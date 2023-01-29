These Cozy Things Under $35 Look Great On Everyone & Have Fanatical Amazon Reviews

As any avid online shopper knows, what you order and what you get aren’t always the same. A dress may look adorable on the brand’s Instagram page, but IRL, it may turn out to be a completely different piece. However, since these cozy things under $35 look great on everyone and have fanatical Amazon reviews, it’s practically guaranteed that you’ll love what comes delivered to your doorstop in just a few days (shout out to Prime shipping).

From stylish fleece jackets to flannel shirt dresses to many a chunky sweater, this list reads like a greatest hits of cozy-chic fashion. To discover your new favorite snuggle-worthy (but still chic) pieces, keep scrolling.

1 This Cozy Wrap That Doubles As A Blanket Amazon Bestshe Open Front Poncho Cape $30 See On Amazon A cross between a shawl, a poncho, and a blanket scarf, this fan-favorite piece is guaranteed to keep you warm on the chilliest days, and any of the 15 prints it comes in — from classic plaid to abstract color-block — will add a cozy touch to your outfit. Hot tip: If you work in a drafty office, drape it over the back of your chair so you can cuddle up during the day. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 15

2 A Pair Of Comfy Cargo Joggers You’ll Wear All Year Long Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $28 See On Amazon For a spin on your usual jeans-and-a-sweater outfit, swap in these best-selling cargo joggers — the cargo style is super on-trend, and the crisp, lightweight material and drawstring waist makes them doubly as comfortable as denim. Since the material is actually made for hiking (it’s water-resistant and treated with UPF 50+ sun protection), they’re great for the warmer months, but they’ll pair perfectly with a chunky sweater and boots in the winter. In other words, these are about to become a year-round staple — and over 7,000 fanatical Amazon reviews would agree. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

3 A Warm & Cuddly Blanket Scarf At An Unbelievable Price Amazon American Trends Chunky Blanket Scarf $15 See On Amazon Blanket scarves are having a moment right now, and at about $15 (and with over 8,000 perfect ratings to back it up), this one should be a no-brainer addition to your winter wardrobe. It’s woven to feel as soft, warm, and breathable as cashmere, and the large size can be wrapped in so many ways. Choose from 27 classic plaid prints, all finished with a raw edge hem. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 27

4 This On-Trend Sherpa Fleece Jacket In 10 Unique Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Sherpa Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket $28 See On Amazon This sherpa fleece jacket hits so many trend notes, it’s hard to believe it costs less than $30 on Amazon. It comes in 10 unique colors with contrasting front pockets and zippers that all look very gorpcore-chic. Beyond the aesthetic, you’ll reach for this constantly in cold weather, either as a jacket on its own (it’s “thick and warm,” according to one rave reviewer), or layered underneath another coat for extra insulation. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 10

5 These High-Waisted Leggings With The Warmest Fleece Lining Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings $29 See On Amazn An ultra-soft fleece lining makes these high-waisted leggings a must for winter. According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, the lining doesn’t add any bulk, so they’ll look just as sleek as your usual leggings (albeit a lot cozier). Wear them alone, or layer them underneath your jeans on extra-frigid days. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

6 This Versatile Shacket That Can Be Worn So Many Ways (In So Many Seasons) Amazon Beaully Flannel Plaid Jacket $35 The ultimate versatile piece, this flannel shacket is perfect for layering under your fleeces and puffer coats in the coldest weather; then, when the temperatures start to rise, you can wear it as a lightweight topper over tanks and tees. “I swear I just want to wear it everyday!!” one shopper on Amazon raved; another echoed the sentiment, writing, “I can’t say enough great things about this flannel jacket! I have had it for four months, and wear it at least once a week.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

7 Your Everyday Tote Bag In A Winter-Ready Plush Texture Amazon Aisi Plush Tote Bag $18 See On Amazon Cozy textures can extend to your accessory collection, too. This popular tote bag is made of a plush material that’s soft, cuddly, yet surprisingly chic, especially in a neutral pattern like this black-and-white animal print (but you have 61 styles to choose from in total). Beyond the winterized texture, you can expect everything you know and love about an everyday carry-all, including a long, comfortable strap, a small slip pocket for your phone and keys, and a spacious interior that’s big enough to fit all your essentials, including a book or iPad. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 61

