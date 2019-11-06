What did we do before Amazon existed? Between its infinite selection of products to its seamless checkout process, the online retailer has completely reinvented the way many of us shop. This rings especially true when shopping for gifts, since Amazon’s razor-sharp search algorithm makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for, and lightning-fast Prime shipping means you can get away with procrastinating until the last minute. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, it’s worth checking out these awesome products with five-star ratings on Amazon Prime we’re currently obsessed with.

1 Tiny, Delicate Hoops That Look Like Real Diamonds Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See on Amazon Simple and sophisticated, these sparkling cuff earrings make for a great alternative to your classic pair of diamond studs. Plated in real 14-karat gold encrusted in tiny, twinkling cubic zirconia "diamonds," their tiny diameter is meant to gently hug your earlobe. Choose from yellow-, rose-, or white gold-plated — or, just order all three pairs.

2 A Quality Hyaluronic Acid Serum At An Amazing Price Amazon Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin $15 See on Amazon With this price tag, it's easy to feel skeptical about this hyaluronic acid serum — or at least, it would be easy, if it weren't for over 6,900 glowingly positive reviews affirming its effectiveness. Hyaluronic acid holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, delivering a super-powered dose of hydration to dry, thirsty skin. "THIS IS THE REAL DEAL! My face is hydrated, plump and has a glow," wrote one reviewer.

3 These Fun Furry Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Amazon LongBay Faux Bunny Fur Memory Foam House Slippers $18 See on Amazon Fun and fabulous, these furry slippers will have you feeling like a pop star. The soft beds are cushioned with plush memory foam, luxuriously pampering your feet each time they sink in. The baby pink color is playful and cute, but if you prefer a more subdued look, they're also available in black and grey.

4 A Thoughtful, Practical Gift For The Person Who Loves Entertaining Amazon CTFT Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set $35 See on Amazon This bamboo cutting board set comes with everything you need to create a gorgeous spread. It's the perfect size to lay out meat, cheese, fruit, and bread, while two small dishes at the corners are perfect for serving sauces or dips. It also has a built-in hidden drawer that holds four stainless steel utensils, which are included. The set even comes with tiny slate boards and chalk so you can create labels for your cheeses!

5 An Innovative Hot Tool That Blow Dries & Styles Your Hair At The Same Time Amazon Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush $41 See on Amazon Combining a round brush and a blow dryer all in one, this best-selling styling tool makes it easy to get a salon-quality blowout in the comfort of your home. Three settings let you adjust the heat to suit your needs, while high-quality ceramic plates distribute heat evenly, saving you time and minimizing damage to your strands. "This is truly the greatest thing since sliced bread!" gushed one reviewer.

6 A Cozy Down Jacket That Combines Fashion & Function Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $150 See on Amazon With its oversized fit, sherpa-lined hood, and on-trend utilitarian details, this cozy jacket proves that it is possible to look chic through winter's worst. It's insulated with 90% real duck down and 10% feathers, giving you tons of toasty warmth while still feeling lightweight and comfortable. The sturdy nylon shell is wind-resistant and durable, and the design features plenty of pockets to stash all your essentials. Plus, it comes in a few other colors. Available sizes: XXS-5X

7 The Perfect Weekend Bag Amazon BAOSHA Canvas Travel Weekender Bag $32 See on Amazon Sturdy and stylish, this canvas weekender bag is sure to get plenty of use all year long. It makes for a great carry-on when you're traveling out of town, but it works well as a gym bag or beach bag, too. Made of tough, durable canvas, it has several inner pockets, a zipper closure at the top, and a convenient sleeve that attaches to the handle of a rolling suitcase.

8 A Pair Of Super-Soft Leggings That Look Like Work Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings $20 See on Amazon Made of the softest, coziest material you could find — ponte knit — these leggings can be easily pulled off as dress pants. They come in a variety of prints, including twill and herringbone, which adds to their trousers-like look. The pull-on fit is stretchy without ever losing its shape, and the leggings come in eight colors/prints. You'll definitely want to pick up a few. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9 An Essential Oil Diffuser To Turn Your Home Into A Spa Amazon ASAKUKI, 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser $30 See on Amazon Not only will this diffuser mist aromatherapeutic essential oils into the air, but it also doubles as a humidifier and a color-changing LED lamp. The 400-milliliter tank can run continuously for up to 10 hours, with two different settings to control the mist. A convenient timer allows you to program the device to turn off after a set amount of hours; otherwise, it'll automatically shut off when the tank is empty.

