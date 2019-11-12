Everyone knows at least one person who’s notoriously difficult to shop for. You know the type; whether they have especially particular taste or they already seem to own everything under the sun, finding the perfect gift for this person can seem like an insurmountable task. To make your gift-giving experience much less stressful, you'll discover 70 amazing finds on Amazon for people who are impossible to shop for, ahead.

Both during the holiday season and at any other time of year, there’s a pretty strong argument for doing the bulk of your gift shopping on Amazon. The online retailer carries such a vast selection of unique, innovative products, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. Best of all, if you’re a Prime member, most items are eligible for two-day (and in some cases, next-day, or even same-day) shipping, which can be a real lifesaver when you’re shopping for last-minute gifts.

Whether you're shopping for an impossible-to-please mother-in-law, a parent who swears they don't want anything, or your friend with the pickiest of tastes, you're bound to find something they'll love on this list ahead. Scroll on for 70 foolproof gifts on Amazon that anyone would love.

1 A Cheese Board & Knife Set For The Person Who Loves Entertaining Amazon Bambusi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set $60 See on Amazon For the frequent host in your life, this solid bamboo cheese board set is sure to get plenty of use. The board itself is perfectly sized to lay out cheeses, meats, and fruit, while grooved edges around the sides prevent bread and crackers from falling off. A slide-out drawer hides the included stainless steel utensils, and the set even comes with mini slate boards and chalk to label your cheeses.

2 A Gentle Cleansing Water That Removes Makeup Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $14.90 See On Amazon More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this Bioderma micellar cleansing water, which removes makeup from your face and eyes without irritating your skin. It rids your face of impurities using ingredients that are already naturally present in your body in a single step, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.

3 The Holy Grail Clay Mask That Everyone Should Own Amazon Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay $10 B00S7ZPB8Q See on Amazon A favorite of beauty editors and Amazon reviewers alike (it has more than 15,000 positive reviews), the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is considered by many to be the only face mask that truly works. The DIY mask, which is meant to be mixed with apple cider vinegar or water, tackles everything from acne and clogged pores to generally tired skin that could use a detox. You can use it as a body mask, too, or put it in your bath. And, since a little goes a long way, one tub can literally last years. "I am a true skincare snob. I’ve tried and tested every brand, line, product you can possibly think of....and this $9 clay is the best thing I’ve ever used or added to my entire skincare routine EVER. One use. ONE USE," one reviewer gushed.

4 A Top-Rated Essential Oil Diffuser That Lights Up In 7 Different Colors Amazon Everlasting Comfort Diffuser for Essential Oils $35 See on Amazon Garnering over 1,500 positive reviews, this popular essential oil diffuser has earned an overall rating of 4.6 stars. The diffuser's sleek, stylish design and compact size work well in any space, and the 400-milliliter tank can run continuously for up to 13 hours. In addition to its uses as an aromatherapy diffuser, it lights up in seven LED colors, so it doubles as a night light. For safety, it has an auto-off feature, and you can get it in two shades: dark or light wood.

5 A Volumizing Hairspray That Gives Lasting Hold Amazon SEXYHAIR Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray $14.36 See On Amazon This Spray and Play Volumizing Hairspray provides hair with shine and volume, giving it a lasting hold without making it too firm to brush. It's also anti-humidity, so that it can reduce frizz for as long as 72 hours.

6 A Stovetop-Safe Glass Teapot That Comes With Two Blooming Flower Teas Amazon Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot $30 See on Amazon For the tea-lover in your life, this sleek glass teapot makes for a thoughtful gift they'll absolutely love. Made of sturdy borosilicate glass, it's safe to heat in the microwave and on the stovetop. Plus, it even comes with its own glass strainer for looseleaf brews, as well as two green teas that bloom like flowers. It's even dishwasher-safe!

7 The Beloved "Amazon Coat" That Has Its Own Instagram Account Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $140 See on Amazon People are so obsessed with this best-selling winter jacket, it literally has its own Instagram account. Cut in a boxy, oversized fit with chic utility details, its light, fluffy stuffing is made of 90 percent white duck down and 10 percent feathers. The coat already has nearly 6,000 positive reviews, and that number continues to climb at an impressively frantic pace. Get it in six colors, including black, navy, and beige.

