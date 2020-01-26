Oftentimes, more expensive clothes tend to be better tailored. But there are plenty of exceptions to that rule — and finding those exceptions is the key to savvy shopping. Luckily, there’s a secret weapon to finding clothes that fit like they’ve been custom-made, but are actually very reasonably priced: Amazon reviews. Think of Amazon’s review section as your unbiased guide to how a piece will actually look IRL, often complete with photos, measurements, and more. The only catch, of course, is that scouring hundreds of pages of reviews takes time, which is where this editor-curated roundup comes in. Featuring 29 pieces that are super popular on Amazon because reviewers love the way they fit, this edit may be the quickest and easiest route to making purchases you won’t regret.

1 A Comfortable Wireless Bra Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About
Warner's Women's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra $23
Reviewers can't stop raving about this best-selling wireless bra, saying that despite its affordable price tag, it actually outperforms more expensive competitors when it comes to comfort, fit, and support. Designed with soft molded cups and wider straps that won't dig in at the shoulders, it's available in 12 colors, including black, beige, and an electric shade of aqua. Available sizes: XS XXL

2 A Cozy Sweater Dress With A Waist-Cinching Tie Detail
R.Vivimos Women's Sweater Pencil Dress $22
A waist-cinching tie accent gives this lightweight sweater dress shape, while the trendy blouson sleeves add even more interest to the otherwise simple look. Pair it with chunky tights and booties when you're headed to work, or add sleek over-the-knee boots for an easy party outfit. "My new favorite dress!" one reviewer gushed. "Fits like a dream and super comfortable." Choose from 23 gorgeous solid colors, ranging from understated neutrals to bold, vibrant hues. Available sizes: S — XL

3 These Classic, Comfy Tees That Are Sold In Packs Of Two
Amazon Essentials Women's V-Neck T-Shirt (2 Pack) $20
You can never own too many basic V-neck T-shirts, and this top-rated pack of two makes it easy to stock up. Cut in a classic, comfortable silhouette that's fitted without being tight, the simple tees are made with a smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, resulting in a soft, lived-in feel. Choose from virtually every possible combination of classic colors and prints, including solids, stripes, camo, and polka dots. Available sizes: XS — XXL

4 This Mock Neck Bodysuit With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings
MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit $20
You can get this long-sleeve bodysuit in over 30 colors and patterns for a neutral basic or a pop of color. Made of soft, lightweight materials, it features a snap closure on the tanga-style bottom for comfortable everyday wear. "Great basic for the wardrobe. It is NOT see through, fits perfect, with a nice stretch.," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Best-Selling Pair Of Levi's Jeans With Over 3,900 Perfect Five-Star Reviews
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Skinny Jeans $25
Reviewers can't seem to stop raving about these best-selling Levi's skinny jeans, giving them more than 4,500 glowingly positive reviews. Made of "super stretch" denim with a comfy pull-on waist, fans say they fit perfectly and keep their shape all day. To make it even easier to find your perfect fit online, the jeans are available in three different inseam lengths (short, medium, and long). "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one person gushed. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (short, medium, long)

6 A Timeless Wrap Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For
Berydress Faux Wrap Dress $30
An elegant draped front makes this classic wrap dress special; a fresh take on the timeless silhouette, it's one of those versatile staple pieces that works for just about any occasion, whether it's work, date night, a wedding, or somewhere else. Styled with cap sleeves, a V-neckline, and a knee-length tulip hem, it's available in a gorgeous range of 24 colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 A Cozy Flannel Tunic That Pairs Perfectly With Leggings
St. Jubileens Women's Plaid Shirt $20
The definition of a cozy-chic staple, this classic flannel tunic can be styled so many different ways. Wear it loosely untucked for an effortless grungy look, or add a waist-cinching belt to give the relaxed silhouette more structure. Soft and slouchy, the simple design features scrunched three-quarter sleeves and a high-low hemline that falls right below the hip. Choose from over 10 plaid prints. Available sizes: S — XXL

8 A Classic Denim Jacket That's Comfortable & Easy To Move In, Even When Layered
Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket $30
A healthy dose of stretch makes this top-rated denim jacket feel far less stiff than a classic non-stretch version — but it still looks every bit as timeless and authentic. Reviewers love that the stretchy denim gives the jacket a feminine, slightly fitted silhouette, and that its two hidden inner pockets are perfectly sized to fit a large smart phone or wallet. Available sizes: S — XL