10 An Insta-Famous Cookbook To Inspire Even The Most Reluctant Home Chefs Amazon Dining In: Highly Cookable Recipes: A Cookbook by Alison Roman $30 $25.99 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers and Instagrammers can't stop raving about this popular cookbook; many people swear it's the only one they use. You may recognize the author, Alison Roman, from her viral recipes on Instagram, or maybe it's from her columns in The New York Times or Bon Appetit food columnist. If you don't know her already, you're sure to love her; reviewers say they enjoy her warm, funny writing at least as much as her delicious recipes.

11 A Complete, 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set — For Just $10 Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 pieces) $10 See on Amazon This best-selling makeup brush set has garnered almost 6,300 positive reviews on Amazon, earning an overall rating of 4.5 stars. The 14-piece set includes brushes for every type of makeup, including eyeshadow, eyeliner, foundation, and blush. "I have some very expensive brushes, and I like these just as much, if not more," one reviewer reported. "They have not shed at all!"

12 A Set Of Two Velvet Pillow Covers Available In 20 Colors Amazon Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers $15 See on Amazon Use these chic throw pillow covers to play with texture and color in just about any space. Available in a gorgeous rainbow of 20 rich hues, they're made of soft, sumptuous velvet, with their playful pom-pom fringe adding a fun, fashionable detail. The covers are sold in a set of two, and are designed to fit any standard 18-by-18-inch pillow.

13 A Derma Roller For Pro-Level Exfoliation At Home Amazon Linduray Skincare Microneedle Derma Roller $13 See on Amazon Using tiny 25 millimeter microneedles, this best-selling derma roller gives you the results of a professional facial without ever having to leave the house. Microneedle rollers are known for their wide-reaching benefits — not only will derma-rolling instantly give your skin a radiant glow, but it can also help treat acne scars, hyperpigmentation, puffiness, and more. Follow up with a great serum.

14 A Pair Of Chelsea-Style Rain Boots That Are As Practical As They Are Stylish Amazon Asgard Ankle Rain Boots $30 See on Amazon If you're the kind of person who'd do anything to avoid wearing chunky, rubbery rain boots, these Chelsea-style waterproof boots are for you. Made of sturdy matte rubber, they don't even look like rain boots — but they're still a completely effective way to protect your feet from Mother Nature's worst. These boots are available in a variety of super-stylish colors and prints, including black with pink soles, black and camouflage (pictured), or a playful sparkly silver. Available sizes: 4.5-12

15 A Cult-Favorite Cleansing Balm That Beauty Editors Swear By ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm $64 See on Amazon Not only does this cult-favorite cleansing balm melt away even the most stubborn makeup with ease, but the moisturizing formula also leaves your face nourished and soft. More than just a cleanser, the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, which can be used as a mask, is a decadent treat for your skin. It even comes with its own reusable cleansing cloth.

16 A Sous Vide Cooker For Chef-Worthy Meals At Home Amazon Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $79 See on Amazon The sous vide cooking method is popular in the fine dining world because it consistently creates incredibly flavorful, perfectly cooked meat, seafood, and more. It sounds fancy, but this sous vide cooker is actually surprisingly easy to use. Place your ingredients in a water-filled pot inside a sealed bag or glass jar, then attach the sous vide cooker to the pot, set the time and temperature, and press start. It's that easy.

17 A Lace Bralette That Looks So Pretty Under V-Neck Tops Amazon Mae Women's Lace Padded Bralette $28 See on Amazon Soft and romantic, this pretty lace bralette will make you never want to touch an underwire bra again. Its cotton-lined cups come with light removable padding, providing subtle lift and support while embracing the natural shape of your curves. It comes in a variety of rich, pretty colors — you may have a hard time settling on just one. Available sizes: XS-XL

18 The Chili-Infused Honey That Tastes Great On Literally Everything Amazon Mike’s Hot Honey $9 See on Amazon Despite containing only three simple ingredients, this chili-infused honey is a surprisingly sophisticated (and delicious!) condiment. The unique recipe has earned the admiration of over 1,000 devoted reviewers, who describe it as "divine," and "incredible," and "smooth," with "just the right touch of heat." People say it tastes great with just about everything, from pizza to ice cream to tacos and more. "Does it come in gallons?" one person asked.

19 A Stylish Pair Of Pants That Are Comfortable To Boot Amazon Grace Karin Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $26 See on Amazon Stylish and sophisticated, these chic paper-bag waist pants work for just about any occasion. Wear them with a fitted turtleneck and boots one day, then dress them down with a fun tee and sneakers the next. Designed in a high-rise silhouette with an ankle-skimming crop, a simple self-tie belt adds a fun, feminine detail to the elasticized waistband. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

20 A 3-In-1 Kitchen Tool That You'll Actually End Up Using Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $9.99 $6.99 See on Amazon This 3-in-1 avocado tool makes it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite green treat. Use it to open, de-pit, and slice an avocado into seven perfect pieces — then throw it in the dishwasher for easy clean-up. The best-selling kitchen tool has earned an impressively solid reputation in a notoriously oversaturated market, garnering over 3,000 positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

21 A Soft Weighted Sleep Mask To Encourage Deep, Restful Sleep Amazon Nodpod Microbead Weighted Sleep Mask $32 See on Amazon Fans of this weighted eye mask find the slight pressure it provides soothing — many reviewers swear it's the only way for them to get a good night's sleep. The patented design distributes the mask's weight perfectly, while tiny microbeads mold to the shape of your face to completely block out all light.

22 A Military-Inspired Utility Jacket That Looks Great With Everything Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Utility Jacket $32 See on Amazon With its chic, boxy fit and military-inspired styling, this classic utility jacket somehow manages to feel trendy and timeless all at once. It's made of sturdy cotton canvas with a hint of stretch, with plenty of roomy pockets to stash all your essentials. Available in six colors, this jacket looks great paired with just about any outfit, from leggings to mini dresses.

23 A Sampler Pack Of Looseleaf Teas That Look Beautiful & Taste Delicious Amazon Heavenly Tea Leaves Tea Sampler $26 See on Amazon This fun sampler set includes a selection of nine different types of looseleaf tea; whether you're a beginner or a tea aficionado, it's a great way to try new teas without overcommitting. Each set includes about ten servings each of green tea, black tea, white tea, herbal tisane, rooibos-infused herbal tisane, flavored green tea, flavored black tea, flavored white tea, and flavored herbal tisane. The teas come in pretty tin cans with colorful labels, all of which are packaged together in an eco-friendly gift box.

24 A Deluxe Makeup Mirror With Three Different Lighting Modes Amazon Nusvan Vanity Mirror with Lights $46 See on Amazon This adjustable makeup mirror is a must-have for any makeup lover. Lit by nine frosted LED globe bulbs, it creates the effect of soft, natural light, even where there is none. Choose between cool and warm white or a warm yellow tone to create the look you want, and there’s an attachable 10x magnification mirror for when you need that kind of precision. It has touch controls for helming the tone and light temp options.

25 A Set Of Six Essential Oil Blends With Different Aromatherapeutic Benefits Amazon Healing Solutions Best Blends Essential Oil Set (Set of 6) $17 See on Amazon Whether you've long been into aromatherapy or you're just getting started, this set of essential oils is an excellent choice. The kit includes six carefully formulated essential oil blends, including blends for deep sleep, stress relief, and breathing. Despite the affordable price tag, each blend is made of high-quality, 100 percent pure essential oils.

26 A Classic Quilted Puffer Vest That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon MEROKEETY Quilted Herringbone Puffer Vest $35 See on Amazon With its timeless styling and cozy insulation, this quilted puffer vest provides cozy warmth and sophisticated style, all in one luxe layer. Available in four different colors and prints, it's the perfect easy piece to throw on with leggings or jeans.

27 A Cult-Favorite Hair Texturizing Spray To Create Messy-Chic Up-dos Amazon Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray $11 See on Amazon This stylist-favorite texturizing spray instantly gives your hair an effortlessly undone, piece-y look. Infused with dry argan oil to condition and moisturize your hair, it provides tons of dimension and volume without leaving your hair crunchy or sticky. Use it as a finishing spray to give your hair some added oomph, or spritz it on before styling to help curls, updos, or braids stay in place.

28 A Delicious Gift For Anyone Who Loves To Cook Amazon TruffleHunter Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set - White, English & Bl $40 See on Amazon Whether you're buying it as a gift for yourself or for someone else, this luxe truffle oil set is sure to delight the tastebuds. The three-piece set includes premium quality white, English, and black truffle oil made, importantly, with real truffle pieces All five flavors come beautifully packaged in a pretty black box, making for an easy, practical gift that any gourmand can appreciate.

29 The "Holy Grail" Flat Iron That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon HSI Professional Flat Iron $37 See on Amazon Designed to effortlessly straighten, curl, or flip hair, this professional-grade styling iron has developed a following on Amazon that can only be described as cult-like. In over 25,200 glowingly positive reviews, fans describe it as "the holy grail," "the best flat iron I've ever owned," and "salon quality at home." The adjustable heat setting ranges from 140-450 degrees Fahrenheit, while high-quality ceramic plates ensure heat is distributed evenly.

30 A Memory Foam Mattress Topper To Make Any Bed More Comfortable Amazon Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 See on Amazon Made of luxurious memory foam that molds to the shape of your body, this popular mattress topper is a great way to pamper yourself. The ultra-plush memory foam is infused with tiny gel beads that capture and dissipate heat to regulate temperature and prevent overheating. "Like sleeping on a cloud," one reviewer wrote.

31 A Simple, Elegant Stand To Organize Your Jewelry Amazon Love-KANKEI Jewelry Tree Stand $20 See on Amazon This minimalist jewelry stand will keep your necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings neat and organized — and it'll look totally stylish doing it. Simple and elegant, the stand has three T-shaped metal racks, including one that's dotted with tiny holes for earrings and studs, and one with an adjustable height to fit longer necklaces.

32 A Set Of Four Scented Candles In Colorful Decorated Tins Amazon Yinuo Deep Sleep Scented Candles $16 See on Amazon This set of scented candles comes in a pretty box tied with a bow, making it a great gift for a loved one — but it's worth picking up a set for yourself, too. Each candle is infused with a different scent known for its soothing aromatherapeutic properties. The colorful jars also make for attractive decor pieces anywhere in your home.

33 A Dainty Opal Necklace That's Simultaneously Subtle & Striking Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Opal Necklace $13 See on Amazon Despite its minimalist design and dainty size, this gold-plated necklace makes a big impact. The opal pendant looks timeless and striking with any look, whether it's worn on its own or layered with other necklaces. "The opal part is really cute, but I also realized I can wear it "backwards" and have it be a solid rose gold triangle necklace!" one reviewer noted.

34 A Set Of Hand-crafted Bath Bombs With Over 5,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) $27 See on Amazon Bath bombs are a self-care staple; there's nothing more relaxing than popping one in the tub before a long, luxurious soak. This gorgeous bath bomb set is sure to be appreciated, whether you're buying it as a gift for yourself or for a loved one. Each set includes a premium gift box with 12 unique bath bombs, all handcrafted in California using only all-natural scents and dyes.

35 A Set Of Jade Facial Tools To To Soothe & De-puff Skin Amazon roselynboutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $20 See on Amazon This facial roller and gua sha tool set makes for an excellent gift, but be sure to pick one up for yourself, too. Both tools in the set utilize pressure to ease tension and reduce inflammation, which not only soothes and de-puffs skin, but can also help with tension headaches and sinus pain. The tools are made of either solid jade or rose quartz, and are gorgeously packaged together in a premium gift box.

36 A Soft, Plush Pullover You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Chase Secret Women's Fleece Pullover $28 See on Amazon You'll love snuggling up in this cozy fleece pullover on chilly days spent lounging around the house, but the sporty-chic design feels stylish enough to wear around town, too. It's made of warm, plush material that feels luxuriously soft to the touch, and comes in a variety of colors and designs.

37 A Set Of Silky-Smooth Pillowcases To Keep Your Skin & Hair Healthy As You Sleep Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack $9 See on Amazon Sleeping on a silk pillowcase is a must for healthy skin and hair, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to reap all the benefits. Because these satin pillowcases are just as silky-smooth as their more expensive competitors, they'll still minimize hair breakage and prevent pillow-induced lines on your face, just like real silk. Plus, polyester satin is more durable than silk; these are even machine-washable!

38 A Calf Hair Leather Belt In A Fun, Fabulous Leopard Print Amazon LOKLIK Leopard Print Leather Belt $18 See on Amazon Somehow timeless and trendy all at once, this chic calf hair belt is surprisingly versatile. Made of genuine leather, it's durable enough to last for years, and the classic leopard design will pair well with everything in your closet. "It looks and feels really expensive," one reviewer gushed.

