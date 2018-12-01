70 Brilliant Gifts On Amazon Prime We're Obsessed With

For Amazon Prime subscribers, that little check-mark logo is a beautiful thing. It means that whenever we come across one of the countless brilliant products on Amazon Prime that people are obsessed with, we're only two days away from owning it ourselves — or wrapping it up and giving it away to someone we love. Shipping costs, department store lines, and tight holiday deadlines cease to wreak havoc on shopping schedules, and these are only a few of the many reasons why I'll always be a member.

Another notable reason to partake? Amazon Prime has just about everything you could need, both for the holiday season and year-round. Last year, they shipped over five billion Prime-eligible items to people all over the world. Yes, this includes genius gifts for when you don't know what to give, but it also means that you can shop for all your toiletries, household goods, and luxury items from the comfort of your own computer desk. So many products on Amazon Prime have a cult following because they're just downright useful; they do their job well, and reviewers cannot stop raving because of it.

Whether you're currently checking people off your gift list or treating yourself to a brown box filled with life-changing products, that logo is a life-saver. Here are 70 brilliant things on Amazon Prime that we're obsessed with — and hopefully you will be, too.

1 This Eight-In-One Appliance That Cooks Everything — From Rice To Yogurt — In A Snap Amazon Instant Pot Programmable Pressure Cooker $99.95 $79 See On Amazon Reviewers are asking themselves, "How did I live without this before?" The best-selling, already-a-cult-classic Instant Pot has over 28,000 reviews because it combines eight different appliances into one to function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pot, yogurt maker, and food warmer. It has pre-programmed settings and safety mechanisms, but arguably the best part is how meat is "fall-off-the-bone tender" in under an hour.

2 This Color Correcting & Brightening Serum For Healthy Looking Skin Amazon Stila One Step Correct $36 See On Amazon This gel serum and primer corrects red, blue, and purple pigmentation in your skin and instantly brightens and minimizes pores while adding hydration and controlling oil production. Described by reviewers as a calming serum that can make skin appear flawless even without makeup (though it also works great as a primer), this one-step color corrector is so effective that even reviewers with rosacea say it makes their skin look amazing.

3 A Nourishing Face Oil Packed With Nutrient-Rich Botanicals Amazon Dr Botanicals Moroccan Rose Superfood Facial Oil $29 See On Amazon Feed your face with this super-food oil from Dr Botanicals. The nourishing formula is packed with nutrient-rich botanicals and gives your skin an immediate dewy glow. Over time, it can help promote a brighter, clearer complexion, as well as smoother, more moisturized skin. Thanks to its pink color, elegant glass bottle, and subtle rose scent, it also makes for a decadent gift.

4 This Luxurious Silk Pillowcase With Real Mulberry On Both Sides Amazon Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $23.99 See On Amazon Luxurious, hypoallergenic, and much gentler on your skin and hair, this Ravmix silk pillowcase is made with real mulberry on both sides. It's available in five different sizes, 32 different colors, and makes a great gift for the hot sleeper or beauty enthusiast — and it even has a zipper enclosure to keep the pillow neatly in place.

5 This Makeup Organizer That Has A Rotating Carousel Amazon Sorbus Rotating Makeup Organizer $20 See On Amazon This sleek makeup organizer rotates 360 degrees so you can find all your cosmetics without a a struggle. The trays are adjustable, which means you can put together a configuration that works for your unique needs. Since it's made from crystal-clear acrylic, it's easy to keep clean and matches any type of decor.

6 A Great Planner For Productivity And Goal-Setting Amazon Papercode Daily Planner 2021-2022 $18 See On Amazon Boost productivity, goal-setting, and even happiness with this Papercode daily planner. Undated weekly spreads help you keep track of your main priorities, daily wins, and to-do lists, and it even has room for habit tracking and notes. Despite all that, the clean, minimalist layout is easy to use.

