This It-Bag You Always See On Instagram Is 25% Off

If you’re an avid follower of the season’s must-have trends or you’re constantly shopping for your favorite celebrity’s It items, you need to check out Shopbop’s summer sale. The event is offering steep discounts on popular brands such as Tibi, JW Anderson, and Cinq à Sept, along with influencer and celebrity-beloved labels. For example, Aimee Song loves Paco Rabanne while Priyanka Chopra is a fan of FRAME, which currently has 32 on-sale items via Shopbop. Other fashion-girl favorites include BY FAR’s shoulder bags and Jacquemus’ ready-to-wear pieces. You’ll want to add your favorite designer items into your checkout cart STAT, as they will quickly sell out.

Shopbop and East Dane’s “Hello Summer” event starts today and runs until Friday, June 11. Shoppers will be able to take an additional 25% off on selected sale items — and with over 5,000 picks to choose from, there’s something for everyone. You’ll likely have to clean out your closet to make room for the new pieces you purchase on this shopping spree. Aside from the aforementioned accessories, Shopbop’s sale also offers plenty of summer dresses you can wear to weekend brunch and matching work-from-home sets suited for Zoom calls. To give you a head start on shopping, TZR picked out 11 noteworthy pieces to purchase, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.