39 A Spa Pillow To Make Bath Time Even More Relaxing Amazon Viventive Luxury Spa Bath Pillow $30 See on Amazon If long soaks in the tub are your go-to form of relaxation, you absolutely need this indulgent bath pillow. Soft and plush, it's designed to support your head, neck, and shoulders when you're laying in the tub. Its hinged design molds to the shape of any bathtub or jacuzzi, while strong suction cups ensure it stays secure. The machine-washable pillow is designed to let air and water flow through, which helps prevent mildew and allows for fast drying.

40 A Set Of Crystal Wine Glasses With A Unique, Square Design Amazon Elixir Glassware Wine Glass (Set of 4) $40 See on Amazon Whether you're buying them for yourself or for a lucky oenophile in your life, these gorgeous crystal wine glasses are sure to be appreciated. Packaged as a set of four in a premium black gift box, their slightly boxy, long-stemmed design is unique and elegant.

41 A More Stylish Take On Your Standard Pair Of Sweatpants Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Joggers $21 See on Amazon As comfortable as sweatpants but far more stylish, these joggers are sure to be worn far beyond the gym. Soft and breathable, they're made with plenty of stretch for easy movement. The simple design features an elasticized drawstring waist and roomy pockets at each side. Choose from five versatile colors — or just buy them all.

42 A Stainless Steel Travel Mug You'll End Up Using Every Day Amazon S'well Stainless Steel Traveler $40 See on Amazon Not only does this stainless steel travel mug look super chic, but it's an eco-friendly way to take your coffee (or any other beverage) to go. The mug's triple-insulated walls keep your drink cold for 36 hours, or hot for 15 hours. Plus, the copper outer wall prevents condensation from seeping out, so the mug will never sweat on your hands or in your bag.

43 A Vegan Leather Hobo Bag That Looks & Feels So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is Amazon Realer Large Crossbody Bag with Tassel $40 See on Amazon People can't seem to stop singing this bag's praises; reviewers gush about its "beautiful color," and "durable hardware," noting that the lining is "soft and smooth," and the vegan leather it's made with "looks and feels expensive." The spacious bag has an adjustable crossbody strap and detachable shoulder strap, with plenty of pockets and compartments to keep everything organized.

44 A Flaxseed-Filled Compress To Relieve Dry, Tired-Feeling Eyes Amazon Kimkoo Moist Heat Eye Compress $16 See on Amazon Use this warm eye compress to refresh, rejuvenate and revitalize your eyes. It's an especially effective treatment for dry eyes, functioning as a natural, chemical-free alternative to traditional eye drops. The mask is stuffed with flaxseed, which has a naturally high capacity for heat storage and transfer. "It is extremely soft, so comfortable and feels wonderful on my eyes," one reviewer wrote.

45 A Best-Selling Comforter With Over 8,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon LINENSPA All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 See on Amazon It shouldn't come as a surprise that this down alternative comforter has garnered over 8,900 glowingly positive reviews on Amazon; it's rare to find this kind of quality for the price. The comforter's shell is made of soft, smooth microfiber, and it's filled with a fluffy, pillowy down alternative that feels exactly like the real thing. It even has loops at the sides and corners to ensure it stays attached to your favorite duvet cover.

46 A Super Cute Wallet With So Many Compartments Amazon UTO Small Wallet $13 See on Amazon A tiny leather zipper pull in the shape of a leaf gives this vegan leather wallet a visually striking detail. The compact wallet feels surprisingly spacious, with six slots for cards, a compartment for cash, and a small zippered pocket. Choose from 20 rich, vibrant colors, including fuchsia, bright orange, and powder blue.

47 A Portable Champagne Flute To Celebrate Anywhere, Anytime Amazon BrüMate 12oz Insulated Champagne Flute With Flip-Top Lid $23 See on Amazon You never know when you'll have something to celebrate — but with this portable champagne flute, you'll always be prepared. With room for nearly half of a bottle of sparkling wine, its unique flip-top lid holds in carbonation so your drink stays bubbly, while the insulated stainless steel walls keep it cold for hours.

48 A Classic Analog Wristwatch That's Both Functional & Stylish Amazon Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm Watch $31 See on Amazon Reviewers can't stop raving about this simple, stylish wristwatch. Timex has been making affordable, high-quality timepieces for years, and this one is no exception. The watch's classic analog face features an Indiglo-powered backlight, with a real leather strap that can easily be removed and replaced as needed. "It's hard to find a more stylish watch for the price," commented one reviewer.

