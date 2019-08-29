The Internet's Obsessed With These 38 Things On Amazon That Are So Comfortable & Cute

Gone are the days when looking your best meant enduring long days anticipating the moment when you could finally head home and “slip into something a little more comfortable.” While sky-high stilettos and skin-tight pants will always have their place in the fashion world, more than ever, stylish women are finding unique ways to express themselves without sacrificing comfort. If, like so many others, you’re seeking breathable materials, relaxed silhouettes, and effortless athleisure-inspired designs, you’ve come to the right place — this list is full of
things on Amazon that are so comfortable and cute, the internet is obsessed with them.
When it comes to finding fashion-forward pieces that are still comfortable, Amazon is a veritable gold mine. Not only does the online retailer carry an extensive selection of soft basics, cozy knits, and other ultra-comfy staples, but thanks to free Prime shipping, you can have them delivered to your doorstep in mere days, or even hours. Better still, many of the items you’ll find are available on Prime Wardrobe. That means you can order up to eight items at once, try on what you like, and send back the rest, free of charge. You’ll only be charged for the items you decide to keep, negating much of the risk factor of ordering clothes online.
This roundup includes everything from breezy, bohemian designs to sleek, sporty silhouettes; while there’s something on the list to suit anyone’s sense of style, you can be sure that everything you’ll find here is incredibly soft, comfortable, and easy to wear. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead, keep scrolling — after all, life is too short to spend any more time in uncomfortable clothing.
1 A Super-Soft Maxi Dress That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways
Soft and simple, this
solid-colored tank dress will make a surprisingly versatile addition to any wardrobe. Pair it with classic white sneakers and a denim jacket when you're running around town, or dress it up with chunky platform sandals and a stack of bangles for a night out. The dress is made with a silky-soft, slinky rayon material that feels like luxury against your skin, with a slit at each side, a sporty racerback, and a scoop neckline. 2 A More Polished Version Of Your Everyday Sweatpants
Joggers are already known as the more-polished version of baggy sweatpants, but these
plus-size lounge pants manage to make the design feel even more elevated, thanks to a flowy fabric, drawstring-free fitted elastic waist, and functional slant pockets at each side. Choose from three versatile colors, and one really fun tie dye. Wear yours at home for a Netflix marathon or out to run errands with a moto jacket and white sneakers. 3 A Less-Damaging Alternative To Tight Elastic Hairbands
This soft
silk scrunchie will instantly turn the archetypal lazy girl hairstyle into a pretty, on-trend style statement. Plus, more importantly, it's much better for your hair than a typical hair elastic — while a regular elastic hair tie can cause breakage and split ends, this 100 percent silk scrunchie is a much gentler alternative. It won't even leave the dreaded ponytail crease in your hair when you take it out! 4 A Cozy Pullover Sweater With A Cute, Color-Block Pattern
Bold color blocking and a chic oversized fit make this cozy
pullover sweater stylish enough to wear anywhere. Pair it with jeans and booties for an afternoon of errands, style it with black skinnies and pumps for the office, or wear it with your leggings when you're lounging around the house. It's available in several color-blocked designs, colors ranging from bright tangerine hues to muted creams and grays. 5 Your New Go-To Dress For Just About Any Occasion
Pair this versatile
maxi dress with white sneakers and a fitted denim jacket one day, then, dress it up with strappy high heels and glittering statement jewelry the next. Sophisticated details like a split tulip-style hemline, ruched detailing, and a self-tie belt add visual interest, while the simple silhouette and solid color options ensure this soft cotton dress looks great with just about everything. 6 A Just-As-Comfortable, But More Put-Together Version Of Your Favorite Sweatshirt
The soft, sumptuous material and chic, slouchy fit give this simple
velour pullover hoodie an effortlessly sophisticated, slightly dressed-up look. Pair it with leggings, skirts, or faded blue skinny jeans; it even feels polished enough to wear to the office with a pencil skirt or fitted slacks. Choose from navy blue, heather gray space dye, or jet black — or, you know, just admit that you probably need all three. 7 A Bralette That Reveals A Touch Of Lace Under Your Slouchy Tops & Sweaters
