With a nearly endless selection of clothing to choose from on Amazon, those rare pieces that have garnered thousands of five-star ratings tend to stand out. Finding them, however, can take a bit of digging — where is where TZR’s team of shopping editors comes in. They’ve done the work for you and have rounded up 50 of Amazon’s most highly rated tops, bottoms, and dresses, below. And there’s a reason why these trendy clothes are becoming incredibly popular on Amazon right now — they’re super stylish; almost always comfortable; and tend to come with very reasonable price tags.

From ‘90s-chic staples and cottagecore dresses to easy-peasy co-ord sets, this list has it all. Keep scrolling to shop some of Amazon shoppers’ favorite on-trend pieces of the moment.

1 This Popular Tiered Midi Dress With Cute Puff Sleeves Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Ruffle Midi Dress $45 See On Amazon Sassy skin-tight dresses can be cool, but a pretty midi shift dress like this one is what’s all the rage right now. It’s easy to dress up or down for any occasion, thanks to its casual tiered skirt and adorable puffy sleeves. And since it has a really flowy silhouette, you’ll be beyond comfortable any time you wear it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

2 A Trendy Matching Set That’s More Comfortable Than Pajamas Amazon NUFIWI Pleated Button Down and Short Set (2-Pieces) $42 See On Amazon Out of all the fashion trends, a breezy co-ord set like this one is definitely worth trying. This crinkle, matching short set is such a fab outfit that you can bust out anytime you want to make a statement. It’s made of a soft and breathable fabric that feels oh-so comfortable, and its pleated detailing adds a nice elevated touch. And the best part is you can wear it together or style the top and bottom with different pieces, giving you endless outfit opportunities. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

3 This Highly Rated Bodysuit That Keeps Amazon Shoppers Coming Back For More Amazon Reoria Racerback Bodysuit $27 See On Amazon With a solid 4.5-star overall rating and thousands of five-star reviews, it’s no wonder why this seamless racerback bodysuit is always a top seller amongst Amazon shoppers. One very satisfied reviewer who claims this outfit-building staple is “better than Skims” wrote, “OMG, I love [these] bodysuits! They are so well made, the materials are so soft, and the front is double lined too — so you could get away without wearing a bra.” It’s made out of a smooth and stretchy nylon blend and has a lined front and snap thong closure, so you can feel confident in leggings or tight bottoms, knowing minimal panty lines are showing. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

4 A Pair Of Cotton-Blend Baggy Jeans With Classic ‘90s Vibes Amazon HDLTE Wide Leg Baggy Jeans $43 See On Amazon ‘90s lovers rejoice because baggy jeans are back and better than ever. This cotton-blend pair has all the feels of the iconic fashion era with its high-waisted silhouette and loose wide leg for the ultimate oversized look. Dress these up with a dainty lace camisole and some kitten heels for a model-off-duty look, or keep it casual with a cropped tee and white sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

5 This Chic Cut-Out Maxi Dress With Tons Of Cute, Trendy Qualities Amazon Prinbara Cutout Sleeveless Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon This cut-out maxi dress has all the current trends wrapped up in one — from shoulder pads and ribcage cutouts to a front knot detail and subtle slits on either side. This dress is made from a soft rayon-poly blend that mimics the feel of a buttery tee, making it the perfect thing to reach for the next time you want a more elevated look during a casual outing. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

6 This Casual-Chic Jumpsuit That’ll Become Your New Fav Amazon Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets $34 See On Amazon When you want to be comfortable, but don’t want to wear pajamas all day, this super-comfy jumpsuit is the next best thing. While it’s undoubtedly perfect for chilling at home, it can also be dressed up a bit with white sneakers and a denim jacket for an effortless running-around-town look. Be sure to check out the other styles sold on the same page, some of which are strapless, and some of which are made of a different material. It’s probably worth buying a few. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 41

7 A Simple Ribbed Tank For All Your Model-Off-Duty Looks Amazon Artfish Sleeveless Tank Top $20 See On Amazon The reason why your favorite models and influencers look so chic in the simplest clothes is because of the high-quality basics they wear. This ribbed scoop neck tank is the perfect top to reach for when you want a put-together casual look, and it’s great for layering, as well. Thanks to its soft and super-stretchy fabric, this tank is beyond comfortable to wear, as it hugs your body without pinching it. Style this tank with your favorite blue-wash denim and some yellow-gold accessories to upgrade the look. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 38

