Nothing compares to finding the perfect pair of denim. Since they're such a core staple, you don't want to skimp when it comes to quality. In your search for the best styles, rather than scouring the entire internet, some of the best jeans can be found on Amazon — and many are from designers you're probably already familiar with, like Mother and RE/DONE. The site’s convenience makes it easier than ever to give your closet a quick refresh with the denim trends of 2021, and these 30 styles are right in line both with the most of-the-moment styles and what you’d find at your favorite luxury retailer.

The famous e-tailer has become a one-stop-shop for pretty much everything, which now includes some of the most popular denim trends of 2021. For example, if you tend to gravitate towards pairs with a more edgy feel, remix the rocker trend with an effortlessly cool faux-leathered pair from Joe’s Jeans. If you like creating ‘90s jeans outfits, then there are classic Levi’s bootcut jeans for your style with any top as well. Also, there are plenty of options available for more professional settings like classic pinstripes to instantly give any look a polished feel. For those minimalists that prefer to keep it simple, FRAME’s white flared jeans are an easy choice.

The bottom line is, regardless of your preference, Amazon is chock-full of luxe jeans for every occasion. Continue on to shop a curated selection of the top styles they have to offer.

One Teaspoon Women's Resort Blue High Waist Jeans $152 See On Amazon Work-from-homers, meet your new best friend. One Teaspoon is already notorious for making some of the softest jeans and denim shorts around, but this relaxed fit and casual tie-front drawstring closure is all the comfort of sweatpants at no sacrifice to your cool factor.

R13 Women's Boy Straight Jeans $395 See On Amazon A little bit skater, a little bit rockstar — R13’s ripped-hem, cropped jeans (shown here in the best pre-faded black) elevate every pair of sneakers, leather jacket, and vintage band tee in your wardrobe.

PAIGE Women's Genevieve Flare Jeans $229 See On Amazon As you may have gleaned from the Farrah Fawcett-style curls all over your timeline, the ‘70s are back in a major way. A fantastic pair of dark wash flared jeans make it easy to wade into the trend without feeling in costume, and this Paige pair cuts a seriously flattering silhouette.

DL1961 Women's Emilie Straight Ultra High Rise Vintage Jeans $219 See On Amazon Everyone knows the most comfortable jeans are often vintage — but finding a perfect-fitting pair can also be a years-long quest. DL1961 makes it a snap with vintage denim worked into ready-fit styles to match any aesthetic. This relaxed pair, complete with a panel of skin-exposing tears, is easily one of the coolest looks online.

Levi's Women's Loose Cargo Jeans in Cool Ecru $31 See On Amazon Loosely fitted through the thighs and calves while providing plenty of structure with the style’s trademark side pockets, Levi’s casual-chic take on cargo pants is luxurious enough to convince even the firmest anti-cargo crusaders to take another look at this trend. Easily dressed up or down with sweaters, sandals, sneakers, and t-shirts, the pair promises to be one of the more versatile pants in your closet.

RtA Women's Jaya Jeans $325 See On Amazon Prominent stitching details on the hems plus a set of mid-leg geometric panels propel this pair of relaxed-fit jeans straight out of comfy and cute to right into fashion-forward territory — and that’s before factoring in the mid-rise waist and perfectly lived-in color.

Free People Women's Crochet Zuri Mom Jeans $198 See On Amazon Take a moment to fully appreciate the colorful, bohemian glory that is this patchwork crochet masterpiece. A khaki backdrop lets the kaleidoscope of knits really pop while a high waist and cropped ankles make everyone’s legs look a mile long.

SLVRLAKE Women's Beatnik Moonlight Jeans $329 See On Amazon Grey jeans occupy that space between the everyday blue of classic denim and the sleek edge of a black pair — and this set, blue-grey in color with a button fly and cropped to show a hint of ankle — also happen to be the perfect in-between cut.

Good American Women's Good Boy Ankle Wrap Jeans $127 See On Amazon Skinny jeans, no matter what some may say, reached the popularity they did for a very good (figure-flattering) reason. For those looking for a bit of a 2021 upgrade without sacrificing too much of the trademark tapering, this ankle-wrap jean gives the same effect with a distinctly modern feel.

Denimist Women's Pierce High Rise Jeans $173 See On Amazon It’s the latest take on destroyed denim: rather than just some strategically placed holes and tears (though there are plenty of those here, too), this ripped-up pair from Denimist is all about the panel overlay with contrasting denim colors for a distinctly chill vibe.

Moussy Vintage Women's Velma Skinny Jeans $325 See On Amazon Perfect for days when effort is required but the thought of strapping into a constricting pair of pants feels like torture — these jeans, while mercifully comfortable, look polished enough for casual workdays.

rag & bone Women's Naval Crop Jeans $255 $179 See On Amazon Sweet rounded pockets? Check. A leg-lengthening crop with a flattering slight flare? Check. A wide waistband that almost looks like a coordinated belt in its own right? Check, check, check.

Triarchy Women's High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $189 See On Amazon When you’re in full-blown “I have nothing to wear” mode, the combination of a tiny top and big pants is unassailable. These too-cool wide-legged jeans make the look easy, and the navel-graving waistband adds a nice touch of structure through the waist and hips.

Madewell Roadtripper Jeans in Black Frost with Ankle Zip $78 See On Amazon These classic black skinnies might seem straightforward, but a micro-crop and adjustable ankle zippers on either side add some serious spice to the high-rise jeans.

ANINE BING Women's Gavin Blue Reservoir Jeans $229 See On Amazon Safe from stretching, these 100 percent cotton jeans confer a quiet cool with a chic leg flare, mild distressing and whiskering, and frayed raw hems right at the ankle.

ASKK NY Women's Love Jeans $275 See On Amazon If there’s one word to describe these jeans from ASKK NY, it’s “timeless.” A mid-rise waist, medium wash, and mildly bootcut shape keep this pair firmly away from trendy (a good thing in this case) and right into classic.

American Apparel Women's High-Waist Jean $75 See On Amazon According to hundreds of raving comments, these button-fly pants are the ultimate mom jeans. A tapered leg, high-rise fit, and wedgied seat make the perfect shortcut to that ‘90s look everyone’s after right now.

HUDSON Women's Beth Mid Rise, Baby Bootcut Jean with Back Flap Pockets $195 See On Amazon Forget squats — a back pocket flap draws attention to and emphasizes backsides while a bootcut finish elongates legs to supermodel proportions. The best part? They’re available in tons of different washes.

J Brand Jeans Women's Natasha Sky High Rise Skinny $231 See On Amazon Shiny matching buttons up the fly of this pair of skinny jeans practically beg for a tucked-in shirt moment, and the ones down the slanted side pockets are in full agreement.

Mira Mikati Heart Embroidered Jeans $540 See On Amazon It’s impossible to pick a favorite feature on this pale ecru pair of jeans. How can you choose between the rust-colored stitching, knee details, cozy skinny fit, or the playful rainbow hearts down both sides?

Deveaux New York Madison Jeans in Indigo $495 See On Amazon All the polish and structure of your smartest pair of trousers with the same comfort as your oldest pair of blue jeans. Transitioning back into real-world office life is hard, but these jeans are so soft.

Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans $98 See On Amazon If there were ever a pair of jeans to represent all jeans, it would undoubtedly be Levi’s 501s. The most iconic jeans of all time, worldwide, they’re synonymous with a flattering, structured fit and stretch-proof cotton.