Rather than pushing, prodding, and squeezing your bust into submission, this pretty
racerback bralette is designed to embrace the natural shape of your breasts. It gently provides support without the sharp wires that poke at your skin, tight straps that leave painful marks on your shoulders, or thick padding that makes you feel stuffy and sweaty. It's made of soft, stretchy lace and has lined cups, removable padding, and adjustable straps. 8 A Super-Soft Fleece Pullover With Over 900 Glowing Reviews
You'll love snuggling up in this
pullover hoodie on cold fall days — the soft, plush fleece material is incredibly warm and cozy, and the contrasting quilted details give the piece a sporty-chic, outdoorsy look. Choose from a variety of neutral colors, including brown, army green, grey, white, and black. 9 Linen Pants That Are Perfect For Tropical Vacations, Lazy Beach Days, & Lounging At Home
Nothing says easy, breezy summer style quite like these
linen pants. But in addition to being perfect for beach days and strolls around town, they're also comfy enough to wear around the house. Keep them casual with white sneakers or sandals during the day, or dress them up with heels and a tucked-in blouse at night. 10 A Faded Cotton T-Shirt With A Retro Design & Worn-In Feel
You'd never expect to find this effortlessly chic, retro
graphic tee on Amazon Prime – you could easily pass it off as something you'd discovered at a cool vintage shop or hole-in-wall flea market (don't worry, we won't tell). Made of soft, breathable, 100 percent cotton, it has a faded, acid-washed finish that feels as soft and worn-in as an old favorite. 11 Soft, Simple Joggers That Are Stylish Enough To Wear Around Town
Another pair of super cozy pants to add to your closet, these soft
joggers are the definition of athleisure-chic. Their solid color and simple silhouette makes them easy to pair with tops and shoes that aren't necessarily "sporty," making them a versatile choice for travel days, running errands, and days spent on the couch. Made of a super-soft, stretchy cotton blend, they're sold in eight colors, including light pink, charcoal, and navy heather. 12 A Simple Bodycon Dress You Can Wear All Year Long
From day to night, weekday to weekend, you'll find yourself reaching for this simple, silky-soft
bodycon dress time and time again. Pieces like this are so easy to style, whether you wear it on its own, over tights, or layered under your favorite flannels, jackets, and cardigans. Available in two colors — pale pink and classic black — it's made of a smooth, jersey fabric with elastane for added stretch. 13 A Pair Of Customizable, Build-Your-Own Leggings
These
build-your-own yoga leggings drastically increase your odds of finding workout pants that actually fit in all the right places — when ordering your pair, you'll be able to choose from two colors, three lengths, and three waistband styles. They're made with stretchy, moisture-wicking material that holds you in without feeling restrictive, and have a small hidden pocket at the back to stash your essentials. Talk about the perfect pair of workout pants. 14 Stretchy Mesh Sneakers That Let Your Feet Breathe
Chic and sporty, these lightweight
sneakers are made with a soft, stretchy knit material for a sleek, streamlined look that keeps your feet cool and lets them breathe. The stretchy material molds perfectly to the shape of your foot, making these especially great for people with wide feet and bunions. "Most comfortable shoe I've ever worn," one reviewer wrote. "I get compliments every time I wear them," gushed another. 15 A Classic Denim Jacket That Will Always Be In Style
This timeless Levi's
jean jacket will look great with literally everything in your closet, from prairie dresses and pencil skirts to bike shorts and skinny jeans. It's made of 100 percent non-stretch denim, comes in four washes (including black), and has a menswear-inspired, oversized fit. 16 A Two-Pack Of Basic Tees That Come In Over 30 Different Colors & Prints
No wardrobe is complete without a solid collection of basic crewneck T-shirts. These popular
cotton tees are sold in packs of two, making it easy to stock up on all your favorite colors and prints. The stretchy, breathable shirts have a classic, crew-neck, short-sleeve fit. Choose from a wide variety of color and print combinations, including camouflage, stars, stripes, and classic neutrals like black, white, and grey. 17 Soft, Stretchy Yoga Shorts That Are Cute Enough To Wear Beyond The Gym
These
yoga shorts are some of the most comfortable bottoms you'll ever slip into. Combining the look of bike shorts with the feel of yoga pants, they're versatile to style, comfortable to work out in, and even have a sturdy side pocket to stash your phone. They're available in two different lengths in a variety of wearable colors, including classic black and a fun, space-dye neon green. You can also pick it up in a convenient two-pack. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large 18 A Simple Pullover You'll Want To Buy In All 10 Colors
