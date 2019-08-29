The Internet's Obsessed With These 38 Things On Amazon That Are So Comfortable & Cute

Gone are the days when looking your best meant enduring long days anticipating the moment when you could finally head home and “slip into something a little more comfortable.” While sky-high stilettos and skin-tight pants will always have their place in the fashion world, more than ever, stylish women are finding unique ways to express themselves without sacrificing comfort. If, like so many others, you’re seeking breathable materials, relaxed silhouettes, and effortless athleisure-inspired designs, you’ve come to the right place — this list is full of things on Amazon that are so comfortable and cute, the internet is obsessed with them.

When it comes to finding fashion-forward pieces that are still comfortable, Amazon is a veritable gold mine. Not only does the online retailer carry an extensive selection of soft basics, cozy knits, and other ultra-comfy staples, but thanks to free Prime shipping, you can have them delivered to your doorstep in mere days, or even hours. Better still, many of the items you’ll find are available on Prime Wardrobe. That means you can order up to eight items at once, try on what you like, and send back the rest, free of charge. You’ll only be charged for the items you decide to keep, negating much of the risk factor of ordering clothes online.

This roundup includes everything from breezy, bohemian designs to sleek, sporty silhouettes; while there’s something on the list to suit anyone’s sense of style, you can be sure that everything you’ll find here is incredibly soft, comfortable, and easy to wear. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead, keep scrolling — after all, life is too short to spend any more time in uncomfortable clothing.

1 A Super-Soft Maxi Dress That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Amazon Daily Ritual Supersoft Racerback Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon Soft and simple, this solid-colored tank dress will make a surprisingly versatile addition to any wardrobe. Pair it with classic white sneakers and a denim jacket when you're running around town, or dress it up with chunky platform sandals and a stack of bangles for a night out. The dress is made with a silky-soft, slinky rayon material that feels like luxury against your skin, with a slit at each side, a sporty racerback, and a scoop neckline. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2 A More Polished Version Of Your Everyday Sweatpants Amazon Gboomo Plus Size Casual Lounge Pants $19 See On Amazon Joggers are already known as the more-polished version of baggy sweatpants, but these plus-size lounge pants manage to make the design feel even more elevated, thanks to a flowy fabric, drawstring-free fitted elastic waist, and functional slant pockets at each side. Choose from three versatile colors, and one really fun tie dye. Wear yours at home for a Netflix marathon or out to run errands with a moto jacket and white sneakers. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

3 A Less-Damaging Alternative To Tight Elastic Hairbands Amazon LilySilk Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy $9.49 See On Amazon This soft silk scrunchie will instantly turn the archetypal lazy girl hairstyle into a pretty, on-trend style statement. Plus, more importantly, it's much better for your hair than a typical hair elastic — while a regular elastic hair tie can cause breakage and split ends, this 100 percent silk scrunchie is a much gentler alternative. It won't even leave the dreaded ponytail crease in your hair when you take it out!

4 A Cozy Pullover Sweater With A Cute, Color-Block Pattern Amazon Milumia Pullover Color Block Sweater $24.99 See On Amazon Bold color blocking and a chic oversized fit make this cozy pullover sweater stylish enough to wear anywhere. Pair it with jeans and booties for an afternoon of errands, style it with black skinnies and pumps for the office, or wear it with your leggings when you're lounging around the house. It's available in several color-blocked designs, colors ranging from bright tangerine hues to muted creams and grays. Available sizes: S-XXXL

5 Your New Go-To Dress For Just About Any Occasion Amazon Qearal Short Sleeve Belted Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon Pair this versatile maxi dress with white sneakers and a fitted denim jacket one day, then, dress it up with strappy high heels and glittering statement jewelry the next. Sophisticated details like a split tulip-style hemline, ruched detailing, and a self-tie belt add visual interest, while the simple silhouette and solid color options ensure this soft cotton dress looks great with just about everything. Available sizes: XS-XL