7 This Sous Vide Immersion Cooker With Over 100 Glowing Reviews Amazon KitchenBoss 1100 Watt IPX7 Waterproof Sous Vide Cooker $77 See On Amazon This sous vide cooker clamps onto the side of almost any pot to create the most tender meat and vegetables you've ever tasted. Despite the fact that it's significantly more affordable than most other models, it's designed to be extremely intuitive so you can get the hang of it right out of the box.

8 This Three-In-One Bamboo Cutting Board That's A Must-Have For Entertaining Amazon Artisware Bamboo Cheese Board Set $25.49 See On Amazon Slice, serve, and store cheese and charcuterie with this brilliant board and knife set. It's made from 100 percent natural bamboo and features indentations for crackers, a knife-friendly cutting surface, and an easy-glide drawer filled with four included stainless steel cutting and serving tools. Reviewers call it "a must have for entertaining" and also say it makes a lovely housewarming or wedding gift.

9 A Heated Foot Bath With Bubbles, Massage Rollers, & Soothing Vibrations Amazon Kendal All-In-One Foot Spa $53.98 See On Amazon The Kendal all-in-one foot spa adds a new level of luxury to your at-home pedicures. Not only does it keep the water hot, but it also features bubble jets, massage rollers, and high-frequency vibrations to clean and relax your feet. "I now look forward to using my foot bath almost every night," reviewers say.

10 This Affordable Hair-Styling Wand For Curls That Actually Last Amazon Remington Pro Pearl Ceramic Curling Wand $24.92 See On Amazon What makes the Remington Pro Pearl curling wand different? "I have really thick, straight hair that never held a curl, no matter what I did," one reviewer says, but then they tried the Pro Pearl. "If I don't wash my hair, the curls stay in for days!" The secret is the tapered barrel infused with pearl ceramic technology, which locks in the look for smooth, long-lasting style.

11 This Single-Serve Coffee Maker That Comes With A Travel Mug Amazon BLACK+DECKER Single Serve Coffeemaker $21 See On Amazon Black & Decker is widely regarded for their innovative, practical kitchen gadgets, and their single-serve coffee maker is no exception. The permanent filter is easy to clean, requires no paper liners, and can be used with pods or with just grounds alone. Best of all, it brews a delicious cup of coffee directly in the included stainless steel travel mug, which is insulated and nearly indestructible, according to buyers.

12 This Seven-Piece Set For The Beginner Yogi In Your Life Amazon Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set $49.99 $35.58 See On Amazon This fitness set by Sivan is "worth so much more than it costs" due to the quality and value of the included pieces. For $41, you receive a memory foam non-slip mat, two support blocks, two towels, a belt, and an elastic carrying strap. This set is available in eight different colors and makes a lovely gift for the beginner yogi in your life.

13 The "Best Ever" Diffuser Because Of Its Strong Output And Chic Design Amazon ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser $33.99 $21.99 See On Amazon The ASAKUKI essential oil diffuser fills your home with soothing scents, but it also adds moisture back into the air, eliminates allergens and odors, and sets a zen-like mood with its seven-color LED lights. The 500-milliliter tank runs for hours, is easy to clean, and shuts off automatically when empty, while the multiple mist settings and timers help you personalize the output to your needs.

14 This Under-Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid That's Safe For Extremely Sensitive Skin Amazon Tree To Tub Retinol Eye Cream $35 $29 See On Amazon Ginseng extract boosts circulation, green tea soothes puffiness, hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates, and retinol eases dark circles. Tree To Tub's eye cream is one of the only pH-balanced solutions that can be used by people with "eczema, contact dermatitis, and [skin allergies.]" No wonder it's been called, "by far the best on Amazon."

15 This Memory Foam Pillow That Has Some Surprising Benefits Amazon WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $32 See On Amazon Hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites, extremely supportive, and contoured for various sleeping positions — what more could you want out of a pillow? This highly-rated pillow has dense memory foam on the inside and a washable cover on the outside. Buyers say it reduced their back and neck pain, but has also had surprising effects on their tension headaches and snoring.

