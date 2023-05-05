Gone are the days when anyone needs to sacrifice comfort for style because, frankly, it’s just not worth it. In today’s golden age of online shopping, tons of cute clothes exist that offer the best of both worlds — and what’s even better is that most of them are available on Amazon (hooray for two-day Prime shipping).

From cozy loungewear that’s chic enough to wear out to pretty dresses that aren’t at all constricting, these stylish clothes on Amazon are really, really comfortable — and they’ve all earned the TZR stamp of approval. Keep reading to discover your new favorite wardrobe staples.

1 This Pair Of Buttery Soft Yoga Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon SATINA High Waisted Palazzo Leggings $20 See On Amazon Not only are these leggings made from a stretchy and soft fabric blend that reviewers describe as “so comfy,” but the long, the on-trend bootcut leg can easily be dressed up with heels. Plus, the wide, high waistband will pair well with crop tops or sports bras, or an oversized button-down shirt with the bottom buttons undone — sophisticated comfort, whether you’re heading to the gym or for brunch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

2 A Soft & Slouchy T-Shirt That’s A Wardrobe Essential Amazon MIROL Short Sleeve Casual Tee $24 See On Amazon A slouchy T-shirt belongs in every wardrobe, and this version features a patch front pocket and loose batwing sleeves in a cut that’s somewhere between a cap sleeve and a muscle tank; it’ll add a dash of relaxed cool to loungewear and denim alike. Tuck it into high-waisted pants and blouse it out, or do a French-tuck for an effortless vibe. Choose from dozens of heathered shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

3 This Comfy Wrap Dress That’ll Take You From Work To Cocktail Hour Amazon Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $30 See On Amazon The asymmetrical hemline, cap sleeves, and tie waist of this wrap dress make it a polished choice for a work wardrobe, and the stretchy elastane blend ensures it’s super comfy, as well. Featuring a V-neckline, a knee-grazing midi length, and a self-tie waist with ruched detailing, this is also dressy enough to wear for special occasions like post-work cocktails, or even more casual weddings. Simply swap out flats for a pair of strappy heels for a simple and sophisticated evening look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 10

4 A Soft & Lightweight Cashmere-Blend Sweater At An Incredible Price Amazon Kallspin Cashmere Wool Blend Pullover Sweater $28 See On Amazon The material blend of this sweater includes cashmere and wool, making it look and feel so much more expensive than its under-$30 price tag would suggest. Hitting at the hip, the deep V-neck and drapey fit lend an elegant, relaxed sensibility that will pair just as well with structured denim and heels as it will with cozy sweatpants and slippers. It comes in 10 sophisticated colors, like camel and olive; considering how much you’ll wear this versatile piece, you might want to add a couple of your favorite colors to your cart. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

5 This Stylish Tiered Maxi Dress With A Breezy Fit Amazon The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress $42 See On Amazon A tiered skirt and tank sleeves lend stylish structure to this maxi dress; add in the breezy fit, and you’ve got a dress that will feel like a dream on hot summer days. Hidden buttons allow you to adjust the tank straps, so you can wear them criss-cross for a stylish change. Versatile as well as comfy, you can dress this up with strappy sandals, or down with sneakers or slides; you can even layer this it over a turtleneck when the weather turns chilly. Oh, and it’s got pockets, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 18

6 An Oversized T-Shirt From An It Girl-Approved Brand Amazon Carhartt Loose Fit T-Shirt $19 See On Amazon Even if Carhartt weren’t the brand every fashion girl is wearing right now, this T-shirt would still earn a place in your closet; the oversized, boxy silhouette is nothing if not on-trend, and can be styled to suit your own unique look. Featuring a scoop neck, short sleeves, and a patch front pocket with a small label, it’s made from 100% cotton that’ll only get softer the more you wear it. Style it tucked into a pair of baggy denim with some white sneakers and top the look off with an oversized blazer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

7 This Versatile Corduroy Shacket You’ll Wear All Year Long Amazon SHEWIN Corduroy Button Down Shirt $36 See On Amazon Style and comfort combine in this corduroy shacket, featured here in a neutral color-block print. The relaxed fit and mid-weight can work as a jacket when worn over turtlenecks and tees, or it can be layered underneath a heavier coat when temperatures cool down; or, wear it on its own as an effortlessly cool button-down shirt. Whatever the weather, the soft corduroy texture will keep you cozy. It’s available in 31 colorways, ranging from neutral to vibrant and printed, so if you’re not into the color block option above there’s sure to be something you love. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

