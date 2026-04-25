Spring has arrived in full force. The warm sunshine hits your face in the early morning and lingers well into the evening, stretching daylight until around 7 p.m. Flowers are blooming left and right, and the grass seems to be turning greener by the minute. Spring and summer wardrobes are making their return, and the pieces I find myself reaching for on repeat are primarily in the dress category.

Yes, with weather warming, dresses become the easiest foundation for everyday outfits — effortless, versatile, and endlessly styled depending on your mood. You can ground them with sneakers for daytime errands or elevate them with sandals or heels and light layers for evenings out. Whether you’re searching for romantic silhouettes, whimsical prints, or sheer, sultry fabrics, the season feels especially rich with narrative and nostalgia all lying within the seams.

“Selkie’s latest collection stages a vivid reinterpretation of a generation raised on costume dramas, teen television, historical heroines, glossy heartthrobs, and Hollywood’s magnified dreamscape,” says Selkie’s founder Kimberly Gordon, on her vision of encapsulating her latest spring collection, aptly titled “The Age of Innocence,” which leans into all things romantic and whimsical. “Revisiting these formative images as spectacle rather than nostalgia, the collection examines how fantasy, aspiration, and cultural judgment intertwine.”

Ahead, TZR found 15 stunning spring dresses to add to your wardrobe rotation ASAP. From mini silhouettes to sweeping gowns, this curation offers something for every aesthetic and occasion. Whether you’re into soft florals, bold colors, or minimal cuts, there is something (or multiple somethings) here worth wearing on repeat all season long.

Tiger Mist Halona Mini Dress $75 See On Tiger Mist If you’re planning a night out with the girls and need the perfect party dress, look no further. This sexy number is under $100, features a deep V-cut, and a cinched waist to keep you feeling snatched all night long.

Meshki Zelda Asymmetric Slinky Midi Dress $125 See On Meshki A little black dress, reimagined. This asymmetrical silhouette balances ease and intention, with a halter neckline and open back that feel quietly sensual, making it an ideal choice for those longer summer evenings.

Selkie The Dottie Gatsby Slip $520 See On Selkie Polka dots, bows, and ruffles — what could be more feminine than that? This beautiful dress is ideal for any gala, an elevated garden party, or even a graduation ceremony. Pair it with white pumps for added height, and you’ll look radiant.

Damson Madder Maggie Mini Polo Dress $190 See On Damson Madder I personally adore a babydoll silhouette, and this polo version feels especially fun. It hits that perfect mini length — short, but not at all inappropriate. At 5-foot-2, I can comfortably wear it to the office; I just throw on a pair of bloomers for a little extra coverage.

Pucci Marmo Print V-neck Dress with Asymmetrical Hem $2,450 See On Pucci Spring and summer dressing feels incomplete without Emilio Pucci, a house known for its vivid color and vibrant energy. This aquamarine-and-white palette feels light and graphic, moving easily from coastal mornings in Mykonos (my dream) or your local beach town. It’s statement-making and will definitely draw in compliments.

Free People Sundazed Mini Dress $128 See On Free People When it’s boiling hot in the city, I reach for this darling dress. The lightweight fabric is ideal for extreme heat, and the babydoll cropped silhouette allows for some ventilation. Plus, the darling lace trim makes it even sweeter.

Ganni Dress in Shibori Organza $675 See On Ganni Looking for office-ready dresses? This Ganni piece is an easy day-to-night option. It’s lightweight, yet long enough to carry you to dinner. The light green floral print adds a soft spring touch — dainty, but still expressive.

Love Shack Fancy Annabeth Embroidered Satin Midi Dress $445 See On Love Shack Fancy You can’t go wrong with a pink slip dress for date night. It’s an easy, low-effort piece that still feels romantic and polished. Pair it with minimal accessories and let the dress do the work. Finish your glass of wine and enjoy your partner swooning over you.

For Love and Lemons Amor Midi Dress $389 See On For Love and Lemons White dresses are kryptonite for me, and this one — with the darling red embroidered hearts on the heart-shaped neckline — has me sold. I can’t wait to style it with kitten heels and a mini clutch.

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Swing Time Ruffle Babydoll Mini Dress $59 See On Urban Outfitters Picnics are a warm-weather favorite of mine, and this dress is made for them — best enjoyed with a caprese sandwich, a bottle of bubbly, and of course your besties.

RIXO London Evie Silk Dress $540 See On RIXO London RIXO has an instinct for dresses that turn heads. The fabric, the stitching, and the considered details feel quietly exquisite. I’m drawn to the leopard print for its bold undone glamour, but for those who prefer a more classic palette, a brighter floral, or even a playful polka dot, there’s something for everyone.

Aritzia Little Moon Sunpost Linen Halter Dress $168 See On Aritzia Planning a trip to Europe and unsure what to pack? This stunning baby pink flowy dress is the perfect choice. It can be effortlessly dressed down with Havaianas flip-flops or elevated with wraparound heels and a beaded bag.

Marc Jacobs Trompe L'Oeil Slip Midi Dress $498 See On Marc Jacobs A casual yet elevated Marc Jacobs dress is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Designed with the look of a slip layered over a T-shirt dress, it offers a unique silhouette that can be easily styled up or down.

Simkhai Monica Satin Midi Dress $695 See On Bloomingdales Do you have plans of attending a spring or summer wedding and not sure what to wear? No worries, this halter style featuring a lovely butter-yellow shade pairs perfectly with the warmth of the season and gives you that effortless, Kate Hudson-inspired moment.