16 A Non-Crunchy Eyebrow Gel Developed By The Queen Of Brows Herself Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel $21 See On Amazon "This stuff is the bee's knees," reviewers say. Anastasia Beverly Hills brow gel has been called "another knockout product by Anastasia" because it sets your color, visibly thickens brows, and holds the hair in place (without that sticky, crunchy feeling) for a polished look that lasts all day. It comes in seven different colors, from clear and blonde to auburn and dark brown.f

17 This Makeup Mirror That’s Like Having Your Own Mini Vanity Station Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Vanity Mirror with Lights and Magnification $30 See On Amazon Take your makeup routine to the next level with this Beautyworks vanity mirror. It boasts three different magnification modes and LED lights so you can do your makeup flawlessly in even the darkest of rooms. When you’re done, just snap it shut and it’ll take up barely any table space.

18 A Wooden Massager For Just About Any Part Of Your Body Amazon Gaiam Relax Massage Ball Roller $10 See On Amazon Designed with 10 rolling balls and a curved handle, this little wooden massaging tool allows you to experience a deep-tissue massage anywhere, anytime. It’s a great buy for anyone who frequently deals with muscle pain, and it can be used all over your body, from your feet to your neck.

19 This Nifty Blue Light That Boosts The Effects Of Your Teeth-Whitening Products Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Accelerator Light $21.50 See On Amazon Countless reviewers have used the word "amazing" to define the results they got with the AuraGlow teeth whitening accelerator light. It utilizes powerful blue LED bulbs to speed up the effects when used alongside whitening gels and strips. It's also safe for enamel, has a built-in timer, and fits comfortably in your mouth without causing irritation.

20 A Brilliant Blender & Chopper That's Powerful Enough To Grind Coffee Beans Amazon Magic Bullet Blender $39.99 $29.99 See On Amazon No matter what you're whipping up, the Magic Bullet blender makes your culinary life so much easier. Simply press down on the top, and the stainless steel blades puree sauces, blend smoothies, chop herbs, whip cream, grind coffee, crush nuts — you name it. It even comes with various-sized cups and differing tops, so you can pop a to-go lid on your creation and take it on the road.

21 This Dry Shampoo Paste That Adds Body And Volume To Limp, Oily Hair Amazon R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste $28 See On Amazon Reviewers say they "originally thought the concept of putting a paste in your hair as a dry shampoo was odd," but after trying R+Co Badlands, they "fell in love." The matte-finish paste absorbs oil and residue with ingredients like volcanic ash, but it also offers optimal texture and hold. It's been called the "holy grail" for those with fine, oily hair.

22 This Electric Milk Frother For Café-Quality Coffee At Home Amazon VIVREAL Electric Milk Frother $32.98 See On Amazon Impress your guests with homemade cappuccinos and lattes, or start your morning off on the right foot — without having to run out to Starbucks. This electric milk frother creates warm, foamy milk in mere minutes. It's super easy to use and comes with a brush for easy cleaning.

23 This Shimmery Eyeshadow Stick That Moisturizes Your Eyelids Amazon ETUDE HOUSE Bling Bling Eye Sitck $5 See On Amazon Not only does this Etude House eyeshadow stick provide a smooth simmer to your eyelids, but it's also formulated with nytrient essense which helps keep the delicate area around your eyes moist. This Ivory Babystar shimmer is wonderful for all skin tones and occasions, but it's also available in four other colors.

24 This Heating Pad That Eases Back Pain & Cramps Amazon Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad $36 See On Amazon A good heating pad is key for melting away tension, pain, and mensural cramps and this one ticks all the boxes. It has six temperature settings, a thich microplush cover, and it can be used for dry or moist heat. It's extra-large size also makes it super convenient — it's 12 inches by 24 inches — so whether you wrap it round your neck and shoulders or lay across it on your stomach or back you'll get great coverage.