8 This Plaid Shirt Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon OLRAIN Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon This plaid shirt dress has garnered a cult following on Amazon, where it’s earned over 8,000 five-star ratings and reviews to date. It’s an easy piece to dress up or down, too — it’s comfy enough to wear when you’re lounging at home, though the asymmetrical hemline is the perfect showcase for tall boots for a cozy dinner. For extra warmth, layer a thin turtleneck underneath. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

9 The Fleece-Lined Sweatpants Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About Amazon Yeokou Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $30 See On Amazon No surprise that these fleece-lined sweatpants have earned a fanatical following on Amazon. One reviewer reported that these deliciously cozy sweats kept them warm in 0-degree weather; another wrote that they’re a go-to for early-morning dog walks; and another likened the sherpa lining to “wearing a blanket.” What’s not to love about them? Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

10 A Timeless Anorak That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Design by Olivia Military Anorak Safari Hoodie Jacket $35 See On Amazon Not only does this anorak look expensive, but it feels expensive, too — “this is nicer than [my] $300 coat. The fabric is soft and feels great,” wrote one of its thousands of fans. It has the adjustable drawstring waist and hood that’s typical of the timeless style, and it’s waterproof and roomy enough to layer a chunky sweater, making it a great choice for chilly, damp days. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 21

11 A Pair Of Trendy & Cozy Sherpa-Lined Booties Amazon Zizor Short Bootie Slippers $34 See On Amazon If you can’t get your hands on a pair of the oft-sold-out UGG booties, consider these under-$35 booties, instead. They’re also made of genuine suede, and even though the lining is faux, it’s just as warm and cuddly as the real thing. Plenty of reviewers confirm that they feel much more expensive than their price tag would suggest, too. One gushed, “So happy I bought these. They are so soft on the inside, and they fit perfectly. They are worth it, don't walk, go run and order them!!” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

12 A Chunky Turtleneck Sweater That Comes In 34 Colors Amazon ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater $19 See On Amazon Shoppers swear by this chunky turtleneck sweater, affording it over 13,000 five-star ratings to date. “This sweater is so comfortable; it's soft, fits just right, and it's warm! It feels great around my neck and upper body, especially when it's so windy and cold,” one customer raved. Others report coming back for more colors — and with 34 to choose from, you’ll likely do the same. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

13 A Pair Of Soft & Fluid Joggers You’ll Reach For Constantly Amazon UEU Yoga Joggers $29 See On Amazon With a buttery soft feel, fluid legs, and non-compressive pull-on waistband, these joggers are the stuff loungewear dreams are made of. Wear them for cuddling up on the couch, low-key yoga, or to run an errand or two — they’re a little more stylized than other sweatpants, so you’ll still feel put-together if you need to step out. As one Amazon shopper reported, “I absolutely love these. I wear them whenever I can.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

14 This Sleek & Packable Puffer Jacket With A Cult Following Amazon Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket $23 See On Amazon No cozy wardrobe is complete without a puffer jacket, and this one from Amazon Essentials is beloved by shoppers, having earned a 4.5-star rating out of over 15,000 ratings in total. The contoured seams and close fit give it a more structured look than other puffers out there, so it works perfectly as a shell on the coldest days. Plus, it folds up neatly into its included carrying sack, so you can easily store it when the season’s over. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 30

15 A Best-Selling Faux-Fur Bucket Hat In Over 50 Trendy Prints Amazon Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat $17 See On Amazon Another prime example of a winterized accessory, this bucket hat is rendered in the coziest faux fur material, and it comes in 54 Instagram-worthy colors and prints — like the cow print pictured above, checkerboard, and herringbone. It also comes in a few sherpa options, in case you prefer that nubbly texture. It’s lined in fabric, so you’ll stay warm without overheating. Unsurprisingly, it’s an Amazon best-seller. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 54

16 This Classic Cable-Knit Turtleneck That’s Under $20 Right Now Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater $19 See On Amazon Currently listed for less than $20, this classic cable-knit turtleneck is one of the best deals you’re bound to find on Amazon — and shoppers are catching on, awarding it a 4.5-star rating overall. Take your pick from 22 chic colors, including timeless neutrals (like the camel shade above), pastels, rich jewel tones, and a few striped options. Follow your fellow shoppers’ advice and pick up a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