6 A Just-As-Comfortable, But More Put-Together Version Of Your Favorite Sweatshirt Amazon Daily Ritual Velour Hoodie $29 See On Amazon The soft, sumptuous material and chic, slouchy fit give this simple velour pullover hoodie an effortlessly sophisticated, slightly dressed-up look. Pair it with leggings, skirts, or faded blue skinny jeans; it even feels polished enough to wear to the office with a pencil skirt or fitted slacks. Choose from navy blue, heather gray space dye, or jet black — or, you know, just admit that you probably need all three. Available sizes: S-XXL

7 A Bralette That Reveals A Touch Of Lace Under Your Slouchy Tops & Sweaters Amazon Mae Lace Racerback Bralette $18 See On Amazon Rather than pushing, prodding, and squeezing your bust into submission, this pretty racerback bralette is designed to embrace the natural shape of your breasts. It gently provides support without the sharp wires that poke at your skin, tight straps that leave painful marks on your shoulders, or thick padding that makes you feel stuffy and sweaty. It's made of soft, stretchy lace and has lined cups, removable padding, and adjustable straps. Available sizes: XS-XL

8 A Super-Soft Fleece Pullover With Over 900 Glowing Reviews Amazon VIISHOW Quilt Turtleneck Fleece Pullover $36 See On Amazon You'll love snuggling up in this pullover hoodie on cold fall days — the soft, plush fleece material is incredibly warm and cozy, and the contrasting quilted details give the piece a sporty-chic, outdoorsy look. Choose from a variety of neutral colors, including brown, army green, grey, white, and black. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9 Linen Pants That Are Perfect For Tropical Vacations, Lazy Beach Days, & Lounging At Home Amazon Daily Ritual Linen Wide-Leg Pant $33.31 $30.84 See On Amazon Nothing says easy, breezy summer style quite like these linen pants. But in addition to being perfect for beach days and strolls around town, they're also comfy enough to wear around the house. Keep them casual with white sneakers or sandals during the day, or dress them up with heels and a tucked-in blouse at night. Available sizes: 2-16

10 A Faded Cotton T-Shirt With A Retro Design & Worn-In Feel Amazon find. Women's Slogan Crew Neck T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon You'd never expect to find this effortlessly chic, retro graphic tee on Amazon Prime – you could easily pass it off as something you'd discovered at a cool vintage shop or hole-in-wall flea market (don't worry, we won't tell). Made of soft, breathable, 100 percent cotton, it has a faded, acid-washed finish that feels as soft and worn-in as an old favorite. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

11 Soft, Simple Joggers That Are Stylish Enough To Wear Around Town Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Jogger Pant $20 See On Amazon Another pair of super cozy pants to add to your closet, these soft joggers are the definition of athleisure-chic. Their solid color and simple silhouette makes them easy to pair with tops and shoes that aren't necessarily "sporty," making them a versatile choice for travel days, running errands, and days spent on the couch. Made of a super-soft, stretchy cotton blend, they're sold in eight colors, including light pink, charcoal, and navy heather. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12 A Simple Bodycon Dress You Can Wear All Year Long Amazon The Drop Sonia Bodycon Mini Tank Dress $30 See On Amazon From day to night, weekday to weekend, you'll find yourself reaching for this simple, silky-soft bodycon dress time and time again. Pieces like this are so easy to style, whether you wear it on its own, over tights, or layered under your favorite flannels, jackets, and cardigans. Available in two colors — pale pink and classic black — it's made of a smooth, jersey fabric with elastane for added stretch. Available sizes: XS-XL

13 A Pair Of Customizable, Build-Your-Own Leggings Amazon Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant $65 $44 See On Amazon These build-your-own yoga leggings drastically increase your odds of finding workout pants that actually fit in all the right places — when ordering your pair, you'll be able to choose from two colors, three lengths, and three waistband styles. They're made with stretchy, moisture-wicking material that holds you in without feeling restrictive, and have a small hidden pocket at the back to stash your essentials. Talk about the perfect pair of workout pants. Available sizes: XS-3X

