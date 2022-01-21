(Shopping)

10 Must-Have Spring Fashion Items, According To TZR Editors

Happy shopping.

By Kathy Lee
Hannah Baxter
Editor Hannah Baxter during fashion week

It may still technically be winter, but spring is just right around the corner. Look forward to warm weather days and manifest spring’s early arrival with a look at the most coveted fashion items, according to TZR editors.

Jonathan Paciullo

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap