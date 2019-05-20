There's little out there that's better than a classic, well-made garment you can wear again and again. When it comes to your closet, nothing is more essential than chic basics that go with everything and can be used all year long — because they're the items you'll always turn to when you want to feel confident and polished. Best of all, if you find the right ones, they'll last forever. Think: black pumps, plain white T-shirts, and the perfect pair of jeans. While you're more than welcome to head to an endless amount of stores in search of them, you can surprisingly find some of the most timeless pieces on Amazon.

While all relatively simple on their own, these must-have items make for an incredibly stylish, put-together end look when layered and paired with other shirts, shoes, jackets, and accessories. The best part? They're backed by enthusiastic reviewers who turned to Amazon to build out capsule wardrobes or upgrade their basics to affordable, quality pieces. If you're beginning to imagine what this could mean for your wardrobe, stop procrastinating and start scrolling. Below, you'll find 39 basic closet staples to grow your closet one 'Add to Cart' at a time.

1 This Maxi Dress That's As Comfortable As Your Favorite Lived-In T-Shirt Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Lived-in Cotton Short-Sleeve Crewneck Maxi Dress $26 See on Amazon Available in eight neutral colors, this classic T-shirt dress is a must-have for any and every wardrobe. The short sleeves and side slits make for a breezy essential that can be worn to work, out on the weekend, to the airport, and more. Made with 100 percent cotton, the dress is machine-washable but fares best when hung to dry. Dress it down with a pair of leather slides or take it to a rooftop happy hour with wedges or heels. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2 This Flowy T-Shirt That Pairs Well With Jeans And Leggings Amazon LARACE Women Casual T Shirt $24 Made with 5 percent spandex, this semi-stretchy jersey T-shirt is breezy and comfortable. The scoop-neck swing silhouette hangs just below the hips, making it a perfect fit for both jeans and leggings. And because it's not made with 100 percent cotton, you won't have to worry about that perfect length shrinking when you toss it in the dryer. Best of all, it's available in 40 colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X

3 This Kate Spade Bangle Bracelet That's A Classic Amazon Kate Spade Heart Of Gold Bangle $38 See on Amazon This beautiful Kate Spade bangle will add the prettiest gold touch to your overall look. Minimalist from the outside, the inside of the bracelet features a "HEART OF GOLD" engraving on the inside. While you're sure to want to wear it every single day, it comes with a coordinating storage pouch for the days you're less inclined to. It's great to wear alone or layered.

4 These Statement Earrings That Are Equal Parts Geometric And Minimalist Amazon VIENNOIS Round Curved Dangle Earrings $14 These bold disc earrings are the perfect statement accessory for any season. They're roughly 1-inch long, making them eye-catching but not over-the-top. You can also choose from several colorful options, like deep purple or bright white. Whichever you choose, each pair is made with nickel-free, hypoallergenic metal that won't irritate your ears (or, worse, turn them green).

5 This Crossbody Bag That Takes Casual Style To The Next Level Amazon Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag $13 See on Amazon There's always room in your closet for another crossbody bag, right? This faux leather version pairs well with everything from jeans to your favorite cocktail dress. It features two sections: the larger purse body and a front zippered pocket accented with tassels. Inside the main body of the bag, you'll find a striped lining and two more pockets — one of which has a zip closure — and the other an open design that's perfect for storing your cell phone, wallet, or keys. If you'd prefer a more colorful bag, you'll be glad to know the adjustable-strap design comes in a rainbow of hues, ranging from black to blush.

6 This Crewneck Sweater That Can Be Worn All Year Long Amazon QUALFORT Women's Crewneck Sweater $23 Add to your sweater collection with this quality, crewneck sweater. Made from a lightweight blend of viscose, polyester, and nylon, this sweater is warm enough for the winter, but won’t cause you to overheat in the warmer months. It comes in eight colors including neutrals and pretty jewel tones. Available sizes: S — XL

7 This Little Black Dress That Looks Incredible On Everyone Amazon Verdusa Women's Plus Size Bishop Dress $20 Another little black dress never hurt anybody. To add to your list of faves, scoop this V-neck dress that can be worn from desk to drinks. The faux wrap silhouette features lantern sleeves and a small slit in the back. The bonus? Unlike many other LBDs, this one is machine-washable, so you won't have to splurge on dry cleaning every time you wear it. Available sizes: XS-5X

