There are, quite literally, thousands of clothes, pairs of shoes, and accessories waiting to be discovered on Amazon. But finding those hidden gems can actually take up a fair bit of time — after all, there’s a practically endless selection to comb through. That’s why we turned to the experts to help us (and, by extension, you) uncover the most stylish fashion finds Amazon has to offer.

From on-trend accessories that’ll take your look to the next level to classic wardrobe staples at truly incredible prices, stylists say these hidden gems on Amazon are chic as hell. To discover them for yourself, just keep scrolling — the only effort that’s required on your part is clicking “add to cart.”

1 These Chic Hoop Earrings That Make Your Outfit Look Instantly Put Together Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings $14 See On Amazon “These earrings are THE CHICEST!” fashion stylist and wardrobe curator Rachel Newman says of these best-selling, 14-karat gold-plated hoops. “I wear mine all the time and get so many compliments. They look real, are so lightweight, easy to wear and instantly take any outfit to the next level.” They also come in white and rose gold tones and in a few sizes, just to add to their universal appeal — but at a price like this, you might as well add a couple to your cart. Available sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

2 A Pair Of Affordable, Trendy Sunglasses That Are Actually Great Quality Amazon SOJOS Retro 90s Nude Rectangle Sunglasses $13 See On Amazon These chunky sunglasses are another of Newman’s favorite hidden gems, as good-quality sunglasses “are so hard to find at a reasonable price.” She continues, “This style is so cute and comes in a multitude of colorways, many of which can be worn as neutrals with various outfits or even just with a swimsuit and coverup!” The rectangular shape is so trendy, too. Available colors: 13

3 This Simple & Sophisticated Straw Clutch That’ll See You Through The Summer Amazon alilove Straw Clutch Bag $17 See On Amazon From Celine to Loewe to Prada, so many designers have made straw bags a status piece recently; but if you don’t want to spring for a higher-end option, consider this luxe straw clutch instead. It’s another of Newman’s finds, who explains, “The concept of a straw clutch is so simple, yet sophisticated. Although not entirely new, it is a great alternative to the basic beach bag and elevates any warm weather look. On the beach, running errands or worn to dinner, this straw clutch is a great take on ‘beach chic.’” You’ll find plenty of colors and styles in this listing, including a few fun brights (like hot pink and sunny orange) that are perfect for warmer weather. Available styles: 20

4 This Unbelievably Chic Leather Belt Amazon FASHIONGEN Italian leather Obi belt $42 See On Amazon “This season is all about the peplum,” shares fashion influencer and designer Carla Rockmore. But if you don’t have a peplum-hem top on hand, you can cheat the silhouette by “adding a wrap belt,” like this one that Rockmore loves, over a button-down shirt and by “slightly pulling your top under to create a peplum look.” Even if you don’t use the peplum hack, this luxurious, genuine leather piece is a “great way to elevate” any simple shirt or dress you pair it with. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XXX-Large

5 A Top-Handle Straw Tote With Jane Birkin Vibes Amazon YYW Summer Rattan Bag $31 See On Amazon Rockmore co-signs the straw bag trend, opting for this top-handle straw tote that she calls “so versatile and practical. It is the perfect beach day accessory or a great addition to a lunch date outfit.” The simple design linked here is classically chic, though it also comes in two other styles: one adorned with multi-colored pom-poms, and the other with a striped satin scarf tied to the handle that feels very Jane Birkin-on-holiday. Available styles: 3