26 This Glass Water Bottle That's "Better Than The Rest," According To Reviewers Amazon bkr Air Kiss $38 See On Amazon If you've been looking to transition away from plastic water bottles, bkr Air Kiss is the answer. This sleek bottle is made from durable glass, so it won't leech chemicals into your water — but it's also protected with a silicone sleeve and a leak-proof cap, all of which are dishwasher-safe. "My whole family uses them every single day... They’ve never leaked or broken," one reviewer says, which is why they're definitely "better than the rest."

27 A Reliable Vacuum That Instantly Transforms From Upright To Handheld Amazon VonHaus Two-In-One Vacuum $39.99 See On Amazon Buyers call the VonHaus two-in-one vacuum the "best stick vacuum in this price range." Not only does it have superb suction, but its user-friendly design easily transforms from an upright vacuum to a compact handheld. In addition to the various accessories and washable HEPA filter, it also has a long quick-release cord and a 1.3-liter dust capacity.

28 This Bamboo Knife Block With Hidden Magnets For A Floating Effect Amazon Maestro Cutlery Volken Series $34.99 See On Amazon If you're looking for a professional-level addition to your kitchen, the Maestro Cutlery Volken series is well-worth the reasonable price tag. The culinary-quality knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel, the knife block is made from durable bamboo, and the hidden magnets keep them magically attached until you reach for one.

29 This Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum That People Are Calling "A Miracle Elixir" Amazon YEOUTH Hyaluronic Acid Serum $14.95 See On Amazon Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient in so many beauty products because it boosts collagen, plumps skin, and deeply hydrates your skin. YEOUTH's hyaluronic acid serum is absolutely loaded with the stuff for a smooth, fast-absorbing formula that reviewers call "a miracle elixir." Use it on its own or mix it with your favorite moisturizer to reap all the skin-healing benefits.

30 This Adjustable Silk Eye Mask That's Gentle On Your Skin Amazon Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $9.99 See On Amazon "Love this mask!" reviewers rave about the Alaska Bear natural sleep mask. "It provides the darkness I need (especially when I have a migraine), and it is SO soft!" It's made from high-quality mulberry silk on both sides, and it has an adjustable elastic strap so you can find the most comfortable fit for you. If you don't love the black, it's also offered in 12 other adorable patterns.

31 This Gorgeous Stand For Your Curling Wand, Straightener, And Blow Dryer Amazon mDesign Styling Tool Organizer $13.99 See On Amazon The mDesign organizer marries practicality with style, all thanks to its heat-resistant steel wire design. It serves as a place to hold, store, and cool your hair tools, and it takes up minimal space on your counter top. The chrome fits in easily with any style of bathroom decor, but you can also get it in gold, matte white, Venetian bronze, rose gold, and soft brass.

32 This Adjustable Lap Desk So You Can Work, Eat, And Play Anywhere Amazon SONGMICS Bamboo Laptop Desk Bed Tray $23 See On Amazon Have your breakfast in bed, answer your e-mails on the couch, or binge Netflix in your favorite chair. This laptop desk is made from sturdy bamboo and features an angled tray, adjustable legs, and a hidden drawer, so all your essentials are always within arm's reach. Its sleek bamboo design will look good in any space, too.

33 This Texturizing Spray That Lifts, Refreshes, And Volumizes Unwashed Hair Amazon Boldify Texturizing Spray $22.95 See On Amazon Some dry shampoos have a tendency to weigh your hair down, but Boldify texturizing spray refreshes hair while simultaneously adding volume. The secret? Special polymers that create space between strands, all without leaving any residue. Buyers are saying things like "answer to my prayers," and "it really works on my fine, limp hair."

34 A Technologically-Advanced Toothbrush That Eases Up If You're Brushing Too Hard Amazon Oral-B Black Pro $49.94 See On Amazon Few electric toothbrushes are this technologically advanced, so it's no wonder reviewers are calling the Oral-B Pro a "life-changing toothbrush." In addition to its 3-D oscillating head, it has a built-in pressure sensor and timer to ensure you're brushing properly. It also has a sleek charging stand that takes up minimal space on your vanity.