9 A Cowl Neck Blouse That'll Effortlessly Transition From Work To Weekend
Sarin Mathews Women's Blouse $16
Layer this elegant cowl neck blouse under a blazer for work, or tuck it into your jeans for a polished date night look. Made of silky-smooth rayon with plenty of added stretch, it's the type of timeless staple that instantly elevates any outfit you pair it with. Choose from a range of versatile colors, including black, white, and a rich emerald green. Available sizes: S XXXL

10 A Pair Of Ridiculously Popular Jeans That Come In Long & Petite Sizes, Too
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Tapered Jean $32
If you thought it was impossible to find quality, well-fitting denim for less than $35, this best-selling pair by Gloria Vanderbilt is here to prove you wrong. In over 2,300 perfect five-star reviews, fans rave about their classic, "perfect" fit, saying they're incredibly comfortable and run true to size. "I recommend these for ladies who are fed up with trying tons of jeans that are never sized well," one person wrote. Choose from petite, short, and long inseam lengths. Available sizes: 4 — 24 (petite, short, average, tall)

11 The Top-Rated Yoga Leggings That Have Two Sturdy Pockets
Heathyoga Yoga Pants with Pockets $20
Consider these the perfect yoga leggings: made of a soft, moisture-wicking performance stretch fabric, they're never see-through, they keep their shape all day, and they even have pockets at each side to stash your phone and other essentials. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that they have a near-perfect average rating of 4.7 stars, based on over 2,000 customer reviews. Choose from over 15 colors. Available sizes: XS — XXL

12 A Sophisticated Pencil Dress With An Old Hollywood Vibe
MUXXN Women's Retro Pencil Dress $30
Cut in a glamorous, curve-loving design reminiscent of Old Hollywood, this vintage-inspired pencil dress is sure to bring in compliments. An asymmetrical neckline adds modern appeal, while the elegant pleated details create a tailored, feminine silhouette. Effortless to style and available in 17 colors, the best-selling dress has earned nearly 4,000 perfect five-star reviews. Available sizes: S — XXXL

13 A Stretchy Pair Of Jeggings That Look Polished Enough For Work
Conceited Ponte Treggings $40
Available in a chic range of office-ready colors, these popular trouser-like jeggings are a versatile wardrobe staple worth stocking up on. Thoughtful details like authentic belt loops and back pockets, faux front pockets, and a faux fly give them the polished, professional look of "real" pants, while plenty of stretch and a pull-on high waist ensure maximum all-day comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

14 A Supportive, Comfortable Bra With Over 3,400 Glowingly Positive Reviews
Bali Passion Underwire Bra $25
An excellent option for those who prefer underwire, reviewers swear this top-rated bra is every bit as comfortable as its wireless competitors. The supportive design features silky-smooth lining, lightly padded cups, hidden encased wire, and sturdy straps that won't dig in at the shoulders. "This bra is life changing for large-chested women!" one reviewer gushed. "Finally, no pinching, digging, constant readjustment or problems," reported another. Available sizes: 36C — 42DDD

15 A Breezy Maxi Dress That Can Work For So Many Different Occasions
ZESICA Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress $37
Easy and breezy, this strapless maxi dress is sure to come in handy for dressy events like weddings, graduations, and baby showers — but it can easily be dressed down for a more casual look, too. Made of a lightweight, airy cotton blend with no stretch, its long, flowy skirt features rows of tiered ruffles and a smocked bodice. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Pair Of Chic Ballet Flats That Are Actually Comfortable
Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed Toe Flat $19
Equal parts pretty and practical, these vegan leather flats will effortlessly transition from work to weekend, not to mention just about everywhere in between. The slightly pointed toe gives the simple design sophisticated polish, while the memory foam-padded insoles ensure easy all-day comfort. "I have wide feet, and even with the pointed toe, they are comfortable," one reviewer reported. Available sizes: 5 — 13

17 A Wear-Anywhere Dress With A Gorgeous Twist Detail
Lark & Ro Women's Sleeveless Wrap Dress $29
When it comes to putting together an outfit with as little headache as possible, you can never go wrong with a classic wrap dress. Not only does the timeless silhouette look incredible on literally everyone, but it's also easy to dress up or down for whatever you have going on. This one features a elegant twist detail and a slighter higher neckline, making it an especially great staple to add to your work wardrobe. Available sizes: 0 — 16

18 The Fan-Favorite Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Modern-Skinny Jean $22
Levi's has been a favorite in the denim industry for decades, so it's no surprise that their Signature Collection skinny jeans have more than 3,500 perfect five-star reviews — though it's worth noting that many fans say they're more like jeggings, rather than stiff denim jeans. Available in a glorious range of 14 different washes, their inclusive sizing range makes it easy to find the perfect fit with three different inseam lengths. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, long)