8 This Plain Black T-Shirt That You'll Want To Buy Multiples Of Amazon Women's Crewneck Slim Fitted Short Sleeve T-Shirt $18 Looking for the perfect, classic T-shirt? Look no further than this fitted lightweight T-shirt. The crewneck silhouette makes it a versatile essential that can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with slacks and a statement belt. And if you love the fit, get stoked because the shirt comes in 14 other colors. Available sizes: XS — XX-L

9 A Woven Hat That Will Elevate Your Sun Protection And Your Style Amazon Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Hat $15.99 See on Amazon Keep your skin protected with this trendy straw hat. Whether you wear it to the farmer's market, the beach, or just around town, this hat fits right in. And if you want to switch up the style, there are 24 different color and belt combos for you to choose from. Prefer a beige hat with a red ribbon? They've got it. Or maybe a caramel brown style with a black lace belt? Yup, they have that too.

10 A Camo Jacket That's Perfect For Cool Weather Amazon Levi's Women's Cotton Hooded Anorak $90 Instead of overheating in a heavy coat, opt for this lightweight Levi’s cargo jacket on days where the weather isn't frigid, but not quite warm either. It's a made from cotton, with a hood, several pockets, and a drawstring at the waist to add a little extra shape to look. It comes in 16 colors including neutral shades and leopard print. Available sizes: XS-3X

11 This Braided Belt That Looks Great With Tucked-In Shirts Amazon Beltiscool Woven Leather Belt $33 See on Amazon If you're looking for a classic belt that goes with anything, snag this vintage-inspired leather belt. Equipped with a brushed brass buckle, this everyday belt will add a stylish touch to any casual outfit — or, if you opt for the dark brown or black option, more formal fits, too. Available sizes: S-XL

12 This Cashmere Sweater That's Luxuriously Soft Amazon Cashmere Boutique: 100% Pure Cashmere Crew Neck $90 You can't talk comfort without considering cashmere. This 100 percent cashmere sweater features a crew neckline. The ribbed hemline, neckline, and cuffs frame the overall silhouette — and it's worth noting that, in true cashmere fashion, while the soft staple fares best when dry-cleaned, it can be rinsed with cold water and laid flat to dry. Available Sizes: S — L

13 These Suede Slip-On Sneakers That Are Comfortable, Too Amazon Dr. Scholl's Women's Luna Sneaker $34.99 See on Amazon Never mess with the hassle of lace-up sneakers in TSA again. These slip-on shoes are ideal for travel, adventure, and the everyday. The perforated upper creates an airy effect, while the cushiony sole ensures comfort with every step. Whether you favor olive, black, navy, or blush shoes, there's a pick for you. If you prefer a solid upper, check out the black and taupe lizard print options. While just as cozy as their perforated counterparts, these leather-like options offer a slightly dressier accent. Available sizes: 6-11

14 This Denim Jacket That's A Must-Have Amazon Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket $80 Almost any outfit can benefit from a layer of denim. Instead of wearing jeans all day, everyday, consider adding an of-the-moment jean jacket to your wardrobe. This ever-so-slightly stretchy denim fits like a glove — all while remaining loose and airy. When it comes time to wash what's sure to be your new favorite staple, flip the jacket inside out and rinse with like colors to prevent bleed. Available Sizes: XS-3X

15 These Mules That Are Great For Work And Play Amazon MAYPIE Womens Flat Mules $30 See on Amazon If you're not ready for open-toed sandals — but are tired of fully-enclosed shoes — it's time to invest in a pair of mules. These can be worn with casual outfits, work attire, and everything in between, so you're sure to get good use out of them. These even come in leopard. Available sizes: 5-10

16 The Polarized Sunglasses That Are Both Pretty And Protective Amazon LUENX Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $17.99 See on Amazon These polarized sunglasses are designed to shield your eyes from the sun's damaging rays, while simultaneously making your overall outfit look (even more) on point. Available in eight different colors, you can choose the shade that best matches your personality (not to mention the rest of your wardrobe). When you're not wearing them, just store them in their protective case and throw them in your bag so you'll never be without your new fave shades.