14 Stretchy Mesh Sneakers That Let Your Feet Breathe Amazon LANCROP Mesh Athletic Sneakers $32.99 See On Amazon Chic and sporty, these lightweight sneakers are made with a soft, stretchy knit material for a sleek, streamlined look that keeps your feet cool and lets them breathe. The stretchy material molds perfectly to the shape of your foot, making these especially great for people with wide feet and bunions. "Most comfortable shoe I've ever worn," one reviewer wrote. "I get compliments every time I wear them," gushed another. Available sizes: 5-12

15 A Classic Denim Jacket That Will Always Be In Style Amazon Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket $69.99 $64.99 See On Amazon This timeless Levi's jean jacket will look great with literally everything in your closet, from prairie dresses and pencil skirts to bike shorts and skinny jeans. It's made of 100 percent non-stretch denim, comes in four washes (including black), and has a menswear-inspired, oversized fit. Available sizes: XS-XL

16 A Two-Pack Of Basic Tees That Come In Over 30 Different Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a solid collection of basic crewneck T-shirts. These popular cotton tees are sold in packs of two, making it easy to stock up on all your favorite colors and prints. The stretchy, breathable shirts have a classic, crew-neck, short-sleeve fit. Choose from a wide variety of color and print combinations, including camouflage, stars, stripes, and classic neutrals like black, white, and grey. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17 Soft, Stretchy Yoga Shorts That Are Cute Enough To Wear Beyond The Gym Amazon AUU High Waisted Workout Shorts $20 See On Amazon These yoga shorts are some of the most comfortable bottoms you'll ever slip into. Combining the look of bike shorts with the feel of yoga pants, they're versatile to style, comfortable to work out in, and even have a sturdy side pocket to stash your phone. They're available in two different lengths in a variety of wearable colors, including classic black and a fun, space-dye neon green. You can also pick it up in a convenient two-pack. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

18 A Simple Pullover You'll Want To Buy In All 10 Colors Amazon Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $6 See On Amazon This basic pullover hoodie by Hanes is a versatile wardrobe staple with a surprising capacity to look totally chic. Try pairing yours with matching leggings or bike shorts, bright white sneakers, and tiny gold hoops for a retro-cool look. This hoodie has a oversized, boxy fit, with a slightly short length that's perfect for wearing with high-waisted bottoms. Available sizes: S-XXL

19 A Lace Bralette That Looks So Cute Under V-Neck Tops Amazon Mae Padded Lace Bralette $13.53 See On Amazon Combining the comfort of a non-constricting bralette with the elegance of lingerie, this romantic lace bra is practically perfect. It's soft, stretchy, and pretty enough to show off, and it even comes with removable foam padding to provide a little extra oomph when you want it. It's worth noting that bralettes like this one are best for smaller cup sizes, since they may not provide enough support for a fuller bust. Style it under a V-neck to reveal a hint of lace. Available sizes: XS-XL

20 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers You'll Wind Up Wearing Everyday Amazon JENN ARDOR Slip On Sneakers $39.99 See On Amazon Quilted detailing and sophisticated, muted color options make these slip-on sneakers a great option for when you want the comfort of a sneaker, but the look of something a bit more polished. The shoes have thick, white rubber soles and supportive, cushioned footbeds, and they come in six colors, including white, olive, and taupe. Available sizes: 6-10

21 Pants That Look Like Jeans, But Feel Like Leggings Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jegging $28.50 See On Amazon Thoughtful details like faux front pockets, belt loops, and functional back pockets mean these popular pull-on jeggings can easily pass as real denim, while a healthy dose of stretch makes them every bit as comfortable as your favorite cotton leggings. They're available in three lengths and come in a variety of denim washes, including black, white, khaki, and pale pink. Available sizes: 0-20

