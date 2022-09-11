It’s no surprise that we buy pretty much everything online these days, but shopping for bras and underwear on the internet is not always the easiest task. You probably know by now that Amazon is a goldmine for *so* many of your fashion needs, but did you know that they also have an incredible selection of bras and underwear? If you didn’t, consider your life forever changed, because these weird but genius bras and underwear are wildly popular on Amazon.

All those shirts and dresses you thought you couldn’t wear a bra under? Think again. Amazon has a backless, strapless sticky bra for less than $25 with over 10,000 five-star reviews. You’ll also find the cutest shorts with a hidden pocket, disposable thongs perfect for the spa or your next spray tan, and a selection of the most functional, cutest sports bras under $40.

Reviewers are obsessed with these bras and underwear because they look good on everyone, and they’re comfortable, inexpensive, and practical, too. Let’s face it: having the right underwear makes getting ready in the morning so much less stressful, and it keeps you feeling confident all throughout the day. Whether you need breast tape that will keep everything in place, bikini briefs that are perfect for traveling, or invisible undergarments that leave you feeling supported, this list is bursting with the best (and most clever) underwear that’s trending on Amazon right now.

1 An Adhesive Bra For All Your Strapless & Backless Needs Amazon Niidor Adhesive Strapless Bra $24 See On Amazon There’s not much worse than finding the perfect top or dress and then realizing you have no bra to wear with it. If you don’t like going braless, this adhesive bra is the next best thing. It’s a must-have for any backless or strapless outfit, and (thanks to its sticky interior) you won’t spend the whole day or night pulling it up or adjusting it. Just let the 13,000-plus five-star ratings speak for themselves and add this to your cart ASAP — you don’t want to be kicking yourself next time you’re in a pinch. Available sizes: A — G

Available colors: 9

2 This Chic & Comfy Sports Bra With A Hidden Back Pocket Amazon QUEENIEKE Medium Support Back Pocket Energy Sport Bra $23 See On Amazon This is truly one of the cutest sports bras on Amazon. This medium-support bra might look simple, but it’s so fashionable and chic, you’ll find yourself reaching for it daily. It’s also incredibly practical thanks to the back pocket and soft, breathable fabric. It costs less than $25 and comes in over 20 colors and prints, so you can easily stock up on a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

3 Disposable Panties That Are Handy For Spray Tans, Spa Days, & More Amazon YoleShy Disposable Panties (100-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Have you ever been at a spa, tanning salon, or other wellness appointment and realized you didn’t have the right (or any) underwear? These are for you. This pack of 100 disposable panties is so genius, you won’t know what you did without it before. The barely-there material is breathable and comfortable, and the best part is you can toss it in the recycling bin when you’re finished. Oh, and you can get 100 pairs for less than $20. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: One Color

4 The Perfect T-Shirt Bra That Won’t Show Under Your Clothes Amazon Warner's No Side Effects Smoothing Wireless T-Shirt Bra $28 See On Amazon This elastic-free T-shirt bra is going to become one of the most-worn items in your closet. The material is incredibly soft and smooth, and it will be virtually invisible underneath all your clothes. Thanks to the comfy elastic band at the bottom, there won’t be any wire digging into your skin, but you’ll still get a slight lift and support. The straps are adjustable, too, and Amazon reviewers love how great this fits and how comfortable it keeps them all day and night long. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

5 This High-Impact Sports Bra With The Coolest Lattice-Style Detailing Amazon SEASUM Longline Sport Bra $20 See On Amazon What sets this sports bra apart are the intricate, lattice-style cutouts on the front and back. Thanks to the longline cut, you can wear this all on its own without feeling like you’re missing your top. Amazon shoppers love how supportive it is during workouts and how comfortable the material it is, pointing out how it’s cute, comfortable, and breathable all at once. If you’re anything like the rest of Amazon’s shoppers, you’ll be ordering this one in multiples — lucky for you, it comes in over 40 colors and costs less than $20. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 41

6 Reusable Nipple Covers That Are Handy For Any Occasion Amazon Hmude Sticky Bra (2 Pairs) $22 See On Amazon These adhesive nipple covers can be used multiple times and are great to have on hand for any time you’re in a bind; wear them under bathing suits, wedding dresses, or any backless clothing. They’re made from 100% silicone and the unique design allows you to slightly lift your breasts as desired. For less than $25, you get two pairs. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: One Color

7 A Zip-Front Sports Bra That’s Comfortable, Supportive, & Looks Great On Everyone Amazon SHEFIT High Impact Sports Bra $75 See On Amazon “I did not know how much I needed this bra!” one Amazon reviewer raved. There are enough elements stopping you from getting in your morning workout, so don’t let discomfort be one of them. This zip-front, high-impact sports bra is functional and fashionable, and will make you *want* to work out. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 7