This basic
pullover hoodie by Hanes is a versatile wardrobe staple with a surprising capacity to look totally chic. Try pairing yours with matching leggings or bike shorts, bright white sneakers, and tiny gold hoops for a retro-cool look. This hoodie has a oversized, boxy fit, with a slightly short length that's perfect for wearing with high-waisted bottoms. 19 A Lace Bralette That Looks So Cute Under V-Neck Tops
Combining the comfort of a non-constricting bralette with the elegance of lingerie, this romantic
lace bra is practically perfect. It's soft, stretchy, and pretty enough to show off, and it even comes with removable foam padding to provide a little extra oomph when you want it. It's worth noting that bralettes like this one are best for smaller cup sizes, since they may not provide enough support for a fuller bust. Style it under a V-neck to reveal a hint of lace. 20 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers You'll Wind Up Wearing Everyday
Quilted detailing and sophisticated, muted color options make these
slip-on sneakers a great option for when you want the comfort of a sneaker, but the look of something a bit more polished. The shoes have thick, white rubber soles and supportive, cushioned footbeds, and they come in six colors, including white, olive, and taupe. 21 Pants That Look Like Jeans, But Feel Like Leggings
Thoughtful details like faux front pockets, belt loops, and functional back pockets mean these popular
pull-on jeggings can easily pass as real denim, while a healthy dose of stretch makes them every bit as comfortable as your favorite cotton leggings. They're available in three lengths and come in a variety of denim washes, including black, white, khaki, and pale pink. 22 A Versatile Blouse That You Style So Many Different Ways
Wear this short-sleeve
blouse with jeans when you're meeting a friend for lunch, pair it with a high-waisted pencil skirt and pumps for work, or tie it at the waist and throw on a pair of shorts for a fun, summer look. It's made of tencell lyocell, a natural fabric that's popular with eco-conscious brands like Reformation, Mara Hoffman, and Madewell. Choose from six versatile colors, including black, army green, and two types of denim washes. 23 A Soft & Stretchy Jersey T-Shirt Dress That's Casual, But So Cute
You may want to buy this jersey knit
T-shirt dress in more than one color. It's incredibly versatile, super easy to style, and made with a silky-soft jersey material that feels great against your skin. Though it's the perfect, easy piece to wear on hot summer days, it'll also take you through fall: just throw on a pair of leggings or tights and layer it under an oversized flannel, cozy cardigan, or denim jacket. 24 A Sherpa Pullover You'll Live In Come Fall
Stay cozy through winter and fall with this plush, sherpa-style
pullover. Made of a fuzzy fleece fabric with a hint of spandex for added stretch, it has a large, "kangaroo-style" pocket at the front, plus an elastic bottom so you don't feel constricted. "Wearing this jacket is like being hugged by a stuffed animal," one reviewer commented. "It's absurdly soft." 25 The Softest Pair Of Leggings You'll Ever Own
Finding leggings that are actually comfortable, keep their shape, aren't see-though, and hold up for more than a few washes can be surprisingly challenging. These popular
ponte knit leggings check all the boxes, and then some — you may as well save yourself a headache and stock up on a few pairs now. A thick waistband, substantial fabric, and tailored, comfortable fit makes them feel super expensive, while seamed detailing and faux back pockets make them look like "real" pants. 26 A Soft, Simple Halter Dress You'll Reach For Time & Time Again
When it comes to styling this
halter-style knit dress, the possibilities are endless. Pair it with chunky mules and stacked bangles one day, then sleek boots and a waist-cinching belt the next. Dress it up or down, wear it on its own, or as a soft, easy layering piece. The ankle-grazing length is appropriate for just about any occasion, and the soft, stretchy material feels great in any season. The dress is available in 13 colors and prints — you may have a hard time sticking with just one. 27 An Artsy-Chic Jumpsuit With A Relaxed Fit
It doesn't get much more effortless than this easy, breezy linen
jumpsuit. Slip it on over a fitted crewneck tee, a cami, or a pretty bandeau, and you'll feel cool and comfortable all day long. It's made of breathable cotton that looks artfully undone, with a square neckline, a relaxed fit through the leg, and spacious, sturdy pockets at each side. 28 Strappy Elastic Sandals That'll Never Cause Blisters
Stretchy elastic straps and springy rubber soles make these strappy
