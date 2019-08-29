As any smart shopper will tell you, the key to building out a well-stocked wardrobe lies in balance. By all means, go ahead and buy all the designer pieces you want, but don't forget to supplement those luxury finds with a collection of versatile layering pieces and accessories so you can frequently switch things up. And that's exactly what these 41 hidden gems that look expensive are here for: since they each cost $35 or less, you can build out your wardrobe without compromising on quality.

Ahead, you'll find an array of stylish clothes, shoes, and accessories that will instantly add an elegant touch to any outfit. Think: leather belts, block-heeled mules, and crisp linen shirts — no hyper-trendy pieces here. Instead, these timeless finds will last you years, and they're all versatile enough to style in many different ways, so you get a ton of use out of them.

Even better, each and every piece on this list is available on Amazon, for your added convenience. Their recently revamped fashion marketplace now rivals the best department stores, and you won't believe the stuff you can find — from luxury designers to their own in-house brands — at such competitive prices.

Keep scrolling to discover 41 under-$35 gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

1 The Perfect-Sized Hoops That You Won't Believe Cost Less Than $15 Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Huggie Earrings $12.95 See on Amazon These small, hoop earrings are perfectly sized, whether you want to wear them alone or pair them with other earrings if you have multiple holes. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with nearly all five-star ratings, reviewers call them "classic," "elegant," and "comfy enough to sleep in." "I got both the white gold & rose gold hoops; they’re gorgeous, and just tiny enough to wrap around your ear. I also have extremely sensitive skin and have had zero problems with these. Amazing earrings for the price," says one customer.

2 A Classic Leather Belt To Dress Up Any Pair Of Jeans Amazon Suosdey Gold Double O-Ring Belt $39.99 $13.98 See on Amazon Everyone should own at least one belt like this in their closet. Whether you're wearing jeans, a blazer, or a high-waisted skirt, the double-O hardware and thick, leather strap adds a stylish accent. Choose from black, brown, or white with a gold buckle, or black with a silver buckle. Available sizes: 25"-29" waist-40"-44" waist

3 This Stylish Fedora That You Can Wear With Just About Anything, All-Year Round Amazon Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $16.45 See on Amazon An easy way to make everything from jeans and a tee to a simple, breezy dress look more stylish? A fedora, like this one. Unlike straw hats, which can pretty much only be worn while the weather's warm, this one's made of a cotton-polyester blend that you can sport through autumn. It also comes in a bunch of bright colors, in addition to black, army green, and camel.

4 These Impossibly Chic Pants That Come In Nine Colors Amazon Freeprance Women's Pants Casual Paper Bag Pants $23.99 See on Amazon These super chic pants feature an elastic waist, a self-tie belt, two side pockets, and a crop just above the ankle — so not only do they look super stylish, but they're comfy and functional, too. You can also get them in pink, black, tan, blue, and a variety of other colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

5 An Under-$20 Tote That Looks Like It Costs $100 — & It Comes In 39 Colors Amazon Dreubea Women's Soft Leather Tote $14.59 See on Amazon Need a new tote? Then you can't go wrong with this one, which is spacious and elegant. It has two big pockets, a removable tassel, and can easily fit a large laptop or change of clothes. In fact, since it costs just over $15, you might want to stock up on a few for work, the gym, and travel. Choose from over 35 colors and two faux-leather finishes.

6 A Chicer Take On The The Everyday Tank Top Amazon Women's High Neck Tank Top $19 There's something about a mock-neck that instantly elevates any top. Unlike most tank tops, you could actually wear this one to the office: wear it tucked into dress pants while you're working, then change into jeans and heels when it's time to meet your friends for dinner. You can even layer it under a blazer or pullover sweater once the weather gets cooler. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

7 These Slip-On Sneakers That Look Good With Everything Amazon Shoppi Comfortale Slip On Shoes $21 See on Amazon The perfect pair of white sneakers do exist in the form of these slip-ons. Comfortable and convenient, their pull-on design makes them particularly good for travel. Get them in black, too. "These shoes are so comfortable! There is no need to break them in because the material is soft," one reviewer writes, who goes on to note, "The material of the shoes and the beige trimmings make these classier than the average shoes." Available sizes: 5-8.5

8 These Statement Earrings That Even Minimalists Will Love Amazon YAHPERN Acrylic Tortoiseshell Earrings $79.99 $8.99 See on Amazon Tortoiseshell and geometric shapes combine for an earring that even minimalists will love. The "light leopard" print looks particularly good with all-black or all-white looks, while the brighter designs are perfect for people who prefer a pop of color. They're also available in different hoops, dangles, and disks.

