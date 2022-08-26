Spoilers for Making The Cut, season 3 ahead. A surprise comeback, a trip to the emergency room, and an Italian mafia funeral! Episodes 3 and 4 of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut are live, with a fresh set of surprising challenges for the contestants as they manifest their place in the worldwide fashion landscape. You’ll find both cutthroat competition — look out for Jeremy Scott saying “fashion is cruel” — and collaboration, along with Amazon-shoppable looks guaranteed to get you playing with your own wardrobe. Scroll on to find out what you missed on Making the Cut Episodes 3 and 4, and how to shop the fabulous winning looks and companion pieces.

Episode 3: “Winter Wear”

Recap

In Episode Three of Making the Cut, the designers are tasked with creating a two-look collection of stylish cold weather wear (one high fashion, and one accessible). The real challenge: Contestants only have one day to complete their assignment, with access to the seamstress limited to one night. The contestants are all excited to show off their unique design skills, but ultimately it’s urgency, and not excitement, that determines the winner.

Contestant Yannik Zamboni talks to models before the fashion show. Amazon Prime Video, Making The Cut

Indeed, Rafael is rushed to the emergency room after injuring his finger while making a last-minute adjustment, and while he can’t attend the fashion show, the judges still praise his runway look, and he makes the cut. Inspired by winters in his native Switzerland, Yannik creates a high-fashion, futuristic blanket coat in his trademark shade of white, punctuated with strips of red. This dramatic runway look is complemented by an accessible short puffer and a midriff-baring two-piece, which Heidi Klum declares a “showstopper” and “very sellable.” He makes the cut as well, along with Sienna, whose runway look Klum dubs “a beautiful cloud;” and Markantoine, who earns praise for the shimmery jacquard fabric of his floor-length wrap coat.

It’s Jeanette, though, feeling the pressure to impress the judges after a disappointing performance in the previous episode, who ultimately wins the day. When Tim Gunn expresses concern over her fabric selection, she hurries to the boutique for a last-minute swap, creating a runway look comprised of a stunning floor-length gown and cape with gold fabric detailing, a dramatic ruffled neck, and a headdress ingeniously crafted from spray-painted zip ties. The judges love the drama, and Scott praises her accessible look — an equally gorgeous mid-length coat in the same lush gold fabric, with a draped skirt, cinched waist, and chic asymmetrical collar — as “classic, without being old.” Scott calls Jeanette’s performance “an amazing comeback...gorgeous, inspiring, breathtaking, chic, classic, modern.” She is pronounced the winner.

After Curtis’ capes fail to impress and Georgia’s floor-length ruched dress appears too similar to the first look she created, the judges consider sending not one, but two contestants home. “You guys are savages!” the guest judge, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, exclaims. “Fashion is cruel,” Scott responds. Ultimately, though, both Curtis and Georgia make the cut. It’s Gabriela who’s sent home, when her corset/puffer combination underwhelms — Nicole Richie calls her ribbon detailing “cheap,” and Bolden says the pink color of her puffers makes him “nauseous.”

It’s true, fashion can be cruel, but that’s all part of the drama. And speaking of drama, you can shop Jeanette’s dramatic looks right now, on Amazon’s Making the Cut store, below.

The Winning Look

Creating a stylish head-to-toe ensemble is extra tricky in the winter — even more so when dressing up — but the luxe details of this gorgeous metallic jacquard coat make this the coat a shoe-in for all your wintry special occasions. Whether you’re heading to a black tie, cocktail, or holiday event, this coat is the perfect finishing touch.

The Companion Pieces

A perfect balance between practicality and sophistication, these satin wide-leg pants inspired by Jeanette’s winning look are accompanied by so many styling possibilities: Try them with a satin blazer for a menswear-inspired tuxedo ensemble, or pair them a saucy longline bustier and heels. If dressing down is more your thing, don’t rule these out; they’d look incredible paired with a racerback tank and sneakers, too.

For corporate events or weddings, consider this classic satin midi dress, available in ruby red (pictured) and classic black. The Peter Pan collar adds a sweetly formal touch, and the shimmery luxe fabric prevents the mid-length silhouette from feeling overly casual.

Everyone needs a good statement top in their collection, and this elegant satin one-shoulder blouse is endlessly versatile. Pair it with denim and heels for cocktails, or for a formal event, a matching satin pants. (Perhaps the wide-leg pants above?) Whether dressed up or down, it’ll add an element of elegance to your look.

So many details set this satin one-shoulder dress apart: the dropped handkerchief hem, complemented by the fold-over collar; the stunning yet simple single long sleeve; the gorgeous shimmery gold shade. This is elegant enough to wear to formal events like weddings, but you’ll want to wear it to all your holiday and work parties, too. Pair with matching gold heels for a little extra zhush.