8 This Printed Flowy Maxi Skirt For All Your Tropical Travel Needs Amazon BerryGo Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt $30 See On Amazon If a tropical vacation is coming up on your calendar, you need this flowy printed maxi skirt in your resort wardrobe ASAP. It’s made from a silky smooth viscose material that’ll feel light and breezy while you wear it. It has a wrap tie closure, a high-low skirt, and a ruffled hem with the vibes of an elegant sarong. You could dress up your next swim look with this skirt as a cover-up or pair it with a cropped shirt and rattan espadrilles for a chic, beachy moment. Available sizes: 4-6 — 14

Available colors: 17

9 A Cute Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress In A Bold Hue Amazon ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon For your next function, make a statement in this pretty strapless mini dress. Its off-the-shoulder silhouette and flowy A-line skirt are perfect for any semi-formal occasion, as it shows off just the right amount of skin. Plus, its bold orange hue will make you stand out (it’s also sold in vibrant yellow and teal. Now, if you love a good LBD, don’t worry because you can snag this little number in classic black, too. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

10 This Strapless Jumpsuit With A Trendy Wide-Leg Silhouette Amazon ZESICA Belted Off Shoulder Jumpsuit $42 See On Amazon Flowy wide-leg jumpsuits are definitely having a moment right now, and if you haven’t hopped on the trend yet, this is your sign to do so now. This strapless one is such an easy option to try. Made from a buttery soft rayon blend, it has an elasticated waistband and bust, so you can trust the top won’t fall down, and a removable belt to tie around it any way you want. Its cropped fit makes it a great option to wear with sandals or low-top sneakers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

11 3 Pairs Of Neutral Bike Shorts For Just $20 Amazon QGGQDD High Waisted Biker Shorts (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Boasting Amazon’s number-one best-seller tag (and thousands of rave reviews), you must know this pack of high-waisted biker shorts is worth adding to your cart. These stretchy seamless shorts can take you far beyond a workout — you can use them to lounge around, wear on a casual day, or even dress up with a chic blazer for a trendy model-off-duty aesthetic. They’re available in 5- and 8-inch inseams and have a thick 4.5-inch waistband. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

12 This Flowy Swim Cover-Up In A Bold Neon Hue Amazon Zeagoo Swimsuit Beach Cover Up $24 See On Amazon If you’re after a bold, beachy look for your next warm-weather vacation, consider adding this button-down coverup to your cart. It’s made of light and airy chiffon material and can be worn many ways over your favorite swimsuit. Wear it open on the beach or pool deck, cinch a belt around it if you’re grabbing a bit to eat, or tie it around your waist as a unique sarong. And if bold neon hues aren’t your thing, don’t worry. You can pick this up in a classic black, sheer white, or any of the other 19 colors it comes in. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

13 A Chic Matching Two-Piece Skirt Set For An Easy Going-Out Look Amazon MRSFIT Bodycon Skirt Set (2-Pieces) $24 See On Amazon Everyone needs a go-to going out outfit that looks and feels good to wear. This matching two-piece set is the perfect option to reach for when you want to look like effort was made without putting any in. Its simple yet elegant design is great for any occasion, from brunch with friends to a cute date night. The set features a cropped scoop-neck tank and a matching bodycon midi skirt with delicate tie detailing in the front. Both pieces are made from the same soft and breathable fabric. And the best part is that the outfit possibilities are endless with a set like this, as you can wear the two pieces separately, too. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 39

14 These Comfy Buckle Slides At An Incredible Price Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal $30 See On Amazon These comfy buckle-strap sandals have moved far beyond a trend or fad and have officially become a classic wardrobe staple — so if you don’t have a pair yet, this is your sign to get one. They go well with any casual style or aesthetic and look amazing with any bottom — from loose jumpsuits and wide-leg jeans to flowy skirts and sweatpants. And even though they make for a fab pair of summer shoes, you can still wear these with some thick and cozy socks during the colder months. They’re also available in a wide width for those that need some extra space. Available sizes: 6 — 13

