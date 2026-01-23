TZR 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Cozy Winter Wear Brand

Winter dressing is an art form—and the best brands make mastering it look effortless. From impeccably tailored coats to cold-weather layers that balance warmth with style, today’s winter wear goes far beyond function. For this year’s The Zoe Report Readers’ Choice Awards, our readers have selected the winter wear brands they rely on most—those that deliver elevated design, lasting quality, and real-world performance when temperatures drop. These are the labels setting the standard for looking chic all season long.

Photos courtesy of Dudley Stephens, Janessa Leoné, Perfect Moment, White & Warren, Uniqlo