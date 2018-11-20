If you click around on the internet, chances are you've come across a product that people herald as a cult-favorite. "This thing will change your life!" the reviews shout. "I don't know how I lived this long without it!" It's natural to have a healthy dose of skepticism, because how life-changing can a pair of kitchen gloves be, really? Well, when you're talking about these cult-favorite products on Amazon, the answer is very.

Amazon is packed with products with five-star reviews that are more than worthy of the title "cult-favorite." There are plenty of game-changing beauty buys — a liquid liner that lasts all day; a drying lotion that gets rids of zits overnight. But there are also tons of genius home and lifestyle finds you've never heard of. An onion chopper that prevents teary eyes? Check. A clip-on strainer that reduces kitchen clutter? You know it. Or how about a stain remover that works on red wine? Yup, they've got that, too. These aren't necessarily inventions that will change the world — but they might change your day-to-day life, and what could be better than that?

Scroll on to find the products on Amazon that are well-deserving of their incredible ratings. You never knew how much less frustrating everyday tasks could be — until you've met an avocado slicer.

1 A Waterpik That Will Make You Look Forward To Flossing Amazon Waterpik Water Flosser $89.99 $58.95 See On Amazon Toss out your regular floss. This nifty little device from Waterpik pulverizes all of the stuck-in bits between your teeth without the pain and waste of floss. It's pricy, sure. But considering all of the cash you'll save on floss, it's actually an investment in your pearly whites.

2 These Reusable, Eco-Friendly Paper Towel Replacements Amazon Nano Towels $24.90 $24.90 See On Amazon If you're attempting to go green with your cleaning routine, then you should give these microfiber towels from Nano a go. They can be used on every surface that you'd use paper towels on, effectively sopping up messes in just one swipe. And since you can wash them, you're cutting down on serious waste.

3 A Waterproof Liquid Liner That Truly Stays All Day Amazon Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $22 See On Amazon There's a reason why beauty editors can't stop raving over Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. Not only does it live up to its name — it won't budge, even for tears or sweat — it has a sharp felt tip that's perfect for sketching on a cat-eye. And it's so easy to use, even liquid liner novices will be able to handle it with ease.

4 These Reusable Dryer Balls That Keep Your Clothes Soft Amazon Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls $23.95 See On Amazon Sick of the waste of dryer sheets? Then you'll love these organic wool dryer balls. They keep your clothes soft without the waste or chemicals of traditional dryer sheets. So if you've got sensitive skin, you've just found your new favorite laundry accessory. Plus, these things are adorable.

5 A Sweet-Smelling Mist That Gives You An Instant Energy Boost Amazon Austra Premium Aromatherapy Mist $14.95 See On Amazon If you've been skeptical about aromatherapy, then you likely haven't tried Austra Premium's aromatherapy mist. Just one spritz of this stuff, and you'll be rewarded with an instant mood and energy boost. It's almost as good as a cup of coffee, but without the caffeine jitters.

6 A Hydrating Facial Spray Made With Aloe And Rosewater Amazon Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe Herbs And Rosewater (2 Pack) $14 See On Amazon This hydrating facial mist can be used immediately after your usual cleanser or any time you need a dose of soothing hydration to freshen up your complexion. Available in a pack of two, it's perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It features natural ingredients like aloe vera, rosewater (which helps relieve redness), and fruit extracts. Use it to set your makeup or to give bare skin a healthy glow.

7 A Laptop Table That Frees Up Extra Space Avantree Adjustable Laptop Table $39.99 See On Amazon Hunched over a laptop all day? Then you need the Avantree adjustable laptop table. It raises your computer to eye-level, thus preventing any potential lower back pain. And since its adjustable, it works on just about any surface. Plus, it folds up easily into a backpack, making it perfect for the freelance workers of the world.

8 This High-Quality Flat-Iron That Will Last You Forever Amazon HSI Professional Ceramic Flat Iron $47 See On Amazon Not all hair straighteners are created equal, and you'll realize that the minute you try the HSI Professional titanium flat iron. The tourmaline-infused ceramic plates evenly distribute heat, and the temperature is completely adjustable, so it works on pretty much all hair types. The plates float a touch above the surface, too, so can be used to flip, curl, or straighten hair.

9 A Safety Razor That Will Replace Your Disposable Version Amazon Merkur Classic 3-Piece Razor $28.88 See On Amazon Disposable razors are so college, don't you think? If you're in need of an upgrade, try this 3-piece razor from Merkur. A safety razor gives you a close shave and cuts down on ingrown hairs, thanks to its single blade. There's also something seriously luxurious about swapping in a disposable razor for something as elegant looking as this.

10 This Bluetooth Receiver That Works With Older Car Stereos Amazon Sumind Bluetooth FM Transmitter $26 See On Amazon If you're driving a car that's not Bluetooth-enabled, you need this game-changing FM transmitter. Plug it into any car’s cigarette lighter socket, and you've automatically got a speaker for your phone and your music. USB ports let you charge two devices, and a handy display shows song names, incoming calls, and your car’s battery level.

11 An Exfoliating Body Scrub For Silky Smooth Skin Amazon Austra Organic Exfoliating Body Scrub $22.95 See On Amazon Just like a face exfoliator, a good body scrub is something you should keep in your skin care rotation all-year round. Austra exfoliating body scrub is an amazing choice because of its natural blend of aloe vera, jojoba oil, argan oil, and sweet almond oil. Combine them all, and you've got a scrub that, hydrates, exfoliates, and moisturizes.

12 A Clay Mask That Unclogs Pores & Detoxes Skin Like Nothing Else Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $15 See On Amazon If your skin is in need of a serious detox, there's no better treatment than the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay. Mix it with apple cider vinegar or water and let it unclog pores, quell breakouts, and rehabilitate stressed-out skin. You can even mix it into your bath or use it as an all-over body wrap. Since you only need a little tiny bit, one jar will literally last you years.

13 This Personal Coffee Maker For A Grab-And-Go Brew Amazon AdirChef Grab 'N Go Personal Coffee Maker $19.95 See On Amazon The AdirChef personal coffee maker makes one perfectly-sized cup of Joe — dispensed into a convenient travel mug — every time. That means you can get your caffeine fix in a rush and without waste, which is pretty much all you can ask for when it comes to coffee.

14 This Cell Phone Stand That's Perfect For Your Desk Amazon Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $7.99 See On Amazon Ever find yourself propping your phone up against anything you can get your hands on? Then you need the Lamicall cell phone stand. It's compatible with most Apple and Samsung phones and can hold your phone either vertically or horizontally. So you can read recipes, watch videos, Facetime, or scroll through the web with two hands — not only one.

15 These Silicone Baking Mats That Make Clean-Up A Breeze Amazon Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (3 Pack) $16.95 See On Amazon Bakers of the world, listen up! These Kitzini silicone baking mats are exactly what your kitchen is missing. These no-stick mats are perfect for baking cookies, roasting vegetables, and everything in-between. They can withstand temperatures from freezing to 480 degrees — and since there's two to a set, you get double the amount of stick-free cooking. Plus, it makes clean-up so much easier.

16 An Ice Roller That Helps Ease Headaches Amazon Esarora Ice Roller $11.99 See On Amazon Whether you regularly wake up with a puffy face or suffer from migraines, then an ice roller, like this one from Esarora, should be a staple in your freezer. It freezes in just 10-15 minutes and can be rolled anywhere you need relief. It's cheaper than a fancy jade roller, but produces the same kind of effect for your face.

17 This Budget-Friendly Skillet Set For All Your Cooking Needs Amazon Uno Casa Cast Iron Skillet Set (2-Piece) $46 See On Amazon Enter a double world of cast iron goodness with one purchase. This 2-piece set from Uno Casa is a great intro to taking your pan frying to the next level. Two skillets at 10 and 12 inches ensure you can cook your way through many meals. They’re oven safe, and come with silicone handle covers to protect your hands when the heat is on.

