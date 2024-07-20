(The Shopping List)
They’re an unexpected style MVP.
Starting in January, you’ll find me impatiently pining for the gorgeous, sun-filled days of summer, telling everyone who will listen how ready I am for the months ahead. With that summer dreaming comes the anticipation of breaking out my favorite seasonal style staples collecting dust in my closet through the winter — breezy midi dresses, denim cutoffs, and strappy sandals, to name a few. Yet ironically, the one summer piece I’m most obsessed with is typically reserved for the colder months, the months I’m desperately trying to escape. This piece happens to be an outfit-maker no matter the season or weather: boots. Despite the popular belief that it’s for wintery temps only, boots are the most versatile shoe you can own and do deserve a place in your warm-weather wardrobe, and I will tell you why. They add an unexpected edge and a fun flair when paired with conventional summer pieces, giving your summer style a refreshing twist.
For me, the sturdy footwear has always held a special place in my wardrobe. First of all, they are incredibly functional and transition easily from day to night. They also keep my toes warm and protected (I despise cold toes)! From knee-high statement styles to lug-sole ankle boots and classic cowboys, I genuinely love them all. While they may serve a more practical function in winter, my summer styling proves they can elevate even the breeziest of ensembles. Think floaty sundresses paired with combat boots, or paper bag shorts matched with rugged, knee-high riding boots. The juxtaposition of delicate clothing and heavier footwear creates a balance that's both cool and comfortable.
Currently, one of my favorite summer looks is pairing a bright-colored floral dress (mini or midi) with chunky boots. The contrast between the feminine frock and the rugged boot feels contemporary and fresh. Another go-to has been teaming my trusty cowboy boots with a straight mini skirt and oversized tee for a laid-back, yet chic vibe. And of course, there is the perfect pairing of a billowy, white prairie-girl dress with a lace-up combat boot. The versatility of boots means they can be dressed up or down, ready for any and all activities. I try to keep my clothing choices lightweight, so I don’t overheat while boots cover me up from the knees down. It’s great when fluctuating between indoor and outdoor spaces as well, keeping you comfortable when the AC is blasting.
So, if you're looking to add a bold twist to your summer style, I highly recommend giving boots a try. Trust me, once you experience the unexpected charm of summer boots, you'll wonder how you ever got through the season without them. Ahead, shop my favorite picks for all my seasonal styling needs. And no need to feel guilty splurging on a special pair because you can wear each of these picks all year long.