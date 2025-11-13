Amid the whirlwind that is the holiday shopping season, there are presents and there are gifts. The latter signifies treasures that truly leave an impact on the receiver — and vintage fashion finds definitely fall under this elusive category. Particularly relevant now as nostalgia hits a fever pitch, rare, archival items make for the ultimate holiday gesture in that each piece carries history, craftsmanship, and cultural resonance.

That said, the true feat in gifting a solid vintage item lies in selecting the right one. How do you know what a discerning fashion-loving friend will appreciate? What throwback pieces are especially relevant or in-demand for the season?

Considering the winter holidays will be upon us in a month (Hanukkah starts on Dec. 14 this year), for the sake of time, TZR editors put in the work to compile a quick hit list of coveted vintage fashion pieces that top consignment marketplaces say are hotter than ever. And you can’t argue with the experts.

From Dior’s celeb-loved Gaucho Saddle Bag (toted by the likes of Bella Hadid) to Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti Viper Bracelet (which has been a cult-favorite since 1948), the list below will certainly surprise and delight any style-forward individual on your list.

Dior Gaucho Leather Handbag $1,379 See On Vestiaire Collective A vintage treasure that’s somehow both timeless and totally on trend, this equestrian classic is a favorite among “it” girls like Bella Hadid and Sienna Miller — so it offers instant icon status. Originally designed for Dior by the visionary John Galliano as part of the 2006 Spring/Summer Collection, style is even better after decades of wear: It’s soft, slouchy, and generous enough to be your everyday carryall with everything from prairie dresses to threadbare thrifted tees.

Cartier Panthère De Cartier Watch $14,995 See On The Real Real From the famously fierce Panthère de Cartier Collection, this mixed metal timepiece is the very definition of quiet luxury — just ask style icons like Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have worn vintage versions in the past. This coveted watch’s 1980s reputation as a status symbol for wealth and glamour still holds true today, yet its understated elegance makes it wearable for practically every outfit and every occasion.

Bulgari Serpenti Viper Bracelet $85,000 See On Bulgari First introduced by Bulgari back in 1948, this sinuous trademark cuff has evolved over the years to something notably sleeker than its past reptilian counterparts. Nevertheless, today’s version in 18-karat rose gold decked out in pavé diamonds is just as striking in its beauty and boldness as ever. Worn on its own or stacked with other favorite wrist adornments, it’s a major statement-maker.

Ralph Lauren 1992 Print Silk Wrap Skirt $650 See On Ralph Lauren An elegant spin on the ’90s equestrian trend, this silk wrap skirt feels fresher than ever. Style it the classic Ralph Lauren way with cowboy boots, a denim jacket, and a saddle bag, or simply pair with a basic tank or tee and flats for an Emrata or Rihanna-inspired look. Either way, its saturated colors and eclectic print make every outfit infinitely more vibrant.

Balenciaga Motorcycle City Bag $1,595 See On What Goes Around No Y2K fashion collector’s stash is complete without this moto bag designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. Once a fixture of fashionable looks for the Olsens, Kate Moss, and Nicole Richie, this supple lambskin carryall is as edgy as it is surprisingly versatile, all the while steeped in early aughts nostalgia.

Saint Laurent Leather Mombasa Bag $1,850 See On What Goes Around Named after a major Kenyan port city, Saint Laurent’s Mombasa was originally a product of the fashion house’s iconic Tom Ford era. Its combination of supple, saddle-shaped body and sculptural horn handle earned the accessory cult status among celebrities and style editors alike. In recent years, it’s been steadily making a comeback for those who want a bag that’s grown-up and sophisticated, yet still statement-making.