18 This Snail Cream That Solves All Your Skin Care Woes Amazon Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream $16.90 See On Amazon Looking for a skin care miracle? Then you need a cream like this one from Mizon. Snail cream does pretty much everything — it plumps and hydrates skin, while also helping fade unwanted blemishes, hyperpigmentation, and scarring. It's lightweight enough to be used on oily complexions, but hydrating enough to soothe dry skin. And since it's free of fragrance, artificial color, and parabens, even sensitive skin types can get in on this goodness.

19 This Easy-To-Use Tea Strainer That Brews The Perfect Cup Every Time Amazon Adagio Teas ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot $29 $22.49 See On Amazon If you love loose leaf tea but are always struggling to brew it, then the Adagio bottom-dispensing teapot will be your new favorite kitchen accessory. It seamlessly brews your favorite loose leaf tea before dispensing it over the included cup. It's the perfect gadget for brewing the perfect cuppa — without wasting a single drop. It also happens to be dishwasher-safe!

20 This Fitness Tracker That Won't Break The Bank Amazon Amazfit Fitness Tracker with Built-In Alexa $30 See On Amazon There's no need to splurge on an expensive watch just to track your steps or heart rate. The Amazfit fitness tracker gives you all the information you need without the hefty price tag. This waterproof device tracks your heart rate, steps, calories, active minutes, and sleep data. It also connects to your phone to show your running pace and other stats. It can also check the weather, control your smart home devices, and smart-track menstrual cycles, all for $30.

21 An Oversized Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Icy Cold — Or Piping Hot Amazon Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $29.99 $26.88 See On Amazon Hydration is important, y'all. And you'll never forget that fact again when you've got the this insulated stainless steel water bottle from Takeya Originals on you at all times. It keeps your water ice cold (for up to 24 hours) or your hot beverages toasty warm (up to 12 hours) and has a totally leakproof lid. That and an easy clip make it perfect for hiking and carrying around the city, and it comes in a ton of color and size options, in case you don't love this specific one.

22 The Ultimate Eyebrow Pencil From The Brow Queen Herself Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $21 See On Amazon It's impossible to speak about brow pencils without mentioning Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. The ultra-slim tip fills in all of the nooks and crannies of sparse brows, and the attached spoolie buffs out pigment, mimicking the look of natural hair. And since it's a wax-based formula, it ensures your brows stay put all day long. It's a cult-favorite brow product for a reason.

23 A Yoga Strap To Stretch Yourself Out Amazon OPTP Stretch Out Strap $17.95 $15.95 See On Amazon Sometimes you don't need all the fancy bells and whistles to get a good stretch in. This yoga strap helps you lengthen your tight muscles — and packs away into nothing. It also helps less-then-limber folks practice the bendier yoga poses they may struggle with in class. And since it comes with an instructional manual, you can stretch yourself out properly without risk of injury.

24 This Activated Charcoal Powder That Whitens Teeth Naturally Amazon B07GPL7Y5K $19.89 $15.99 See On Amazon Typical whitening strips can be chock-full of chemicals. So if you're looking for a more natural way to whiten your teeth, try this activated charcoal powder. It keeps your pearly whites, well, white, just as well as a strip would — but without the fuss. And it's perfect for people with sensitive teeth who can't do strips or other whitening formulas.

25 These No-Show Socks You Can Wear With Every Shoe Amazon IDEGG No-Show Socks (12-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Can't stomach the idea of going without socks in any kind of shoe? Then you need these no-shows. They stay on your feet, but go completely undetected in every single pair of shoes — even heels that show lots of toe cleavage. Grips in the heel keep them secure, and reviewers describe them as the “best no show socks.”

26 A Great Mini Steamer You Can Take On The Road Amazon Imagine iSteam Steamer For Clothes $39.99 $26.99 See On Amazon Ironing can be so time-consuming — but steaming is a breeze. The iSteam steamer is itty-bitty, meaning it can fit seamlessly into any suitcase or carry-on you're traveling with. But it removes wrinkles like a charm — and quickly — making it perfect for using when you're in the comfort of your own home, too.