8 A Pro-Level Derma Roller For The Skin Care-Lover Who Loves Testing Out New Gadgets Amazon Lolysenta Microneedling Dermaroller $10 See On Amazon This best-selling dermarolling tool provides the result of a professional facial in the comfort of your own home. The roller is covered in tiny microneedles that create microscopic breaks in your skin as you roll it over your face. Sounds scary, but it's worth it — the treatment promotes a surge in your body's natural production of collagen and elastin, which can help treat acne scars, hyperpigmentation, puffiness, and more.

9 A Set Of 12 Colorful Bath Bombs With Assorted Natural Scents Amazon LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) $27 See on Amazon Whether you're buying it for yourself or for a loved one who could use a good pampering sesh, this gorgeous set of 12 bath bombs is sure to be a hit. Handcrafted in California using all-natural scents and dyes, the set has earned a stellar reputation amongst Amazon reviewers. Garnering over 5,400 positive reviews, it has an impressive overall rating of 4.9 stars.

10 The Award-Winning Styling Tool That Gives You The Perfect At-Home Blowout Quickly & Effortlessly Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $41 See on Amazon With over 9,300 positive reviews, shoppers can't stop singing the praises of this award-winning styling tool. Combining the heat of a blow dryer with the volumizing power of a round brush, it's an impressively efficient and foolproof way to give yourself a professional-grade blowout at home. As of recently, you can get it in three fun shades of blue and green, in addition to classic black.

11 A Classic Pair Of Hoops That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear Amazon Yiba 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings $14 See on Amazon Not too big, not too small — neither too thin nor too thick — these classic hoop earrings make for a thoughtful gift that will assuredly get plenty of wear. Their size and width are simultaneously timeless yet on-trend, and they look great both alone or paired with other earrings. Choose from white, yellow, or rose gold — and maybe pick up a pair for yourself while you're at it. Reviewers note that they're lightweight, comfortable, and secure. "No one could ever guess the cost, because the quality is so rich," one customer wrote.

12 A Reusable Cloth That Effortlessly Removes Stubborn Makeup Using Nothing But Water Amazon MakeUp Eraser $20 See on Amazon Like magic, the makeup eraser's special exfoliating fibers wipe away even the most stubborn waterproof makeup using nothing but water. Plus, it can be machine-washed and re-used up to 1,000 times, making it an especially great option if you (or someone else) are committed to using environmentally-friendly beauty products. "When it's adequately wet, a gentle glide is all you need to erase the makeup from your face," one reviewer marveled.

13 Tinted Mineral Sunscreen That Protects & Smooths Your Skin MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 oz. $32 See On Amazon This MDSolarSciences mineral sunscreen has a light tint and matte finish that make it perfect to use as a makeup primer. But even more importantly, it's SPF 30 to protect your skin from damaging UV rays. It's long lasting, with water resistance for up to 80 minutes. It won't clog your pores, and ingredients like green tea, cranberry, pomegranate extract, and vitamin C provide additional protection to your skin. If you're sensitive to fragrances, don't worry — this one is frangrance-free.

14 Stainless Steel Ice Cubes For The Cocktail-Lover In Your Life Amazon Exclusive Whiskey Stones Gift Set $20 See on Amazon An easy, thoughtful gift for any whiskey or spirit lover, this gorgeous set of whiskey stones is sure to be a hit. While traditional ice cubes melt over time, these solid stainless steel cubes effectively chill drinks without diluting them in the process. The set of eight reusable cubes comes beautifully packaged in a premium gift box, with two coasters, a freezer tray, and tongs.

15 A Customizable Toiletry Bag For The Person Who Owns A Ton Of Makeup Amazon NiceEbag Travel Cosmetic Bag $20 See on Amazon This fan-favorite cosmetic case is a practical gift choice for the beauty-lover who's always traveling. Inside the lid of the bag there's protected slots for makeup brushes and a zippered compartment to store other loose items. The main attraction of this pick, though, is the deep square compartment, which comes with removable sponge dividers that can be rearranged to fit all makeup and toiletry storage needs. Get it in pink, black, gray, marble print, rose gold, or floral print.