9 This Classy Wrap Dress That's Perfect For Board Meetings & Social Events Amazon Nemidor Women's V-Neckline Dress $33 Keep this dress in your closet for when you have an important occasion, but don't want to have to think about putting together a whole outfit. The wrap design is timeless and elegant, while the stretchy spandex fabric makes it oh-so-comfortable. In addition to a range of solids, it also comes in a few fun prints, including leopard and floral. Available sizes: 14 plus — 26 plus

10 The Perfect Pair Of Shades Amazon MERRY'S Unisex Polarized Aluminum Sunglasses $17 There's not much more to say about these sunglasses except that they're pretty perfect: the shape looks great on everyone, they're made of quality hardware, and they come in tons of versatile colors. They even come with their own hard glasses case and a cleaning cloth, so you can keep them good as new.

11 A Silk Camisole That Dresses Up Any Outfit Amazon Runbery Silk Camisole $14.99 See on Amazon Whether you're pairing it with jeans or loose joggers, this silk camisole will instantly make your outfit look five times chicer. Wear it under a blazer to the office, or tuck it into a maxi skirt and head to the ballet — you can even pair it with your favorite pajama pants for a chic bedtime look. Choose from over 10 colors, including black, emerald green, and light pink. Available sizes: XS-3XL

12 These Comfortable Biker Shorts With Side Pockets Amazon BALEAF High Waist Workout Shorts $20 See on Amazon With over 3,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, these biker shorts are on the most popular fashion finds on the site. They come in three inseam lengths (8-, 5-, and 2-inch) and several colors. Available sizes: XS - 5XL Plus

13 A Cult-Favorite Crop Top That Went Viral On TikTok Amazon Lemedy Tank Top Sports Bra $20 See on Amazon This crop top recently went viral on TikTok and now has hundreds of glowing reviews on Amazon. It's the type of closet basic that you can wear with anything, and it comes in 14 colors, so stock up. Available sizes: S-XL

14 A Double Layered Face Mask In A Floral Print Amazon ililily Cotton Double Layer Face Mask $17 See on Amazon If you are looking to add to your face mask collection, this floral print mask comes in several colors. It's double layered, includes a filter (although it's not removable), and the ear loops are even adjustable for a better fit.

15 These Delicate Bracelets That Come In So Many Other Cute, Dainty Styles Amazon Mevecco Tiny Gold Pearl Bracelet $11.99 See on Amazon These delicate little bracelets are perfect for layering — though they also add a simple, classic touch when worn alone. While this dainty gold style, pictured, is a must-have, you can also get this bracelet in a variety of other designs and finishes. Choose from an infinity sign and pearls, thick and thin chains, and silver and gold plating.

16 No-Show Socks That Are Prefect For A Range Of Low-Cut Shoes Amazon Eedor Thin No Show Socks $9 See on Amazon No-show socks are essential if you are going to wear low cut shoes. This set is ultra-low cut, so they should fit seamlessly under a range of low-cut shoes, and they have a silicone strip in the heel to help them stay in place.

17 This Minimalist Watch With A Genuine Leather Strap Amazon Timex Women's Indiglo Easy Reader Quartz Analog Leather Strap Watch $45 $30 See on Amazon The thin leather strap and minimal face make this watch feel elegant and easy to wear. Wear it with jeans or dress, it will instantly make your look a little more refined.