35 These Cooling Gel Patches To Soothe & Depuff Your Under-Eyes skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels $32 See On Amazon Soothe puffy skin and tired eyes with skyn ICELAND's eye gels. These cooling patches take just ten minutes to firm, brighten, and boost circulation around the under-eye area. Reviewers say they "work wonders" after crying, a poor night's sleep, or an allergy flare-up.

36 This Blow Dryer That Folds Down To Be Super Compact Amazon Conair 1600 Watt Compact Hair Dryer with Folding Handle $15 See On Amazon Not only is this 1-pound blow dryer fairly small to begin with but the folding handle makes it one of the most compact models on the market. Designed to be the perfect travel dryer, it also has dual voltage so you can take it abroad without issue. As for the other technical specs, it has a 1600-watt motor, two speed and heat settings, and 5-foot cable.

37 This Kitchen Gadget That Eliminates The Hassle Of Chopping Onions Once And For All Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper And Spiralizer $25.99 $19.99 See On Amazon The Fullstar chopper has four interchangeable blades so you can slice, dice, cut, and spiralize all your vegetables and fruits in seconds — without requiring a electric power source. The plates are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the BPA-free container catches all your ingredients for mess-free food prep and easy storage or transfer.

38 The Missing Piece To Your Yoga Practice Puzzle UpCircleSeven Yoga Wheel $50 $33.97 See On Amazon Get infinitely more out of your yoga practice with the UpCircleSeven yoga wheel. Unlike blocks or other props, this non-flexing wheel is made to support up to 550 pounds and has a layer of thick, sweat-resistant foam to pad your body. Yogis say your back bends, balancing poses, and core work will never be the same again.

39 This Four-In-One Hair Removal Tool From Panasonic Amazon Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720 $90 See On Amazon Even buyers who have used many different models say that the Braun Silk-épil epilator is the best of the best. This model has four different attachments so you can remove unwanted hair anywhere on the body, any way you want. It's also rechargeable, can be used wet or dry, and has a built-in light. It’s an investment to be sure, but you’ll literally never need to buy razors again.

40 This Automatic Wine Opener That Can Uncork 30 Bottles On One Charge Amazon Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener $18 See On Amazon Cut the foil, place the Oster electric wine opener over the top of the bottle, and press the switch; the strong, cordless mechanism will then remove the cork and dispose of it in two simple motions. It comes with a sleek charging base that takes up minimal room on your counter, and it opens up to 30 bottles on one charge.

41 These "Incredible" Makeup Brushes That Come With A Stand/Storage Case SHANY Artisan's Easel Cosmetics Brush Collection $27.76 See On Amazon With the SHANY Artisan's Easel collection, you get 14 Kabuki-style brushes for every last detail of your makeup routine — but you also get a roll-up drawstring organizer case that can be propped up when the brushes are in use. "Incredible," one reviewer raves. "Even professional makeup artists ask me where I got these brushes."

42 This Portable Lamp For Light Therapy In The Comfort Of Your Own Home Amazon Verilux HappyLight $79.95 $73.95 See On Amazon Even though it's slim and compact to take up minimal space in your bag, on your desk, or in your living room, the Verilux HappyLight produces 10,000 LUX of UV-blocked light to mimic the rays of the sun. This not only boosts your mood in the middle of winter, but can also reset your circadian rhythm, improve your quality of sleep, and lessen stress throughout the day.

43 This Glass Nail File That Leaves Nails Smooth And Prevents Chips Amazon Bona Fide Beauty Glass Nail File $18.99 $9.99 See On Amazon All nail files are not created equal. This quality Czech glass nail file lasts longer than most emery boards and metal files and can be used to file nails in any direction (or both directions) without causing your nails to chip or peel. This file is gentle, but provides a precise job that keeps your nails smooth as (what else?) glass.