49 An All-Natural Face Wash Made With Purifying Charcoal Amazon Charcoal Face Wash by Chilogy $20 See on Amazon Packed with natural antioxidants and purifying ingredients, this best-selling face wash washes away grime using a blend of activated charcoal, aloe vera, coconut oil, and vitamin C. Since activated charcoal helps draws out impurities from pores, this cleanser is an especially great choice for acne-prone skin.

50 This Device That Turns Any Television Into A Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $50 See on Amazon Roughly the size of a flash drive, Amazon's Fire Stick plugs into your TV's HDMI port, enabling any television to connect to wifi and stream content through services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. The device offers an impressive amount of storage compared to competitors, allowing you to download more channels and apps. Plus, the remote can be controlled using Alexa Voice — instead of manually searching for a movie or show, simply ask Alexa to find it.

51 A Pair Of Lightweight, High-Quality Sneakers At A Great Price Amazon YILAN Breathable Sport Shoe $30 See on Amazon Sleek and streamlined, these sneakers are made of a lightweight, breathable mesh material. They're great for your workouts, and the athleisure design feels stylish enough to wear around town, too. Plus, they're available in a glorious array of fun colors, including coral, violet, and several shades of pink. Available sizes: 5-11

52 A Set Of Hoop Earrings In Three Assorted Colors Amazon Holfeun Big Hoop Earrings (3 Pairs) $8 See on Amazon You can never have too many hoop earrings, and this popular set of hoops is an easy way to update your collection. Each set comes with a pair of rose gold, yellow gold, and silver hoops, in a versatile size that's neither too big or too small. The earrings are made of surgical grade stainless steel plated in real 14-karat gold, and are lightweight, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive ears.

53 A Heat Protectant Spray That Also Helps Your Hair Dry Faster Amazon Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $17 See on Amazon Heat protectants are essential to protecting your hair from damage. Not only will this popular thermal protectant spray help prevent your hair from getting fried, but it also dramatically decreases drying time, which means your hair will spend less time exposed to heat in the first place. The lightweight formula also works as a leave-in conditioner to soften, smooth, and de-tangle hair.

54 A Compact Crossbody Bag That's Surprisingly Spacious Amazon DELUXITY Crossbody Bag with Tassel $15 See on Amazon Simple and sophisticated, this crossbody bag is the perfect way to stash your essentials without carrying anything too big or bulky. Made of soft, buttery, vegan leather that reviewers swear feels like the real deal, its simple design features gold hardware and a chic tassel detail. "The inside liner is soft, and my giant iPhone 7 Plus fits perfectly in the front zipper!" one happy reviewer reported.

55 A Gorgeous Bamboo Cutlery Organizer That Expands To Create More Storage Amazon Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $26 See on Amazon Keep your cutlery neat and separated with this solid bamboo drawer organizer. The adjustable drawer includes six compartments at its smallest; when it's fully expanded, it has eight. Designed to fit any standard drawer, it expands from 13 inches to almost 20 depending on the amount of storage you need.

56 A Super-Plush Neck Pillow That's Easy To Pack Amazon TALLGO Memory Foam Neck Pillow $17 See on Amazon Long car rides and plane trips will feel a whole lot better with this ergonomic neck pillow. Made of soft, firm memory foam with a removable, washable case, the pillow can easily be compressed into its small drawstring carrying bag when it's not in use. "I love the fact that it conforms to my sides, allowing me to rest my head on my shoulder," one reviewer wrote.

57 A Set Of Sturdy Glass Storage Containers That'll Last Your Forever Amazon Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers $26 See on Amazon Whether you're starting to get into meal prepping or your food storage system could simply use an update, this best-selling set of glass storage containers will make your life a whole lot easier. The set includes five durable containers that are the perfect size for a single, generously portioned meal. Each container is made of dishwasher, microwave, and oven-safe borosilicate glass, with an airtight, leakproof locking lid.

58 A Super-Soft, Plush Bathrobe Made Of Cozy Fleece Amazon NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe $25 See on Amazon Pamper yourself with this full-length fleece bathrobe — it's made with soft, plush material that feels luxuriously soft against your skin. The comfortable, classic design features a matching self-tie belt and two roomy pockets. Choose from five color options, including a fabulous cotton candy-tinged pink.

