(Entertaining)

The Best Black-Owned Alcohol Brands To Serve For Juneteenth

Let’s celebrate!

By Gabrielle Tazewell
@blackgirlwines
black-owned alcohol brands

Honoring the official end of slavery in the United States in 1885, Juneteenth is a time-honored tradition that commemorates newly freed enslaved African Americans following the end of The Civil War. Standing for June 19, Juneteenth was officially made into a federal holiday after The Black Lives Matter movement raised global awareness of the holiday last year. And though the day of parades, cookouts, and barbecues has been around for centuries, it’s never too late to support Black-owned businesses, particularly alcohol brands, that are breaking barriers in lucrative industries for the upcoming holiday.

Using the liquor and beverage industry as an example, the space is widely attributed to predominately white-male-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. With little to no recognition of Black mixologists, bartenders, and business owners, the liquor industry is brimming with Black professionals that are combatting conventional norms and taking up some much-needed space. From award-winning London dry gins to bubbly Grand Reserve Brut’s, Black-owned alcohol brands are the key ingredient to having an unforgettable Juneteenth celebration.

So, no matter how you plan on spending the Juneteenth holiday, there is certainly a festive spirit for you. Ahead, the Black-owned alcohol brands you need to know ... and try for yourself.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hard Liquor Options

Du Nord Social Spirits
Du Nord Prominence Gin
$37.99
As America’s first legal Black distillery, Du Nord is mixing high-end craftsmanship with award-winning craft spirits. Using one of its award-winning gins as an example, “Prominence Gin,” is a remix of the classic London dry, but with a twist. Infused with Italian Juniper notes, a combination of citrus extracts, and ginger roots for an elevated taste, this palatable beverage can be served straight or with one of your favorite tonics for Juneteenth.
HH Spirits
HH Bespoke Rum
$61
Reminiscent of rums produced during the 18th century, HH Bespoke Rum is aged in New American oak barrels giving off an extremely exuberant and enriching taste. With hints of butterscotch, vanilla, and exotic notes, HH Bespoke Rum is a timeless drink to serve your party guests.
LS Cream
LS Cream Liquor
$31
LS Cream Liquor is the talk of the liquor century. Inspired by one of Haiti’s most iconic beverages known as “kremas,” LS Cream is mixed with coconut, cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg extracts for vibrant mouth-watering flavor.
Revel
Avila Añejo
$174
Revel’s Avila Añejo is an extra smooth combination of tequila and mezcal. By utilizing the dual cooking methods of smoking and steaming agave, every sip of Avila Añejo evolves with complexity and provides a delicate finish to taste.

Wine

La Fête Wine Co
La Fête du Rosé
$26
Founded by Donea Burston, La Fête du Rosé came to fruition at the world-famous Nikki Beach Club in Saint Tropez. One of his signature wines, Le Fête, is a premium pastel pink rose infused with dried fruit, bonbon, and hazelnut. Sourced directly from the Provence Appellations, La Fête is an ode to France and to all lovers of wine alike.
Ebony Wine & Spirits
Fusion Red Wine
$40
Sourced from the heart of Napa Valley, Ebony Fusion Red Wine is hand-harvested with bright red fruits, floral top notes with spice, and a touch of oak. Paired with any and all dinner recipes, this delicious fusion red is the perfect dose of TLC and comfort for a weekend of fun.
Stuyvesant Champagne
Grand Reserve Brut
$61.95
Soothing all of the senses with aroma and taste therapy, B. Stuyvesant’s Grand Reserve Brut has a pale golden color to the eye, a floral bouquet of roses to the nose, and a spicy palette of apple and gingerbread to the mouth.
McBride Sisters Wine Company
Black Girl Magic Riesling
$19.99
Infused with ripe Riesling characteristics such as honey, apricot, and white flowers, Black Girl Magic’s Riesling is a spin-off of traditional. This intensely aromatic wine selection has a bright and flavorful sweet and sour finish that will leave your mouth watering.