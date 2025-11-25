Like gelato and Leonardo DaVinci, we can thank the Italians for shopping. Or at least, for the Mall Sanremo, which may just be the mecca of affordable designer fashion. How does this sound: a seaside shopping destination for those who find themselves in Milan, for fashion week or just for fun. Located on the sunny, sparkling Italian Riviera, The Mall Luxury Outlets is a three-hour trip outside of Italy’s fashion capital, and is home to shops that cover the best of the best when it comes to Italian fashion — think Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo, and more. One highlight for Giorgio Motta, CEO and general manager of The Mall Luxury Outlets, “the breathtaking views of the Ligurian Sea,” a truly unique backdrop to a day of retail therapy.

This IYKYK shopping stopover (which has become a sneaky travel destination for stars like Heather McMahan), is worthy of a day-trip or even a luxurious overnight for explorers looking to bring a little something home with them from their vacation. “The atmosphere is serene, elegant, and refined, far from the chaos of city shopping streets, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxed yet sophisticated retail experience,” says Motta. “Every detail is designed to pamper our visitors with bespoke services and curated experiences that make each visit truly unforgettable.” And, not only is the experience unforgettable, the prices are too. With lots to be found under $500, it’s probably worth arriving with an extra suitcase — for good measure, of course.

(+) Courtesy of The Mall Luxury Outlets (+) The Mall Luxury Outlets INFO 1/2

If you grew up going to the mall, shopping with friends, oogling the Abercrombie models, and begrudgingly meeting up with your mom at the food court when it was all over, this experience is like entering a whole other dimension. The restaurant by adHoc has a terrace with an ocean view, where you can sip on a spritz between shops. You can sign up for cooking classes, and meet with a personal shopper to advise you as you test out a cashmere sweater at Loro Piana or sunglasses at Saint Laurent. They also offer tours of the nearby home of Luigi Anton Dera, an iconic antiques dealer full of rare treasures and now owned by Italy’s National Trust.

Another noteworthy addition to consider when planning your visit, are the Mall’s seasonal events. Arrive in February to take in the famous San Remo festival, Italy’s most popular song contest and awards ceremony. This holiday season, a shopping trip includes festive add-ons like a gingerbread house workshop, live holiday music, and hot cocoa.

Courtesy of The Mall Luxury Outlets

If you find yourself headed to Florence, you can also check out The Mall Firenze, another Italian outpost where you can double down on your shopping needs. And before you head home, a final added bonus is a stop by the tax-free lounge, where you can have your papers organized and squared away before you head off to the airport (no wait times or long lines is an invaluable perk).