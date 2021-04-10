Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 38 Cheap But Expensive-Looking Finds On Amazon

As any stylish woman will tell you, looking expensive and actually being expensive are two very different things. We all want to fill our homes and closets with the best of the best, but unless you’re lucky enough to have an unlimited shopping budget, price will factor into at least some of your purchasing decisions. That said, it is possible to have an impeccable wardrobe and gorgeous home regardless of your budget. The key is balancing those well-deserved splurges with more affordable picks that still look and feel elevated. Believe it or not, you can score tons of those cheap-but-expensive-looking finds on Amazon, no less — but sorting through the fluff to find them requires some serious time and effort.

To save you the trouble, check out this editor-curated roundup instead, which features some of the most elevated home and fashion pieces that you can buy on Amazon. From a hand-blown crystal wine decanter to the perfect everyday tennis bracelet, everything on this list rings in at less than $30 — but looking at them, you’d never guess it (and neither will your friends!).

Oh, and the best part about embracing these budget-friendly picks? It’ll free up so much room in your budget for that must-have bag you’ve been eyeing.

1 A Gorgeous, Stackable Ring Encrusted With Tiny, Sparkling Stones Amazon TIGRADE Cubic Zirconia Stackable Ring $15 See On Amazon How gorgeous is this dainty eternity band? Made of durable titanium and encrusted with a sparkling row of tiny cubic zirconias, reviewers swear it regularly gets mistaken for a genuine diamond ring — even when it’s stacked right next to the real thing. Choose from silver, rose gold, or yellow gold plating, or buy all three and wear them together.

2 This On-Trend Tote You’ll Wear With Every Outfit — & It Comes In 16 Colors Amazon Barabum Retro Clutch $20 See On Amazon This baguette tote has so many relevant trends covered: Early-‘00s-inspired shape? Check. Enough room for your phone and a portable charger? Check. A cow print option? Check. This comes in so many other colors and prints too, including leopard print, zebra print, and a wealth of faux-crocodile options, like the patent black pictured above. People will be shocked to learn this designer-inspired tote only costs $20 (but no one has to know).

3 The Slow-Burning Scented Candle Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Lulu Candles | Lemon Biscotti $15 See On Amazon It's impossible to overstate just how enthusiastic reviewers are about these scented candles — of the 8,000 shoppers who left feedback after buying one, over 90% left a positive rating, and more than 5,000 wrote a glowing five-star review. The candles are hand-poured in the USA using slow-burning soy wax, and come in a range of unique, delicious scents, such as Pineapple Evergreen and Cedarwood-Infused Mango.

4 The Chicest Way To House Your Jewelry When You Travel Amazon Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case $19 See On Amazon This travel-friendly jewelry box is a must for anyone who spends a lot of time away from home. Made of supple vegan leather and lined with a soft, protective velvet, it's a great way to transport your jewelry safely. The genius, roll-up design contains three separate compartments for your jewelry, so you won’t have to dig around for that one, tiny ring — nor will you encounter the dreaded knot of tangled necklaces. Its only a few inches longer than an iPhone Pro, so you can easily store it in your bag.

6 A Pair Of Oversized Sunnies That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Really Are Amazon Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon A little bit retro, a little bit futuristic, these cat-eye sunglasses are sure to bring in compliments. Reviewers say they're "sturdy," "expensive-looking," and "really, really stylish," giving them an exceptional average rating of 4.5 stars. Plus, they even come with a keychain, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and a brightly colored carrying case made of soft, supple vegan leather. Choose from four colors: black, blue, red, or tortoise.

7 These Colorful Turkish Towels That Are Stylish, Packable, & Much More Absorbent Than Terry Amazon Exclusive District | Turkish Towel $17 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love these Turkish towels. For one, they're stunning; With their vibrant colors and fringed trim, they'll look so stylish displayed in your bathroom. Turkish towels are made of a smooth cotton fabric that's much thinner and more absorbent than traditional terry, so they're much more compact and faster to dry than most other towels. This makes them great for small homes with limited storage, and ideal for stashing in your tote for beach days and weekend trips.

