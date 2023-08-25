In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Running a successful fashion line is a 24/7 job full of surprisingly unsexy tasks: book balancing, order fulfilling, payroll making. But it is also not a job without its glamorous upsides. In the case of Clare Vivier, who launched her playful and pretty Clare V. line in 2008, said perks recently came in the form of a work trip to Europe to visit her production partners (and a fleet of chic self-designed pieces to wear along the way). “I'm rarely on vacation — there's always a work or community element to my travels,” she says of her jaunt this past July, which took her and key team members to Florence; Italy, Paris and the Loire Valley in France (the country is constant source of inspiration for the brand); and Porto, Portugal. “Of course there's always the wonderful benefit of seeing new locales, and eating wonderful food to the travels that I enjoy very much.”

Naturally, Vivier’s professional obligations heavily influenced her packing strategy. “I thought about the fact that it is actually summer in other parts of the world,” said the L.A.-based designer, who filled her suitcase with lots of lightweight jackets and airy dresses she could reinvent with her extensive collection of purses — cheerful styles befitting of a Gallic girl are a signature of her brand. “I needed clothes that were both appropriate for work meetings and cute enough to wear out at night to dinner.”

Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy. courtesy of Clare Vivier
Duomo in Florence, Italy.

Was she successful? Judging from her fashion photo diary below, the TZR team would say yes. Keep scrolling for a full recap of all her exuberant, perfectly accessorized looks — including a fan favorite white blazer/camo pants combination — and the key pieces you’ll need to achieve each breezy outfit yourself.

Power Couple

courtesy of Clare Vivier

“I usually like the colors yellow and pink together, especially when the pink is a little salmon, like this dress by Sofie D'Hoore. And my [Clare V]Midi Sac bag in dandelion is one of my bright spots this summer. I wore this outfit to my first day of meetings with factories in Florence, Italy.”

Two For One

courtesy of Clare Vivier

“I was gifted this lovely white linen double-breasted blazer by J.Crew a few months ago and it has been a great edition to my summer wardrobe. I like wearing it with something very unpolished to take some of the shine off of it, like these vintage camouflage pants and sneakers. My parrot green Emma bag adds a little happiness to the ensemble. And judging from the reaction to my Insta story, most people thought I nailed it. Later, at home in the Loire Valley in France, [I wore the same pants] to lunch with my in-laws with a Steven Alan shirt, Les Prairies des Paris quilted Liberty print jacket, and my dandelion Midi Sac.”

A Mini With Legs

(+) courtesy of Clare Vivier (+) INFO 1/2

“In Florence, on our way to a long day of meetings I wore my white linen blazer with an Isabel Marant stone washed gray denim miniskirt, and black boots. I paired this get-up with my black Louis bag.”

Retro Modern

courtesy of Clare Vivier

“On a day walking around Paris (this picture was taken in Jardin du Luxembourg) with my co-workers, I wore a vintage silk Versace blouse I bought at a [secondhand] shop in Florence, a vintage lace skirt, Tracksmith sneakers, and my dandelion Midi Sac.”

Jean Queen

courtesy of Clare Vivier

“Hotel elevator in Porto, I’m on my way to dinner again, this time in Les Prairies des Paris white jeans, a vintage chambray top and scarf from Florence, and my dandelion Midi Sac.”