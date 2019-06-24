When you think of clothing and accessories with a cult-following, you probably imagine classic designer shoes and trendy outerwear. But did you know that you can score equally swoon-worthy fashion pieces on Amazon? While home to endless clever lifestyle products, Amazon is also a place to snag some of the most popular coats, dresses, and bags of the moment.

Another reason Amazon is the ultimate shopping destination? Oftentimes you can find stellar styles for a fraction of the price you'd normally pay in brick and mortar stores. Everything on this list, for example, costs $30 or less — even if it looks identical to something you'd buy from Intermix. What's more, if it has a little blue check next to it, you can look forward to wearing the top-selling product in just two days, or, if you have Prime Now, a mere two hours.

And if you're worried about ordering clothes and shoes online, just check out the hundreds of reviews by customers who have already received their items. This way, you'll know whether to size up or down, or exactly what type of quality you can expect.

From wardrobe staples to bags and sneakers to dresses you'll live in all year round, scroll on to discover 40 chic fashion finds available on Amazon.

1 This Tiered Jumpsuit With Almost 20,000 Reviews Amazon Relipop V-Neck Jumpsuit $28 See On Amazon This V-neck jumpsuit ensures that you have a full, stylish outfit in one fell swoop. The polyester material is breathable for hot weather, while the flowy layers and waist tie make it dressy enough for more formal events. It also comes in over 20 patterns. No wonder it has almost 20,000 reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Palazzo Pants That Are Soft, Stretchy, & Comfortable Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants $25 See On Amazon Fashion trends from the ‘90s are back, and that includes both flared pants and plaid patterns. These Palazzo pants check both of those boxes — but best of all, they’re professional enough for work even though they’re as soft and stretchy as leggings. One reviewer wrote that they’re “comfortable enough to sleep in.” (Get them in 16 colors and patterns.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Two-Pack Of Everyday Tees Available In Tons Of Color & Design Combinations Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $18 See on Amazon You can never have too many comfy T-shirts. That's why investing in a few of these two-packs is such a no-brainer. With over 1,000 four- and five-star reviews, the basic cotton tees have quickly become an Amazon user favorite. They're slightly stretchy thanks to 6 percent spandex, which allows them to feel light and breathable while still looking fitted. Once you fall in love with the fit, you'll be glad that they come in dozens of designs, including stars, stripes, pineapples, and solids. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4 A Wrap Dress That's Perfect For Both The Office & Events Amazon Qearal Casual Short Sleeve Slit Maxi Dress $22 See on Amazon Dresses that can be worn casually or gussied up are some of the smartest wardrobe essentials to invest in. That's why this stretchy T-shirt wrap skirt dress is so great: it can be worn with sandals, sneakers, or heels depending on the occasion, whether you're headed to work or a wedding. What's more, it also comes in several other colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 These Sandals That Are So Stretchy They'll Never Give You Blisters Amazon SANDALUP Women's Elastic Flat Sandals $12.99 See on Amazon Finding sandals that don't give you blisters is more difficult than it should be. Luckily, these stretchy flat sandals live up to the dream. The straps bend around every contour of your foot so that when you're walking there's plenty of flexibility to prevent any uncomfortable rubbing. They come in eight different colors, all of which work well for everyday wear And, with over 1,700 four- and five-star reviews, you can can trust that they're as comfortable and durable as they claim. Available sizes: 5-11

6 A Classic Tote That Doubles As The Perfect Work Bag — & Comes in 37 Colors Amazon Dreubea Women's Soft Leather Tote $14.09 See on Amazon If you're not ready to drop serious cash on a new bag, but still want something that looks tailored and professional, check out this faux leather tote bag that costs just $15 (!!!) Featuring a roomy interior pocket for your phone, wallet, and keys, as well as a cute, removable tassel, it's big enough to hold your laptop and a spare change of workout clothes. In addition to being available in 37 colors, you can also just between pebbled and vintage-washed designs.

7 This High Slit Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Warm Nights Out Amazon BerryGo Women's Floral Print Split Maxi Dress $16 See on Amazon This chiffon maxi dress features a high front slit that creates a cool breeze with every step. It's sold in five different colors, all of which feature a floral print. Whether you wear it with sandals or heels, it's the perfect dress for weddings, warm summer nights, or strolling around town. Available sizes: 0/2-8/10

8 A Stylish Upgrade On The Basic Tee Amazon MIHOLL Women's V-Neck Button Down Tie Front Top $39.99 $18.99 See on Amazon Perfect for anyone who loves thermal shirts, this waffle knit tee features the same cozy, lightweight fabric without being too warm for the hotter months of the year. The button-down design accentuates the V-neck for a fit that can be tailored to your preference. It comes in 13 colors, including black, white, and oatmeal, some of which are also available in long sleeves. Available sizes: S-XXL

9 These Reflective Sunglasses That Protect Your Eyes Against The Sun Amazon SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses for Women $26.99 $13.97 See on Amazon What's better than discovering a pair of gorgeous polarized sunglasses without the luxury price tag? I'll wait. And, in the meantime, check out these mirrored sunglasses that have a near-perfect 4.4-star rating on Amazon. There are 10 different options to choose from, including different lens and frame combinations. Whether you want to keep it classic with rose gold or go bold with purple and green, you're sure to become just as obsessed as the 1,000+ reviewers who are calling them "great quality" and "comparable to Rayban."

