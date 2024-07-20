Starting in January, you’ll find me impatiently pining for the gorgeous, sun-filled days of summer, telling everyone who will listen how ready I am for the months ahead. With that summer dreaming comes the anticipation of breaking out my favorite seasonal style staples collecting dust in my closet through the winter — breezy midi dresses, denim cutoffs, and strappy sandals, to name a few. Yet ironically, the one summer piece I’m most obsessed with is typically reserved for the colder months, the months I’m desperately trying to escape. This piece happens to be an outfit-maker no matter the season or weather: boots. Despite the popular belief that it’s for wintery temps only, boots are the most versatile shoe you can own and do deserve a place in your warm-weather wardrobe, and I will tell you why. They add an unexpected edge and a fun flair when paired with conventional summer pieces, giving your summer style a refreshing twist.

For me, the sturdy footwear has always held a special place in my wardrobe. First of all, they are incredibly functional and transition easily from day to night. They also keep my toes warm and protected (I despise cold toes)! From knee-high statement styles to lug-sole ankle boots and classic cowboys, I genuinely love them all. While they may serve a more practical function in winter, my summer styling proves they can elevate even the breeziest of ensembles. Think floaty sundresses paired with combat boots, or paper bag shorts matched with rugged, knee-high riding boots. The juxtaposition of delicate clothing and heavier footwear creates a balance that's both cool and comfortable.

Currently, one of my favorite summer looks is pairing a bright-colored floral dress (mini or midi) with chunky boots. The contrast between the feminine frock and the rugged boot feels contemporary and fresh. Another go-to has been teaming my trusty cowboy boots with a straight mini skirt and oversized tee for a laid-back, yet chic vibe. And of course, there is the perfect pairing of a billowy, white prairie-girl dress with a lace-up combat boot. The versatility of boots means they can be dressed up or down, ready for any and all activities. I try to keep my clothing choices lightweight, so I don’t overheat while boots cover me up from the knees down. It’s great when fluctuating between indoor and outdoor spaces as well, keeping you comfortable when the AC is blasting.

So, if you're looking to add a bold twist to your summer style, I highly recommend giving boots a try. Trust me, once you experience the unexpected charm of summer boots, you'll wonder how you ever got through the season without them. Ahead, shop my favorite picks for all my seasonal styling needs. And no need to feel guilty splurging on a special pair because you can wear each of these picks all year long.

(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Shop Summer Boots Coperni Bridge Cowboy Boot $864 Shop on FWRD I’ve been eyeing these sleek black cowboy boots for almost a year and I’m finally going for it. They are the perfect blend of edgy and classic and will be a pair I keep forever. This summer I’ll pair them with denim shorts and a white tee or a voluminous mini dress for an effortlessly chic look.

BY FAR Este Boot in White Leather $585 Shop on BY FAR BY FAR’s Este boot in white leather is a fresh and clean take on summer boots. The nearly-flat heel makes them wearable for walking throughout the day, and the crisp white hue will match with all your ‘fits. I’ll style these with a lightweight linen dress or with straight-leg jeans and a tank for breezy summer evenings.

Isabel Marant Dahope Boot $496 Shop on Italist I adore all things Isabel Marant, and their Dahope boots are no exception. They’ll bring a chic Parisian flair to any summer ensemble. Pair them with a flowing maxi dress for a bohemian look or style them with tailored shorts and a blouse for a more polished twist.

Koio Chelsea Boot in Nero $365 Shop on Koio These Chelsea boots are the most comfortable boots I own — I wore them walking around Paris for over eight hours and was blister-free. They’re also a timeless staple that seamlessly transition from day to night. They're perfect for adding a touch of edginess to any sweet summer look.

Freda Salvador Jolene Western Ankle Boot $550 Shop on Freda Salvador These western-inspired, cow-printed ankle boots are definitely a standout piece that will be the star the show. I’ll pair them with simple summer denim and let the boots do the talking.

aeyde Kiki Boot in Black Calf $545 Shop on Aeyde These kitten-heeled, black ankle boots are a wardrobe must-have. Versatile throughout the year, but would look fabulous with an edgy dress for a summer night out, or with a matching shorts and jacket set for a summer suiting moment.

STAUD Wally Boot in Tan Suede $495 Shop on Staud The Wally boot in tan suede offers a warm, earthy tone that's perfect for summer. Pair them with a white dress for a boho-chic vibe, or with denim cutoffs and a breezy top for a laid-back yet stylish outfit.

Paris Texas Stiletto Mid Calf Boots 60mm $795 Shop on Shopbop These stiletto mid-calf boots from Paris Texas are a beautiful, soft tone that will pair seamlessly with a neutral summer wardrobe for an elegant feel.

AllSaints Stellar Leather Boot $349 Shop on AllSaints These lace-up, lug-sole combat boots from AllSaints are perfect for adding a bit of edge to your summer wardrobe. Pair them with a flowy dress for a cool contrast, or with a pair of distressed denim shorts and a graphic tee for a grungier look. The gold hardware also adds an unexpected feminine touch.