6 This Easy-Breezy Maxi Dress With An Open Back Amazon ANRABESS Sleeveless Cutout Maxi Dress $38 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for an easy, throw-on-and-go dress this season, consider this under-$40 maxi dress that Rockmore unearthed on Amazon. She explains, “This sundress is the perfect daytime or beach day dress. Styled with a great pair of sandals, sunglasses, and a raffia tote, this dress is so easy yet chic.” The open back gives it some evening-appropriate edge, so you could swap out your flip flops for strappy heels — and maybe add the gold hoops listed above — for cocktail hour. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 An Effortless Maxi Shirt Dress You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon Sopliagon Cotton and Linen Shirt Dress $25 See On Amazon Made of a cotton blend designed to imitate the naturally rumpled look of linen, this long shirt dress “is the perfect addition [to] any look,” Rockmore says. “It can be worn open over a great pair of jeans or swimwear or buttoned up and accessorized with a fab pair of sandals, and some jewels.” It’s great for travel, too, since any wrinkles it picks up en route will only add to its effortless aesthetic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 This Tailored, Menswear-Inspired Vest That’s Perfectly On Trend Amazon Lilis Regular Fitted Vest $19 See On Amazon Fashion girls have been wearing menswear-inspired vests as tops for a minute, and according to Rockmore, the trend isn’t just chic, it’s also surprisingly practical: “A vest is a great addition to any wardrobe as it can be worn yearly,” she shares. “In the summer, it can be worn in place of a sleeveless top and in the colder [months it] can be worn over a shirt to provide extra warmth without sacrificing style.” Rockmore recommends this under-the-radar vest, which has the perfect early-‘90s-inspired fit and comes in 12 sophisticated colors, like khaki, ivory, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — XX-Large-3X-Large

9 A Pair Of Cool, Classic Aviators With Architectural Frames Amazon kimorn Polarized Sunglasses $13 See On Amazon “I never leave the house without a fab pair of glasses in my purse,” Rockmore advises. She opts for these sunnies, since they “come in a variety of colors, making them an easy accessory to match any outfit.” The geometric aviator shape is a statement-maker, so there’s no need to overthink the rest of your outfit — always a plus — and they cost just about $15, making them truly hidden gem-worthy. You’ll find packs of two in this listing as well as singles. Available colors: 40

10 These Versatile, Lace-Up Block-Heel Sandals Amazon vivianly Lace-Up Chunky Heel $43 See On Amazon These lace-up block-heel sandals are so chic, no one would ever guess you got them from Amazon (for about $36, no less). Rockmore dubs them “the perfect addition to any look,” since “they come in so many colorways and can easily be taken from day to night.” Everyone could use them in black, though they come in a few trend-driven brights, like Kelly green, Barbiecore pink, and mermaid-inspired metallics, for those who don’t shy away from color. Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 A Classic Trench Coat At A Great Price Amazon FARVALUE Double Breasted Trench Coat $55 See On Amazon Amazon can be an amazing destination for staple pieces at unbeatable prices, like this “classic yet cool” trench coat that Rockmore discovered. Timeless in every way, it features a double-breasted closure, removable belt, dapper buttoned epaulets and welt pockets, and a wind- and waterproof construction that’ll keep you protected (and chic) in inclement weather. The relaxed fit can accommodate your chunkiest sweaters, so you’ll be wearing this in chillier and more mild temperatures alike. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 These Dainty & Elegant Waist Belts That Come In Multipacks Amazon GRACE KARIN Skinny Metal Cinch Belt (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Dina Scherer, personal stylist and creator of 52 Days of Style shares, “One of my favorite ‘secrets’ to an outfit looking polished and put-together is mastering the art of proportions” — and one of the “easiest and most effective” ways to do so is by adding a waist belt, which’ll “bring visual harmony to your outfit,” as well as some structure to loose-fitting tops and dresses. Scherer recommends these jewelry-inspired gold skinny belts adorned with simple rose-gold hardware, calling them “pretty, dressy, and affordable.” They’re sold in packs of one, two, three, or four, all in various metallic colors and hardware designs. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 A Long, Asymmetrical Hoodie That’s Comfortable Yet Stylish Amazon Sprifloral Asymmetric Hem Sweatshirt Tunic $39 See On Amazon “I'm always looking for pieces that can be worn when I'm running errands, heading to set, doing a catch-up, or even when I'm hopping a flight,” says stylist Kimmie Smith, who’s also the co-founder and creative and style director of Athleisure Mag. According to Smith, this long, asymmetrical hoodie fits the bill, as it’s surprisingly versatile, pairing equally well with “leggings, jeans, sneakers, and heels” depending on what your day has in store. “I love that it comes in an array of colors and it steps up the traditional hoodie look and has a great elongated hood,” Smith adds. “Make sure when you select your color you pay attention to whether you are getting the zipped version (my favorite) versus the tunic style.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

