(Fashion)
Win A $1,000 Amazon Shopping Spree
Enter your email below for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card for all the 2022 essentials you need (and want).
By The Zoe Report
Yes, you read that right. We're giving away a $1,000 Amazon gift card for one lucky reader to stock up on everything they need (and more) in 2022. Whether you're ready for a winter wardrobe revamp, planning to make your living space cozier, or finally giving in to those luxury beauty products for some much-needed self-care, you'll be able to spoil yourself with a little extra cash in your pocket. Enter your email below for a chance to win—you'll be so glad you did!
Key takeaways:
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
- The sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18 or older. Void outside the US, in Puerto Rico, and wherever else prohibited by law. Click here for the full rules.
- The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 11/1/2021, 2020 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 1/1/2022.
- Sponsor: BDG Media, Inc., 315 Park Avenue South, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10010.