44 This Extremely Gentle Peeling Gel That Removes Dead Skin Without Causing Irritation Amazon Vivo Per Lei Facial Peeling Gel $11.49 See On Amazon Exfoliate, brighten, and remove dirt and excess oil, all without irritating sensitive skin. Instead of harsh micro-beads and acids, Vivo Per Lei peeling gel utilizes Dead Sea minerals and nut shell powders to unclog pores, shed dead skin, and hydrate. Even reviewers with eczema say that while it "doesn't feel like sand scraping [against your skin]," like other brands, this gel still manages to remove all the dry, peeling areas.

45 These Versatile Cast Iron Pans That Combine To Create A Dutch Oven Amazon Cuisinel Two-In-One Multi-Cooker $59.95 $34.85 See On Amazon These truly versatile pre-seasoned cast iron skillets can be used separately as a pot and a frying pan — but if you turn the pan over, it doubles as the lid to your cast iron Dutch oven. They can be cleaned using water and natural oils, and are wonderful for frying, grilling, sauteing, and braising on any cooking surface, including induction stove-tops and grills.

46 A Body Brush Set That Boosts Circulation & Makes Your Skin Feel "Like Silk" Amazon Belula Dry Brushing Set $19.95 See On Amazon When it comes to smooth, glowing skin, dry brushing is amazing — but it's also a great way to boost circulation, exfoliate dry areas, and promote lymphatic movement. This gift set from Belula comes with three tools: a large brush with a removable handle, a small facial brush, and in-shower exfoliating gloves. Customers say their skin feels "like silk," but they also feel more energized throughout the day thanks to this ancient Ayurvedic self-care practice.

47 This Convenient Gooseneck Lamp That Clips Onto Virtually Any Surface Amazon LEPOWER New Version LED Clip Light $18 See On Amazon Brighten up any work area or reading space with the LEPOWER lamp. This lightweight source of illumination clips onto desks, headboards, and cabinets to provide you with various brightness and warmness levels. The gooseneck design allows you to direct the light anywhere, and the USB and AC adapters let you use any nearby power source.

48 This Luxury Facial Spray Set For The Skin Care Enthusiast Amazon Mario Badescu Facial Spray Set $14 See On Amazon Mario Badescu is a huge name in luxury skin care — which is why this facial spray set makes for a great gift or treat-yourself present. The rosewater and green tea sprays hydrate, tone, and nourish skin with botanical ingredients. They can also be used as a facial primer and setting spray, or to refresh your face throughout the day.

49 This Stylish Travel Wallet That Holds & Protects All The Essentials Zoppen Multi-Purpose Passport Wallet $28 $13.99 See On Amazon Made from quality PU leather, the Zoppen multi-purpose travel wallet has room for all your cards, boarding passes, money, IDs, and passport. It also uses RFID-blocking technology to ensure that high-tech pickpockets can't steal your information. The wallet is available in dozens of colors, and reviewers call it "well-organized," "beautiful," and "very durable."

50 A Pumice Stone That Makes Cleaning Your Bathroom Easier Amazon Battlehymn Pumice Cleaning Stone $14 See On Amazon Thanks to its fine abrasive surface, this pumice stone scrubber can be safely used on multitude of surfaces including porcelain, pool tile, stone, and steel (not glass, though). Plus, unlike cleaners that use harsh chemicals, this pumice stone is safe for children and pets.

51 This Reusable & Retractable Lint Roller That You Can Take Anywhere Amazon Lint Reusable Lint Roller $9.98 See On Amazon Unlike typical sticky tape lint rollers that get trapped everywhere, this reusable lint roller retracts into a compact tool that's not only far more portable, but will only stick to debris, dust, and hair on your clothing. The roller comes in 15 colors, retracts to a small 5.5 inches, and comes with 30 sticky sheets that you can easily replace.

52 These Packing Cubes That Have An Astonishingly-High Rating Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes $24.99 See On Amazon Any Amazon rating over 4.5 stars is particularly rare, but these Shacke Pak packing cubes boast an astounding 4.8 stars. Like any other set, they maximize space in your suitcase and allow you to grab one thing without upsetting everything else — but reviewers are especially impressed with the "quality construction," "great design," and "excellent zipper." This set is also available in nine different colors.