14 This Gorgeous Printed Chiffon Cover-Up For The Beach & Beyond Amazon Eddoyee Print Cover Up $26 See On Amazon Another of Smith’s versatile picks, this long, printed chiffon robe is the perfect swimsuit cover-up, but you can style it well beyond the beach, too — as Smith advises, you can pair it with everything from jeans and rompers to dresses and shorts. It can also lean casual or more dressy, depending on how you accessorize it; “I can be in meetings, showrooms, heading to set, and ending [the day] on a rooftop with friends for dinner,” Smith explains of this wear-with-everything piece. “I want transitional pieces that allow me to go from one activity to the next without having to go home to change if possible.” It comes in 39 gorgeous prints to suit every aesthetic. Available sizes: One Size

15 A Jasper & Lava Rock Bracelet That Looks So Good In A Stack Amazon Healing Trust Lava Rock Bracelet $20 See On Amazon Smith calls a stack of bracelets “a must-have [with] whatever outfit I have on,” adding, “I enjoy pairing my fine jewelry with chunky gemstones and beads.” She has her eye on this beaded bracelet, designed with “a nice blend of jasper stones with lava rock” that makes a statement on its own, or added to a collection of bracelets in mixed sizes, shapes, and textures. “I also like that this brand also sends essence oils with each order, which is a perfect self-care moment,” Smith adds.

16 This Oversized Button-Down Shirt That Always Looks Chic Amazon Genhoo Oversized Button Down Shirt $19 See On Amazon According to Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of fashion and lifestyle blog Girl Shares Tips, the oversized shirt trend is here to stay, not least because it looks so effortlessly chic. Although a white button-down shirt is classic, Cheng recommends switching things up a bit with a French blue option — it’s just as timeless, but feels a little fresher than white. “Just match it with a simple white tank top and a pair of wide-leg pants or straight-leg jeans, and you have the best spring and summer outfit,” she advises. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 An Expensive-Looking Striped Sweater With An Open Polo Collar Amazon CFLONGE V Neck Pullover Sweater $40 See On Amazon “A striped top is a must-have for a chic wardrobe,” Cheng says. She favors this expensive-looking striped sweater with an open polo collar that gives it a “French vacation vibe.” “You can tuck it into high-waisted trousers, or you can use it to match this year's most popular maxi skirt to create a trendy laid-back look,” she adds. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 This Trendy Sleeveless Sweater That Looks Like A Boutique Find Amazon Yidarer Sleeveless Knitted Pullover Top $28 See On Amazon Another of Cheng’s hidden gems, this sleeveless sweater has a slightly cropped, blousy cut with muscle tee-inspired shoulders and a mock neck, thoughtful design details that make it look like a boutique find. “I especially recommend the apricot one [pictured], which looks very expensive but is unbelievably affordable,” Cheng advises. “You can pair it with a pair of white high-waisted wide-leg pants or a high-waisted midi skirt for a chic date night look.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

19 These Of-The-Moment Kitten-Heel Mules In A Selection Of Bold Colors Amazon Fericzot Slingback Buckle Mules $53 “If you are looking for a pair of shoes that are easy to wear and can add a pop of color to your spring and summer outfit, this is the best choice,” Chen says of these mules, and adds that they’re a great designer alternative. This pointed-toe kitten heel style is everywhere right now, too. They also come in neutrals, like black, brown, and rich navy blue, as well as a few equally chic flat options. Available sizes: 5 — 13