Available colors: 23

15 An Elegant Wrap Dress That’s Perfect For Any Black-Tie Event Amazon Floerns Satin Strappy Cami Dress $45 See On Amazon It seems like wedding season is never ending, so your arsenal of guest dresses is slowly but surely dwindling. Keep one of these satin dresses in your closet for your next wedding or black-tie event so you never have to fret. This dress is adorned with a cowl neckline, ruched sides, and tie detailing at the waist, creating a sweet tulip hem. This dress's stunning deep teal hue will look fab with almost any accessories, from silver drop earrings to dainty gold chains. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 47

16 These Y2K-Chic Yoga Pants That Are Trending Again Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants $19 See On Amazon ICYMI, flare leggings are the Y2K trend we’re never giving back. These buttery soft palazzo pants are worth buying if you’re curious about trying the style out, or bringing it back. They have a solid 4.4-star Amazon rating and thousands of five-star reviews raving about how “soft” and “smooth” they are. Each pair is super stretchy and has a supportive high-waisted band that hugs you in without pinching you. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

17 A Maxi Tank Dress In A 90’s-Supermodel Silhouette Amazon The Drop Gabriela High-Neck Maxi Dress $50 See On Amazon Whether you’re channeling the Kardashian-influenced bodycon look or the 90’s sheath dress craze — or both — this high neck maxi dress by The Drop is a must, even more so because it’s available in an equally trendy Barbiecore pink. Featuring a thigh-length side slit, it can lean lounge-y when paired with slides or sneakers, or more formal with some heeled sandals and statement jewelry. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 11

18 An Essential Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon IN'VOLAND Scoop Neck Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon Even if bodysuits weren’t experiencing a major fashion revival, there’d be good reason to purchase this scoop neck bodysuit. The bodycon fit, short sleeves, and scoop neckline ensure this piece can hold its own as a top, but it can also serve as a base layer beneath cardigans and pullovers. A snap closure makes for easy restroom trips — and is there anything better than the security of knowing your top won’t untuck? No wonder bodysuits are so popular. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 27

19 This Oversized Graphic T-Shirt To Pair With Your Bike Shorts Amazon SOLY HUX Oversized Letter Print T-Shirt $25 See On Amazon The one thing most celeb wardrobes have in common? An oversized graphic T-shirt, like this one. You can wear the short-sleeve, scoop-neck style with straight-leg denim and heels a-la Kendall Jenner, and the oversized silhouette is long enough to be worn sans-pants, with thigh-grazing heeled boots and a leather blazer after the manner of Hailey Bieber. Or, go fully Kim K. and play up the casual feel of the logo by pairing it with bike shorts and sneakers. You’ll be amazed at the many ways you can dress this trendy tee up or down; file this shirt under “popular for a reason”. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

20 This Ruched Bodycon Dress With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $33 See On Amazon The minute Carrie Bradshaw donned that bodycon mini tank dress, fashion has never been the same, and over 20 years later, the look is still on point. Steal the style with this mini dress, which has that iconic curve-skimming fit, tank sleeves, and a high scoop neckline, except this version is updated with a little extra ruching and an asymmetrical hemline. Not only is this style on-trend, it can be worn with virtually any style of shoe, from sneakers to stilettos; all ample justification for over 20,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

21 These Comfy Cargo Pants That Are Trendy Again Amazon SANGTREE Cargo Jogger Pants $30 See On Amazon Nothing short of iconic, this pair of cargo pants features 2 roomy side pockets and cuffed ankles, with a drawstring waistband. Paired with a cropped hoodie and sneakers, they’re the stuff of Y2K dreams, but they can just as easily be dressed up. For an effortless night out look, pair with sleek black stilettos and a fitted black top — perhaps an equally trendy bodysuit? Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 43

22 A Soft & Comfy Mini Dress You’ll Want To Live In Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $25 See On Amazon Wrap dresses, like this one by Amazon Essentials, seem to be eternally trendy, and it’s easy to see why; any wardrobe can benefit from a dress that’s both comfortable, cute, and polished. Featuring a surplice neckline and an above-the-knee hem, this pullover dress is sure to become a closet mainstay. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 18

