Wraparound Sunglasses Make Everyone Feel Cooler — Here’s 10 Perfect Pairs

From sporty looks to sci-fi vibes.

Imani Randolph
The wrap around sunglasses trend of 2022 is all about wearing a style once relegated to high school coaches and Teva-wearing dads with, well, anything you darn well please. Shop 10 takes on the oft-controversial “gas station” style ahead. @lucyyknelll