19 A Versatile Top That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down
LookbookStore Women's Panel Blouse $20
Breezy bell sleeves give this popular blouse a trendy update, while a trio of sheer mesh panels at the sleeves add another fun detail. A fresh take on the classic V-neck tee, it's an effortlessly chic way to elevate your jeans, denim cutoffs, and other bottoms. Over 1,800 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating; choose from over 30 colors and prints. Available sizes: S — XXL

20 The Swingy Scoop Neck Tee You'll Want To Own In Every Color
MANER Tunic Top $23
Made of silky smooth jersey and cut in a swingy silhouette, this soft scoop neck tee drapes like a dream. The definition of basic in the best way possible, reviewers say it hangs beautifully and is relaxed, but not tent-like, and that the buttery-soft fabric feels incredible against bare skin. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

21 A Pair Of Stretchy Bottoms That Look Like "Real" Pants
Bamans Yoga Dress Pants $30
If you've ever wanted to wear yoga pants to work, this pair of stretchy dress pants is for you. Its four-way stretch and pull-on style mimic your favorite yoga pants while the functional front pockets, tapered leg, and faux rear pockets make it look polished enough to pair with all your blazers and blouses for work. Stock up on them in black, blue, and gray for comfort and style any day of the week. "As a wedding photographer I need dress pants that are easy to move in but also look nice... and these fit the bill! Super comfy, didn't lose shape or ride up or slip down while squatting," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 A Comfortable Maxi Dress That Comes In 29 Colors & Prints
GRECERELLE Women's Dress $24
There's a lot to love about this empire waist maxi dress — it's extremely comfortable, works in all four seasons, and is thoughtfully designed with roomy pockets at each side — but what really makes it shine is its endless versatility. Throw it on with sneakers when you're running around town, or add a statement belt and heels to dress it up for an event. Available sizes: XS — XXL

23 A Versatile Coverup That Can Be Worn With Leggings & Shorts
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Dress $22
This menswear-inspired shirt dress is sure to get plenty of wear, whether you use it as a coverup for a day at the beach or layer it over leggings when running around town. Made of lightweight, breathable rayon with a hint of added stretch, it's cut in a relaxed, flowy fit, with a classic collar, V-neckline, and a split asymmetrical hem. Available sizes: S — XXXL

24 An Adjustable Fedora Hat With A Stylish Belt Buckle
Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $15
Top off any outfit with this stylish fedora hat — it's just the accessory you need to take an outfit from basic to chic. It's a clear favorite with nearly 50,000 five-star ratings, and you'll appreciate the adjustable inside strap for a perfect fit. "It was really comfy and easy to clean/wipe off when I accidentally got sand all over it. I definitely need to buy one in every color now.," one happy reviewer reported. Available colors: 24

25 A Sporty Fleece Zip-Up That Looks & Feels Like A Far More Expensive Jacket
Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Jacket $21
It's hard to believe the price of this sporty fleece jacket — after all, it's easy to pay 10 times that price for something remarkably similar. Featuring a high collar, side pockets, and a full zipper down the front, the super soft mid-weight fleece is perfect on its own or layered. Choose from 12 colors, including white, navy

26 An Iconic (And So Comfortable) Calvin Klein Bralette Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Bralette $35 See On Amazon Stylish, trendy, and comfortable all at once — it's easy to see why Calvin Klein's classic cotton bralettes have been a cool girl staple for years. Made with a silky-smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, the simple design features a scoop neckline, sporty racerback straps, and — of course — a wide elastic band embroidered with the brand's iconic logo. Available sizes: XS — XL

27 A Classic Pair Of Levi's Skinny Jeans Sold In Over 20 Washes Amazon Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $60 See On Amazon Another pair of Levi's jeans that reviewers can't get enough of, the iconic brand's 711 skinny jeans are about as classic as it gets. The sleek, stretchy jeans are fitted through the hip and thigh, with a mid-rise waist, skinny legs, and classic five-pocket styling. "If you're not familiar with Levi's 711 jeans, they are basically your new favorite jeans," one reviewer advised. "They're skinny enough to compliment your silhouette, but not too skinny where your pants are like a second skin." Available sizes: 24 — 46 (short, regular, long

28 The Perfect V-Neck Tees For Your Workouts & Beyond Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's T-shirt $19 See On Amazon Made of a soft, stretchy material that wicks away moisture, these sporty V-neck tees are sold in convenient packs of two. A must for your workouts, they're also great for layering and come in a wide range of chic color combinations, including several heathered options. Available sizes: XS — XXL