8 The Slide-On Loafers With The Unbeatable Price Tag Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Mule $23 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic pair of loafers, and these mule-style slip-ons are an excellent, affordable option. Their gleaming gold buckles and vegan leather construction give them a polished, expensive-looking feel, while their flat heel and foam-cushioned insoles ensure they're quite comfortable, too. You can't go wrong with the classic black version, but it's also worth picking up a pair in the statement-making leopard print. Available sizes: 5-13

9 A RFID-Blocking Wallet That's Super Spacious — & It Comes In Tons Of Pretty Colors Amazon Travelambo Womens Walllet $15 See On Amazon It's hard to imagine a better wallet than this one. Featuring 18 card slots, an ID slot, and two large zippered compartments roomy enough to fit an iPhone, it has space for all of the essentials and way more. Plus, it's made with a RFID-blocking material to protect your sensitive information from potential identity thieves, and its zippered pockets ensure cash and other items won't slip out, either. Factor in the stylish design and the 43 chic color options, and it's no wonder over 5,000 shoppers left it a glowing review.

10 One Of The Most Versatile (& Chic) Things You Could Buy For Your Home Amazon Goodpick Cotton Rope Basket $24 See On Amazon This color-blocked storage basket has so many uses — it's perfect for storing blankets, pet accessories, fire wood, toys, and more, and can also be used as a rustic-chic planter or laundry hamper. Made with 100% durable cotton rope, it's soft and flexible to fold up when it's not in use, and can even be thrown in a garment bag and machine-washed when it gets dirty.

11 A Classic Tennis Bracelet For Everyday Wear Amazon PAVOI 925 Sterling Silver Tennis Bracelet $15 See On Amazon This sparkling tennis bracelet will add an elegant touch to virtually any outfit. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, the premium-quality cubic zirconia "diamonds" with which it's encrusted are perfectly sized to be impactful, yet totally convincing. "Absolutely stunning bracelet," one reviewer gushed. "Amazing quality and beauty. I love the ease of just slipping it over my hand and then easily pull to tighten — it's brilliant!"

12 This Rust-Proof Bathtub Caddy With A Chic, Minimalist Look Amazon AmazonBasics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $23 See On Amazon If you love taking baths, you need this wire bathtub caddy. It's ideal for holding practical essentials like body wash and a razor, but you can also use it to amp up your next spa night by bringing in a wine glass, candle, and book for a long, luxurious soak. It's made of rust-proof stainless steel with a gleaming chrome finish and has an adjustable design that can expand or contract to fit any size bathtub.

13 An Impressively Intricate Hand-Woven Rattan Purse Amazon XMLMRY Handwoven Round Rattan Bag $30 See On Amazon Everything about this hand-woven rattan purse exudes carefree summer style. It'll pair perfectly with oversized shades and a floppy straw sunhat, and has plenty of space for the essentials without feeling bulky or getting in the way. Other highlights include a long crossbody strap and a sturdy button-style metal clasp, and the interior is lined in floral-print fabric for a pop of color. “This is my go-to summer bag now! So stylish & a great price. I love the surprise floral in the inside. Holds quite a bit too!” one reviewer noted.

14 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That's Easy To Customize Amazon AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 See On Amazon If keeping your vanity neat and organized feels like a never-ending battle, it's worth investing in this rotating makeup organizer. Made of clear, hard plastic that's durable and easy to clean, it not only rotates a full 360 degrees, but can also be customized: The dividers in the top shelf can easily be rearranged or removed altogether, and the height of the middle shelves can also be adjusted.

16 Two Long-Stemmed Wine Glasses With A Cool, Iridescent Look Amazon E-liu Red Wine Glasses (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon Blown of lead-free crystal with a stunning iridescent finish, these gorgeous wine glasses are sure to be a hit, whether you buy them as a gift for yourself or someone else. Featuring long, elegant stems and sturdy thickened bases, their large Burgundy-style bowls help them bring out the more delicate flavors in Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Nebbiolo, and other lighter, full-bodied wines.

17 The Perfect, Classic Leather Belt Amazon Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 See On Amazon A classic leather belt — like this one — is an absolute must for every woman's wardrobe. Made of supple vegan leather with a gold, double-O buckle, the timeless accessory will instantly pull together so many outfits, from jeans and T-shirts to flowy maxi dresses. If you're not interested in classic black, be sure to check out the other styles it comes in — with sophisticated options like snake print and weathered camel brown to choose from, you're sure to find at least one option you love.

18 A Faux Sheepskin Rug That Feels Super Luxurious & Plush Amazon Ashler Home Deco Sheepskin Fur Rug $21 See On Amazon When it comes to ways to add luxurious texture to your space, it doesn't get much easier than this faux sheepskin rug. A best-seller on Amazon with a near-perfect, 4.6-star rating, it's sumptuously soft and fluffy, and comes in a wide range of versatile shapes, colors, and sizes. The white is perfect for a classic Scandinavian design aesthetic, while the brighter hues — like turquoise, purple, or baby blue — are a bit more playful.