20 A Designer-Inspired Asymmetrical Tank Top Amazon SAFRISIOR One Shoulder Crop Top $19 See On Amazon “I’m all about mixing highs and lows for an elevated look,” says Los Angeles-based stylist Lexi Tick. “This top is a perfect [alternative] for one of my favorite higher end brands, Jacquemus. and a staple day to night top for the spring and summer that comes in so many colors. I love the open back and how it’s a bit of a thicker knit fabric.” Tick recommends adding a strapless sticky bra, which’ll remain invisible beneath this top’s open back and shoulders, if you want more coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

21 The Low-Key Chic Tank Tops You’ll Wear Daily Amazon MISSACTIVER Women Basic Sleeveless Crop Top $16 See On Amazon There’s something undeniably chic about a simple, well-made tank top, and Amazon is rife with those staple pieces. This stretchy ribbed one is Tick’s go-to, sharing, “I live in these tank tops all year round solo or as base layer under a sweater or jacket. Whether it’s to a Pilates class with workout pants or a high-waisted denim day to night, there’s nothing better than a quality cropped tank.” The high-cut neckline makes it look a little more elevated than your standard tank, so as Tick says, you can pair it with some choice accessories and wear it out to dinner or drinks. Grab it in a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

22 The Classic, Relaxed-Fit Button-Down Shirt That Belongs In Every Closet Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt $22 See On Amazon “I love a classic white button-down tucked into denim or a pair of trousers. It’s one of those items that just spices up any outfit, whether it’s on vacation as a cover up over a bikini or a night out to dinner with your favorite jeans and a pair of hoops,” Tick shares. She recommends this one from Amazon Essentials, made of a tumbled cotton poplin for an always-chic lived-in look. While you’re at it, you may as well pick up a few of the other classic colors and prints on offer, like French blue stripes and gingham. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 These Inexpensive Hoop Earrings That Come In Several Sizes & Finishes Amazon wowshow Gold Hoop Earrings $11 See On Amazon Because there’s no such thing as owning too many hoop earrings, as far as our stylists are concerned, consider this pair that Tick swears by. “I was late to the hoops game until I tried a thick pair of huggies,” she says. “I love the 25 and 30 [millimeter] size because they’re so versatile, they add that perfect [flair] to any look by day and can then be worn for a dressier event by night.” They come in both smaller and larger sizes as well, ranging from dainty 22 to statement-making 50 millimeters (plus white and rose gold toned options), so you can pick and choose according to your personal preference. Available sizes: 22 — 50 millimeters

24 A Sparkly, Statement-Making Evening Bag Amazon Montana West Crystal Rhinestone Crossbody Bag $35 See On Amazon Few accessories can transform an outfit quite like a great bag, and this sparkly purse that Tick discovered is the definition of a statement-maker — plus, it acts as a less-expensive alternative to crystal-encrusted bags from higher-end brands like Cult Gaia and Prada. “I absolutely love a mini evening bag you can actually fit your belongings in and wear on your wrist or shoulder when you want to be hands-free at an event,” Tick says of its crossbody design. “[It] enhances your look while also being practical. I love this with a mini black dress for cocktail attire or a long black gown for a more formal attire,” she adds.

25 This Campcore-Chic Beaded Necklace Punctuated With Faux Pearls Amazon Wellike Colorful Beaded Necklace $14 See On Amazon Personal stylist Andie Sobrato loves this campcore beaded necklace for a hint of color and texture. “Adding pops of color like this can bring dimension to any outfit, even a simple T-shirt and jeans,” she shares. “As a stylist, I would pair this with a cool, linen pant, ribbed tank, and espadrille.” This one is punctuated by faux pearls, tapping into another jewelry trend, and it comes in 10 styles in total. Better yet, add a few to your cart; as Sobrato says, “Extra points when you layer multiple beaded necklaces!” Available styles: 10

