Astrocartography is a form of astrology that can help you choose the best places to travel by mapping your birth chart onto a world map. The idea is simple: Your birth chart shows where the planets were positioned at the exact time and place of your birth. Astrocartography takes that information and shows how different places in the world may affect you based on where these planets’ energies fall.

“[Astrocartography] is taking your birth chart and overlaying it on a map of the world to see which cities activate and bring out certain energies in your birth chart,” says Lauren Ash, astrologer and editor at Astrology.com at Horoscope.com. “So your birth chart is the static moment you were born in the city you were born in, and if you never leave the place you're born, it'll operate very holistically. But as we move, as we travel, as we go to college, as we move to the first city, we move to get a job, as we plan our vacations — we take the energy of our birth chart with us and it interacts with these different cities in different ways.”

In simple terms, astrocartography is like having a map that shows where in the world the energies of your planets are strongest. This can help you find places that may feel like home or energize you in certain ways. Your birth chart tells you about your personality, life path, and potential future, but astrocartography helps you understand how different places around the world could influence you based on your unique astrological setup. It’s also sometimes known as locational astrology.

To get started with astrocartography, you’ll need to know your birth time and place. That’s how astrologers can map out where the planets were at your birth and how those energies might play out in different locations around the world. “Where birth chart readings may help clients better understand their personality, astrocartography helps shed light as to how you'll feel activated in different areas of the world,” says Samantha Tatiana Costantino, resident astrologer for Moxy Lower East Side (Moxy hotels offer astrology-based programming dependent on location).

For example, two important influences in astrocartography are the Moon and Venus. The Moon, which is one of the "big three" in astrology — along with the Sun and Ascendant (or rising sign) — is tied to your emotional world, intuition, and sense of security. In astrocartography, your Moon line can reveal places where you may feel especially emotionally grounded or at home. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and relationships, points to locations where you might attract romance, enjoy social harmony, or build deep personal connections. “You may feel very at home in the locations your Moon line runs through, or you may foster deep relationships in the locations your Venus line runs through,” says Costantino.

Melisine Alegre, a photographer and astrocartographer, explains that the concept is like looking down from the sky at how the planets are angled. The lines on the map represent where these planetary energies are strongest. “So basically the idea is as if you were up in the sky and you were looking down at how the planets were angled and the line to the earth, that's what that map is showing you,” she says.

Another important part of astrocartography is the “relocated chart” or “relocation chart.” If you're thinking about traveling or moving somewhere new, your birth chart changes depending on where you are. “A really, really, really important part of location astrology is also looking at your relocated chart,” says Alegre. This means that when you visit or move to a new place, your chart’s energies might shift in new ways that can either help or challenge you.

Astrocartography isn’t just for big life decisions like moving or starting a new job — it can also be fun to use when planning vacations or adventures. “One of the really popular ways that people use astrocartography is to forecast where it might be a good place to go for certain activities,” says Ash. “So the hot trend right now is vacations and travel, but you can do this if you're moving to another country, you can do this if you're planning a honeymoon, you can do this if you're planning a city to go to college away from home. There are so many options for astrocartography, which is what makes it so fun.”

While it's easy to explore astrocartography on your own, having an astrologer guide can be helpful to fully understand the complexities. Ash notes there are key factors astrologers focus on, including four main points in your chart: the Ascendant (how you present yourself to the world), the Descendant (your relationships with others), the IC (your home and comfort zone), and the Midheaven (your career and public life). The IC stands for Imum Coeli, Latin for “bottom of the sky,” and it’s directly opposite your midheaven. Unlike the planets in astrology, which represent different energies or drives, these four points mark the main axes of a birth chart — essentially the life areas where planetary influences tend to show up most strongly. These four points are important because they show the energies that influence your life and how you might feel in different places.

For instance, Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, can be especially significant in astrocartography. “A Jupiter line on the relocated midheaven is going to bring new opportunities, expansion, knowledge, and are big places for you to put yourself out there. So that would be really good for someone who's looking to move for work or go to a university outside of their hometown,” says Ash. “A lot of opportunities to embrace a new worldview and see things in a different way.”

Jupiter is also known for being a planet of learning and growth, which can be especially helpful if you’re traveling or looking to expand your worldview. "Jupiter is a super expansive, abundant, benevolent energy with a deep desire to grow and learn," says Costantino. "It's also known to be a planet of luck. Looking to see where Jupiter is in your chart can indicate how you learn and express yourself, but it can also help to understand yourself as a traveler."

In the end, astrocartography is a fun and unique way to plan your travels and explore how different places in the world might influence your experiences. Whether you’re heading on vacation or considering a big move, astrocartography can help guide your path, making it easier to choose locations that align with your energy and goals. So, the next time you're planning a trip, let the stars guide you to exciting new destinations.