16 Gorgeous Crystal Glass Charms For Your Wine-Obsessed Friend Who Loves To Host Amazon Swarovski Crystal Magnetic Wine Glass Charms Set of 12 $26 See on Amazon If you're shopping for someone who loves to host, these Swarovski glass charms are a fun way to prevent peoples' drinks from ever getting mixed up again. Unlike traditional wine glass charms, which attach to the stem of a wine glass, these use powerful magnets to attach to any glass. Just place the little magnet anywhere on the inside wall of your glass, then place its coordinating crystal on the opposite side.

17 A Cult-Favorite Korean Moisturizer Made With Skin-Repairing Snail Mucin Amazon Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream, Day and Night Face Moisturizer with Snail Mucin Extract $17 See on Amazon A cult-favorite amongst fans of Korean skincare, this moisturizing facial cream is made 92 percent snail mucus extract. That's right — slathering snail slime on your face is an exceptionally effective way to regenerate cell growth, revitalize skin, and address a whole range of other concerns. Fans of snail mucin claim it's especially effective at treating acne, repairing scars, and promoting overall healthier, bouncy skin. Some reviewers say it's also helped reduce redness, balance their oily skin, and even heal cuts.

18 A Smart Plug That Lets You Control Electronics From Your Phone Amazon TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite $17.99 See Amazon This Kasa smart plug lets you control small electronics like lamps and fans with your phone. You can control them remotely or use voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. You can even schedule the plug to switch on and off at specific times so that the lights are always on when you need them to be.

19 A Single-Serving Blender To Make Smoothies On The Go Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 See On Amazon Compact and multifunctional, this user-friendly personal blender allows you to make protein shakes, smoothies, and more — no matter how hectic your morning is. It works with the touch of a single button and the blending jar detaches to become a convenient travel mug, letting you be on your way. Made with durable BPA-free plastic and stainless steel blades, it’s super easy to clean: just toss those into the dishwasher.

20 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That's Carved In The Shape Of A Tulip Amazon Authentic Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $35 See on Amazon When an oceanside vacation just isn't possible, use this Himalayan salt lamp to satisfy your craving for fresh, salty air. Not only is Himalayan salt thought to purify the air, but the lamp's soft pink light creates a warm, soothing ambience in any space. "It has a beautiful, hand-carved tulip shape that is peaceful to even look at," wrote one reviewer. "The dimmer is a great feature, as I can lower the light for sleeping and brighten it at other times."

21 A Croc-Embossed Tote That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Lubardy Croc Embossed Faux Leather Laptop Bag $35 See On Amazon Croc-embossed bags are trending this season, and this sophisticated tote is a chic (and practical!) way to try out the trend for yourself. It has plenty of space for all the essentials, including a 15.6-inch laptop, making it the perfect work bag. It's durable and easy to clean, and is available in eight glossy colors.

22 A Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set With Over 1,400 5-Star Reviews Amazon 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set $86 See on Amazon Not only are the pots and pans in this non-stick ceramic cookware set well-made and affordable, but their bright colors and vintage-inspired design will add a playful pop of color to any kitchen space. The 16-piece set includes seven non-stick pots and pans in various sizes and styles, plus a stainless steel steamer and four plastic kitchen utensils. A foolproof choice for the home chef or newlyweds in your life.

23 The Japanese Mascara That Emma Watson Swears By Amazon DHC Mascara Perfect Pro Double Protection, Black $19 See on Amazon Made by cult-favorite Japanese beauty brand DHC, this long-wearing mascara is the perfect gift for the makeup-lover in your life. It's actually Emma Watson's favorite, as she revealed in an interview with Into The Gloss, and fans love it because it lengthens and thickens lashes without smudging or flaking — no matter what conditions you expose it to. That said, its tubing formula makes it easy to take off: the tubes, which coat your lashes to make them look longer, slide right off with warm water or makeup remover. "I put this mascara on for work at 7am, and it's still looks fantastic at 10pm. I've rubbed my eyes, been caught in a rain storm, and put in a serious workout at the gym without it running or flaking," reported one reviewer.

24 A Stylish Storage Pot For Makeup, Brushes, & More Amazon YIVIYAR Makeup Organizer $12 See On Amazon With its faceted crystal design and glossy finish, this pretty storage container will look so chic sitting on any dresser, counter, or vanity. It’s sold in one- and two-piece sets in three jewelry-like metallics for you to mix and match. Use them to store brushes, tweezers, cotton swabs, and more — they're versatile enough to work for countless different purposes.