17 A Flowy Tank That Creates A Fun Layered Look Amazon SUNAELIA Chiffon Cami V Neck Tank $22 There's no such thing as having too many tank tops. And what better way to add to your collection than with this sunny strappy version? The dark purple color accents the v-neckline. And, as an added bonus, it has adjustable straps, so you can tailor it to your body type. When it's time to wash it — despite the silk-like texture — you can pop it in the washer (and dryer) for an easy refresh between wears. Available sizes: S — XX-Large

18 This Bodysuit That's Easy To Get In And Out Of Amazon VIISHOW Womens Snap Closure Bodysuit $24 If you're tired of constantly having to tuck in your shirt, this short-sleeve bodysuit is made for you. The V-neck ribbed design secures with a snap closure at the chest — as well as down below — making it easy to undo. The best part is that it comes in 15 colors. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

19 A Crewneck Sweater With Cable Knit Detail Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cable Crewneck $26 You can never go wrong with a cable knit sweater. The 100 percent cotton, machine-washable pullover features a ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs. Wear it on its own or layered over an oxford shirt for a cute double-collar look. Choose between eight colors. Available sizes: XS-XX-L

20 A Perfect T-Shirt That’s Super Versatile Amazon Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt $9 This Hanes cotton T-shirt may not look like anything fancy, but it’s slightly loose fit makes it the perfect shirt for everyday wear. Because it’s cotton, the t-shirt is breathable and great for hot summer days. But it’s also easy to layer under sweaters and jackets. It comes in 19 colors so you can stock up. Available sizes: S — 5X-large

21 This Simple Maxi That Can Be Worn Throughout The Seasons Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress $29 See On Amazon This sleeveless maxi dress may seem like solely a summer staple, but when layered with a denim or leather jacket, it can easily transition into autumn and spring as well. Not only will the soft fabric make for a comfortable travel dress, but it's breathable and lightweight. What's more, reviewers are obsessed — this dress has generated over 2,300 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Crossbody Bag That Doubles As A Hand-Held See On Amazon Jiechengjophoo Mini Crossbody Bag $19 See On Amazon If you love the look of leather but want an accessory that's vegan, add this faux leather crossbody to your cart. This chic crossbody bag is perfect for the hopping on the mini bag trend (especially if you’re on a budget), and it even doubles as a handheld if you prefer that style more.

23 This White Eyelet Dress That's Good For So Many Occassions Amazon ECOWISH Women's A-Line Midi Dress $47 See On Amazon 100 percent, this white eyelet dress deserves a spot in your closet. This gorgeous dress hits just below the knees and zips up the back. The outer shell (which features a centered slit) overlays a solid white mid-thigh-length slip, creating a head-turning contrast of skin. Wear it to graduation, a summer garden party, or out for a summer night on the town. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Blazer That Instantly Dresses Up Any Outfit Amazon Taodou Women's Casual Oversized Blazer $42 See On Amazon Dress up your favorite jeans with this loose-fitting blazer. The boyfriend-inspired silhouette hits just above mid-thigh — or, in the back, right under the bum. In other words, you can even don this business casual staple with your favorite leggings or biker shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 A Clutch That's Both Modern And Minimalist Amazon Charming Tailor Convertible Clutch Purse $30 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your #OOTN with this trendy tangerine clutch. Available in other chic hues, this handheld faux leather purse features a large inner compartment and a smaller zippered pocket, allowing you to fit all of your necessities for a day or night out. And it has a magnetic closure, so you won’t have to worry about your belongings falling out.

26 These Sneakers That Go With Absolutely Everything Amazon TRETORN Women's Nylite 2.0 Canvas Sneakers $75 See On Amazon Looking for new sneakers but don't want an overly athletic pair? These canvas lace-up tennis shoes are right up your alley. The lightweight shoes pair well with both jeans and dresses, securing them as a versatile staple in your ever-growing wardrobe. Beyond looks, they’re totally lightweight and have a cushiony, shock-absorbing heel. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (Regular & Wide Fit available)

27 A Tank Top That Can Be Worn On Their Own Or Under Something Else Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Tank $16 See on Amazon Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, fitted tank tops have a place in your closet. After all, they can serve as shirts on their own, or as under-shirts to layer beneath other items. If you're looking to expand your collection, these cotton and spandex scoop-neck tank tops are a comfortable and stretchy option. The machine-washable must-haves are available in over a dozen colors and designs, so mix and match as you please. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28 These Joggers That Are Basically Just Dressier Sweatpants Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Button-Fly Jogger $32.65 See on Amazon If only sweatpants could look more put-together, right? Well, with these slightly dressier button-fly joggers, they do. Just as comfortable as your favorite swishy athletic pants, these lightweight joggers keep it breezy and casual. With six neutral shades to choose from (from black to blush), this is an effortlessly chic athleisure look. Available sizes: 2-16