26 This Mini Purse That You Can Tote 3 Different Ways Amazon The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag $40 See On Amazon “I love adding a mini purse as a great accessory for any outfit — especially when it adds a pop of color” says Sobrato. “[This bag] is lightweight and functional and also includes a crossbody strap,” she points out, making it great for busy, on-the-go lifestyles. That said, you can also carry it with the top handle (the strap is detachable) for more formal occasions, or sling it over your shoulder. “Manufactured in 15 colors, this is a great staple to add to your spring wardrobe!” Sobrato adds. Available colors: 15

27 A Colorful Satin Scarf That Makes Any Outfit Feel Infinitely More Chic Amazon ANDANTINO Mulberry Silk Scarf $16 See On Amazon “I believe silk scarves should be part of any woman’s wardrobe because of their versatility and ability to make any outfit chic,” says Sobrato. The Zoe Report editors agree, too — we even labelled silk scarves “the new red lip” back in 2019 (and are happy to see that the trend is still going strong). Sobrato adds, “This 100% mulberry silk scarf comes in a variety of colors and prints and is perfect to use a necktie, headband or purse accessory.” Available colors:

28 These Chunky Platforms That Are *So* On Trend Right Now Amazon THESHY Platform Block Heels $53 See On Amazon If you don’t love investing in trends — trends tend not to last very long, after all — “Amazon has some great designer trends for affordable prices!” points out Sobrato. Chunky platforms are having a major moment right now, but if you’re skeptical about how long this moment is going to last, Sobrato suggests this $53 pair as a more affordable way to get in one the fun. “These silk chunky platform heels are so fun and fresh for a girl’s night on the town. Pair [them] with a mini skirt and turtleneck for a mod look,” she suggests. Available sizes: 4 — 10.5

29 A Functional Raincoat That’s More Stylish Than Most Amazon Fahsyee Long Raincoat $45 See On Amazon “While we wait for spring to appear, you still may need a chic raincoat for your wardrobe,” says Sobrato. “I love these hooded raincoats from Amazon because not only are they practical for the rain, they come in great, chic colors, making your rain outfit more exciting. Not only that, they are lined with a comfy jersey fabric [to keep] you warm.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Bamboo Bag That You Need For Beach Vacations Amazon Samuel Bamboo Bag $44 See On Amazon “We love this bamboo purse for our tropical vacations or beach getaways,” Sobrato tells The Zoe Report. “This handbag carries your essentials and looks chic while doing it. It is not only easy and lightweight, it is superior stylish with a boho maxi dress or even swimsuit and cover-up.” Plus, even if you’re in a simple white tee with a pair of linen pants or jeans, it’ll make your outfit feel special.

31 A More Stylish Alternative To Your Basic White Sneakers Amazon DADAWEN Platform Lace-Up Wingtips Square Toe Oxfords $36 See On Amazon “Sick of your average white sneaker? These lace-up Oxfords give your everyday outfits a pop of excitement,” says Sobrato, adding that she loves pairing these with a midi skirt or cropped jeans and a blazer. Another major selling point? “In addition to being cute and fashionable, these shoes are lightweight and comfortable for day-to-day life,” Sobrato adds. Available sizes: 5 — 10

32 These Chic Slides That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are Amazon The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals $24 See On Amazon Maddy Pelster, personal stylist and owner of Holland & Bloom Style Co., recommends these H-band slides from The Drop, calling them “a must have that is easy to slip on for work or wear with a great pair of denim when headed to happy hour with your friends.” Dressier than your average flip flops but a whole lot more fun — they’re available in 20 bold colorways, from lime green to bright pink — they’re even comfortable enough to wear for a long day of walking. Available sizes: 5 — 13

