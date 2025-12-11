“What’s your sign?” A cringey dating question so often asked that it’s become a meme. Social media and Gen Z have catapulted astrology into the mainstream zeitgeist, with a reported 70% of Americans believing in this ancient celestial practice.

But millennials are reaching for their horoscope more than any other generation. “We’ve seen a huge surge of mainstream interest in astrology since the pandemic, with people turning to ancient systems to make sense of the times we’re living in,” says Megan Frye, an astrologer and writer based in Brazil.

And now, hotels are starting to take notice, offering a surprising variety of astrology-themed experiences from private readings to zodiac-themed cocktails. “Imagine a hotel that truly honors your cosmic blueprint, one that understands a Sagittarius sun’s craving for adventure, the Taurus placements that need luxury and slowness, and the water-sign planets that make being near the sea non-negotiable. That’s the recipe for a fully rejuvenating experience,” says Frye.

In the spiritual haven of Bhutan, Pemako Punakha’s resident lama conducts astrological readings inside the property's onsite Buddhist temple. Guests sit on a mat with crossed legs, while the lama asks for their birth date and birth time to analyze lucky days and years to make big life decisions. Guests can also ask questions, such as when they should get married or buy a home, and the lama will provide the most auspicious day for their birth sign. They can even ask whether their current partner is a good match, and the lama will confirm or deny it.

For solo travelers and astrology-curious vacationers, a personalized AstroRetreat at the adults-only, all-inclusive StolenTime resort in Saint Lucia is ideal. In conjunction with the AstroTwins, the resort creates an itinerary based on your individual sign. Guests are greeted with sign-specific welcome cocktails like an intense mezcal for Aries and a dirty martini for Capricorns. Mornings start with a daily horoscope reading and lead into daily activities that suit your sign, like a snorkel adventure for curious Geminis or a fancy gold facial for fancy Leos.

Travelers can truly go on an “Eat, Pray, Love” journey in Bali, where Potato Head Suites takes a local spin on astrology and spirituality. The hotel’s Balinese holistic healer, Pak Sedana, takes a guest’s birthday and converts it to the Balinese Wariga calendar, where he reads the “elements of the universe” on the day you were born, to help you navigate your role in the universe and reach enlightenment.

A Booking.com study of 2026 travel trends found that 47% of Americans would consider canceling their plans if a spiritual advisor recommended doing so, while 43% would reconsider a trip based on a horoscope warning. The poll also said that 42% would consider astrological influences when planning the timing of their trip.

If all the stars align, plan a trip to the south of Iceland, where Hotel Rangá’s resident astronomy expert leads a private night sky session using guests’ star signs to connect astronomy and astrology. In the exact opposite climate, astrology lovers can partake in a similar star-centric offering in the Maldives. At Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas' SKY observatory and bar, vacationers can order astrology-themed cocktails based on their sign as they observe the crystal clear constellations in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

There are also plenty of astrology experiences throughout the United States. At Wildflower Farms in idyllic upstate New York, their local astrologer leads Evolutionary Astrology Readings from scenic areas around the property. Using the positions of the sun, moon, and planets at the exact moment and location of a guest’s birth, Wildflower Farm’s expert helps people understand their emotional tendencies, strengths, weaknesses, and a path forward in their lives.

Across the country in Arizona, CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa combines astrology with wellness. The ‘Stars Align’ program creates a customized wellness journey based on their zodiac sign and element. Water signs can partake in hydrotherapy sessions and Watsu massages, while Earth signs can try an Ecstatic Dance Experience or a hot stone massage.

For those focused on wellness, Miraval Austin offers a variety of astrology-focused programming at their retreats. Led by astrologer Lynn Carroll-Rivera, she brings 40 years of experience to create unique classes like the ‘Wine and Your Sign,” an astrology 101 that involves tasting wines that best align with your zodiac sign. Miraval’s “Astro Forecast” is a weekly outdoor lecture that examines the stars and planets and how their movements can affect your life. Carroll-Rivera also leads a private astrology reading that includes a personalized star chart highlighting your unique talents and skills.

Hawaiians have long looked towards the stars for navigation, storytelling, and meaning. On Maui, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has a “Soul Whisperer,” aka an in-house astrologer. She creates natal charts for guests and guides them through energy-focused sessions to help them unwind, de-stress, and explore their personal spiritual evolution more deeply.