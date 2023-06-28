We Found The Perfect Dupe For Hailey Bieber's Neon Green Bikini

Whether you're experiencing soaring temperatures at home or eagerly preparing for your dream European summer, one essential item that cannot be overlooked is the perfect bikini. According to Hailey Bieber, who recently sported a bright green number on a tropical getaway, summer swimwear is all about loud, bright hues.

If you’re hoping to lean into the neon trend and recreate Bieber’s latest look this summer, we’ve got great news: We found the perfect dupe on Target.com priced at just $30 total. With tie closures, a wide range of sizes (XXS-XL), and six different colorways, you can mix and match to your heart's desire — or snag a few backups of a single color to have on hand all summer long.

Looking for more? Elevate your new bikini with a few of our favorite accessories from Target.com.