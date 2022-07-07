Here Are The Biggest Discounts From Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale: The Best Stuff Over 50% Off

Shoppers, set your alerts: Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off on Tuesday, July 12 at midnight PT and ends on Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 PM PT. But if you’re an experienced Prime Day shopper, you’ll know you don’t need to wait until Prime Day proper to start saving — in anticipation of the biggest sales event of the year, Amazon is already releasing a spate of pre-Prime Day deals across categories.

Because these discounts are so major, they’re likely to sell out fast — so if you see something you love, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart.

50% Off A 2-Pack Of Lightning Cables For Apple Devices Amazon CyvenSmart 10-Foot Lightning Charging Cables (2-Pack) $19.99 $9.97 - See On Amazon Now's a great time to stock up on charging cables, and this two-pack of Lightning cables is a great deal. Compatible with Apple devices, the 10-foot cables are nylon-braided to prevent fraying over time.

65% Off These Fine-Point Sharpies In 12 Vibrant Hues Amazon Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack) $22.23 $7.78 - See On Amazon Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

53% Off A 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks Amazon HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) $17 $7.99 - See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

48% Off A Pair Of Cult-Favorite Pillows Filled With Cooling Gel Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2) $49.99 $25.79 - See On Amazon This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

60% Off The Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.99 $19.99 - See On Amazon Shop the highly popular and highly-rated Amazon Echo Dot for a major discount while it's on sale. Set appointments, create shopping lists, turn on some tunes, check the weather, and so much more completely hands-free.

57% Off A Pack Of 72 Invisible Pimple Patches Amazon COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches) $23.95 $10.30 - See On Amazon Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a non-toxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

45% Off A Smart Robot Vacuum From Shark Amazon Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE, 2nd Generation $545.44 $299.99 - See On Amazon This robotic vacuum from Shark lets you forget about vacuuming for up to 45 days. Just start it up with your phone or voice (it's Alexa-compatible), and it'll clean your whole home using powerful suction and thorough mapping. It then self-empties into its charging base that holds more than a month's worth of dirt. Currently, it has about 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

50% Off This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set With 100,000 Ratings Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) $19.98 $9.99 - See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

45% Off These Wireless Earbuds With Over 300,000 Ratings Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $39.99 $22.09 - See On Amazon These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

54% Off A Set Of 2 Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras (2-Pack) $65.20 $29.99 - See On Amazon Today, you can score a major discount off the highly rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

54% Off A 6-Pack Of PUMA Athletic Sock Amazon PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) $17.96 $8.26 - See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

49% Off This 3-Pack Of Lightning Cables For Android Devices Amazon Aioneus Micro USB Android Fast-Charging 6-Foot Cables (3-Pack) $14.99 $7.64 - See On Amazon If you have an Android with a micro USB port, now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, which have received 32,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Each cord measures 6 feet long and is covered with a nylon layer that's both durable and flexible. The cables support fast-charging and data transfer, too.

54% Off A Like-New Fire TV Stick & Alexa Voice Remote Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick + Alexa Voice Remote $34.99 $15.99 - See On Amazon Stream more than a million movies and TV shows with a certified refurbished Fire TV Stick. Certified refurbished means that these Fire TV Sticks will look and work just like a new device would. An Alexa Voice Remote is also included in this sweet deal.

48% Off The Amazon Smart Plug Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $24.99 $12.99 - See On Amazon With 500,000 reviews and 4.7 stars on Amazon, it's no question as to why Amazon's Smart Plug is so popular. This device will help you program lamps and appliances to work on a schedule, giving you the ability to access them through the Alexa app.

67% Off An Amazon Echo Dot & Smart Plug Bundle Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug $74.98 $24.99 - See On Amazon This two-piece set makes turning your home smart a snap. The Echo Dot smart speaker lets you use voice commands or just play some tunes, while the smart plug makes it easy to turn on lights, fans, and other devices with your voice, on a schedule, or from an app.

48% Off This Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021 Release) $134.99 $69.99 - See On Amazon This certified refurbished Fire tablet works just like a new device. It's got 3 GB RAM, and has a battery that lasts for up to 12 hours. It's perfect for reading books, or streaming media from Netflix, Hulu, and other services.

45% Off Crest Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit $54.99 $30 - See On Amazon Want to significantly whiten your teeth without a time-consuming (and pricey) trip to the dentist? This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit is here to help and can whiten your teeth up to 18 levels in just 20 days. It comes with 40 strips, which is enough for 20 treatments, which only last 30 minutes each. Say hello to brighter teeth in no time.

50% Off A 3-Pack Of Makeup Sponges Amazon Larbois Makeup Sponges (3 Pack) $5.99 $2.99 - See On Amazon This three-pack of colorful makeup sponges is wildly popular on Amazon, with nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, and now is your chance to stock up on them for cheap. They come in a handful of different colors (including multicolor sets) and are perfect for smooth, effortless makeup application.

46% Off 2 Scalp-Massaging Brushes For In Or Out Of The Shower Amazon Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) $12.99 $6.97 - See On Amazon With 51,000 ratings and a glowing 4.4-star average, these cult-favorite scalp massagers would be a deal even if they weren't heavily discounted. The nubby silicone bristles ensure a deep, gentle clean with an ergonomic grip that's easy to hold in the shower. Fans love theirs for tackling everything from build-up to dandruff — in addition to the spine-tingling massage.

50% Off These Gold Under-Eye Masks Amazon Célor Gold Under-Eye Patches (20 Pairs) $19.97 $9.97 - See On Amazon It's hard to make a self-care moment more luxe than a golden eye mask. This pack of 20 individually wrapped pairs feature restorative glycerin and allantoin, too, in a formula designed to brighten and hydrate.

76% Off This Rose Quartz Facial Roller Amazon Sdara Rose Quartz Facial Roller $19.97 $4.82 - See On Amazon You've seen the transformations — and now is your chance to get in on the hype. The Sdara rose quartz roller boasts 4.6 stars after more than 2,500 Amazon ratings from shoppers who swear by its ability to calm skin, boost circulation, and enhance the absorption of products. Get it now at a hefty discount, and see what all the fuss is about.

53% Off 4 Pairs Of High-Waisted Underwear Amazon Wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) $30.99 $14.44 - See On Amazon It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.

53% Off This Trendy Choker Necklace Amazon Lcherry 14k Gold-Plated Choker Necklace $11.98 $5.58 - See On Amazon Act fast and get this timeless 14K gold-plated necklace for a steal. The delicate 15-inch chain looks great alone or layered, and is hypoallergenic and nickle-free to reduce possible irritation.

69% Off A Derma Roller To Transform Your Skin Amazon Kitsch Derma Roller $18 $5.58 - See On Amazon Get glowing skin at home using the Kitsch Derma Roller. 540 microneedles are packed into this convenient derma roller that safely exfoliates your skin and stimulates collagen. Unsure about how to properly use this product? After your purchase, you'll receive an E-book that details everything.