open-toe sandals incredibly comfortable; they're the perfect choice for summer days when you'll be doing a lot of walking. Plus, the soft elastic will never rub or chafe at your feet, so they won't cause blisters or irritation. "Usually when I wear sandals my feet are crying after a couple hours," one reviewer wrote. "But I wore these and was out more than five hours, and even forgot to take them off when I got home." 29 A Pair Of Baggy Denim Overalls You'll Want To Live In
These relaxed-fit
overalls will look effortlessly cool paired with a ribbed tank, fitted tee, or even a pretty bandeau. Made of real denim, they have tapered legs, pockets at the front and back, and adjustable straps to ensure they fit comfortably. Get them in three washes, including black and light blue. 30 A Silky-Soft Midi Dress With Pockets
There's a lot to love about this relaxed, stretchy
midi dress. Made of a silky-soft, slinky rayon material, the flowy silhouette cinches at the waist, while subtle slits on the hem create added interest, and it's sold in a dizzying number of colors and prints. You could wear this around the house on a Sunday morning, or dress it up for a casual lunch. It even has deep, roomy pockets at each side. Available sizes: Small – X-Large 31 The Mini Nylon Backpack Amazon Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About
Equal parts fun and function, this popular
mini backpack is a great option for anyone who hates carrying a purse. Compact yet surprisingly roomy, it's made of sturdy, waterproof nylon and has a practical anti-theft design. The bag has earned an impressively devoted following of Amazon shoppers, earning over 2,500 five-star reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. 32 A Compression Sports Bra That Feels So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is
It's hard to believe the price tag on this compression
sports bra — after all, it comes from an iconic athletic brand and looks sleek for wear solo or under a muscle tee. It has a higher neck with an eye-catching racerback accented with a keyhole cutout for enhanced ventilation. The moisture-wicking performance fabric is engineered to keep you cool and feel totally weightless, and it's finished in soft jacquard elastic for a barely-there feel. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large 33 A Breathable Cotton Romper To Keep You Comfortable On Hot Summer Days
Dainty ruffled sleeves and a cinched waist bring a pretty, feminine feel to this otherwise simple woven
romper. Made of soft, breathable, 100 percent cotton, it has a stretchy tie waist and keyhole closure that ties in a bow at the back. Wear it with casual sandals during the day, or dress it up with heels for a summer night out. Get it in pink, blue, or green. 34 A Soft Jersey Hoodie You'll Get So Much Wear Out Of
You'll wind up getting so much use out of this super-soft, basic
hoodie. Perfect for traveling in, running errands in, or commuting to and from the gym, it's made of soft jersey and comes in 10 versatile colors. It's so popular, it's become a number-one best-seller on Amazon, with over 36,000 ratings and a 4.4-star rating overall. 35 A Chic Velvet Headband For A Preppy-Chic Vibe
Equal parts pretty and practical, this '90s-inspired
headband will be a real lifesaver on days when your mane won't behave. The rich color options and foam-padded velvet design makes the simple accessory look (and feel) surprisingly luxe and expensive. Get it in 16 colors. 36 These Cult-Favorite Sandals With Over 6,300 Glowingly Positive Reviews
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about these simple-yet-sophisticated
thong sandals — they've brought in over 6,300 positive reviews, accumulating an overall rating of 4.5 stars. The sandals' soft, cushy base is made of real yoga mat material, while the knotted straps are made of a stretchy, durable fabric. "They are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. You don't even realize you have shoes on," one reviewer wrote. "They are a DREAM to walk in!" another reported. "I literally feel like I'm walking on a cloud," a third gushed. Available sizes: 5-11 37 A Soft Knit Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down
Wear this solid-colored
knit jumpsuit with sneakers one day, then dress it up with high heels the next. Sweet and simple, this easy piece is basically a blank slate just waiting to be accessorized. It's made of a soft, breathable cotton-poly blend, with tapered legs, a cinched waist, and a relaxed neckline that can be worn on or off the shoulder. Get it in two styles — pants or shorts — in a variety of neutral colors. 38 A Cozy Pullover With A Cute Heart Graphic
The appliquéd heart detail gives this otherwise basic
pullover sweater a fun, playful look. Made of a cozy wool blend, it's the perfect soft layer to pair with your favorite jeans or leggings during laid-back fall weekends or brisk evenings spent curled up on the couch. Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.