19 A Set Of Satin Pillowcases With Over 8,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon Bedsure Satin King Size Pillow Case $13 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these silky satin pillowcases, which are conveniently sold in an affordable pack of two. They've garnered more than 8,000 glowing reviews, resulting in an exceptional overall rating of 4.5 stars. It's not hard to see why they're so popular: Like silk, satin is gentler on your skin and hair (that means no more breakage, tangles, and pillow lines from forming as you sleep), but it's much more affordable. These pillows are available in over 20 gorgeous colors, making it easy to find a set that complements your bedroom.

20 A Floppy Lace Sun Hat That Exudes Carefree Summer Style Amazon FURTALK Summer Beach Sun Hat $23 See On Amazon Nothing screams "summer" like this floppy sun hat. Throw it on with a pretty dress and some oversized sunnies, and you'll be ready for picnics in the park, an afternoon on a boat ... you get the idea. The simple, timeless hat is made of knitted cotton lace, and has a hidden ribbon inside that can be tightened to adjust the fit. Choose from black, beige, or khaki versions, each trimmed with a thin brown leather cord.

21 A Set Of French-Style Steak Knives With Fun, Colorful Handles Amazon Chopmate Steak Knife Set $16 See On Amazon The colorful handles on these steak knives make them pretty enough to display — and doing so will be super simple, since the set of six knives comes complete with a sturdy wooden storage block. Inspired by traditional Laguiole-style steak knives, each knife has the same curved handle and 4.5-inch stainless steel blade the iconic French cutlery is known for.

22 A Chicer (& More Hygienic) Alternative To Traditional Fabric Bathmats Amazon GOBAM Shower Mat Bath $30 See On Amazon At first it might seem odd that this bath mat is made of solid bamboo — but there are actually several reasons that it's better than traditional fabric bathmats. For one, bamboo is among the most sustainable natural materials on the market, and it's also naturally antibacterial and quick-drying, so it's unlikely to become slimy or harbor mold and mildew over time. Plus, it looks much more stylish; The modern, natural look will complement many different styles of bathroom decor, whether you go with the natural wood finish pictured above, or you prefer the black version in which it comes.

23 A Bladeless Fan That’s So Quiet & Sleek, You’ll Hardly Know It’s There Amazon CONBOLA Desk Fan $40 See On Amazon This bladeless fan is just as streamlined as name-brand fans with similar designs; but at $40, it’s a fraction of the price. It’s equipped with so many useful features, too, like a rechargeable battery, a touch-control button with three wind speeds, and gradient LED lights you can shift to suit your mood. Its compact size and quiet design is ideal for setting atop your desk or nightstand.

24 The Perfect Pair Of Dainty, Everyday Earrings Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon With enough sparkle to feel special, yet subtle enough for everyday wear, these cuff earrings are practically perfect. Amazon reviewers certainly seem to think so, anyway — in more than 2,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans say they're "stunning," "well-made," and "look like real diamonds." Plated in your choice of genuine 14-karat rose, yellow, or white gold, they come beautifully packaged in a premium jewelry box, and are lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic.

25 A Set Of Versatile Glass Storage Jars With Airtight Glass Lids Amazon Mini Glass Apothecary Jars (Set of 3) $25 See On Amazon The possible uses for these apothecary jars never seem to end. Put them in the bathroom to hold cotton balls, Q-tips, and floss picks; Keep them on your vanity for makeup sponges and eye pencils; Or use them to store candies, nuts, spices, and tea in the kitchen. The three-piece set comes with one small, one medium, and one large jar, each made of glass with an airtight glass lid.

26 A Hand-Blown Crystal Wine Decanter That Doubles As A Work Of Art Amazon WBSEos Wine Decanter $25 See On Amazon There's no denying that this hand-blown crystal decanter is gorgeous. But beyond being the perfect eye-catching centerpiece, it's an ideal way to aerate your wine, which can help improve the taste, and it also makes it super easy to pour. Reviewers can't seem to say enough good things, noting that it comes beautifully packaged and would make an excellent gift.

27 A Set Of Stylish Marble Planters For All Your Succulents Amazon Greenaholics Succulent Plant Pots $20 See On Amazon How adorable are these tiny succulent planters? Designed with a chic marble finish and built-in drainage holes, each one measures just over 3 inches tall — the perfect size for a single succulent, cactus, or herb. They're sold in a set of three pots in different colors, and have a near-perfect average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon. "These little marble pots are beautiful and functional," commented one reviewer. "They have a mesh cover to keep soil in, a drainage hole and even a bamboo tray."

