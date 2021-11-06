This Statement Piece Is Dominating My Winter 2021 Wardrobe

When it comes to shopping, among many other things, the age of the internet and social media is both a blessing and a curse. With limitless options for online perusing and constant outfit inspiration to source from the likes of Instagram and Pinterest, there’s always another perfect purchase dangling in my face — something I think I need, begging to be bought with a simple one-step click. Being so effortless, I often find myself impulse buying into fleeting trends or something I stumble across and love in the moment without thinking about how it will be incorporated into my wardrobe long-term, or what I’ll even wear it with. It’s only weeks later, after still not having worn the piece (or maybe wearing it once) do I realize it was actually not necessary and I will probably be selling it on Poshmark or TheRealReal before it makes a second debut.

The truth is, my closet continues to expand with new purchases, and yet I still end up wearing the same few core pieces on rotation. When getting ready in a hurry or going out with a desire to feel both confident and comfortable in your outfit, it’s natural to gravitate toward those tried and true pieces that always get the job done. Everyone has that one pair of jeans they’re always reaching for or that perfectly fitted top that accentuates all the right places: the pieces that make you feel like a million dollars no matter where you go, no matter how simple they are.

In trying to be more aware of my purchasing vs. wearing habits, I’ve focused my energy on splurging on the pieces that will enhance my core wardrobe staples, not replace them. Among the splurge list? Playful accessories, colorful, flirtatious shoes, and most importantly this season — the party coat: a statement-making jacket that will instantly turn a minimalist outfit into a head-turning ensemble.

Jackets and coats are often lumped into the “functional” purchase category. I need a topper that will shield me from the frosty days of winter and that will match most outfits, meaning I opt for the practical black or neutral-toned coat. Yet, why should I match my jacket to my outfit, when I can build my outfit around the jacket instead? I want to step out into the world in statement-making outerwear, and I will happily wear my go-to, pared-down look of black skinny jeans and a turtleneck underneath, letting my top layer take the spotlight.

This season presents some of the best jackets I’ve seen yet, with fun candy colors, eccentric printed patterns, and soft shearling styles being just a few of my favorite trends. This season’s selection takes both style and function into account, from dreamy floor-sweeping overcoats to cropped, fuzzy shearlings that are durable enough to keep me warm from fall through the coldest days of January. Plus, investing in a good quality jacket can be a lifetime purchase, so no need for buyer’s remorse on something that won’t be wearable after long. I’m confident my jacket investments will be worn for many years, and then some.

Of course having a sleek, neutral coat is a must-have in every stylish woman’s wardrobe, but I can’t wait to bust out my eclectic outerwear this season and take on the dreary weather with a sunny disposition. Next on my list of pre-winter activities is shedding my closet of the pieces I never wear and consolidating for a lean, cohesive wardrobe that my party jackets will compliment.

Ahead, shop my favorite party jackets that promise to take any winter wardrobe to the next level.

Pop Of Color

I want to brighten up the grey winter days with a splash of color. Whether I’ll be topping off a minimalist, neutral outfit or adding color on color, a vibrant jacket will make me excited to take on the cold.

Cozy Shearling

I’m convinced what I really deserve is to be bundled up in a luxurious, warm, shearling style this winter. Equal parts classic and cool-girl, there’s no going wrong with a little fuzz or fluff.

Printed Perfection

From abstract ‘70s swirls to classic tiger stripes, the options are vast when it comes to creative coats. I’ll keep warm in a cool-girl statement print bound to garner compliments from everyone I pass on the street.