17 These Flared Yoga Pants That Look Surprisingly Chic Amazon TOPYOGAS Crossover High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 See On Amazon These yoga pants combine two major athleisure trends — a crossover waistband and a flared leg — into one piece that hits the sweet spot between comfortable and chic. You’ll reach for them every WFH day, but they look polished enough to wear out for dinner with elevated extras, like a pair of pointed-toe boots and a sleek turtleneck sweater. Trust us (and the 5,000-plus shoppers who left a five-star rating or review): You’re going to want several pairs of these. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

18 This Chic Plaid Poncho That’s Like A Wearable Blanket Amazon HITOP Knit Dress Poncho $23 See On Amazon The ultimate in coziness, this generously sized poncho feels like wearing a soft woolen blanket, though the lightweight fabric drapes beautifully for a polished look. The turtleneck gives it sweater vibes, too. It comes in three classic plaid prints — neutral, white, or red — that would all look great with a pair of leggings and boots for a low-key cozy look. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 3

19 These Headbands To Keep Your Ears Toasty That Look Cute, Too Amazon TecUnite Chunky Knit Headbands (Pack of 4) $12 See On Amazon When it comes to keeping cozy, the right headwear is essential. And while hats are the natural choice, they aren’t exactly conducive to ponytails and buns. That’s where these chunky knit headbands come in: They’ll keep your ears toasty without messing with your updo, and the subtle knot detail on the front ensures they look cute, too. You get four for less than $15, so the value is pretty amazing.

20 A Super-Soft 2-Piece Loungewear Set Amazon AUTOMET Tracksuit Set (2 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Just $30 gets you the two cozy, versatile pieces in this matching set: A soft, slouchy henley and a pair of super-soft joggers to match. Wear them together for a no-brainer lounge outfit, or style them separately for more mileage. “These far exceeded my expectations! They are a light, breathable material (great if you’re a hot sleeper!!),” one Amazon reviewer raved, continuing, “The color looks exactly like the picture, and they are so cozy!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

21 These Comfy Tall Socks That Are Perfect For Scrunching Amazon HUE Cotton Slouch Socks (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Found: The perfect slouchy socks. Reviewers rave about how soft, comfortable, and cute they are, and that they’re “the perfect sock for scrunching” for a trendy athleisure look. Stock your top drawer in one fell swoop with these three-packs, available in five color combinations. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 5

22 A Soft-Touch Crewneck Sweater That’s Stylish & Cozy Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Crewneck Sweater $17 See On Amazon The name says it all: This sweater is so soft to the touch, slipping it on on cold winter mornings will feel like a total treat. The close yet relaxed fit is perfect for tucking into jeans, so you’ll look put-together, even though you’ll feel like you’re wrapped up in a blanket. According to Amazon reviewers, it’s lightweight enough to transition into fall and spring, too, so you’ll get so much wear out of this under-$30 piece. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 21

23 A Classic Waffle-Knit Henley That’s Ideal For Layering Amazon MOLERANI Waffle Knit Tunic Top $26 See On Amazon Every cozy wardrobe needs a waffle-knit henley, and this one is about as classic as it gets; wear it as a thermal base layer in the coldest weather, or on its own for lounging. This one’s made with a bit of stretch for an even better and comfier fit, and several Amazon reviewers report that it maintains its color and integrity after many wears and washes. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 29

24 This Warm & Cozy Beanie In A Fuzzy Leopard Print Amazon C.C Exclusives Soft Beanie Hat $18 See On Amazon Who couldn’t use another cute beanie in their collection? This one is finished with a classic pom pom on top, and it’s embellished with a textural leopard print rendered in faux fur. Reviewers across the board rave about its softness and durability, and several report buying extras to give as gifts. It comes in a handful of neutral colors — like gray, white, and camel — and you’ll also find some hat-and-scarf bundles in this listing for just over $30. Available sizes: One Size

