(Fashion)
Summer Style Staples Under $40 You Can Buy At Target
Tanks, shorts, dresses, and more.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
by Kate Marin
Certain wardrobe staples are synonymous with summer: denim shorts, linen tops, strappy sandals, and midi dresses. These tried-and-true pieces make up the foundation of a great warm-weather wardrobe and are guaranteed to reappear year after year despite whatever new trends emerge. You can’t go wrong with the essentials, so it’s worth making sure you’re well-stocked before summer’s in full swing.
Luckily, Target makes it easy to find the best summer staples in one place. With everything from on-trend linen vests and colorful beaded necklaces to wear-forever basics like denim shorts and ribbed tanks priced under $40, what’s not to love? Shop our favorites below.