25 A Pair Genuine Leather Gloves That Won't Prevent You From Using Your Phone's Touchscreen Amazon WARMEN Leather, Cashmere, And Wool Touchscreen Gloves $24 See On Amazon Who knew touchscreen-friendly gloves could look as sophisticated as these? Made of genuine lambskin leather that feels luxuriously soft and buttery to the touch, they're comfortable, easy to move in, and completely touchscreen-capable in all ten fingers. Plus, the entire inside is lined with a cashmere-wool blend, and they even have elastic at the wrists to keep out the cold.

26 A Fan-Favorite Gel-Cream To Hydrate Thirsty Skin Amazon Neutrogena Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer Gel-Cream to Hydrate and Smooth Extra-Dry Skin $16 See on Amazon Fans of this award-winning moisturizer love everything about it: its lightweight, gel-like consistency, its pleasantly clean scent, and, most of all, its ultra-hydrating, quick-absorbing, non-sticky formula. Packed with hyaluronic acid, it's a great choice for those who dislike the feeling of greasy lotions and thick, heavy creams. "It's as amazing as everyone says," one reviewer wrote. "It's so incredibly light, and yet my face is so hydrated. I love it!"

27 A Spike-Covered Mat For At-Home Acupuncture Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat And Pillow (2-Piece Set) $25 See On Amazon With this acupuncture mat, you can reap the benefits of professional acupuncture therapy without ever leaving your home. Filled with foam and covered in breathable cotton, the mat is covered in over 6,000 ergonomically engineered spikes, with a corresponding pillow for your feet or neck. Lay on the mat to increase blood flow, stimulate pressure points, promote a rush of endorphins to the brain, and more.

28 A Long, Cozy Cardigan That's Sold In 8 Colors Amazon Goodthreads Women's Boucle Cardigan Sweater $40 See on Amazon Timeless and elegant, this duster-style cardigan is the type of easy piece that works with any outfit, for any occasion (leggings and errands, denim cutoffs and the beach, sweatpants and the couch ... you get the idea). It's made of a soft, substantial wool blend material, with a hint of stretch for added comfort. Roomy pockets and thick ribbed cuffs round off the design, and it's available in eight versatile colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29 A Set Of Stemless Wine Glasses That Aerate As You Pour Amazon Godinger Aerating Stemless Wine Glasses (Set Of 8) $33 See On Amazon Increasing oxygen exposure through aeration is an easy way to improve virtually any wine — and with these aerating wine glasses, you can quickly and easily aerate your wine no matter where you are. Made in Italy with real glass, the tiny grooves gently yet effectively circulate your wine. They're durable, user-friendly, and safe to clean in the dishwasher.

30 A Foot Spa & Massager For Pro-Level Pedicures At Home Amazon Turejo Spa Foot Bath $54 See On Amazon For the person who's always on their feet, treat them to this indulgent at-home foot massager and spa. Not only does it heat up and bubble like a jacuzzi, but it also comes with (removable) massaging rollers that you can place on the bottom for a reflexology session. If that’s not enough relaxation, switch on the soothing infrared light. Well over half of reviewers gave this foot spa a perfect five-star rating.

31 This Chalet-Chic Parka With A Velvety Faux Fur Lining Amazon GRACE KARIN Faux Fur-Lined Parka $90 See On Amazon The chic drawstring waist and extra-long cuffs add an unexpected twist to this otherwise classic parka. Simple and stylish, it's lightweight enough to wear on its own during spring and fall, while the relaxed fit makes it perfect for layering when winter temperatures drop. (To say nothing of it’s cozy cruelty-free fur.) Choose from a range of versatile colors and patterns, including buffalo plaid and shiny rose gold. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 A Super-Comprehensive Set Of Makeup Brushes Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (18 Pieces) $14 See On Amazon All 18 brushes in this makeup brush set have a purpose. You can use them to apply products to your cheeks, eyes, eyelashes, brows, and even lips — and if you're not feeling super confident in your makeup brush knowledge, you can consult an included guide to identify each brush and its ideal use. An inky black storage case makes them easy to tote around, even on longer trips. The brushes have high-quality wooden handles covered in a champagne gold ferrule, so you can be confident they're both sturdy and pretty. And the bristles are soft, dense, and tapered to provide even coverage.