10 These Overalls That You Can Style So Many Different Ways Amazon AvaCostume Womens Wash Jumper Denim Overall Shorts $26.99 See on Amazon Looking to get in on the denim overalls trend that's making a resurgence? Then pick up this quality pair. Wear them with long or short sleeves underneath, or style them with tights and a leather jacket to take you through fall. Just keep in mind, most reviewers note they run small, so be sure to order a size up. Available sizes: S-XXL

11 This Twist-Front Crop Top That Comes In Almost Every Color Amazon MakeMeChic Twist Front Short Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt $12.99 See on Amazon A more playful take on the basic tee, this twist-front crop top will quickly become a staple in your closet. It's made with a lightweight, comfy fabric and comes in ample different colors and patterns, including camo, tie-dye, and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Tie-Dye Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon MAKEMECHIC Short Sleeve Tie Dye Maxi Dress $27.99 See on Amazon This bohemian tie-dye maxi dress looks much more expensive than it really is, which is probably why it has over 1,100 five-star reviews. It's made with rayon and spandex, which makes for a soft, comfy fit that drapes nicely over your curves, and it comes in 10 different colors, including blue and green. If you want to give it a bit more shape, try pairing it with a belt. Style it with everything from white sneakers to strappy sandals to ankle boots, depending on where you're headed. Available sizes: XS-XL

13 These Pineapple Earrings For A Playful Touch Of Glamour Amazon Holylove Pineapple Earrings $10.99 $7.99 See on Amazon For a fun statement piece, look no further than these sparkly pineapple gemstone earrings. The lightweight dangles are made with glass stones and hypoallergenic metal, so even those with sensitive skin can wear them without the risk of irritation. Use them to add a fun touch to simple outfits, like plain dresses or jeans and tees.

14 This Breezy Midi Dress You'll Wind Up Living In Amazon Angashion Women's Button Down Swing Midi Dress $21.99 See on Amazon Available in 34 colors and patterns, including stripes, florals, and polka dots, this spaghetti strap dress is a spring, summer, and even an autumn staple. It's made with a lightweight cotton and polyester blend that feels breezy in warm weather, but you can also throw on a leather or denim jacket when it gets cooler. The back features a stretchy scrunched fabric that makes slipping into the dress a total cinch, while the hem hits just below the knees for a style that can be worn from the desk to drinks. Available sizes: S-XXL

15 A Fedora That Looks Great With Everything Amazon Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $16.45 See on Amazon Fedoras are an easy way to accessorize any plain outfit, from tees and jeans to flowy dresses. Perfect for both the summer and fall, this hat features an inner adjustable strap to tailor it to the size of your head, as well as a decorative outer buckle. Opt for black or brown if you want to keep it classic, or go bold with red or yellow.

16 These Joggers That Are Perfect For Lounging, Workouts, & Travel Amazon SPECIALMAGIC Capri Joggers $24 These top-selling joggers are sold in a variety of colors and designs, including varsity-style stripes and camouflage. Perfect for lounging around the house or wearing on the plane, you can also style them with a pair of heels for a chic take on the streetwear trend. Each pair features cuffed ankles, a drawstring waist, and pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17 The Comfiest Jumpsuit You'll Ever Own Amazon Imayondia Women's Wide Leg Jumpsuit $21 See on Amazon Made with soft cotton linen, this wide leg jumpsuit is lightweight and breathable for a fit that can be worn from spring to fall. Wear it on its own or layered with your favorite tube top, tee, or long sleeve shirt. The straps are adjustable so that you can tailor the fit to your body shape, and it has roomy pockets in the front for added convenience. If you don't love the rust color, choose from navy, black, green, or grey. Available sizes: S-5X