8 Multi-Functional Breast Tape That Lifts & Supports Amazon Brostown Breast Tape $10 See On Amazon This breast tape is perfect for deep plunging necklines (or backlines), strapless tops, halter tops, backless dresses, and more. The material is a breathable, stretchy blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, and it’s waterproof, too. When you order a pack, you’ll get a set of nipple covers along with the tape; simply stick the covers on first and then apply the tape for added lift and support (always onto clean, dry skin). Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: One Color

9 A 2-Pack Of Cotton Micro Shorts With A Discreet Zipper Pocket Amazon Barbra Lingerie Pocket Stash Cotton Boyshorts (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon There’s just something so undeniably sultry about micro shorts like these. This particular pair covers all the bases: they’re comfy, cute, and functional, too. They have a zipper pocket to store your cards, keys, and other essentials, and their material is lightweight and stretchy. Whether you’re working out, traveling, or lounging at home, these will keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Small — 4XL

Available colors: One Color

10 A Front-Closure Bra That Could Actually Give You Better Posture Amazon DELIMIRA Front Closure Wire Free Back Support Posture Bra $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are flocking to this front-closure posture-support bra. The back is specially designed with an X shape to offer more support and improve your posture by pulling your shoulders back slightly. “I was having terrible pain in my upper back, started wearing the bra [and] as soon as I got it within two days my pain was gone,” one Amazon reviewer reported, while others say this bra is “amazingly comfortable” and “does exactly as advertised.” Available sizes: 34B — 48E

Available colors: 23

11 Another Adhesive Option Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessing Over Amazon Braza Self Adhesive Disposable Backless Nipple Covers (10 Pairs) $22 See On Amazon For slightly less support and padding, these adhesive bra pieces are an Amazon fan favorite. You can choose from a pack of five, 10, or 15, and it comes with clear, double-sided tape strips, too. Best of all, these stick-on bras are waterproof, so you can wear them under swimsuits or in the rainy weather. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: One Color

12 A Pack Of 4 Moisture-Wicking Panties From Fruit Of The Loom Amazon Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon You already know you can count on Fruit of the Loom for comfort and quality, but these moisture-wicking panties are completely genius — and they’ve got over 14,000 five-star ratings to prove it. They keep you cool, dry, and comfortable, and they cost less than $15 for a pack of four. What’s not to love? Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2

13 This Genius, Multi-Purpose Bra With A Deep U-Shape Neck Amazon ZUKULIFE Deep U Push Up Bra $20 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this U-front bra a perfect five-star rating. Thanks to its unique design, it helps to lift your breasts, but it won’t be visible underneath low-cut dresses and tops. Even cooler? This adjustable bra can be worn six different ways. Available sizes: 32A — 42D

Available colors: 9

14 A One-Shoulder Sports Bra With A Strappy Back Amazon Verdusa One Shoulder Padded Bra $23 See On Amazon Turn heads at your next workout class or simply wear this one-shoulder sports bra while out running errands. It comes in 12 colors and prints, and for a one-shoulder top it provides a ton of support. The material is a silky-smooth blend of nylon and spandex, which offers the perfect amount of stretch and is just as comfortable as it is stylish. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

15 A Smoothing, Wire-Free Bra For The Ultimate Comfort & Support Amazon Warner's Blissful Benefits Side Smoothing Wirefree Bra $16 See On Amazon With over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings, this wire-free bra is clearly a must-have. Amazon shoppers say it fits perfectly, is very comfortable, and “looks great under clothes of any material.” People love it so much they’re coming back to order multiple colors. You can choose from white, toasted almond, or butterscotch — or buy all three for less than one high-end bra that probably wouldn’t be as comfortable anyway. Available sizes: 34B — 40C

Available colors: 3

16 A Chic Yoga Crop Top With An Almost-Backless Design Amazon Aoxjox Low Back Twist Top $22 See On Amazon The barely-there, twist-detail back on this adorable yoga top not only looks cute, but helps make it super breathable, too. The top comes in 17 colors and has a simple front that pairs well with every type of bottoms. It doesn’t offer a ton of support, so it’s better for low-impact workouts or everyday wear. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

17 A 6-Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Won’t Show Through Your Clothes Amazon Balanced Tech Seamless Thong Panties (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon If the whole point of a thong is to not be seen, why is it *so* difficult to find one that doesn't show through your clothes? These seamless thongs are solving all your problems, and they only cost $30 for a pack of six. They’re buttery-soft, stretchy, and won’t give you those all-too-familiar underwear lines you thought you couldn’t escape. Amazon reviewers love them for workouts and everyday wear, since they’re moisture-wicking and resistant to odors, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

18 This Best-Selling, High-Impact Sports Bra With A Cooling Towel Amazon ELEHOLD High Impact Sports Bra $20 See On Amazon Achieving comfort and style is not easily done while working out, but this high-impact sports bra ticks all the right boxes. It’s affordable, comfortable, and looks great on everyone, thanks to its stylish criss-cross back, magnetic closure, and removable padding. It also comes with a cooling, moisture-wicking towel, as an added bonus. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