33 A Pair Of "Build Your Own" Yoga Pants That Let You Customize Their Length, Color, & Waistband Style Amazon Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Bootcut Yoga Pants $39 See On Amazon Fans of athleisure know the struggle all too well — one pair of leggings is a little on the short side, another is a bit too low-rise. Luckily, with these top-rated yoga pants, you can customize the waistband style, length, and color to suit your taste, making it easy to find the perfect pair for your specific needs. Made with a soft, stretchy performance material that keeps its shape all day long, they even have a hidden waistband pocket to stash your cell phone. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

34 A 4-Piece Kit With All The Products You Need To Keep Your Feet Healthy Amazon 4 in 1 Foot Care Treatment Kit $40 See on Amazon Tea tree oil is an effective homeopathic treatment for a variety of common foot-related issues — and luckily, all the products in this four-piece kit are made with the superstar ingredient. The kit includes a tea tree oil foot soak, foot wash, anti-fungal nail treatment, and anti-fungal foot balm. Almost 90 percent of reviewers gave the kit a perfect five-star review, resulting in an overall rating of 4.8 stars.

35 A Fire TV Stick So You Can Stream All Your Favorite Shows Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 See On Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick lets you stream from platforms like Netflix and Disney+ and store games and apps. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote, so you can control your TV with your voice. All you have to do is plug the Fire Stick into your HGTV and the wall outlet and you'll be watching all your favorite shows right away.

36 The Cult-Favorite Spot Treatment That Reviewers Say Is "Magic" Amazon Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (1 fl oz) $17 Se on Amazon A cult-classic product, Mario Badescu's drying lotion is the stuff of legends. The formula uses salicylic acid, sulfur, calamine, and zinc oxide to spot-treat pimples that have come to a head. Using a Q-tip (never shake the bottle), dab a small amount of the product onto a blemish before bed, and it'll help dry out and shrink the pimple overnight.

37 A Deluxe Manicure Set In A Travel-Ready Carrying Case Amazon Keiby Citom Professional Stainless Steel Nail Grooming Kit $15 See on Amazon Stash this travel-ready manicure set in your purse, glove box, or carry-on bag — after all, you never know when your nails will need some emergency TLC. The deluxe 15-piece set includes all the manicure-related tools you'd find at a salon, packaged together in a sturdy leather case that's sleek and compact.

38 The Perfect Gift For Anyone Who Loves To Barbecue Amazon Stainless Steel Barbecue Grill Utensils Kit (20-pieces) $24 See on Amazon Whether you give it as a gift or you're manning the grill yourself, this deluxe barbecue utensil set is an excellent buy. The set includes 20 premium stainless steel utensils ranging from tongs to a basting brush, all neatly stored together in a durable aluminum case. "Has the best quality tools and they are all very well made, sharp, and sturdy," one reviewer reported.

39 A Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper With Over 10,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon LINENSPA 3-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $78 See On Amazon If you're looking to make your bed more comfortable or want to help someone else do the same thing, this mattress topper makes for an excellent purchase — more than 9,000 shoppers wrote a five-star review. Made with 3 inches of plush memory foam that instantly molds to the contours of your body, it's infused with temperature-regulated gel beads that trap and disperse heat, keeping you cool and cradled all night long.

40 A RFID-Blocking Wallet Made With Genuine Leather Amazon BOSTANTEN Women RFID Blocking Leather Wallet $24 See on Amazon Not only will this RFID-blocking wallet fend off potential credit card and identity thieves, but the sleek, simple design looks sophisticated and expensive. Made of genuine leather with a glossy wax oil finish, it has enough zippered pockets, slots, and compartments to stash all your essentials and then some. Choose from a gorgeous array of rich colors, including wine, camel, and a pretty pale blue.

41 An Award-Winning Travel Pillow With Over 4,500 Five-Star Reviews Amazon J-Pillow Travel Pillow & Carry Bag $30 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop singing the praises of this award-wining travel pillow, calling it "life changing" and "a miracle worker." The unique J-shaped design supports your neck and chin, preventing your head from falling forward as you nod off to sleep. Durable and machine-washable, it's impressively compact, and it even has snaps at the top to attach it to your luggage.