53 This Three-Tier Steamer That Can Prepare An Entire Meal Simultaneously Amazon Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Electric Food Vegetable Steamer $46 See On Amazon Thanks to its powerful 800-watt mechanism and three evenly-cooking, stackable tiers, this steamer can prepare your entire breakfast, lunch, or dinner using a single appliance. Simply place your eggs, rice, vegetables, or meat inside the BPA-free containers, fill the base, and set the automatic timer. Within minutes, you're ready to eat.

54 A Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow To Drastically Upgrade Any Old Chair Amazon LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion $39.90 $25.99 See On Amazon Alleviate lower back pain and promote proper posture with the LoveHome lumbar cushion. With a memory foam interior, an adjustable buckle strap, and a ventilated mesh cover, this cushion is supportive, secure, and breathable to make any chair — from your computer chair to your driver's seat — infinitely more comfortable.

55 This Blowout Spray That Protects, Smooths, & Speeds Up Drying Time Amazon Peter Coppola Just Blow Blowout Spray $24 See On Amazon "This will change your hair," people say about Peter Coppola Just Blow blowout spray. Not only does the lightweight formula significantly speed up drying time, but it protects hair from heat, adds a smooth, silky finish, enhances your color, and prevents frizz as the day goes on.

56 The Stretching Strap With Loops For An Even Deeper Stretch Amazon Vive Stretch Strap $12.99 See On Amazon It's important to keep your muscles flexible in order to avoid injury, and this stretching strap ensures the deepest stretch possible, thanks to its 10 shoe-sized loops that are comfortable to hold and pull on with your feet. The extra-long strap is made from durable nylon and won't get stretched out over time. One reviewer who suffers from fibromyalgia and other painful chronic conditions writes: "This strap (and I'm sure anything of similarity) has actually allowed me to be able to manipulate different positions and stretch the muscles that truly need attention. I haven't had the ability of being flexible and pain free in years... simply because I've been unable to properly stretch."

57 This Exercise Ball That Functions As A Seat & Home Gym Amazon Gaiam Essentials Balance Ball & Base Kit $30 See On Amazon This balance ball helps you get the most out of your fitness routine, but the stability ring also allows you to use it as a chair, which can improve your balance, posture, and core strength. Take multitasking to the next level and use this as a desk chair while you work, so you won’t need to try and cram in a workout session once you’ve logged off.

58 A Deeply-Healing Mask That Doesn't Leave Hair Feeling Heavy Or Oily Amazon Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask $15 See On Amazon Treat your hair to some TLC with this best-selling treatment mask from Eva NYC. Just use it in place of conditioner, and your hair will immediately be softer, smoother, and shinier. Over time (and with consistent use), your hair will become stronger and healthier, as well.

59 A Compact Blender Set So You Can Whip Up Smoothies Without Taking Up Counter Space Amazon Magic Blender Bullet $39.99 $29.99 See On Amazon If you believe all kitchen gadgets worth their salt are bound to take over all of your counter space, meet your new favorite, super compact and highly effective Magic Bullet blender, which is amazing and has a small footprint. The popular 11-piece blender can do it all: blend, whip, chop veggies and fruits, and more. It's simple to clean and its lid doubles as a to-go cup that comes with a flip-top to-go lid.

60 This Automatic Cooker That Can Make Virtually Any Style Of Eggs Amazon Dash DEC012AQ Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker $29.99 $26.99 See On Amazon Make a nutritious breakfast and slip out the door with the Gourmia electric egg cooker. This genius gadget has two-layer trays to steam, poach, boil, scramble, fry, and even cook omelets. Since it's easy to clean and automatically turns off when your breakfast is done, it's extremely low-hassle — and it can make vegetables, bread, and multiple servings at once, should you have guests.