33 The Perfect Everyday Blazer Amazon The Drop Blake Long Blazer $75 See On Amazon “Everyone should have a great-fitting blazer,” says Pelster, adding that they’re “so trendy right now and a great topper that you can dress up and down for everyday wear.” Pelster loves this one from The Drop, nothing that it’s “size-inclusive and comes in many different colors.” One last tip from Pelster? “Size up one [size] for the perfect, chic oversized fit!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

34 These Trendy Sunglasses That Look Great On Every Face Shape Amazon mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon “Who doesn’t love a good designer dupe?” says Pelster. “These popular sunglasses look like a million bucks for less than $15.” Sold in nine colors — from classics like black and brown to ‘90s-esque shades like baby blue and clear pink — they have a trendy, rectangular shape that (perhaps surprisingly) looks good on everyone. Available colors: 9

35 A Stylish Crochet Cover-Up That You Can Wear Beyond The Beach, Too Amazon Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up $32 See On Amazon “Level up your swimsuit cover up with this beautiful cream knit dress,” says Pelster, who adds that it’s so “easy to throw on for lunch after a day at the pool or beach.” It’s also a fan favorite on Amazon, despite being a new addition to the site, having been awarded over 1,000 five-star ratings thus far. “It’s super chic and looks much more upscale than typical coverups,” one Amazon shopper commented. Available sizes: One Size

36 The Basic (But Endlessly Versatile) Staple Every Wardrobe Needs Amazon MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon “There is a reason this bodysuit has over 13 [thousand] reviews,” Christina Stein, a personal style therapist and image consultant, tells The Zoe Report. “Not only does it come in multiple colors [...] but the jersey spandex fabric combo means it's soft and stretchy,” says Stein, adding that it “[maximizes] style and comfort.” This is a must-have basic for any wardrobe, as it can be worn all year round with all sorts of bottoms, or as a layering piece in the cold. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 A “3-in-1” Bag With A Trendy, ‘90s-Chic Vibe Amazon DOREAMALOE Shoulder Bag $30 See On Amazon “This bag is a three in one situation, and for 35$ you’re really getting bang for your buck,” says Stein. “It comes in all of the neutral colors so it’s a great basic to have. You can make it it into a really cute evening bag, an adorable crossbody, or an every day shoulder bag,” Stein adds of its versatility, as it comes with both a top-handle strap and a longer, removable crossbody strap. Choose from goes-with-everything black or cream, or opt for a trendier, bolder shade like sage green. Available colors and styles: 15

38 The Perfect Dress For (Nearly) Any Occasion Amazon Verdusa Midi Belted Bodycon Dress $33 See On Amazon “This style of dress is extremely versatile and looks good one everyone,” explains Stein of the classic, belted, wrap silhouette. It’s professional enough to wear to the office, but you can also wear it out for an evening with friends by adding some strappy heels and layered jewelry. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers left it a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

39 This Blazer That’s Extra Chic Thanks To Its Ruched Sleeves Amazon Beyove Open Front Lightweight Blazer $42 See On Amazon “Finding the perfect blazer is next to impossible, but this one goes [up to a 3XL] and the ruched sleeves help to make this blazer go from the office to out for dinner,” raves Stein of this hidden gem from Amazon. The ruched sleeves do, indeed, make it feel chicer than most other blazers out there, and it comes in dozens of colors and prints to suit any aesthetic. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

40 These Cool, Geometric Earrings That’ll Take Your Look To The Next Level Amazon Bmadge Gold Geometric Earrings $12 See On Amazon “Looking to up your accessory game? These earrings are perfect for that,” Stein says of these super-cool, geometric earrings (which look so much more expensive than they really are, by the way). “The gold is sophisticated and the design is unique,” adds Stein. How amazing would these look with an all-black ensemble?

41 Another Cool Pair Of Geometric Earrings Amazon MORAOWA Dangle Earrings $14 See On Amazon Another great pair of geometric earrings to consider, these were suggested by Michelle Washington, a TV style expert. “I can't resist a great statement earring, especially this unique double hexagon dangle design. This is definitely a vibe! A modern yet elegant earring design with plenty of sophisticated attitude,” she tells The Zoe Report.