18 These Leggings That Keep Your Belongings Safe With Deep Pockets Amazon AFITNE High Waist Mesh Yoga Leggings $18 See On Amazon If you're a legging-lover, you're likely always on the lookout for new pairs that feel breathable and comfortable. These mesh leggings are exactly that. With a full see-through panel down each leg, the stretchy, moisture-wicking leggings will keep you cool and dry even during yoga or on runs. They feature side pockets that are large enough to fit your phone, keys, and credit cards, so you won't have to carry a purse or gym bag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A Semi-Formal Dress That Can Be Worn In A Wedding Or Out To Brunch Amazon Nemidor Women's V-Neckline Stretchy Plus Size Bridesmaid Dress $27 See on Amazon When it comes to shopping for a dress to wear to fancy events like weddings, it can be tricky to find something versatile enough that you'll be able to wear again. Luckily this stretchy fit and flare dress checks all the boxes. With ruffled sleeves, a V-neck design, and a hem that hits just below the knees, it looks beautiful on everyone — and is pretty comfortable to boot. Choose from black, blue, purple, floral, or any number of other patterns the brand offers. Available sizes: 14-26

20 These Tassel Earrings That Instantly Elevate Any Outfit Amazon Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings $14.99 See on Amazon With a 4.6-star Amazon rating, hundreds of shoppers agree: You need these tassel earrings in your life. They're just over 3 inches long and come in both monochromatic and ombre designs. Choose from just about every shade of the rainbow.

21 A Sleeveless Tank That's Great For Work, Workouts, & Everything In Between Amazon C9 Champion Active Tank $17 See On Amazon If you're like me, you're forever searching for long workout tanks that hang below your hips to wear with leggings. This semi-stretchy sleeveless tunic is long and breathable, making for one of the very best fits for sweaty workouts, though it also looks super cute when paired with jeans or a denim jacket. Choose from several colors, all with a rounded hem. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 These Wide Leg Pants That Look Impossibly Chic Amazon Simplee Women's Striped Split Flowy Wide Leg Pants $28 See on Amazon When you can't decide between pants or a skirt, opt for a pair of these wide leg pants. The high-waisted silhouette features a high slit on each leg, as well as a tie front waist, making them chic enough to wear to cocktail parties. They also come in blue, red rust, and black. Available sizes: 4-12

23 These Slides That Are Versatile Enough For Anything Amazon Happy Lily Indoor Outdoor Slide Sandals $16 See On Amazon Waterproof enough for the pool or public shower, lightweight enough for the gym, comfortable enough for around-the-house wear, and stylish enough to wear out in public — you’ll find endless uses for these cult-favorite slipper slides. They’re made from a cushiony-soft EVA material, but unlike your standard slippers, these ones rinse clean. Get them in four colors. Available sizes: 5-5.5 — 10.5-11.5

24 These Gold-Plated Crystal-Teardrop Earrings That Have A 4.5-Star Rating Amazon EVEVIC Austrian Crystal Teardrop Leverback Dangle Earrings $19 See On Amazon On the days when you want to set aside your studs for something a bit more eye-catching, try a pair of these teardrop earrings. They feature 14-karat gold-plated leverback clasps and crystal stones for a sturdy statement piece that you'll want to buy in every color. Whether you're looking to wear topaz or aquamarine, these versatile earrings will look great with just about everything.

25 This Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress You'll Live In During Summer Amazon Thanth Women's Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress $26.99 See on Amazon Off-the-shoulder? Check. Ruffles? Check. Pockets? Check. Truly, what more could you want from this maxi dress? The cotton and spandex material drapes beautifully for a non-clingy fit that looks wonderful on all body types. It's sold in nine fun colors, all of which show off a peek of leg thanks to an ample side slit. Available sizes: XS-XL

26 A More Comfortable Take On Denim Cutoffs Amazon Plaid&Plain Women's High Waisted Denim Shorts $19.99 See on Amazon The '80s are calling and they want you to slip into a pair of these high-waisted denim shorts. They feature a loose cuffed hem and an elastic waist, making them breezy enough for hot summer days. Since they're made with 100 percent cotton, it's best to keep them out of the dryer to avoid any shrinkage, but this also makes them super comfortable. If you find yourself swooning over the old school fit, be sure to check out the other five colors in the collection. Available sizes: XS-XL

27 A One-Piece Swimsuit That Comes In Tons Of Fun Prints Amazon TemptMe Women's One Piece Off Shoulder Flounce Ruffled $27.99 See on Amazon Finding the perfect swimsuit can take a lot of trial and error, but you're guaranteed to become obsessed with this best-selling one-piece bathing suit. Order the monokini in the color or print of your choice — whether that's solid black or tropical florals — and revel over how well it fits. The convertible suit can be worn with or without straps and features a full coverage bottom. It's also perfect for pairing with denim shorts or a flowy skirt for pool parties and post-beach cocktails. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28 These Flyknit Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable & Stylish Amazon YILAN Women's Fashion Sneakers Breathable Sport Shoe $20.99 See on Amazon Workout fanatics, rejoice: These breathable athletic sneakers look and feel like your favorite pair of Nikes for a fraction of the price. They're made with non-slip soles and flyknit fabric for sturdy comfort, and they come in 31 different colors, ranging from pastels to vibrant hues to plain black. Available sizes: 5-11