Available styles: 15

25 This Best-Selling Cable-Knit Sweater That Costs Under $25 — But You’d Never Believe It Amazon Amazon Essentials Cable Crewneck Sweater $23 See On Amazon This best-selling cable-knit sweater is further proof that you don’t necessarily need to spend a ton on classic pieces — it’s currently listed for under $25, but Amazon reviewers swear by the quality. “I bought this based off a recommendation from an influencer and could not be more pleased,” one shopper wrote, and others report that it’s “extremely soft,” “fit the bill perfectly,” and “looks more expensive than it is.” Why not try one (or two) for yourself? Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

26 A Cropped Puffer Vest That Makes Any Outfit Look 10 Times Cooler Amazon UANEO Cropped Puffer Vest $35 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this hype-y cropped puffer vest costs just under $35 on Amazon. The streetwear-chic design makes anything you wear with it look that much cooler — whether your gym clothes or a turtleneck and slouchy trousers — and, of course, it’ll keep you warm and cozy at the same time. Choose from 14 current colors, from Barbiecore pink to muted neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

27 These Fleece-Lined Skinny Jeans That Come In Light & Dark Washes Amazon HUE Ultra Soft Fleece Lined Denim Leggings $34 See On Amazon Nobody would guess that these are fleece-lined leggings just by looking at them; they really do look like real denim jeans. Yet, on the inside is a soft, brushed fleece fabric, while the exterior is outfitted with real back pockets and faux front pockets to make the jeggings look even more convincing. Take your pick between blue, blue-black, and black washes — or just admit you’re going to need all three. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

28 A Comfy, Colorful Sweater With The Cutest Ruffle Trim Amazon BTFBM Ruffle Knit Pullover Sweater $35 See On Amazon How cute is this sweater? Designed with a ruffle trim, a button-down neckline, and a ribbed hem at the bottom (perfect for tucking), this top is bound to become your new go-to when you want to feel cozy, but look super chic. It’s appropriate for just about any occasion, too, as it can lean dressy when tucked into a mini skirt, or casual when styled with basic blue jeans. The only hard part will be picking out a color, given that there are dozens to choose from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

29 A Pair Of Best-Selling Slippers That Look Chic, Too Amazon Donpapa House Slippers $29 See On Amazon When it comes to cozy-chic fashion, fleece-lined slippers are a staple — not just for padding around the house, but for quick trips outside and casual errands, too. These are some of the most popular slippers on Amazon, with over 11,000 five-star ratings and thousands of fanatical reviews. What makes them so special? Well, as one reviewer wrote: “Fantastic quality, nice design, with super comfy plush padding around your foot. I love the rubber sole -- indoor/outdoor shoe. Cannot say enough.” Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 7

30 This Super-Soft Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $19 See On Amazon You can never have too many cozy, fleece-lined sweatshirts — and since this one comes in over 30 colors and prints (ranging from leopard and camo to heather gray and vibrant red), and costs less than $20, it’s worth buying in multiples. The best part? The matching joggers (featured below) also cost under $20 — meaning you can get a whole, cozy-chic set at a truly amazing price. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 36

31 This Elegant Wrap That Comes In So Many Chic Designs Amazon Moss Rose Shawl Wrap $34 See On Amazon Whether you call it a shawl or a wrap, one thing’s for sure: this is going to become one of the most worn pieces in your closet. Not only does it come in a seemingly endless array of stylish prints — from classic stripes in beachy-chic colors to trendy black-and-taupe windowpane — but you can wear it so many different ways, for so many different occasions. A few examples? Keep it at the office to drape over your OOTD when the A/C goes on; use it as an extra layering piece on chilly airplanes; or throw it on with leather leggings for a night out with friends. Available prints: 27

32 The Softest PJs Ever — That Also Happen To Look Amazing Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Pajama Set $25 See On Amazon If there were an award for “most chic pajamas,” this pair might win. Not only do they look amazing on everyone, but they’re made of the softest blend of modal and cotton, but they’re surprisingly substantial, not flimsy. At just $25 for a matching set, it’s no wonder Amazon reviewers are calling them the “best pajamas on earth.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 9