8 A Pair Of Popular High-Waisted Bike Shorts With 2 Spacious Pockets Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE High Waisted Yoga Shorts $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect pair of bike shorts, consider this pair — they’ve earned the stamp of approval from over 17,000 shoppers who left a five-star rating or review. Made with four-way stretch, they feature a high, gently supportive waistband and a short 5-inch inseam, plus two roomy side pockets that can fit your phone, keys, and other essentials for hands-free walks. Add an oversized T-shirt, blazer, and loafers for a trendy post-gym look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

9 These On-Trend Cargo Joggers That’ll Replace Your Go-To Leggings Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a stylish alternative to your go-to leggings, consider these cargo joggers. The lightweight fabric and elasticized drawstring waistband will feel just as lounge-worthy, but the jogger-style cuffed legs and cargo pockets are an on-trend (not to mention functional) detail. The fabric is water-resistant and has UPF 50+ sun protection, so they happen to be perfect for day hikes, and the two zippered side pockets offer plenty more secure storage. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

10 A Ribbed, Half-Zip Pullover With Preppy-Chic Vibes Amazon BTFBM Half Zip Pullover Sweater $44 See On Amazon Channel the preppy-chic energy of a Nora Ephron heroine with this ribbed half-zip pullover; the roomy fit and dramatic, drapey collar are cozy, stylish, and ‘90s-inspired in all the best ways. Hitting at the hip, it’s long enough to be tucked into pants or worn loose, and the half-zip allows you to wear it off-the-shoulder for a low-key sultry look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

11 The Essential Cardigan You’ll Throw On Over Everything Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan $24 See On Amazon Toss on this open-front cardigan anytime your outfit needs a chic, light layer; the easy-on, easy-off open front is the epitome of effortless. Between the longer, thigh-length hem and soft yet lightweight cotton and modal blend, you’ll feel cozy without overheating. Light enough to wear in warmer weather or to layer underneath heavier coats when the weather turns chilly, you’ll pair this easy sweater with everything from sweats to denim to dresses. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

12 This On-Trend Maxi Skirt Made Of The Softest Material Amazon Urban CoCo Flare Maxi Skirt $29 See On Amazon According to influencers, maxi skirts are having a moment, and this version combines the trendy silhouette with a stretchy material that will feel like you’re lounging in your favorite pair of yoga pants. Showcase the wide, high waistband by pairing it with a cropped top for a look that’s effortless, trendy, and can be pushed more formal or casual by the top or shoe you select. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

13 The Iconic Calvin Klein Bralette That Celebs Are Obsessed With Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $31 See On Amazon If you’re not already a fan of this iconic Calvin Klein bralette, you’re welcome — it’s about to become your new favorite. A true wardrobe essential, you can wear it as a workout top, as a loungewear top with sweats, or go the underwear route and wear it on the daily for light support. It features a scoop neck, pull-on closure, and a racerback that offers a touch of compression, with a wide, logo-emblazoned underband. Available in 29 cute colors, this is a piece worth stocking up on. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 29

14 A Loose-Fit Jumpsuit With Delicate Spaghetti Straps Amazon Happy Sailed Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuit $34 See On Amazon The loose fit and wide legs of this jumpsuit are tailor-made for lounging, but the delicate spaghetti straps, subtly pleated front, and low V-neckline are polished enough to dress up; simply add a delicate slide for an easy and cute brunch outfit. As a bonus, the pockets offer a fun and functional touch. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors 40

15 This Stretchy Ribbed Mini Dress That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Amazon Wenrine Ribbed Bodycon Dress $31 See On Amazon Featuring a scoop neck and tank sleeves, the soft, stretchy ribbed fabric of this mini dress will have the feel of lounging in your favorite tee, but the bodycon silhouette looks a lot more put-together. Endlessly wearable, it’ll look good with almost any accessory you throw at it, whether formal or casual. Dress it up with strappy heels if you’re going out for the night, pair it with sneakers and a cropped hoodie for daytime, or layer on tights and boots when the weather gets chilly. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

16 A Comfy Cotton T-Shirt Elevated With Puff Sleeves Amazon Amazon Aware Puff Sleeve Crewneck Top $27 See On Amazon Adorable puff sleeves are the standout feature of this crewneck T-shirt; so much more than mere loungewear, it will elevate cozy sweats and leggings, but it can be worn with dressier pants and skirts, as well. Made of soft, breathable 100% cotton jersey with a hip-length hem, this sophisticated yet comfy tee effortlessly earns a spot in your wardrobe. Available sizes: XX-Small — 7X-Large