23 These Unbelievably Popular Pillow Slides Amazon BRONAX Pillow Slippers $24 See On Amazon Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers have given these pillow slides a five-star rating, and they’ve been spotted all over the Instas of countless influencers, too. With a 1.7-inch platform sole made of lightweight, shock-absorbing EVA, and a single wide, secure strap, you’ll toss these slides on for errands, wear them with sun dresses, or even take them to the pool. “My favorite slippers” raved one Amazon shopper, “feels like a cloud”. Available sizes: 4.5-5 — 15-16

Available colors: 16

24 These Chic High-Waisted Trousers That Are Both Trendy & Timeless Amazon Tronjori High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon These high-waisted trousers can’t help how popular they are; over 9,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, and they feature a wide leg in a drape-y fit that’s pleated in the front for a perfectly updated take on ‘90s trends. As versatile as they are trendy, they would look just as chic paired with a button-down silk shirt and heels as with a cropped tee and sneakers. They work in practically every season and climate, too. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available colors: 32

25 A Perfectly Beachy Open-Front Cover-Up Amazon Moss Rose Beach Cover-Up Cardigan $26 See On Amazon It’s the cover-up you’ve been looking for, and if you purchase it on Amazon, it can be on your doorstep in a snap. Light enough to wear even on the hottest of days, it features an open front and loose three-quarter-length sleeves. The below-the-knee length creates visual drama when paired with shorts or swimsuits, and it’s available in so many color and pattern combinations, you’re guaranteed to find one to suit your unique wardrobe. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 46

26 This Midi Cut-Out Dress In A Bodycon Fit Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Midi Cut Out Bodycon Dress $39 See On Amazon Making a statement is always on-trend, so even if bodycon styles weren’t hitting viral status in fashion circles, this dress would still easily earn a coveted spot in your closet. The sleeveless style features a high scoop neckline and a knee length, daring cutouts at the middle, and a side slit for a sultry contrast against the minimal silhouette and neutral color. The ribbed fabric lends this stunning dress an ever so slightly casual feel; if you Googled “effortless” you might see a picture of this dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

27 A Fringe-Trimmed Halter Top For Your Honky Tonk Era Amazon Verdusa Fringe Trim Bodycon Halter Bodysuit $31 See On Amazon Maximalism continues to dominate style circles, and this statement halter top is a masterful take on the trend. The racerback sleeves cut in slightly at the chest, extending to the high scoop neckline, as asymmetrical fringe drips, concealing the stretchy, bodycon bodysuit. Wear this stunning top with denim or trousers to draw focus towards the swingy fringe. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 9

28 These Chic And Comfy Pants With A Paper Bag Waist Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $34 See On Amazon A paper bag-style tie waist lends these chic pants enough structure for office-appropriate ensembles, but with elastane blended into the fabric, shoppers rave that they’re ultra-comfy, as well; in fact, over 12,000 people have given them a five-star rating. They feature a pleated front, with two side pockets, and a hem that hits above the ankle. For effortless polish, pop on a pair of heels, a racerback tank, and a blazer and head to the office. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

29 A Floral Maxi Dress With A Fluttery Hem Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Summer Wrap Maxi Dress $46 See On Amazon A true hero of any warm weather wardrobe, this maxi wrap dress features short sleeve and a dainty floral print that manages to be both evergreen and au courant. The wrap-style ties at the waist, offering a peek-a-boo leg moment, while a fluttery hem further catches the eye. Keep this dress at the front of your closet; it’s the sort of effortless, one-and-done piece that does well with sneakers or heels. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

30 This Crop Top With An Adjustable Ruched Hemline Amazon Verdusa Ruched Drawstring Cropped Top $20 See On Amazon This crop top has a trick up its sleeve — or rather, its hemline. Featuring short sleeves and a V-neckline, the magic lies in this shirt’s drawstring hemline, which not only offers chic ruching, but allows you to adjust the length according to your preference. “It’s easily become my favorite top”, raved one Amazon shopper, and it’s not hard to see why — speaking of trends, just imagine how adorable it would look paired with flared high-waist pants and heels. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 7

