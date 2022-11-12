If you're on the hunt for Amazon's best early holiday deals, you've come to the right place, because our editors will be updating this page constantly with the best pre-holiday sales from now until the official start of the season.

Some tips for shopping smartly during this time? Start stocking up on presents now — because guess what: the holidays are approaching much more quickly than you might realize. Also, keep checking back here each day, because these can't-miss early holiday deals are coming in hot — and by the time the holidays do roll around, they just very well might be sold out.

69% Off A Cordless Water Flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser $95.99 $29.95 - See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

65% Off A 6-Piece Bedding Set Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) $37.99 $13.32 - See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

60% Off This Best-Selling Bra Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra $48 $14.99 - See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

60% Off A Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $24.99 $9.58 - See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just 3 seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

52% Off A 16-Piece Makeup Brush & Sponge Set Amazon BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) $19.99 $11.99 - See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers.

50% Off A 50-Pack Of Face Masks Amazon HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) $29.99 $14.98 - See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

50% Off A 6-Pack Of Scrubber Sponges Amazon Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) $25.98 $12.89 - See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

67% Off A Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $299.99 $99.99 - See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

50% Off A 5-Pack Of 6-Foot iPhone Chargers Amazon Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) $21.99 $10.99 - See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and I totally get why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on Prime Day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

71% Off 2 Hotel-Quality Pillows Amazon COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $79.99 $22.17 - See On Amazon With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

40% Off A No-Contact Thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer $29.99 $16.19 - See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

68% Off A Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer Amazon ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $39.99 $11.69 - See On Amazon With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

46% Off A Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $19.99 $11.11 - See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

44% Off These Best-Selling Levi’s Skinny Jeans Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans $29.99 $16.80 - See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

63% Off This Fan-Favorite Misting Bottle Amazon Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle $14.99 $5.59 - See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's best-selling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating and tons of glowing reviews.

48% Off A Bedding Set With Over 200,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Mellanni Sheet Set $47.97 $32.37 - See On Amazon This 4-piece Queen sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an average of 4.5 stars out of more than 300,000 Amazon ratings. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles.

66% Off A 3-Pack Of Lightning Cables Amazon OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack) $20.99 $7.99 - See On Amazon Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables work quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

50% Off A Mini Keurig Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $99.99 $49.99 - See On Amazon This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top, it can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star average rating after 71,000 reviews.

45% Off A Luxury Towel Set Amazon American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set $72.95 $32.79 - See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

50% Off This Game-Changing Lunch Container Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $29.99 $14.99 - See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

54% Off A Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier $49.97 $23.98 - See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you would like, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.4-star average rating after 72,000 reviews.

50% Off A Fire TV Stick, 4K Edition Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $49.99 $24.99 - See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

50% Off A 6-Pack Of PUMA Socks Amazon PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) $18 $8.78 - See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

55% Off A 14-Piece Makeup Set Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) $19.99 $8.49 - See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

50% Off A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools $19.99 $6.99 - See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviews.

51% Off A 100-Pack Of Protective Face Masks Amazon NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) $19.99 $12.99 - See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

57% Off A 2-Pack Of Sharpies Amazon Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack) $4.18 $1.64 - See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

65% Off A Pumice Stone For Exfoliating Your Feet Amazon Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) $9.99 $2.99 - See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

50% Off These Super-Popular Cloud Slides Amazon Joomra Pillow Slippers $39.99 $20.38 - See On Amazon Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy deep heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

51% Off This YETI Rambler Travel Mug Amazon YETI Rambler with MagSlider Lid (10 oz) $30.87 $15 - See On Amazon With over 12,000 reviews, this Yeti rambler has an impressive 4.8-star rating for obvious reasons. Made from durable stainless steel, fans know they can rely on their Yeti to keep their hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. The MagSlider lid that's included also prevents any accidental spillage. Choose from 21 colors.