27 This Vitamin C Serum That Brightens & Evens Out Skin Amazon InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum Duo $29.95 See On Amazon A vitamin C serum, like this one from InstaNatural, is a great option for pretty much anyone to add to their skin care regimen. This antioxidant powerhouse helps just about any skin-care woe you may have — from dullness to hyperpigmentation. It also helps protect your skin against free radicals, meaning it can strengthen your skin's defenses over time.

28 These Shoe Inserts That Are Like Walking On Air Amazon HappyStep Shoe Insoles $13.99 See On Amazon If you're on your feet often throughout the day, then you should invest in a good shoe insole. And this pair from HappyStep are a favorite for a reason. They slip into just about any shoe and give you the feeling of walking on air. The memory foam meshes to your feet, cushioning them with every single step.

29 An Effective Eye Cream That Doesn't Cost An Arm & A Leg Amazon Organys Spark Rejuvenating Eye Formula $35 $16.97 See On Amazon Typically, eye cream is one of the pricier skin-care products out there. But this one from Organys costs less than $20 — and it's pretty dang effective! It uses caffeine to diminish unwanted dark circles and puffiness, while hyaluronic acid hydrates. There's also vitamin C and peptides to protect your skin, too, making this a full-service eye cream for a wallet-friendly price.

30 This Clip-On Strainer That Makes Cooking Pasta A Snap Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $9.99 See On Amazon Is there anything worse than dumping your pasta into a strainer, only to have some of it slip out into the sink? This snap-on strainer eliminates that headache in a snap — literally. This utensil clips directly onto nearly every round pot or pan and is significantly smaller than other strainers, making it easy to store in even the most compact of kitchens. It's dishwasher-safe, too, so no hand washing required.

31 This Drying Lotion That Banishes Blemishes Over Night Amazon Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 See On Amazon Mario Badescu's cult-favorite drying lotion is known for its ability to dry up zits overnight. The bi-phase formula uses zinc, sulfur, and salicylic acid to banish blemishes quickly without irritating your skin. Just remember not to shake it — the separation is what makes it work. Instead, dip a Q-tip directly inside the bottle, apply it wherever you've got a spot, and let it work its magic.

32 A Wet/Dry Brush That Exfoliates Dead Skin — And Leaves It Baby Soft Amazon C.S.M. Wet or Dry Body Brush $10 See On Amazon Dry brushing is a fabulous way to exfoliate your skin, improve blood flow, and promote lymph drainage. If you've been wanting to give it a try, then this affordable brush is a great choice. It has sturdy, natural bristles along with soft rubber massage nodes, and stimulates skin on its own or in the shower.

33 This Two-Pack, All-Natural Body Wash For Sensitive Skin Amazon Puracy Natural Body Wash, 2 Pack $19.99 See On Amazon If you have dry, sensitive skin, then you're going to love Puracy Natural's body wash. It's coconut-based, so it's intensely hydrating. But it's also made without harsh chemicals, making it perfect for folks with sensitive skin. Toss in a yummy citrus scent, and you've got your new go-to shower gel.

34 This Stain Remover That Actually Works On Red Wine Amazon Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover $9.96 $6.67 See On Amazon Stop pouring white wine and salt on your red wine stains. Instead, reach for Wine Away. The formula works on both fresh and dry stains — and it isn't just good for booze. Blood, ink, coffee, sauce, and pet accidents don't stand a chance against this stuff. Plus it's small enough to keep in your bag, so you can take it with you anywhere.

35 This Chic Acrylic Organizer To Reduce Makeup Clutter For Good Amazon Unique Home Acrylic Makeup Organizer (2-Piece Set) $32.99 See On Amazon It's time to finally get your makeup and skin care products in order, everyone. And with this chic two-piece acrylic organizer set, it's easier than ever. Its drawers and containers stack together to create a compact storage solution, and since it's clear, you're able to see everything, so there's no more digging around to find your favorite lipstick.

