ‘Panjore Lychee,’ ‘Goji Torocco Orange,’ and ‘Baltic Amber’, among others. Burn time: 100 hours

5 This Beach-Inspired Candle That’s Perfect For Summer Amazon Tocca Montauk Candela: Salt Air, Cucumber (10 oz) $42 See On Amazon Also available on: Sephora.com, $42 As soon as the weather gets warm and the sun starts to shine, I like to whip out a candle that just feels like summer. Tocca’s ‘Montauk’ candle is perfect for that: It features notes of salty air, cucumber, and sea grass (I like to think that if I had a beach house, I’d burn one of these candles in every room). Sold in two sizes, these candles come housed in frosted glass jars that lend a pretty, delicate touch to any room. Other summery scents offered by the brand include ‘Grapefruit & Melon,’ ‘Orange Blossom & Bergamot,’ and ‘Tomato Vine & Wild Primrose.’ Burn time: 60 hours

6 A Minimalist-Chic Candle That Smells Of Santal & Rose Amazon APOTHEKE Luxury Scented Jar Candle, Santal Rock Rose (11 oz) $42 See On Amazon Also available on: Bloomingdales.com, $42 APOTHEKE candles have a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that fits in well with any style of decor, though they’ll feel especially at home in Scandi-chic spaces. Though the brand makes dozens of fragrances — from classics (like lavender and fig) to unique (like earl grey bitters and charcoal), ‘Santal Rock Rose’ gets my top vote. Thanks to Le Labo, some might say, santal has become increasingly popular over the years, and APOTHEKE cleverly balances out the sandalwood-y scent with the sweet, floral aroma of rock rose. The brand offers their candles in four sizes, which are all made of high-quality soy wax. Burn time: 60-70 hours

7 This Hotel-Exclusive Candle That Was Designed By Le Labo Amazon EDITION Candle (6.7 oz) $80 See On Amazon May I present you with my all-time favorite fragrance? Based on Le Labo’s Thé Noir 29 perfume and made exclusively by the brand for EDITION hotels, this black tea candle is spicy, sweet, warm, and sultry all at the same time — complex, and intoxicating. I guarantee that when you’re burning it, you’ll get compliments from every person who comes into your home. Key notes include cedarwood, fig, green tea, and bergamot, but the black tea is what really steals the show here. Rounding things out is the sleek, matte-black vessel, which comes packaged in an equally impressive gift box. Not only was I delighted to find that you can buy the EDITION’s signature candle on Amazon, but I was even more excited to discover the accompanying reed diffuser, which I’ll be splurging on next. Burn time: not specified

8 A Line Of Travel-Inspired Candles For Minimalists Amazon Brooklyn Candle Studio Catskills Escapist Candle (13 oz) $38 See On Amazon Also available on: Brooklyn Candle Studio, $38 Perfect for minimalists, Brooklyn Candle Studio makes a line of travel-inspired candles that includes location-themed scents like ‘Maui,’ ‘Italia,’ ‘Sevilla,’ ‘Brooklyn,’ ‘Santorini,’ and more. My personal favorite is ‘Catskills,’ a blend of forest-y notes like pine, fir balsam, cedar, and juniper, making it a perfect pick for the chillier months. This soy wax candle features double wicks for a more intense scent throw and a more even burn, and comes housed in a simple glass jar. Burn time: 70 hours

9 This Unique, Rum-Scented Candle That You Just Need To Try Amazon Malin+Goetz Dark Rum Scented Candle (9 oz) $58 See On Amazon Also available on: Nordstrom.com, $58 Malin+Goetz’s ‘Dark Rum’ candle is my latest obsession. Despite its name, the fragrance isn’t overly boozy — instead, it’s warm, slightly spicy, and a little bit sweet. The actual notes in here include bergamot, plum, and anise (at the top); leather, rum, and vanilla (in the middle); and patchouli, amber, and milk at the base. Other popular contenders from the brand include their ‘Cannabis’ candle, which you’ll love if you favor smoky, earthy scents; ‘Leather,’ another warm and musky option; and ‘Tomato,’ my second-favorite candle from the brand after ‘Dark Rum.’ All come packaged in a simple glass vessel complete with Malin+Goetz’s signature modern font adorning the label. Burn time: 60 hours

10 A Tomato-Scented Candle That Gives Off A Cozy Red Glow Amazon Jonathan Adler Pop Candle, Tomato (8 oz) $26 See On Amazon Also available on: JonathanAdler.com, $48 In the summer, I like to burn tomato-scented candles, especially in my kitchen. Naturally, Jonathan Adler’s Pop Candle in ‘Tomato’ fits the bill. This candle has notes of rhubarb, basil, and thyme, in addition to tomato, and it comes in a bright-red jar — perfect for reusing as a drinking glass — that gives off a cozy red glow. Whether you perch this candle on a stack of books or let it hang out on your table, it’ll double as a decorative accent that complements modern homes particularly well. Burn time: 40 hours

11 This Forest-Scented Candle That Rihanna Loves Amazon Archipelago Botanicals Black Forest Soy Candle (6.7 oz) $40 See On Amazon The Black Forest holds a special place in my heart, so naturally, so does this candle. Inspired by the majestic German region in which so many fairy tales have been set, this Archipelago Botanicals candle combines woodsy notes of fir, spruce, and cedar with winter fruits like black currant and clementines. Made of soy wax that’s been poured into a thick, black glass vessel, this candle is perfect for chilly days spent at home with a mug of steaming tea. When you’ve burned through it, reuse the jar for makeup brushes, sage sticks, pens, or spare change, for just a few ideas. Fun fact: This is purportedly one of Rihanna’s favorite candles, and it was actually on her rider during her ‘Diamonds’ tour. Burn time: 55 hours

12 A Luxury Candle That Brings The Iconic St. Regis Fragrance To Your Home Amazon St. Regis Hotels Caroline's Four Hundred Candle by Arquiste (8.9 oz) $85 See On Amazon If you’ve ever set foot in a St. Regis hotel, you may already be familiar with their signature fragrance, ‘Caroline’s Four Hundred.’ If not — and if you’re looking for a really luxurious candle to splurge on (maybe you need a birthday present for your BFF who has everything?) — this uber-exclusive candle brings the luxury hotel experience right to your home. Made by luxury candle brand Arquiste for St. Regis hotels, this fresh, floral fragrance smells of white lilies, cherry blossom, hyacinth, and American Beauty roses, which were reportedly Caroline Astor’s favorite (that’s who the candle is named after — the legendary leader of New York society during the Gilded Age). If you wind up falling in love with this gorgeous fragrance, you can also get it in room spray form. Burn time: 50 hours