22 A Versatile Blouse That You Style So Many Different Ways Amazon Daily Ritual Short Sleeve Blouse $26 See On Amazon Wear this short-sleeve blouse with jeans when you're meeting a friend for lunch, pair it with a high-waisted pencil skirt and pumps for work, or tie it at the waist and throw on a pair of shorts for a fun, summer look. It's made of tencell lyocell, a natural fabric that's popular with eco-conscious brands like Reformation, Mara Hoffman, and Madewell. Choose from six versatile colors, including black, army green, and two types of denim washes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

23 A Soft & Stretchy Jersey T-Shirt Dress That's Casual, But So Cute Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey T-Shirt Dress $20.95 See On Amazon You may want to buy this jersey knit T-shirt dress in more than one color. It's incredibly versatile, super easy to style, and made with a silky-soft jersey material that feels great against your skin. Though it's the perfect, easy piece to wear on hot summer days, it'll also take you through fall: just throw on a pair of leggings or tights and layer it under an oversized flannel, cozy cardigan, or denim jacket. Available sizes: 1X-7X

24 A Sherpa Pullover You'll Live In Come Fall Amazon MEROKEETY Sherpa Pullover Zipper Fleece $26.99 See On Amazon Stay cozy through winter and fall with this plush, sherpa-style pullover. Made of a fuzzy fleece fabric with a hint of spandex for added stretch, it has a large, "kangaroo-style" pocket at the front, plus an elastic bottom so you don't feel constricted. "Wearing this jacket is like being hugged by a stuffed animal," one reviewer commented. "It's absurdly soft." Available sizes: S-XL

25 The Softest Pair Of Leggings You'll Ever Own Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Ponte Knit Legging $22.50 See On Amazon Finding leggings that are actually comfortable, keep their shape, aren't see-though, and hold up for more than a few washes can be surprisingly challenging. These popular ponte knit leggings check all the boxes, and then some — you may as well save yourself a headache and stock up on a few pairs now. A thick waistband, substantial fabric, and tailored, comfortable fit makes them feel super expensive, while seamed detailing and faux back pockets make them look like "real" pants. Available sizes: 1X-7X

26 A Soft, Simple Halter Dress You'll Reach For Time & Time Again Amazon Halife Maxi Dress $20.99 See On Amazon When it comes to styling this halter-style knit dress, the possibilities are endless. Pair it with chunky mules and stacked bangles one day, then sleek boots and a waist-cinching belt the next. Dress it up or down, wear it on its own, or as a soft, easy layering piece. The ankle-grazing length is appropriate for just about any occasion, and the soft, stretchy material feels great in any season. The dress is available in 13 colors and prints — you may have a hard time sticking with just one. Available sizes: S-XXL

27 An Artsy-Chic Jumpsuit With A Relaxed Fit Amazon YESNO Loose Bib Overalls $20 See On Amazon It doesn't get much more effortless than this easy, breezy linen jumpsuit. Slip it on over a fitted crewneck tee, a cami, or a pretty bandeau, and you'll feel cool and comfortable all day long. It's made of breathable cotton that looks artfully undone, with a square neckline, a relaxed fit through the leg, and spacious, sturdy pockets at each side. Available sizes: XS-3XL

28 Strappy Elastic Sandals That'll Never Cause Blisters Amazon Trary Open Toe Elastic Sandals $13.99 See On Amazon Stretchy elastic straps and springy rubber soles make these strappy open-toe sandals incredibly comfortable; they're the perfect choice for summer days when you'll be doing a lot of walking. Plus, the soft elastic will never rub or chafe at your feet, so they won't cause blisters or irritation. "Usually when I wear sandals my feet are crying after a couple hours," one reviewer wrote. "But I wore these and was out more than five hours, and even forgot to take them off when I got home." Available sizes: 5-11

29 A Pair Of Baggy Denim Overalls You'll Want To Live In Amazon Soojun Baggy Denim Bib Overall $32.75 See On Amazon These relaxed-fit overalls will look effortlessly cool paired with a ribbed tank, fitted tee, or even a pretty bandeau. Made of real denim, they have tapered legs, pockets at the front and back, and adjustable straps to ensure they fit comfortably. Get them in three washes, including black and light blue. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