42 This Floppy Sun Hat With Glamorous, Old Hollywood Vibes Amazon Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Hat $25 See On Amazon “You can't beat the heat, but you can look CHIC,” says Cleveland, who adds that she loves “old-school Hollywood glamour sun hats!” In terms of hidden gems from Amazon, “This floppy chapeau keeps you in the shade while keeping people guessing ‘who is that star under the hat’ and wondering if they should ask you for your autograph,” jokes Cleveland. Available colors: 15

43 These Chic Oversize Sunnies That Add A Touch Of Mystery Amazon Dollger Oversized Square Sunglasses $14 See On Amazon “Nothing automatically elevates your look like a great pair of fashionable sunglasses...such a stylish touch of mystery. You should always choose the right style for the shape of your face, but I love shades with the oversized square look...very trendy!” says Cleveland, who recommends this pair from Amazon in particular, which comes in dozens of colors and boasts over 4,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 12

44 A Long, Flowy Kaftan That Epitomizes “Simple Elegance” Amazon CHERRY CAT Long Beach Coverup Dress $30 See On Amazon “The simple elegance of a great fashionable kaftan...yes, please” says Cleveland, who advises “always [having] at least one kaftan in your wardrobe for the warm weather seasons.” Why? She explains that, “Even if you are in a hurry, the right kaftan is instant style.” This one can be worn solo or over a bikini, and can take you from the beach to dinner with a simple swap of footwear (just replace your flip flops with some luxe sandals). Available sizes: One Size

45 This Draped, Asymmetrical Skirt Made Of A Comfy Knit Material Amazon SheIn Asymmetrical Slit wrap Skirt $38 See On Amazon “I recently got back from Tulum (Mexico) and wish I’d had this sultry skirt to take me from beach to bar. The draped figure hugging style is oh so flattering,” says Joy Asibey-Gabriel, a fashion stylist and the founder of Black Lady of Leisure. It comes in so many colors, too, from neutrals and pastels to bright jewel tones. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

46 A Cool Vintage Tee For Black Panther Fans Amazon Marvel Black Panther Vintage 70's Poster Style T-Shirt $24 See On Amazon “I have lots of clients who love vintage graphic tees, but treasure hunting through thrift stores can be time consuming,” says Asibey-Gabriel. “If you’re a Black Panther fan, this T-shirt is a real find. Knot it at your waist to create a figure flattering silhouette and pair it with bright high-waist, wide-leg pants for a standout look,” she advises. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

47 These Chic, Chunky Earrings That Complement Any Outfit Amazon MILLA 14k Gold Huggie Earrings $19 See On Amazon “These luxe and modern gold-plated chunky hoop earrings are a hidden gem,” says Asibey-Gabriel. “Small enough to wear everyday (even to bed!), their minimal design will complement most outfits,” she adds.

48 This Cult-Favorite Bag That’s Practically A Work Of Art Amazon JW PEI Women's Abacus Bag $79 See On Amazon AK Brown, a stylist and fashion blogger, calls the “iconic” JW PEI Abacus Bag “not a hidden gem but definitely a cult favorite.” Brown adds, “I think this bag is so popular because it gives off luxury vibes with the silhouette and structure, but costs no more than $100, making luxury aesthetics inclusive for all.” Practically a piece of art, it’ll add a cool touch to any otherwise basic (or maximalist) ensemble. Available colors: 16

49 A Pair Of Sultry, Knee-High Boots That Are Surprisingly Versatile Amazon YIYA Crocodile Pattern Knee High Boots $69 See On Amazon “These statement boots are giving me Y2K meets futuristic core,” says Brown. “I also love how size inclusive they are, available up to 12-13. You could have a minimalistic base for an outfit and still steal the show with these boots alone,” explains Brown of how to style these boots, which are actually surprisingly versatile. Available sizes: 5 — 13