18 This Flowy Midi Skirt That Shows Off A Hint Of Skin Amazon Verdusa Women's Boho Skirt $26 Dress up your favorite tank or tee with this flowy chiffon midi skirt. The skirt comes in 16 colors, with floral prints that are perfect for summer, as well as solid neutral shades. “It's comfortable and also decently priced. I love that I can dress it down or up,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS - XL

19 These Suede Mules That Add A Chic Accent To Any Minimal Look Amazon Beast Fashion Suede Pointed Toe Slip-On Loafer Mules $32.99 See on Amazon Leopard works best when paired with minimal outfits, so next time you throw on a pair of black or blue jeans and a white tee, slip on these statement mules for a chic touch. Also available in six solid colors, including black, camel, and burgundy, they're made of suede and come with a decorative tassel. Available sizes: 5.5-10

20 This Faux Suede Jacket With A Stylish Biker Design Amazon Apperloth Faux Suede Jacket $43.99 See on Amazon If you love a good motorcycle jacket, add this trendy pick to your collection stat. Get it in faux suede or leather in black, army green, camel, or wine red, all of which feature silver hardware and an asymmetrical zipper. Available sizes: S-XL

21 This Mockneck Tee You'll Wind Up Wearing Everywhere Amazon SheIn Women's Mock Neck Half Sleeve Slim Fit Shirt $14.99 See on Amazon Another elegant mock-neck top to add to your collection of wardrobe staples, this shirt features longer sleeves and comes in a few more colors (including light pink, coffee brown, and black and white stripes). Made of a soft, rayon knit with a touch of spandex, the fabric is stretchy, brethable, and soft. Available sizes: XS-XL

22 These Tortoiseshell Hoops That Come In Other Fun Shapes & Colors Amazon PHALIN Tortoiseshell Acrylic Hoop Earrings $89.99 $8.99 See on Amazon If you're sick of basic metal hoops, try this tortoiseshell version. Neither too big nor too small, they also come in light pink and dark green finishes, as well as two different shapes.

23 The Perfect Lightweight Linen Blouse Amazon Sidefeel Women Long Sleeve Button Down $0 A linen shirt is an easy way to dress up a pair of blue jeans. This one, which is made of a crisp fabric that'll keep you cool during summer, comes in 22 colors. Throw it on with a fedora and a belt for a Hamptons-inspired vibe. Available sizes: S — 3XL

24 These Comfy Sandals That Stretch With Every Step Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Elatica Elastic Ankle Strap Flat Sandals $17 See on Amazon Because these sandals are made from a soft, elastic fabric, they stretch with every step you take. This means they'll never rub or chafe your skin, which makes them practically blister-proof. Multiple reviewers compare wearing them to being "barefoot," while another writes, "They're so comfy!! The elastic straps are snug enough that I don't feel like they're slipping off, but they don't feel like they're squeezing my feet either!" Available sizes: 5-11

25 A More Professional Take On Your Basic Leggings Amazon Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 See on Amazon Made of super soft ponte knit, these might just be the comfiest leggings you'll ever own. Available in a range of solids, including black, navy, and olive, they also come in two black and grey patterns — twill and herringbone — that offer a much more elegant take on your basic pair of leggings. Dress them up with a pair of leather boots and wear them to the office; or, pair them with white slip-ons for an everyday-chic vibe. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

26 These Mirrored Aviators That Come In 10 Other Colors Amazon SOJOS Classic Aviator Mirrored Flat Lens Sunglasses $13.98 See on Amazon There's something about aviators that add a touch of instant cool to any ensemble. And with their brightly colored mirrored lenses, these shades offer a modern take on a classic design. Constructed with high-quality metal frames, the lenses are available in pink, purple, blue, green, as well as your more muted colors, like black and grey.

27 A Flow-y Blouse That Instantly Makes Jeans Feel Dressier Amazon luvamia Tie Knot Blouse $23 See on Amazon The flowing sleeves, dainty buttons, and tie-waist make this blouse look way dressier than the price tag implies. The soft-lines and feminine details can even make a pair of distressed jeans feel dressed up. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28 This Dainty Bangle With A Cute, Love Knot Design Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Forever Love Knot Infinity Bracelet $12.95 See on Amazon Add this cute, dainty bracelet to your layering collection ASAP. Featuring an infinity love knot design, it comes in rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold plating. It's also adjustable, and, according to reviewers, a popular gift for bridesmaids and sports teams.