59 A Five-In-One Curling Wand To Save You Space & Money Amazon Ohuhu 5-in-1 Curling Iron Wand Set $46 See on Amazon Barrel size makes a huge impact on any finished style, but many people don't have the budget or storage space to own multiple curling irons. This innovative 5-in-1 curling wand comes with five clipless ceramic barrel attachments in different sizes, which can be interchanged at any time to create endless styles. "I've been dragging my feet on buying a curling wand and I'm absolutely kicking myself for not purchasing one sooner!” says one reviewer. “These [wands] give the perfect curls and at such an affordable price I'm completely blown away, like wow!”

60 A Bamboo Sheet Set With Over 2,000 Glowing Five-Star Reviews Amazon Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheet Set $42 See on Amazon There are many reasons to choose this bamboo sheet set to dress your bed; not only is bamboo an environmentally-friendly choice, but it's also a naturally hypoallergenic and breathable material. Since this four-piece set is made with a bamboo-microfiber blend, it feels even softer and smoother than most bamboo sheets. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and is available in a wide range of colors to suit any style of bedroom decor.

61 A Classic Pair Of Levi's Jeans At A Great Price Amazon Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans $21 See on Amazon What's not to love about these popular straight-leg jeans from Levi's? They're timeless, versatile, and have an impressively affordable price tag. A healthy dose of stretch means they're comfortable and easy to move in, but they won't lose their shape throughout the day. Plus, their inclusive size range includes short, medium, and long inseam options, making it easy to find the perfect fit. Available sizes: 2-28 (standard or plus) in short, medium, or long

62 A Heated Neck Wrap That You Can Use Anywhere Amazon MagicMakers Heated Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager $30 See on Amazon Use this heated neck scarf on the couch when you're watching TV, at the office, or even in the car — the compact design is portable enough to bring along anywhere. It has three settings so you can maintain your ideal level of toastiness wherever you are. Charge it up and enjoy up to six (cordless!) hours of heat.

63 A Fan-Favorite Serum With Over 3,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon Retinol Serum for Face and Skin by Flawless. Younger. Perfect. $11 See on Amazon It's no wonder this retinol serum has developed an almost cult-like following of devoted fans — finding a serum that works is already difficult enough; finding one at this price point is truly worth getting excited about. Made with retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and with hazel, this serum tackles just about every imaginable skin concern at the same time.

64 A Versatile Sports Bra That Amazon Reviewers Swear By Amazon Core 10 'All Around' Sports Bra $26 See on Amazon Made of a moisture-wicking performance stretch material, this compression sports bra has the quality and comfort of a much more expensive style. It comes in a variety of designs with different back styles, but all feature a sturdy elastic band, removable cups, and a hidden mesh lining for extra compression and support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

65 A Stylish Crossbody Bag With So Many Pockets Amazon Alyssa Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag $24 See on Amazon Made of soft, buttery vegan leather that reviewers swear feels just like the real deal, this chic crossbody bag is available in about every color imaginable. Choose a classic shade like black or camel for a timeless, sophisticated look, or, mix things up with a fun, vibrant color like lavender or tangerine. It has tons of zippers, so you'll have plenty of room for all your essentials and more.

66 A Boar Bristle Brush To Give You Smoother, Shinier Hair Amazon Bomyi Wooden Bamboo Hair Brush $10 See on Amazon With a solid bamboo handle and authentic boar bristles, it's hard to believe the price tag on this sturdy paddle brush. Boar bristles effectively distribute the natural oils from your scalp throughout the rest of your hair, which helps keep your hair smooth and soft. The brush also has longer nylon bristles, which supplement the natural boar bristles to comb through knots and stubborn tangles.

67 An Exfoliating Body Scrub Made With Pink Himalayan Salt Amazon Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $14 See on Amazon Treat your skin to this exfoliating scrub in the shower; it's an easy and enjoyable way to slough away dead skin cells on your entire body. It's made with mineral-packed Himalayan pink salt and lychee oil, the latter of which not only smells great, but is incredibly rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

68 A Sulfate-Free Shampoo & Conditioner Set For Dry, Damaged Hair Amazon Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner $25 See on Amazon Infused with nourishing argan oil and vitamin E, this shampoo and conditioner is an excellent way to revitalize dry, damaged hair. The all-natural formula is free of sulfates, meaning it won't strip your hair of its natural oils, helping to keep it soft, shiny, and frizz-free. "The ingredients list is not hiding anything nasty," wrote one reviewer. "Other sulfate-free hair products are so saturated with other harmful chemicals that sulfates are the least of your problems."