29 This Watch That Keeps You Both On Time And On Trend Amazon Timex Women's Indiglo Easy Reader Analog Watch $30.55 See on Amazon Sure, digital watches are super convenient, but if you want to take it old school, it's time to add a trendy analog watch to your accessories line-up. This Timex option features an easy-to-read white face that lights up when you press a button in the dark. It's water-resistant up to 99 feet, so you can even rock it to the pool or beach without a care in the world. If you're craving a different color band, you're in luck — as this particular watch comes in six separate styles, including this honey brown and gold combo, black and gold, black and silver, brown crocodile with gold, and so on.

30 This Versatile Hat That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $16.45 See on Amazon Looking to add another hat to your wardrobe? You'll love this lightweight buckle fedora that can be worn to the beach, the market, the bar, and everywhere in between. Go casual with a camel or coffee color, or bold with red or rose. Whichever of the 14 hues you choose, one thing's for sure: You'll feel comfortable and stylish when wearing this airy cotton-polyester cap.

31 These High-Waisted Leggings That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Full Length Leggings $23 See On Amazon Black leggings are one of those statement clothing items that you can never have too many pairs of. The trick is to find a pair that stays put throughout the day, without any slipping, tugging, or pilling. To save you from what could be a seemingly-endless search, try these high-waisted leggings. While you can absolutely stock up on black pairs, there's also the option to purchase 17 other hues. And with 27,000 five-star ratings, you know these leggings are the real deal. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 These Denim Boyfriend Jeans That Are Super In Right Now Amazon Resfeber Women's Boyfriend Jeans $39.99 See on Amazon These loose-fit boyfriend jeans are cute and stylish. The 99 percent cotton and spandex blend with a mid-rise cut makes for a slightly stretchy fit that hugs curves without leaving a gap around the waist. Choose from 11 different washes (not to mention levels of distress) to find your perfect match. Available sizes: 0-16

33 These Gold Hoops That Look More Expensive Than They Are Amazon MILLA Classic 14k Gold Hoop Earrings for Women $18 See On Amazon Nothing's more classic than a pair of hoops — so add these gold hoop earrings to your jewelry box. This gold-plated pair also comes in silver, allowing you to choose the metal you wear most. Plus, these are hypoallergenic and nickel-free, so if you have sensitive ears you won’t have to fret wearing these.

34 These Ray Ban Look-Alikes That Amazon Shoppers Rave About Amazon Joopin Semi Rimless Polarized Sunglasses $9.99 See on Amazon Get excited: These popular polarized sunglasses keep your style on point without breaking the bank. The resin frames come with a polishing cloth and keepsake bag, ensuring that your shades stay scratch-free. If you're not loving the all-black combo, you can also choose from blue mirror lenses, tortoise shell frames, metal frames, and more.

35 This Long-Sleeve Sweater That's Perfect For All Seasons Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $25 See on Amazon This long-sleeve crewneck sweater comes in eight versatile colors. The cozy knit is made with soft yarn and features minimal ribbing around the cuffs and collar. It's lightweight, luxurious, and, most notably, hand-wash only. Wear it in the crisp autumn air, during cool spring days, as a beachy nighttime cover-up, or under your favorite coat in winter. Whichever you choose, you'll be glad you have this semi-stretchy fitted sweater in your closet. Available sizes: XS-XL

36 A Rain Jacket That’s Equally Protective & Stylish Amazon Avoogue Women's Rain Coat $41 See On Amazon Lightweight, breathable, waterproof and windproof? This rain jacket truly has all of the components you’d want on a drizzly day. Available in ten other colors besides this chic olive green, this jacket is a must-have for spring, fall and summer. The polyester piece is machine-washable and features two pockets and a drawstring waist. Wear it loose or pull it tight for a more tailored silhouette. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 A 3/4-Sleeve Shirt That Comes In 13 Different Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt $13.12 See on Amazon For those days when a long-sleeve shirt is too warm, but a short-sleeve is too cool, slip into this 3/4-sleeve T-shirt. Made with cotton, modale, and elastane, the soft, breathable knit fits close to the body and hits right at the hips. Whether you buy a black and white striped tee or opt for black, red, and white solids, you'll be glad to have a few of these cozy boatneck shirts in your carousel of clothes. Available sizes: XS-XL