29 This Soft, Flowy Dress That's Perfect For Cocktail Parties & Weddings Amazon Levaca Women's Plain Casual Flowy Short Sleeve Midi Dress $27.99 See on Amazon This dress is perfect in so many different ways. It's soft and stretchy, thanks to the spandex in the fabric; it comes in 16 stunning colors; it has a self-tie waist for a tailored touch; and it's formal enough that you could wear it to a wedding. Fans can't stop raving about how comfortable and well-designed it is. "This dress is so pretty and flowy! The material is quality and not see through which is super nice. It’s kind of [a] silky-feeling," one reviewer writes. Another speaks to its versatility, noting, "This is a great dress for a casual dinner or a more formal gathering." Available sizes:

30 A Classic Hair Barrette To Dress Up Twists & Buns Amazon 2PCS Hair Barrettes Tortoise Shell $10 Add an elegant touch to your pulled-back bun with these classic tortoiseshell hair barrettes. They come in a pack of two different yet complementary shades of tortoise. “I have very thick, coarse, straight, long hair. These barrettes hold my hair perfectly,” one reviewer wrote.

31 These Mesh Leggings That Combine Breathability With Style Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Stretchy Skinny Sheer Mesh Insert Workout Leggings $13.99 See on Amazon The mesh detailing on these leggings doesn't just look cool — it serves a functional purpose, too. The mesh creates a super breathable air flow, while the soft, stretchy fabric adds to the overall comfort factor. They're also available in a ton of other prints, including tie-dye and camouflage. Available sizes:

32 These Geometric Earrings With A Pop Of Color LILIE&WHITE Round Curved Dangle Earrings $13 If you love more minimalist jewelry, these geometric earrings might become your new obsession. Reviewers report that, despite their appearance, they don't hang heavily on ears. Use them to dress up any outfit — it's hard to think of something they wouldn't look good with. They come in several shades that add a fun pop of color to your look.

33 A Padded Headband For A Preppy Touch Amazon Icenee Padded Headband $7.99 See on Amazon Add a preppy touch to your outfit with this Prada-inspired headband. Also a smart hack for bad hair days, when you just want your frizz out of your face, this velvet band looks so cute with everything from plain tees to flowy dresses. Get it in 15 colors.

34 The Ideal Pair Of Everyday Pants Amazon BCOFUI Womens Linen Wide Leg Pants $26 Perfect for everyday wear but easy to dress up, these wide-leg pants are made of a linen and cotton blend. Timeless yet trendy, thanks to their ankle crop, they're versatile enough to pair with pretty much any style of top or footwear. They have an elastic waist and come in 12 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-large

35 These Fruity Earrings That Come In Pineapples & Cherries, Too Amazon ELOT Acrylic Earrings Set $15 See on Amazon These statement earrings are so much fun and such a good deal. For just $15, you get nine pairs in different shapes and colors.

36 This Polka Dot Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon MITILLY Women's Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless V Neck Swing Midi Dress $23.99 See on Amazon Pair it with a denim jacket and sneakers and you're ready for a baseball game, or throw on some heels and jewelry and you're all set for a cocktail party; This dress is that versatile. Get it in seven colors, including red and navy blue. According to one reviewer, "It is the perfect length to wear out but I also wear it to work and is work appropriate. I have received more compliments on this dress than any other I own!" Available sizes: S-XL

37 These Trendy Pearl Hair Clips That Are Everywhere Right Now Amazon Warmfits Pearl Hair Clips (5 Pack) $8.99 See on Amazon Pearl hair clips are everywhere right now, from Jen Atkin's Instagram to the streets of NYC. Get in on the cute and functional trend with this multi-pack, which costs just over $5 for a set of five. There's never been a more stylish way to keep your hair out of your face.

38 This Necklace That Does The Layering For You Amazon Wistic Layered Bar Necklace $19.99 See on Amazon This necklace does the layering for you with its three built-in chains. Even better, it's engravable, so you can customize the bar and pendant to say whatever you want. You can get it in rose gold or silver, too, all of which feature an adjustable chain.

39 This Brightly Colored Tassel Keychain So You Never Lose Your Keys Again Amazon BRUCEWANG Hand Made Colorful Bohemian Pom Pom Tassel Keychain $6.55 See on Amazon Never lose your keys again with this keychain that you'll be able to easily see (and feel) in your purse. It also comes in a variety of other shapes and colors, making it a perfect gift for all your closest friends.