33 This Fun, Fuzzy Jacket That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Comeon Fuzzy Faux-Shearling Coat $30 See On Amazon The teddy outerwear trend isn’t showing any signs of going away soon, so why not add another ultra-cozy jacket to your collection? At $30, this one comes at an unbelievably good price, and in lots of neutral colors to match any aesthetic. It’s also a number-one best-seller on Amazon with thousands of rave reviews. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 28

34 These Athleisure-Chic Joggers With A Hidden Pocket In The Back Amazon Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants $17 See On Amazon Incredibly, these best-selling joggers have been awarded over 65,000 five-star ratings by Amazon shoppers thus far. (Perhaps even more incredibly, they come in 163 different patterns and colors.) And what’s not to love? They’re comfy, cute, well-made, versatile, and cost less than $20. Go ahead and pick up a few to add to your athleisure collection. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 163

35 A Simple, Parisian-Chic Shirt That’s Great For Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Shirt $17 See On Amazon This soft and stretchy long-sleeve top is basic in the best way, making it a great layering piece. Made of a comfy and lightweight jersey blend, it’ll keep you extra cozy when styled underneath a chunky sweater or plaid shacket in the winter months, though it also looks super cute when worn on its own, too. Choose from over 25 solid colors and minimal prints, like heather gray and Parisian-chic stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 26

36 This Thick & Cozy Beanie With A Cute Pom Topper Amazon Livingston Knit Beanie Hat $16 See On Amazon Thick knit beanies are the perfect way to finish off any cozy-chic ensemble. If you could use a new one, look no further than this popular beanie from Amazon, which is sold in over 30 colors (ranging from neutrals to brights) and topped off with a fun pom detail. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised when my hat arrived. Wasn't sure what to expect for the low price but this is a really nice hat. Soft, comfy and warm. It looks like it should have cost twice as much. I will definitely be buying a couple more in other colors” Available sizes:

Available colors:

37 A Comfy Waffle-Knit Tunic With A Tie-Front Detail Amazon OLRICK Tie Front Tunic Blouse $28 See On Amazon For a shirt that’s equal parts casual, comfy, and cute, consider this best-selling waffle knit tunic from Amazon. It’s an easy piece to throw on when you have no idea what to wear when you’re off duty, and it’s great for lounging in style, too. Just pair it with leggings, skinny jeans, and some sleek white sneakers, and you’ll be good to go. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X; (X-Small — XX-Large found here)

Available colors:

38 A Sleek LBD That’ll Keep You Warm & Comfy On Wintery Nights Out Amazon GOBLES Bodycon Turtleneck Dress $28 See On Amazon Yes, it is possible to look extremely sultry and elegant when it’s cold outside. Case in point? This turtleneck midi dress, which can be worn bare-legged if you’re brave or with tights for extra-chilly nights out. It may not be cozy on its own per se, but it will keep you warm in frigid temps and can be styled with a plaid shacket or long teddy coat for a cozy-chic ensemble. Just add some kitten heels or high-heel sock booties, and you’ve got a fabulous outfit for girls night or a fancy dinner. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

39 This Sporty-Chic Sweatshirt That’s Great For Travel Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Half Zip Pullover $35 See On Amazon When you’ve got errands to run, or a long flight to take, throw on this cozy pullover and finish off the look with your comfiest boots (or sneakers) and leggings. It’s an athleisure-chic look that’s a classic for a reason. For an equally comfy but more warm weather-friendly look, just swap your leggings for bike shorts as seen on the model in the picture. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

40 The Best-Selling Leggings That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $15 See On Amazon These high-waist leggings are some of the most popular on Amazon — to date, they’ve received over 60,000 perfect five-star ratings. Their appeal is obvious: They’re cheap — but don’t feel cheap — they come in dozens of colors and different lengths, and they’re made of a super-soft, comfy fabric. No wonder why Amazon shoppers keep coming back for more. Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

Available colors: 25

41 A Trendy Quilted Vest With Equestrian-Chic Vibes Amazon Fuinloth Quilted Vest $25 See On Amazon Vests are making a serious comeback. And if you’re more into the equestrian look than the cropped puffer style, this is the one for you. Cinched in the back to give it a tailored look, and designed with pockets, this autumn staple has been gaining some serious attention on Amazon. As one reviewer wrote, “Nice flattering fit, and looks like it should be more expensive. Just right for layering and for cooler temps where a coat would be too much. Ordered my normal size, and it fits great. I appreciate that it's not a boxy cut.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