Episode 4: “One Day, One Team”

Recap

In Episode Four, the contestants are surprised to discover their next assignment: They’ll collaborate as a group to create a cohesive, seven-look collection, with each designer responsible for one accessible piece. As an added challenge, the group will have only seven hours to complete their task. The contestants will need to assemble a collection that not only functions as a complete set but also showcases each of their unique designs identities. Will the designers be able to both cooperate and maintain their individual aesthetics in such a short amount of time?

Even though he’s known for his all-white looks, Yannik suggests “funeral” as the theme, and the group rallies around the idea of an Italian mafia funeral (they want to give the judges drama). Each contestant chooses a character to design for: Yannik, the mistress; Georgia, the priest; Sienna, the widow; Rafael, the murderer; Curtis and Markantoine, the sons; and Jeanette, the widow’s best friend. Gunn calls the idea “brilliant,” and praises the group for coming up with a theme that allows each contestant to have their own identity.

Excited by their unifying theme, the contestants agree that they will each be responsible for a sewing machine — no swaps permitted — and they get to work. The energy is infectious, and the group cheerfully supports one another, until Sienna’s sewing machine breaks down and, in spite of the agreed-upon rule, she takes over Yannik’s machine. Hurrying to design and execute a deconstructed trench dress, Yannik needs all the time he can get, and he expresses frustration over Sienna’s actions.

In spite of the drama, the group completes their collection, and as the models strut down the runway, the judges debate the theme. “Sex funeral? Sassy sex funeral?” wonders Richie. They’re close enough, and regardless, all of the judges are in love with the collaboration.

Judges Heidi Klum, Jeremy Scott, Nicole Richie, and guest Wisdom Kaye.

Even though Klum can’t see Georgia in the look she’s created, guest judge Wisdom Kaye finds her box-pleated, midriff-baring two-piece suit “minimal but also eye-catching,” and she makes the cut. Rafael draws praise for topping a pair of floaty black-and-white striped pants with a matching black toga top; Klum calls his look “a showstopper,” and Kaye says that if he was “scrolling through social media, that’s the look I would stop on.” Curtis breathes a sigh of relief when his harlequin-inspired suit gets snaps; the judges love its contrasting textures. Markantoine’s suit earns praise for its gender-fluid, rocker-chic vibe. And Jeanette, riding high from her previous episode’s win, continues to impress the judges with her draping skills, creating a belted black gown complete with a shimmery, lacy headpiece. They all make the cut.

But the clear favorite is Yannik: His deconstructed black trench dress, complete with a garter belt and dramatic black lace veil, receives rave reviews. Richie “absolutely loved it,” while Scott says it’s “smart, chic, and modern, and still had a wearable quality.” In a dramatic, on-the-spot moment, the judges decide in front of the contestants that Yannik is the winner.

With all of the other contestants safe from elimination, it appears that Sienna will be cut; Klum declares her look — a full-length black dress punctuated with lace, touches of red, and a pearl belt — not “one of my favorites,” and Richie tells Sienna she is “very talented,” but that she “bit off a bit more than you could chew” for this challenge. But remarkably, Sienna also makes the cut. The contestants are relieved to all have made it, until Klum reminds them that this means that next time, two or more contestants will have to go.

If you’re feeling stressed about two of the contestants facing the ax in the next episode, maybe some shopping would help. You can shop Yannik’s gorgeous and surprising deconstructed trench along with his companion pieces, here on Amazon’s Making the Cut store.

The Winning Look

If you think a deconstructed trench coat dress isn’t versatile, think again — this piece is immensely wearable. Try it as pictured, paired with heels, for a date night; or dress it down and wear it over a T-shirt with combat boots. However you style it, the deconstructed hem will bring stylish movement and interest.

The Companion Pieces

Corset tops are having a real moment, and this belted, deconstructed corduroy corset top offers a menswear-inspired take on the trend. The nubby fabric is a fresh, casual twist. Try it with the matching pants for a chic cocktail look, or for daytime, pair it with your favorite denim.

You’ll wear these deconstructed wide-leg corduroy pants so much more than you’d think. Try wearing them with loafers for work, paired with heels for a party, or with slide sandals and a band T-shirt over the weekend. And don’t forget about the matching top — what a cool way to take advantage of the matching-set trend.

This deconstructed corduroy wide-leg jumpsuit subtly nods to the ’90s, with its halter neckline and menswear-inspired double-breasted neckline, but the belted silhouette is nothing if not current. Casual enough to wear during the daytime, but with enough visual interest to transition to night, this is a piece you’ll reach for again and again.