29 This Breezy Maxi Dress That Has Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Amazon GRECERELLE Women's Loose Pocket Long Dress $23.99 See on Amazon Tired of trying to match different parts of an outfit when you're already in a rush? Make it easy on yourself with this relaxed-fit maxi dress ... that has pockets. The loose-fitting design is made of rayon and spandex, so the fabric is soft with the slightest stretch. It comes in 31 different colors and prints, so you might want to stock up on a bunch for the easiest, most comfortable outfit ever. Available sizes: XS-XXL

30 These Best-Selling Fashion Scarves For Endless Accessorizing Amazon AWAYTR Satin Square Fashion Scarves (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These best-selling fashion scarves are large, silky soft, and offered in a huge selection of colorful patterns — so when it comes to accessorizing, the possibilities are endless. Wear them around your neck, as hair decorations, or overnight to protect your locks. A few reviewers even fashioned them into strapless tops and cover-ups.

31 These Underwear That You'll Want A Million Pairs Of Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty $13.50 See on Amazon Did you know that many OB/GYNs recommend switching out your underwear every year? Instead of straining yourself over which cut and color to buy, make it easy with a set of these fan-favorite bikini panties. They're made with cotton and elastane for a stretchy fit that never feels constricting, and for just under $15, you get a pack of six. Available sizes: XS-XXL

32 A Comfy Maxi Dress That Comes Complete With Pockets Amazon Nemidor Short Sleeve Plus Size Maxi Dress with Pockets $49.99 $27.99 See on Amazon Another great, comfortable maxi you'll want to live in, this dress features pockets and is available in 27 solid, striped, and floral designs. Whichever color you choose, you can look forward to a cozy fit that's great for everything from travel to days at the office. Available sizes: 14-26

33 These Stretchy Trousers That Over 1,000 Shoppers Adore Amazon VIV Collection Women's Straight Fit Trouser Pull-On Pants $24 See on Amazon Wish you could wear leggings to work but don't think you can get away with it? Thank your lucky stars because these stretchy pull-on trousers are basically the same thing. They're made with nylon, polyester, and spandex, so you'll feel just as cozy as when you're lounging at home on the couch. Best of all, you can choose the inseam of your choice so they're tailored to your leg length. Available sizes: S-XL

34 This '90s Style Tee For When You're Bored Of Basics Amazon Romwe Women's Crewneck Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt $18.99 See on Amazon '80s and '90s fashion has made a serious comeback, so it's no wonder that this fun color-blocked tee has almost entirely four- and five-star reviews. If you prefer different colors, there are a handful of other options, while the oversized fit looks great with everything from leggings to jeans. Available sizes: XS-3X

35 An Elegant Watch That Lights Up In The Dark Amazon Timex Women's Indiglo Easy Reader Quartz Analog Watch $45 $29.25 See on Amazon For the days when you want to set aside your electronic smart watch in favor of a classic timepiece, this Timex analog watch is a worthy choice. It features an indiglo face that lights up in the dark, ensuring you can always see the time.There's also a date feature, and it comes in six different neutral colors that add an elegant touch to any outfit.

36 This Flowy Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn All Year Long Amazon Nuofengkudu Chiffon V-Neck Printed Maxi Dress, $30, $30.99 See on Amazon Breezy and comfortable, this flowy floral maxi dress is perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, and dinners by the beach. Featuring a V-neck design and built-in tie waist, it comes in 26 colorful prints in both short and long sleeves. Available sizes: S-XXL

37 This Crossbody Bag That Keeps All Your Essentials Organized Amazon SG SUGU Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel $20 See on Amazon A luxe-looking purse that rings in under $25? Yes, please. This small crossbody bag features one main compartment with two spacious pockets, and a zip-up pouch on the front for additional storage. Choose from over 30 colors, including black, mustard, blue, and two-tone.

38 These Jeans That Are So Comfy, They Feel Like PJs Amazon Jack David/GAZOZ Women's Plus Size Distressed Ripped Jeans $18.99 See on Amazon For people who love the look of denim but hate the stiff feel, there are these super soft, stretchy, distressed jeans. They're made with cotton, polyester, and spandex for a fit that hugs every curve without being suffocating, and they come in 15 different colors, including classic blue and olive green. Available sizes: 12-26

39 This T-Shirt Dress That You'll Want In Every Color Amazon ZeroCity Women's Casual Tunic Dress $10 See on Amazon With 36 colors and two types of sleeves to choose from, it's no wonder this short tunic dress has earned nearly 2,000 glowing reviews. Wear it on its own, over tights, to brunch, or to the beach — whatever you decide, you might just realize you wish you had more than one color in your closet. The best part? It has pockets. Available sizes: S-XL