61 The Most Hydrating Shave Gel That Prevents Razor Burn & Ingrown Hairs Amazon Tend Skin Air Shave Gel $11.99 See On Amazon The first step to smooth, hairless legs and underarms (and anywhere else you feel like removing hair) is a quality shaving gel like this popular choice, which reviewers say is so hydrating you'll feel like you're applying moisturizer to your skin. One reviewer raves: "I'm prone to razor bumps and rashes, but not when I use this. I love Air Shave Gel especially for my armpits. I'm sorry if that's to much info, but my armpits are the most sensitive area for shaving. I still get razor bumps, but it's improved significantly. I'd estimate about 80%. A little drop of this goes a very long way. I could go on and on about this stuff."

62 This Pack Of 15 Korean Sheet Masks To Cater To Your Skin's Changing Needs Amazon The Face Shop Facial Mask Sheets $15.94 See On Amazon They may be extremely simple to use thanks to their pre-cut design and cotton construction, but reviewers say that they can "see and feel the difference" after incorporating The Face Shop mask sheets into their skin care routine. This Korean cult-favorite comes with 15 different treatments, all of which use varying skin-nourishing ingredients so you can get exactly what you need depending on the day.

63 This Complete Set Of Matching Kitchen Utensils So You Can Get Cooking Amazon Oannao Silicone Cooking Utensils (Set Of 18) $29 See On Amazon Whether you need a matching upgrade or a housewarming present for a loved one, this utensil set has everything you need to get cooking right away. Each of the 18 different tools has a stainless steel handle, silicone head, and hook for easy drying and hanging. They're also all dishwasher-safe, non-stick, and heat-resistant.

64 This Best-Selling Bluetooth Speaker For An Incredible Price Amazon DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $39.99 $27.95 See On Amazon The DOSS touch wireless Bluetooth speaker is a number one best-seller in its category because of its 12 hours of play time, superior sound quality, and on-device touch controls — all for an incredible price. It also connects effortlessly to all your devices, has an easy-to-transport design, and "sounds superb" despite its size and portability, reviewers say.

65 This Luxurious Bath Soak Made With Skin-Softening Coconut Amazon Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak $22 See On Amazon Unwind in a hot bath and moisturize your skin at the same time with this coconut and vanilla bath soak. The formula is vegan and all-natural; it's made without any questionable chemicals, like sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances, and instead contains just a handful of botanical ingredients. In addition to smelling absolutely delicious, it also nourishes skin to keep it soft and supple.

66 These Tasty Gummy Vitamins That Promote Stronger Hair Amazon HUM Hair Sweet Hair Gummies $26 See On Amazon Not only can these HUM gummies help make your hair stronger, healthier, and potentially even longer, but unlike a lot of other gummy vitamins out there, they actually taste delicious. You’ll get 30 days worth of gummies in this bottle, and they’re all gluten-free and vegan.

67 These Smart Plugs So You Can Control Your Electronics From Anywhere Amazon Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Turn your devices on and off, set timers and schedules, and share devices with your family and friends — all from your phone. These Kasa smart plugs are even Alexa- and Google Home-certified so you can control anything that's plugged into them using only your voice. For less than $15, you’ll get two plugs with this order.

68 This Flat Iron That's A Number One Best-Seller For A Reason HSI Professional Straightener $36.99 See On Amazon Like 30,000 other buyers, the HSI professional straightener has been my flat iron of choice for years now. Its ceramic plates glide effortlessly through hair and use eight micro-sensors to ensure even and consistent heating. The simple heat dial is easy to use and goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, while the rounded design means you can straighten, curl, and flip hair with one tool. Other reviewers agree: it simply "straightens faster" with "less damage."

69 An Electric Hair Remover That's Painless & Discreet Amazon Electric Facial Hair Remover $19 See On Amazon For those who pluck or wax their facial hair, it's worth giving this electric hair remover a try. Its medical-grade blades painlessly whisk away hair — even fine peach fuzz. It's also conveniently the size of a tube of lipstick and is designed to look like one, too.