36 This Best-Selling Planner That Organizes Your Entire Life Amazon Panda Planner Pro $39.97 $28.87 See On Amazon Not everyone chooses to do their organizing on a computer. If you're old-school, then the Panda Planner Pro should be the next planner you pick up. It's scientifically-designed, so it actually helps you be more productive. The planner also comes with access to a few e-books that will help motivate you, too.

37 This Natural Shampoo & Conditioner Set For Silky Smooth Hair Amazon Maple Holistics Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner Set $50 $16.95 See On Amazon Argan oil isn't only good for your skin, and this shampoo and conditioner duo from Maple Holistics will prove that very point. It moisturizes and adds shine in just one wash, helping to soften even the coarsest of hair types. It's fragrance-free, sulfate-free, and silicone-free, so it won't weigh down or dry out your hair, either.

38 This Antioxidant-Packed Tea That Tastes Delicious, Too Amazon Rooibos Rocks Organic Tagless Teabags, 100 Pack $22.50 $19.95 See On Amazon You're probably thinking, "how different can one tea be from another?" And that probably means you haven't tried Rooibos Rocks Organic Tagless Teabags. This yummy black tea is organic, so you can feel good about sipping it. And since it's naturally caffeinated, you can get your buzz without getting the jitters.

39 The Ideal Tool For Stretching Out Tight Calves & Sore Feet Amazon ProStretch Calf Stretcher & Foot Rocker $32.99 See On Amazon Your calf pain ends today, thanks to the ProStretch Calf Stretcher & Foot Rocker. This handy little tool allows you to stretch out your calves just about anywhere — no having to hang your heels off the side of your bathtub or stairs. And it's slip-resistant, so you won't hurt yourself while attempting to heal yourself.

40 This French Beauty Staple For A No-Rinse Cleanse Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water $14.90 See On Amazon Newsflash: You don't need water to get a proper cleanse. The French have that cracked, and it's in the form of Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water. It wipes away dirt, oil, and makeup — including mascara — in just one swipe. Dry and sensitive skin types will love how this stuff cleans your skin without soap and water. It even leaves your skin soft and moisturized, but not sticky at all.

41 These Genius Gloves That Prevent Nicks & Cuts Amazon NoCry Cut Resistance Gloves $12.99 $11.49 See On Amazon If you've got butterfingers in the kitchen, then these gloves from NoCry are a necessity in your kitchen. They protect your fingers from sharp objects, like knives and mandolins, so you don't have to worry about a slight slip taking off skin.

42 This Lotion Applicator That Can Even Reach Your Lower Back Amazon Alincas Kingsley Lotion Applicator $4.99 See On Amazon Stop letting your lower back get sunburned because you can't reach it. This genius lotion applicator helps apply sunscreen and body cream in even the most hard-to-reach areas. Every inch of your skin will be well-moisturized as soon as you add this little tool to your collection.

43 An Eyeshadow Palette That Contains Every Single Shade You Could Want Amazon LORAC Pro Palette $44 See On Amazon Shadow palettes can be seriously overwhelming — especially for folks who haven't dabbled in makeup all that much. But the LORAC Pro Palette is a great way to dip your toe in. It contains a wide range of neutral shadows, as well as a few punchier shades for special events. If you're looking to add a single shadow palette to your makeup case, this is the one to pick up.

44 This Itty Bitty Charger That Can Power Up Every Device Amazon Anker PowerCore 10000 $34.99 See On Amazon If you've got a phone that always seems to run out of battery halfway through the day, then a speedy power bank, like the Anker PowerCore 10000, is a necessity. It boots up your dead device in a snap, and since it's so tiny, it can fit into any small bag. Who says tiny things can't be powerful?

45 The Ultimate Gadget For Avocado-Lovers Amazon OXO Avocado Slicer $9.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Avocado-lovers of the world, your tool has arrived. The OXO Avocado Slicer is like a Swiss Army Knife for avocados. It cuts through the skin, removes the pit, and slices the flesh into even cuts. Consider it your new best party trick.