30 A Silky-Soft Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon Simier Fariry Casual Midi Dress $37 See On Amazon There's a lot to love about this relaxed, stretchy midi dress. Made of a silky-soft, slinky rayon material, the flowy silhouette cinches at the waist, while subtle slits on the hem create added interest, and it's sold in a dizzying number of colors and prints. You could wear this around the house on a Sunday morning, or dress it up for a casual lunch. It even has deep, roomy pockets at each side. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

31 The Mini Nylon Backpack Amazon Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon PINCNEL Nylon Mini Backpack $29.99 $25.99 See On Amazon Equal parts fun and function, this popular mini backpack is a great option for anyone who hates carrying a purse. Compact yet surprisingly roomy, it's made of sturdy, waterproof nylon and has a practical anti-theft design. The bag has earned an impressively devoted following of Amazon shoppers, earning over 2,500 five-star reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars.

32 A Compression Sports Bra That Feels So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is Amazon Under Armour Keyhole Sports Bra $28 See On Amazon It's hard to believe the price tag on this compression sports bra — after all, it comes from an iconic athletic brand and looks sleek for wear solo or under a muscle tee. It has a higher neck with an eye-catching racerback accented with a keyhole cutout for enhanced ventilation. The moisture-wicking performance fabric is engineered to keep you cool and feel totally weightless, and it's finished in soft jacquard elastic for a barely-there feel. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

33 A Breathable Cotton Romper To Keep You Comfortable On Hot Summer Days Amazon Angashion Casual Ruffle Romper $21.99 See On Amazon Dainty ruffled sleeves and a cinched waist bring a pretty, feminine feel to this otherwise simple woven romper. Made of soft, breathable, 100 percent cotton, it has a stretchy tie waist and keyhole closure that ties in a bow at the back. Wear it with casual sandals during the day, or dress it up with heels for a summer night out. Get it in pink, blue, or green. Available sizes: S-XL

34 A Soft Jersey Hoodie You'll Get So Much Wear Out Of Amazon Hanes Jersey Full Zip Hoodie $11 See On Amazon You'll wind up getting so much use out of this super-soft, basic hoodie. Perfect for traveling in, running errands in, or commuting to and from the gym, it's made of soft jersey and comes in 10 versatile colors. It's so popular, it's become a number-one best-seller on Amazon, with over 36,000 ratings and a 4.4-star rating overall. Available sizes: S-XXL

35 A Chic Velvet Headband For A Preppy-Chic Vibe Amazon Icenee Padded Velvet Headband $7.99 See On Amazon Equal parts pretty and practical, this '90s-inspired headband will be a real lifesaver on days when your mane won't behave. The rich color options and foam-padded velvet design makes the simple accessory look (and feel) surprisingly luxe and expensive. Get it in 16 colors.

36 These Cult-Favorite Sandals With Over 6,300 Glowingly Positive Reviews Amazon Sanuk Yoga Sandals $40 $25.95 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about these simple-yet-sophisticated thong sandals — they've brought in over 6,300 positive reviews, accumulating an overall rating of 4.5 stars. The sandals' soft, cushy base is made of real yoga mat material, while the knotted straps are made of a stretchy, durable fabric. "They are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. You don't even realize you have shoes on," one reviewer wrote. "They are a DREAM to walk in!" another reported. "I literally feel like I'm walking on a cloud," a third gushed. Available sizes: 5-11

37 A Soft Knit Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Angashion Knit Jumpsuit $21.99 See On Amazon Wear this solid-colored knit jumpsuit with sneakers one day, then dress it up with high heels the next. Sweet and simple, this easy piece is basically a blank slate just waiting to be accessorized. It's made of a soft, breathable cotton-poly blend, with tapered legs, a cinched waist, and a relaxed neckline that can be worn on or off the shoulder. Get it in two styles — pants or shorts — in a variety of neutral colors. Available sizes: S-XXXL