19 These Sporty Boyshorts With A Hidden Pocket Amazon Stashitware Secret Pocket Boy Briefs (3-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Here’s something you didn’t know your underwear was missing: pockets. These sporty micro shorts have a hidden interior pocket that will make you wonder what you ever did without them. The material is a silky-smooth cotton and spandex blend with breathable, mesh-like sides. Stash some cash, cards, or your keys in these when you’re out for a workout or at an event when you can’t bring a bag. Genius. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

20 A 2-Pack Of Strapless, Backless Pushup Bras Amazon umooie Sticky Bra (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon You’ll love the full-coverage, winged shape of these strapless and backless push-up bras, and the fact that the fabric is supportive yet breathable. The sensitive-skin-friendly silicone adhesive stays put for hours, and the unique drawstring is adjustable to your desired amount of lift and support. You can currently get a two-pack for less than $15, which Amazon reviewers report is a great value for the price. Available sizes: A — D

Available colors: 2

21 A Self-Adhesive Thong With No Sides Amazon Silicone Valley Reusable Self Adhesive Sideless Thong $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever put on a skirt with a high slit or a pair of low-rise pants and realized your thong is showing, this self-adhesive sideless thong will seriously change your life. With adhesive in the front and back, this thong is completely sideless and won’t show through any clothing. Simply put, this underwear has your back no matter what you’re wearing. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 2

22 A Wireless Sports Bra That Provides Support During The Toughest Workouts Amazon SYROKAN Wirefree Front Adjustable High Impact Bra $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re running, strength training, cycling, or hiking, this high-impact sports bra will offer enough support to get you through the toughest workouts. You’ll love the wire-free fit and the fact that the straps are adjustable. Amazon shoppers are coming back for multiples after experiencing just how comfortable and functional this bra is. Do yourself a favor and stock up now. Available sizes: 32B — 44E

Available colors: 11

23 This Genius, Backless Bodysuit With Clear Straps Amazon LELEBEAR Invishaper Plunge Backless Body Shaper Bra $25 See On Amazon Comfortable, breathable, and incredibly practical, this invisible bodysuit is perfect to wear underneath any clothing. If you feel like you want some extra support, but don’t want to show any lines, straps, or wires, this piece is for you. The clear straps are nearly invisible, and the thin, beige material will be hidden under any fabric. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: One Color

24 A Stylish Cut-Out Bra That’s Athleisure At Its Finest Amazon Jkboo High Neck Sports Bra $20 See On Amazon This high-neck sports bra, with its sultry cut-out front, will help you stay comfortable and stylish while working out. With maximum support and a full-coverage construction, it’s exercise-friendly, but it has an alluring appeal, too. Another big plus? The padding is completely removable. You can choose from 16 color options — and at this price, you’d be remiss not to grab a few. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

25 Moisture-Wicking Bikini Briefs For Workouts, Adventuring, & More Amazon ExOfficio Give-N-Go Bikini Brief $14 See On Amazon You’ll want at least one pair of these award-winning, lightweight, moisture-wicking bikini briefs in your suitcase. The material is soft, breathable, odor-resistant, and easy to wash at home or on the go. They’ll dry in just a couple of hours, so they’re great for hiking or camping, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

26 This Bra Converter To Make Any Bra Invisible Amazon JUST BEHAVIOR Low Back Bra $13 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers who are easily irritated by adhesives (like pasties and breast tape) love this alternative. This low-back bra converter can help make any bra invisible by lowering the backline significantly. One reviewer wrote, “This backless strap works great! Needed some for my backless tops and dresses. I tried boobtape but that irritated my skin! This works better!” At less than $15, it’s definitely worth adding to your underwear drawer. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 4

27 Silicone Nipple Covers With A Travel-Friendly Case Amazon FJYQOP Silicone Nipple Covers (5 Pairs) $13 See On Amazon You might never go anywhere without these silicone nipple covers again — and the good thing is, you won’t have to. The five-pack comes with a sleek zippered case that’s so easy to throw in your luggage and have on you at all times. The nipple covers themselves are made from a 100% pure, hypoallergenic, adhesive silicone material that’s washable, reusable, and won’t irritate your skin. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 2

28 A Pack Of 24 Disposable Bras For All Your Spray Tanning Needs Amazon Janmercy Disposable Bras (24-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These soft, disposable bras are perfect for spray tans or any spa treatment when you want to be covered up, but don’t want to risk ruining your underwear. The material is lightweight and breathable, but thick and opaque enough to give you the coverage you want. This is a weird but totally genius item you had no idea you were missing out on, and at under $15 for a pack of 24, they’re definitely worth stocking up on. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: One Color