28 A High-Tech Alternative To Standard Facial Mists Amazon UrChoice Nano Facial Mister $13 See On Amazon You'll look so fancy whipping out this high-tech facial mister. But beyond just looking cool, it's actually really useful for refreshing your face throughout the day (you'll be especially grateful to have it on-hand during long flights and hikes). Using ultrasonic vibrations and sold in pink or white, it emits a cool, fine mist with the press of a button, can be charged with a USB (the cord is included in the box), and has a 30 milliliter tank that can be used for 10, 60-second mists on a single charge. It also turns off automatically after a minute has a cool light-up function to indicate when it's fully charged.

29 A Stunning Crystal Carafe That Comes Complete With A Matching Drinking Glass Amazon Godinger Bedside Night Carafe $18 See On Amazon Fill this gorgeous crystal Godlinger carafe with water and keep it on your bedside table, or the one in your guest bedroom — the carafe comes complete with a matching crystal drinking glass, making for a convenient (and attractive) way to quench your late-night thirst. It's also ideal for holding mouthwash in the bathroom, and comes perfectly packaged to wrap up and give as a gift.

30 A Luxuriously Soft, Slouchy Loungewear Set You’ll Practically Live In Amazon MEROKEETY Pajama Set (2 Pieces) $31 See On Amazon Lounging in something you love will instantly elevate your whole off-duty routine — and given that this loungewear set is so effortlessly cool, you’ll want to wear it out of the house, too. The two-piece set includes an open-V henley shirt and drawstring shorts (with pockets!), both made of plush, ribbed rayon blend. It comes in several color options, but the neutral shades look especially expensive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 A Warm Tartan Throw Sold In Seven Cozy-Chic Prints Amazon Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Throw Blanket $25 See On Amazon This tartan throw blanket will instantly up the cozy factor in virtually any space. If you're not a fan of the one pictured above, be sure to check out the other prints and patterns it comes in — between various plaids, checks, and a nautical-chic anchor print, you're sure to find at least one option you love.

32 A Swarovski Crystal Necklace For Less Than $20 (!!!) Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Choker Necklace $15 See On Amazon A single solitaire-cut Swarovski "diamond" gives this necklace a touch of sparkle even minimalists will appreciate. Because its design is so subtle and versatile, it's the kind of piece you'll never want to take off, whether you wear it on its own or layer it with other necklaces. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, its dainty 18-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender.

33 A Gorgeous Decorative Bowl For Fresh Fruit & More Amazon Nifty Solutions Mesh Fruit Bowl $20 See On Amazon With its sculptural design crafted from gleaming copper mesh, this decorative fruit bowl is both pretty and practical. Rounded edges give it a cool, textural look, while double-layered mesh walls make for minimal touch points and plenty of airflow — both ideal qualities for ripening and storing fresh fruit. Of course, the bowl doesn't have to be for fruit; Measuring 12 inches in diameter with a 5-quart capacity, it's the ideal size for displaying mini pumpkins, decorative orbs, and other seasonal decor.

34 A Pack Of Five Reusable Grocery Bags Made Of Durable Cotton Mesh Amazon HotShine Mesh Bags (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Despite being relatively simple in design, there's something chic about these reusable grocery bags, with their bright colors and fishnet-style cotton mesh construction. Sold in a pack of five, they're surprisingly spacious and strong enough to hold up to 40 pounds at once, yet compact enough to stash in your purse when they're not in use. Plus, they can also double as stylish, lightweight totes — they're especially great for beach days, since they're easy to machine-wash and won't hold onto sand.

35 An Acrylic Monitor Stand That’s Sleek Enough To Suit Any Interior Amazon DYCacrlic Clear Acrylic Computer Monitor Stand $29 See On Amazon Computer accessories aren’t typically known for their elegant aesthetics, but this monitor stand is the rare exception. It’s made of durable acrylic — not cheap plastic — so it can actually pass for a piece of intentional home décor. This riser is large enough to accommodate any monitor up to 55 inches, with room for your notebook, pens, and other small accoutrements.

36 A Pretty Silk Sleep Mask Sold In Eight Stylish Colors & Prints Amazon J JIMOO Natural Silk Sleep Mask $8 See On Amazon This luxurious sleep mask will bring new meaning to the term "beauty sleep." Because it's made with 100% mulberry silk, which is exceptionally soft and gentle on your skin, it won't leave behind crease lines like some sleep masks do. Reviewers say it does a great job of blocking out all light, and love how the strap can be adjusted to ensure a comfortable fit. Plus, it comes packaged in a pretty box with a matching drawstring carrying pouch, so it would also make a classy, foolproof gift. Choose from seven lovely colors and a black and white striped print.