42 A Color-Changing Lipstick With A Gorgeous, Delicate Flower Inside Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm $16 See On Amazon Not only does this fun lipstick change colors to match your body chemistry, but it has a real, blooming chrysanthemum suspended in its transparent center. The lightweight, nourishing formula hydrates lips while providing a subtle touch of color. "I was pleasantly surprised to apply this on clear and within seconds see my lips change to a perfect, pink hue, just right for my skin tone! Natural and honestly what I've always been looking for,” wrote one reviewer.

43 A Lumbar Pillow For Anyone Who Could Use Some Extra WFH Pampering Amazon Lomupu Lumbar Support Pillow $29 See On Amazon Reviewers can't stop raving about this lumbar pillow, especially when it comes to WFH, giving it hundreds of glowingly positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.2 stars. Built from cushy memory foam with a washable cover, it slips over the back of your office chair or car seat and secures via the adjustable buckled strap. “The pillow is firm but able to conform to the chair and my back,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it “gives me the kind of support that helps a great deal” when it came to everyday comfort.

44 A Memory Foam Pillow That Supports The Contours Of Your Neck Amazon WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $32 See On Amazon Soft and supportive, this memory foam pillow hugs the natural contours of your neck. An excellent choice for back and side sleepers alike, the ergonomic cushioning makes for better weight distribution and proper spine alignment, and provides soothing relief to the body's pressure points. Made from gel-infused memory foam with ventilation channels for enhanced cooling overnight, the soft cover can be machine-washed with the rest of your sheets.

45 A Practical Gift For Your Friend Who Loves To Run Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belts $15 See on Amazon An effective solution to the problem of pocketless shorts or leggings, this durable running belt offers plenty of space to stash a phone, keys, and other essentials during runs and other workouts. Made with a flexible, breathable neoprene material, the practical design features an adjustable strap, buckle closure, two zippered pockets, and secure a slot for your keys.

46 A Deluxe Starter Kit For DIY Gel Manis & Pedis Amazon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit $40 See on Amazon An excellent gift for the DIY beauty-lover, this gel polish kit makes it easy to get a professional-quality gel manicure (or pedicure) at home. The deluxe kit includes everything you'll need to get started, all packaged together in a premium gift box: a UV curing lamp, gel polishes in six different colors, a chip-proof gel top coat, and a 23-piece set of nail tools.

47 A 4-Pack Of Slip-Proof Socks For Yoga, Pilates, & Barre Amazon Non Slip Socks for Yoga Pilates Barre Fitness Hospital Socks (4-Pack) $22 See on Amazon For your friend who loves taking studio workout classes, this four-pack of yoga socks makes for a practical gift choice. Designed with slip-proof silicone gel grips at the bottoms, they're an excellent way to stay secure during any activity that's normally done barefoot. Plus, they're made of 100% combed cotton to let your feet breathe, and their criss-crossed elastic straps gives them a pretty, ballet slipper-like look.

48 An LED-Powered Floor Lamp That Doubles As A Shelf Amazon Brightech Maxwell - LED Shelf Floor Lamp $60 See on Amazon Between its elegant, minimalist design and quality construction, it's no surprise that this top-rated LED floor lamp has over 2,200 positive reviews. It's an excellent choice for anyone living in a small space, since the lamp's base doubles as a sturdy shelf that's perfect for displaying photos, trinkets, and more. Reviewers love that it's sturdy and easy to assemble, and how the off-white shade diffuses the bright LED light to a soft, soothing glow.

49 A Sleek Cordless Wine Opener For The Friend Who Always Hosts Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $30 See On Amazon This best-selling electric corkscrew makes the process of opening a bottle of wine so much quicker and easier. Use it to remove any cork in a matter of seconds. After the device has been fully charged using the included charging stand, it'll have enough power to open 30 bottles of wine before it needs to be charged again. Plus, it comes with a foil cutter so you have everything you need in one spot.

50 An In-Shower Speaker That Can Even Answer Calls Amazon Gideon Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Suction Cup $24 See on Amazon Whether you're shopping for someone who loves singing in the shower or who can't be away from their phone for more than a few minutes, they're sure to appreciate this in-shower waterproof speaker. Not only can it play music from any Bluetooth-enabled device, but it can also answer calls with the press of a button. It uses a suction cup to adhere onto any wall and comes in four colors, including black, gold, and pink.

