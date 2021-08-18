Watch Rachel Zoe Virtually Style This Frontline Worker

We’ve all been there: burned out, focused on work, and wearing the same few pieces of clothing that have been in the closet for a decade. It’s time for a new look, but where exactly are you supposed to find said time? Not to mention a complete wardrobe overhaul isn’t always a realistic option.

Enter TZR’s very own empress, Rachel Zoe. On this episode of Virtual Stylist, Zoe meets with Jenna, an inspiring registered nurse who’s been working the front lines during the pandemic. Understandably, fashion has taken a back seat for her during this time. But the more you take care of yourself (clothes included), the better you can help others. Watch Zoe curate some stylish yet practical pieces that Jenna can incorporate into her current attire. Sometimes all you need are a few key items to change the game and start feeling glamorous again.

Virtual Stylist is a new series from TZR where stylist and designer Rachel Zoe vamps up the wardrobe of those who need a little help putting themselves (and their style) first.

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Producer: Annalise Murphy

Associate Producer: Danielle Alfredo

Director of Photography: Marshall Stief & Jason Maughan

Post Supervisor: Amy Eakin

Editor: Delia Kelly

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan