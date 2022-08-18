(Shopping)

13 Perfect Pearl Pieces That Aren’t Jewelry

It’s the sweetest accent on a shoe or a bag.

By Meguire Hennes
Susan Alexandra bag
Pearl necklaces are everywhere, but you're less likely to see a clutch that looks like the opalescent treasure of an oyster shell. Indeed, the glossy white stone feels elegant and refreshingly unexpected outside the realm of jewelry. See for yourself with the prettiest pearl accessories of 2022 ahead.