Available colors: 6

17 A 3-Pack Of Ribbed Sports Bras You Can Wear As Tops Amazon OQQ Ribbed Sports Bra (3-Pack) $38 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers adore this three-pack of ribbed sports bras, calling the ribbed fabric “moveable and stretchy.” Plus, the longline style can be worn for working out or for lounging. Featuring a scoop neck, wide straps, and removable cups, each pack comes with three colors — like the chic and versatile neutrals shown here — so you’ll have plenty of options. They’d be adorable layered underneath a pair of overalls or a jumpsuit, too. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 25

18 The Timeless Denim Shorts You’ll Wear Forever Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts $50 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more classic than these Levi’s 501 shorts. They feature a high rise and slim fit, with a perfectly frayed hemline and faded blue wash (though you’ll have dozens more washes to choose from, as well). Since the sturdy cotton denim will only look and feel better with wear, you’ll keep these in rotation for years to come. Available sizes: 18 — 39

Available colors: 33

19 This Pleated 2-Piece Set That’s Perfect For Every Summer Occasion Amazon NUFIWI 2 Piece Set $42 See On Amazon Introducing the perfect summer set for literally any occasion. This oversized pleated set is so breezy and comfortable that you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but thanks to its intricate pleats, it looks far more elevated than any simple PJ set. You can pair this with low-heeled mules for a cute brunch date, or style it with your favorite swimsuit as a chic cover-up. You can choose from this sweet shorts style or a version with full-length pants. Plus, since it’s made from soft and breathable fabric, you can trust you won’t feel hot in it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

20 This Comfy A-Line Mini Dress With Pretty Tied Shoulders Amazon CNJFJ Shoulder Tie Babydoll Dress $40 See On Amazon You know what they say; it’s all in the details, right? And this roomy A-line mini dress has just the right amount. This dress is perfect for any casual summer day with its ruffled tiered hem, wide scoop neckline, and pretty tie shoulder straps. It’s made from soft material and comes in many style variations, so you can find one that best suits your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

21 A Cotton-Blend Hoodie That’s Oh-So Soft Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie $19 See On Amazon You can never have too many comfortable hoodies in your closet, and this terry-fleece pullover by Amazon Essentials would make an excellent addition to your collection. It’s made from a soft and thick cotton-poly blend, has a roomy front pocket and two hoodie drawstrings, and comes in a ton of pretty colors and prints, from pastels to leopard. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 29

22 This Pair Of Baggy Overalls That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon YESNO Loose Wide Leg Overalls $26 See On Amazon These wide-leg overalls make for such a cool, yet casual, statement piece. The relaxed design is made from 100% soft cotton with two functional pockets on either side. The cut stops right at the ankle with outer side slits on the hem, so it’s perfect for showing off some cool high-top kicks or ankle boots. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

23 This Goes-With-Everything Bodysuit That Comes In Over 10 Neutral Hues Amazon PUMIEY Sleeveless High Neck Bodysuit $29 See On Amazon Thanks to Kim Kardashian, we can’t help but love pretty neutral hues, and this high-neck bodysuit is such a great addition to your wardrobe. It’s made from an incredibly buttery-soft polyamide and elastane blend that’s super stretchy and feels like a second skin. It’s double-lined so that you can trust it won’t be see-through, and it also has a snapped thong closure so you can wear leggings or tight pants over it and not have to worry about panty lines coming through. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

24 A Soft Satin Button-Down That’s So Versatile & Chic Amazon SOLY HUX Satin Button-Down Blouse $34 See On Amazon This satin button-down shirt will easily become one of your most-worn tops. It’s so versatile that you can wear it for practically any occasion, during every season. It’s made from a soft poly-blend that feels very silky smooth to the touch and comes in a ton — over 50 — different hues, so you can snag a bunch that suit you and your wardrobe best. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 55

25 This Activewear Dress That’s Super Functional Amazon CUGOAO Tennis Dress $36 See On Amazon If you’re after a sporty tennis dress for the warmer season, this is the one to get. It’s made of a soft and breathable polyester and spandex blend, so it has a nice bit of stretch. It has a chic, half-zip collar that’s perfect for golf or tennis, and the absolute best part is that it comes with a pair of separate bike shorts to wear underneath. Also, the shorts have two side pockets: one that’s big enough to hold your phone, and another that’s the perfect size for holding a tennis ball or two. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