51 The Copper-Infused Compression Socks That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Copper Compression Socks (3 Pairs) $15 See on Amazon These compression socks have over 3,000 enthusiastic five-star reviews from runners, hikers, travelers, nurses, weight-lifters, and pregnant people. They're made with fibers infused with copper, a natural conductor of energy, which helps the compression technology increase circulation and decrease inflammation even more effectively. Plus, they're sold in a ton of fun colors and prints.

52 An Exfoliating Charcoal Scrub For Your Face & Body Amazon Activated Charcoal Face and Body Scrub $10 See on Amazon Powered by activated charcoal, this all-natural exfoliating scrub reaches deep under the skin's surface to remove dirt, toxins, and other impurities. Use it all over your body to unclog pores and slough off dead skin cells, which can help prevent breakouts and ingrown hairs. Otherwise, expect smooth, baby-soft skin.

53 An Echo Show 5 That Lets You Watch Shows, Make Video Calls, & Get Weather Reports Amazon Echo Show 5 $89.99 $59.99 See On Amazon The smart device that is the Echo Show 5 has a lot of features in one very compact package. Equipped with Alexa, the Show 5 allows you to manage your to-do lists and calendars, watch movies, listen to music, video chat with your friends, or simply display photos. It can even set alarms and read you the weather.

54 A Sleek, Sporty Puffer Vest That Comes In 3 Colors Amazon CARE OF by PUMA Women's Puffer Vest $68 See on Amazon Perfect for chilly autumn outings, winter jogs, and running errands, this puffer vest is timeless, comfy, and the perfect casual piece to pair with leggings, jeans, and joggers. It has an internal pocket, two exterior pockets, and is sold in three colors, including classic black. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

55 The European Drugstore Mascara Beauty Influencers Swear By Amazon essence Lash Princess Sculpted Volume Mascara $5 See On Amazon This cult-favorite drugstore mascara from the German brand essence gives you dark, dramatic, and voluminous lashes that last all day, even through rain, sweat, and tears. A curved brush hugs lashes to build bold fringe while the iconic formula doesn't cake, flake, or smudge — made without gluten or parabens, it’s even PETA certified as cruelty-free.

56 A User-Friendly Vacuum Sealer To Make Food Prep Quick & Easy Amazon GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine $55 See on Amazon A must-have for anyone who loves meal-prepping or buying groceries in bulk, this best-selling vacuum sealer makes it quick and easy to seal just about anything. User-friendly and easy to clean, the sealer comes ready to use with its own BPA-free plastic bags. "I love how compact the machine is," one reviewer wrote. "It doesn’t take up a lot of space and it is easy to use."

57 A Casual-Chic Pullover Made Of Super-Soft Terry Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover $27 See on Amazon Casual yet understatedly stylish, one fan said the super-soft terry this hooded pullover is made with is "so cozy and comfortable, you won’t want to wear anything else." With a relaxed silhouette, curved drop hem, and hip-grazing length, it's the type of versatile, grab-and-go staple you'll want to buy in every color. "Can't say enough good things about this top," another reviewer gushed. "It is so soft." Choose from nine colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

58 A Bluetooth-Powered Headband That Can Play Music As You Drift Off To Sleep Amazon Perytong Wireless Sleep Headphones $20 See On Amazon Shopping for someone who has trouble falling asleep? This Bluetooth headband might be just what they need. Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, it can play music, audiobooks, or soothing sounds using its built-in speakers. A small touchpad lets them adjust the volume and skip songs without reaching for their phone. Made of a soft, plush material that feels soft against your skin, the headband can run continuously for up to 10 hours when fully charged.

59 A Full-Body Bath Pillow For An Extra-Luxurious Soak Amazon Soothing Company Full Body Bath Pillow $45 See on Amazon Take relaxation to the next level with this full-body bath pillow — it's the perfect thoughtful gift for anyone who could use a good self-care session (even if that person is you!) Made of a quick-drying mesh material, the plush, quilted pillow is designed with 13 suction cups to stay firmly secured to the base of your tub. The pillow also comes with its own carrying bag, as well as a mesh laundry bag to protect it in the wash.