31 A Pair Of Drawstring Sweat Shorts You’ll Wear Constantly Amazon MakeMeChic Drawstring Sweat Shorts $22 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can’t stop obsessing over these drawstring sweat shorts; many describe them as “super comfy”, praising the sturdy yet soft knit fabric, and relaxed fit. “I get compliments every time I wear these”, one shopper raved. The length, which hits at the top of the thigh, manages to be short without being overly revealing, so you can pop these on for errands or walks. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 32

32 A Satin Shirt In A Timeless Yet Trendy Animal Print Amazon The Drop Button Down Satin Shirt $55 See On Amazon Year after year, neutral-yet-statement-making leopard print manages to stay relevant; this button-down shirt by The Drop makes use of the classic, combining it with an on-trend satin fabric that will elevate everything from denim and trousers to skirts. A notch collar, button cuffs, and a loose fit round out the design. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

33 This Terry Fleece Jumpsuit You’ll Want To Live In Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon “You’ll want to live in this”, one Amazon shopper enthused about this terry fleece jumpsuit — and no wonder, as it’s made of a super-soft fabric blended with elastane for plenty of movement and stretch. More than merely comfortable, it also features an adjustable drawstring waist. Dress it up a bit with sneakers, a cropped jacket, and some sunnies for a casual-chic errand-running look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 16

34 A Pair Of Linen Wide-Leg Pants You Can Wear To The Office Or The Beach Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Wide Leg Pant $23 See On Amazon There aren’t many pairs of pants you could wear to the office and the beach, but these Amazon Essentials linen pants are up to the task — it’s the breezy linen blend, which is airy enough for lounging, but luxe-looking enough for work-appropriate button-downs and loafers. Featuring an elasticized drawstring waist and a relaxed fit, this is the coastal grandmother pair of pants you’ve been searching for. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13

35 A Halter Bralette Made Of A Substantial, Sweater-Like Material Amazon The Drop Greta Halter Sweater Bralette $30 See On Amazon Any fan of 90’s-inspired style would do well to consider this bralette by The Drop, which embodies more than one must-have trend. From the halter-style straps and square neckline to the cropped length, this top is pure on-trend ‘90s magic, and it’s made of a comfy, substantial knit that feels akin to a sweater. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

36 A Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s So French Girl Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $20 Amazon So popular that over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, this Amazon Essentials crewneck sweatshirt has the cutest stripes that are reminiscent of basically every French it-girl ever (although you can certainly choose one of the other colors or patterns, if you prefer). Featuring long sleeves and a relaxed fit, pair this crewneck with sweats and denim, or casually toss it over your shoulders with trousers and loafers — Jane Birkin would surely approve. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 31

37 This Bodycon Tank Dress With So Many Color Options Amazon MiiVoo Bodycon Tank Dress $21 See On Amazon Whether your preferred aesthetic is minimal à la the coffee hue shown above, or you favor something more vibrant (the wine red shade is a stunning alternative), you’re sure to find a version of this tank dress you’ll adore. Featuring a high scoop neckline, tank sleeves, and a ruched, curve-skimming fit, this is a dress worthy of anyone who’s been following the bodycon trend. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

38 A Satin Slip Skirt That’s Timeless, Comfy, & Chic Amazon The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt $50 See On Amazon This satin slip skirt from The Drop has been getting a lot of buzz on Instagram lately. It’s timeless, chic, comfortable, and looks so much more expensive than it is. It’s pretty much seasonless, too, as while it’s a great piece for the spring and summer, it would also look super cute with booties and a chunky sweater in the fall. Available sizes: XX-Small

Available colors: 5-X

39 These Ribbed Bodysuits That You’ll Reach For Every Day Amazon OQQ Ribbed Tank Bodysuit (3-Pieces) $12 See On Amazon You’ll wind up reaching for these bodysuits everyday, considering how versatile they are. Not only are they a great, basic top with any bottoms, but they’re also handy for layering — underneath blazers, sweaters, and jackets — in the cooler months. For just $12, you’ll get three in assorted colors, so it’s an incredible bargain. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 26

