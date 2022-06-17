Honoring the official end of slavery in the United States in 1885, Juneteenth is a time-honored tradition that commemorates newly freed enslaved African Americans following the end of The Civil War. Standing for June 19, Juneteenth was officially made into a federal holiday after The Black Lives Matter movement raised global awareness of the holiday last year. And though the day of parades, cookouts, and barbecues has been around for centuries, it’s never too late to support Black-owned businesses, particularly alcohol brands, that are breaking barriers in lucrative industries for the upcoming holiday.

Using the liquor and beverage industry as an example, the space is widely attributed to predominately white-male-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. With little to no recognition of Black mixologists, bartenders, and business owners, the liquor industry is brimming with Black professionals that are combatting conventional norms and taking up some much-needed space. From award-winning London dry gins to bubbly Grand Reserve Brut’s, Black-owned alcohol brands are the key ingredient to having an unforgettable Juneteenth celebration.

So, no matter how you plan on spending the Juneteenth holiday, there is certainly a festive spirit for you. Ahead, the Black-owned alcohol brands you need to know ... and try for yourself.

Hard Liquor Options

Wine