46 This Brilliant Tool That Rolls Out Tight Muscles Amazon Sportneer Muscle Roller Stick $15.99 $10.99 See On Amazon You've never felt relief in your muscles until you've tried a foam roller like this one. It breaks up tension in just about every muscle group. All you have to do is roll it over wherever you're sore. Fair warning, though — you may start to find pleasure in the pain.

47 This Rotating Oven That Quickly Bakes Pizza & Other Goodies Amazon Presto Pizzazz Rotating Oven $72 See On Amazon Who says you don't need a pizza oven in your home? The compact Presto pizza oven cooks your personal, at-home pizza in a snap. But it's not just good for pies. This stuff warms up everything from wings to mini appetizers to cookies. Just turn it on, let it rotate, and presto — instant yums.

48 This Charcoal Soap That Can Help With Acne & Inflammation Amazon The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar $16.99 See On Amazon Activated charcoal is a miracle ingredient for people who suffer from a wide range of skin woes — from acne and psoriasis to rosacea. And this soap from The Yellow Bird delivers it directly to your face. In addition to cleansing and detoxifying skin, it's also packed with essential oils that have naturally anti-fungal and antibacterial properties. The result? Smooth, soft, protected skin.

49 The Only Tool You Need For Gorgeous Beachy Waves Amazon Bed Head Makin' Waves S-Waver $25 See On Amazon Not everyone is great at making waves with a curling iron. If you're one of those people (and there's no shame in it) then you'll dig the Bed Head S-waver. It crimps your hair into gorgeous beachy waves without twisting it around a clamp; instead, you press it like a straightener, making it easier on those of us who are less dexterous.

50 This Eco-Friendly Mineral Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin Amazon Coola Mineral Sunscreen $36 See On Amazon Just because your skin is sensitive, that doesn't mean you should skimp out on sun protection. This Coola mineral sunscreen is an amazing sun-protectant — and it's formulated for sensitive skin types in mind. It's lightly tinted, which provides you with a BB-like finish, and is completely free of preservatives. Swipe it on your skin, and revel in the combination of makeup and sun protection.

51 A Genius Neck Pillow That Keeps You Extra Comfortable On Long Flights Amazon BCOZZY Chin Supporting Pillow $49.97 $29.97 See On Amazon If you travel often, then you know how uncomfortable falling asleep mid-flight can be. This genius BCOZZY pillow from keeps your neck from bouncing around, so you can snooze easily without neck strain. Just strap it around your chin and you'll sleep soundly.

52 This Nifty Charger That Powers Up Two USB Cords At A Time Amazon iClever BoostCube $24.99 $10.98 See On Amazon No more arguing over the only outlet available. The iClever BoostCube allows you to charge two USB-compatible devices at a time, which frees up your outlet space. Its lightweight and compact design make it perfect for travel, and it's small enough to fit pretty much anywhere.

53 This Pretty Silk Pillowcase That's Softer On Your Skin Amazon Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase $29.99 See On Amazon Silk pillowcases are fantastic for your skin and hair. They're softer on your face, so you won't wakeup with creases and lines, and they can also help reduce frizz and tangling — but they tend to be pricey. This one from Alaska Bear, though, is much easier on the wallet. It's feather-soft, hypoallergenic, and has a hidden zipper, so there's no painful snagging throughout the night. Luxury doesn't have to be expensive after all.

54 This Onion Chopper That Solves The Teary-Eyed Problem Once & For All Amazon Vegetable Slicer & Onion Chopper $25.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Alright, alright — there will never be a tool that completely eliminates your onion tears. But this onion chopper and vegetable slicer comes pretty close. It slices and dices your veggies in just one motion, then collects them in a basin underneath. That means faster chopping, easier cleanup, and much fewer tears every time. This one also comes with multiple blades that you can use to chop other veggies using different techniques.