60 An Affordable Down Comforter That's Soft, Fluffy, & Warm Amazon LINENSPA Down Alternative Comforter (Queen) $31 See On Amazon It's hard to believe the price tag on this quilted down-alternative comforter — after all, it's common for comparable versions to sell for at least twice as much. Filled with a vegan microfiber down alternative in a lofty 300 gsm weight with a silky polyester shell, the comforter has tabs at each corner to stay securely attached to your duvet. More than 14,000 shoppers wrote five-star reviews.

61 This Razor You Can Use Without Shaving Cream Amazon Schick Intuition Razor With 4 Refills $20.99 $14.96 See On Amazon The Schick Intuition razor includes the shaving cream right on the razor head, allowing you to shave, lather, and moisturize in a single step. It has a pivoting head with four blades that help you get an extremely close shave. An ergonomic handle with a soft rubber grip makes it easy and comfortable to hold and control. This set comes with an Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor, plus a Renewing Moisture Razor Refill, Pure Nourishment Razor Refill, Sensitive Skin Razor Refill, and Advanced Moisture Razor Refill.

62 A Sleek-Looking Power Bank With An Incredibly Long-Lasting Battery Amazon Portable Charger Power Bank $37 See on Amazon A must for anyone who's always on the go, this portable power bank has two USB ports, one micro USB port, and one USB-C port, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. Reviewers say the bank's charging power is truly impressive, with many reporting that they can use it to charge their phone upwards of 10 times before the power bank itself needs to be recharged.

63 A Pack Of 60 Velvet Scrunchies In Literally Every Color Imaginable Amazon Premium Velvet Hair Scrunchies $9 See on Amazon Since they come in a pack of 60, you can give a few of these luxe velvet scrunchies to everyone on your list — and still have some leftover for yourself. Their soft material is much gentler on hair than a regular elastic, which can help prevent breakage and minimize split ends. They also prevent creases in your hair once you take your ponytail down; plus, the recently-revived scrunchie trend doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

64 An All-Natural Toothpaste That Whitens Teeth Without Chemicals Amazon Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $10 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this top-rated whitening toothpaste; it has over 7,200 glowingly positive reviews from enthusiastic fans. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like coconut oil, peppermint, and activated charcoal, it's free of fluoride, peroxide, harsh chemicals, or dyes.

65 The Cult-Favorite Instant Pot Amazon Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Cooker $139.95 $99 See On Amazon The best-selling Instant Pot is seven appliances in one: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer. With fourteen cooking programs to choose from, it's never been easier to get food on the table — and quickly. In addition to the Instant Pot, you get a stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector.

66 A Cashmere-Like Sweater Dress That Comes In Tons Of Colors Amazon ANRABESS Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress $41 See On Amazon Timeless and feminine, this cozy-chic sweater dress will fit right into any woman's wardrobe. It can be easily dressed up or down, and it's equally as comfortable as it is stylish. Made of a soft, sumptuous viscose blend, it's sold in 22 versatile colors. Available sizes: S — XXL

67 A Power Inverter That Lets You Use Your Electronics In The Car Amazon Foval 200W Car Power Inverter $22 See on Amazon Plug this nifty power inverter into your car's cigarette lighter, and it'll instantly create four USB ports and two standard plug outlets. It's great for charging phones and other devices, and it can prove incredibly handy during camping trips and road trips. "The charging speed is comparable to a standard house outlet, even with my computer, camera and phone plugged in!" reported one reviewer.

68 An Expensive-Feeling Scarf Made Of Luxuriously-Soft Faux Fur Amazon Dikoaina Faux Fur Scarf $23 See On Amazon Made of soft, sumptuous faux fur, this cozy scarf is an elegant way to add a layer of rich, luxurious texture to any cold-weather outfit. "It is so soft and the material and sheen are realistic to real fur. The nice satiny backing is a perfect matching grey" commented one reviewer. Get it in 14 colors.

69 Air-Freshening Bags That Use Activated Charcoal To Eliminate Odors & Purify The Air Amazon PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Store these air purifying bags in your drawers, closet, or other small spaces — they're stuffed with activated charcoal, a natural purifying agent that effectively absorbs foul odors and bacteria out of the air. Best of all, if you place the bags in the sun, the activated charcoal's purifying ability will be rejuvenated, meaning you can reuse them over and over again.