26 A Workout-Friendly Tank With Deeply Cut Sides Amazon SweatyRocks Loose Fit Racerback Tank Top $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out, sitting by the pool, or heading on a stroll, this light and breezy tank top will be perfect for any potentially sweaty occasion. Its deep scoop neck and open back design would look so cute over a sports bra or bandeau top, and offers an incredible amount of airflow so you can feel nice and cool during any activity. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

27 A Cute Crochet Sweater With Hippie-Chic Vibes Amazon Saodimallsu Bell Sleeve Crochet Sweater $40 See On Amazon If your aesthetic just screams hippie-chic, you need this adorable crochet sweater in your arsenal stat. It has the cutest intricate detailing, a V neckline with an adjustable drawstring down the center so you can make the front as cropped as you’d like, and billowy bell sleeves with a scalloped hem. And while it may have a lot to it in terms of details, it still looks so effortlessly chic without doing too much. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

28 This Super-Soft Maxi Dress That Has Deep & Roomy Pockets Amazon Wolddress Sleeveless Maxi Dress $31 See On Amazon A dress with pockets is always worth looking into, and this soft and flowy maxi dress offers that and then some. Not only does it have two roomy pockets on either side that are large enough to hold your keys or phone without weighing it down, but it also has a pretty scoop neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps to cater the fit to your liking. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 45

29 This Maxi-Length Cotton Shirt Dress That Can Double As A Duster Amazon Sopliagon Cotton Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon This maxi shirt dress is a fabulous piece to buy if you’re looking for super versatile clothing. It’s made from a soft and durable cotton blend and is a great weight to wear alone on those hotter days, or over a casual outfit as a duster coat. It’s perfect to wear to the office, a baby shower, or dinner — anywhere, really. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

30 These Flowy Drawstring Pants That Are Perfect For Cool Summer Nights Amazon Roxy Oceanside Drawstring Pants $44 See On Amazon With warmer weather on the horizon, these linen-blend drawstring pants need to find a way into your wardrobe. They’re such a lovely option to have if you’re going to the beach or pool, hanging outside at night, or even just lounging around the house. The linen and viscose blend make these a really nice and breathable bottom for hot days, and they’re so easy to dress up or down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

31 This Pretty Nap Dress That Gives Total Cottagecore Vibes Amazon R.Vivimos Ruffled Half Sleeve A-Line Dress $38 See On Amazon This stunning A-line ruffled dress has so many pretty details, you won’t be able to help but fall in love with it. It has puffy half-length sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder, a shirred bodice with a ruffled neckline, and a maxi-length skirt with subtle embroidered detailing. And since this dress comes in over 20 colors and is so easy to dress up or down, you can wear a different one every weekend this summer, and no one would know a thing. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

32 A Cozy Striped Sweater You Can Wear All Year Round Amazon ZESICA Knitted Oversized Pullover Sweater $48 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as owning too many striped sweaters and tops, and as far as comfort goes, you can’t beat this oversized option. It’s made from a cozy knit, has flared sleeves for an effortless look, and comes in 15 color combinations like this pretty pistachio green and white. Of course, this is an excellent choice for cool autumn days, but you can still get away with wearing this with a cute pair of denim cut-offs during chilly summer nights, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

33 A Pair Of Cropped, Casual-Chic Yoga Pants Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Yoga Capri Pants $28 See On Amazon These oh-so-soft yoga capri pants definitely deserve a spot in your activewear wardrobe. They have a wide-leg silhouette made with a polyamide and spandex blend that offers four-way stretch, a thick elasticated waistband, and a soft moisture-wicking fabric. Plus, each pair has two side pockets, which is always an added bonus. Dress them up with a chunky sweater and loafers for a casual-chic outfit when you’re running errands or hosting at home. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

34 This Long-Sleeved Tunic Dress With Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Amoretu Long Sleeve Swing Dress $33 See On Amazon With over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s safe to say that shoppers truly can’t get enough of this adorable mini dress, which is one of Amazon’s most consistent best-sellers. With a cute V neckline, a tiered hem, and oversized sleeves, what’s not to love? Thanks to its loose fit and breathable material, this offers all the comfort you’d want when wearing a dress, while still looking cute. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43