40 A Cute Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Amazon BTFBM Cross Wrap Knit Pull Over $41 See On Amazon How cute is this off-the-shoulder sweater? Perfect for at least three out of four seasons, it’s the ideal cozy-chic top to pair with jeans and wide-leg trousers, or even denim short on a cool late-summer night. It’s available in tons of pretty colors, and even in a cable knit version (all sold on the same Amazon page). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

41 This Flowy Tend Dress That Our Editors Love Amazon The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress $60 See On Amazon This tiered maxi tent dress is the dress of the moment. It’s super comfy yet chic, and looks amazing on literally everyone. No wonder it’s getting so much attention from Amazon shoppers (and our very own editors), one of whom commented, “This dress has so many things going for it! The color is vibrant, the fabric is soft, the straps are adjustable (!), the length is great for flats, wedges, heels, and low casual sneakers. Best of all: it has pockets! It fits true to size and is very comfortable!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 18

42 This Versatile Tunic That’s Also The Perfect Beach Cover Up Amazon Ekouaer Beach Cover Up Shirt Dress $26 See On Amazon Though this is technically a beach cover up, it’s also a great, basic tunic top to pair with all your leggings and jeans. It’s super popular on Amazon, with over 17,000 five-star ratings, and comes in over 35 colors and prints, including leopard and tie dye. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

43 The Perfect Basic Black Camisole Amazon GOORY Cami V-Neck Tank Top $21 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a few basic, goes-with-anything black camisoles for those nights when you feel like you have nothing to wear. Pair it with blue jeans and some black heels, and you’ve got a timeless look that’ll never go out of style. This one has subtle mesh detailing, is fully lined, and features adjustable straps. Choose from over 25 colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

44 These Cool Low-Rise Jeans That Are Just The Right Amount Of Baggy Amazon Levi's Low Pro Jeans $35 See On Amazon Skinny jeans, move over: the ‘90s-chic Low Pros are Levi’s new most popular jeans. Though they have a controversial low-rise waist, that also makes them super comfortable, and their slightly baggy leg gives them a very of-the-moment look. Choose from black, white, gray, and several shades of blue denim. Available sizes: 24 — 32

Available colors: 9

45 This Matching 3-Piece Bikini & Cover-Up Set Amazon Romwe Mesh Halter Bikini Set (3-Pieces) $10 See On Amazon This three-piece set is practically the definition of trendy. It combines two major trends — Y2K fashion and matching sets — into one summer-ready ensemble. Included, you’ll get a bikini top, bikini bottoms, and a matching cover-up. It’s sold in tons of cool prints, like tie-dye, leopard, geometric, and more. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 26

46 This Timeless Blouse That Goes With Everything Amazon luvamia Tie Knot Button Down Shirt $20 See On Amazon No wonder Amazon shoppers are so obsessed with this blouse from Luvamia — it’s the perfect top for nearly any occasion, and goes with practically everything, too. Easy to dress up or down, it’s sold in over 30 colors and prints and boasts over 8,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

47 Your New Favorite Sandals That You’ll Wear Forever Amazon The Drop Avery Square Toe High Heeled Sandal $55 See On Amazon With their square toe and strappy uppers, these Avery sandals from The Drop are undoubtedly trendy — but they also feel timeless enough that you’ll wear them for years to come. They look much more expensive than they are, and are super comfortable (many of our editors are fans). And in addition to lots of solid colors, they also come in rhinestone-encrusted, pearl-studded, and clear options. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 37

48 A Pair Of Comfy & Cute Athletic Shorts Amazon BMJL Athletic Shorts $30 Amazon Athletic shorts, like these, are back in style again — you can thank celebs like Hailey Bieber for that. Stock up on a few of these comfy ones, which come in dozens of fun colors (including neon green and Barbie pink) and have already achieved Amazon best-seller status. The pockets have zippers, so they’re super functional, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

49 This Elegant Wrap Dress That Works For Any Occasion Amazon Amazon Essentials Wrap Dress $38 See On Amazon A classic wrap dress, like this one, is a must for every closet. The silhouette looks amazing on everyone, will never go out of style, and works for pretty much any occasion, from job interviews to bridal showers to more casual weddings. This one comes in lots of nice colors (and in a great selection of sizes) and rings up at less than $40 on Amazon. What’s not to love? Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12