42 These Soft & Comfy Fleece Joggers That Come In Endless Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers $12 See On Amazon At under $15 and sold in dozens of colors (and a few fun prints, like the gray and white stars seen above), these joggers are a must-add to any collection of cozy loungewear. Made of super-soft French terry fleece, they’ve got surprisingly roomy pockets, a drawstring waist, and tapered cuffs to give them a more polished look (so, unlike baggy sweats, you can wear these out with sneakers and a cute jacket and you won’t look sloppy). Given their comfort and price, they’re worth stocking up on. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 39

43 A Lounge-Worthy Jumpsuit That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Jumpsuit $27 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is one of those amazingly versatile pieces that can be worn at home as loungewear, or can be just as easily dressed up. (No wonder Amazon shoppers are so obsessed with it.) It’s a great outfit for when you’re hosting friends for a casual night in — and if you want to head out, just add some high-heel sandals and jewelry. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

44 The Warm & Cozy Fleece That’s A Must-Have For Winter Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Polar Fleece Pullover Jacket $16 See On Amazon Fleece pullovers are a classic for a reason — especially if you live somewhere with chilly winters. Great for layering and as cozy as can be, this one comes at an amazing price (under $20) and in almost any color imaginable. There are some fun prints on offer, too, like camo and plaid. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 37

45 The Perfect Basic Blanket Scarf To Finish Off Any Look Amazon Wander Agio Blanket Scarf $13 See On Amazon Every cozy-focused wardrobe needs a couple of blanket scarves. And if you’re searching for one that can go with everything, look no further. A best-seller on Amazon, this oversized scarf can be worn the traditional way or used as a blanket when you travel. As one reviewer commented: “If you’ve ever been disappointed in the feel of a clothing item you ordered online, fear not. This scarf really is as soft as the reviews lead you to expect. It’s generously sized, and a thick yet drapey knit. The scarf is good for travel as it can be used as a blanket on a cold flight or a shawl on a chilly evening out.” Available colors: 14

46 This Cute Open-Front Vest That Comes In All Sorts Of Colorful Plaid Prints Amazon YACUN Open Front Vest $32 See On Amazon Another cute vest worth adding to your collection, this one has a drapey fit and comes in over a dozen colorful plaid prints. Perfect for pumpkin patches, hayrides, ski chalets, and all your other coziest occasions, it’s the perfect topper for an all-black or jeans-and-a-white-shirt ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 18

47 A Trendy Oversize T-Shirt That’s Not Just For Sleeping In Amazon Remidoo Casual T-Shirt $27 See On Amazon When it comes to keeping cozy, oversize T-shirts are a must. They’re great for layering and sleeping in, of course, but when the weather gets warm, they look super cute with denim cut-offs and chunky slides, too (yes, you can still be cozy in the summer!). This one is an Amazon-favorite, and it comes in over 50 tie-dye styles and solid colors emblazoned with artsy celestial designs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 53

48 4 Pairs Of Super-Warm Socks In These Cute, Fair Isle Prints Amazon JOYCA & Co. Thick Winter Crew Socks (4 Pairs) $15 See On Amazon When you’re being cozy at home, the right accessories can make a world of difference in how you look and feel. Case in point are these best-selling socks from Joyca & Co., which are sold in a pack of four. They’ll add a Scandi-chic touch to your outfit, whether you’re in leggings and a chunky sweater or a slouchy gray sweatsuit. Plus, even though they cost just $15, they’re super thick and high-quality — as one Amazon reviewer wrote “Toasty warm and cute! They are very thick and comfortable. The perfect winter socks.” Available sizes:

Available colors:

49 The Best Basic Sweatshirt You Can Buy For $10 Amazon Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $10 See On Amazon When it comes to cozy things that look great on everyone, this classic Hanes sweatshirt is one of the best ways to spend $10. It’s a simple, timeless design — that’s part of its beauty — and, being made of 50% cotton, it’s surprisingly high quality. No wonder it’s a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 35,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10