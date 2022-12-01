It’s December, and you know what that means: social commitment pandemonium. It’s arguably the only month of the year when one’s calendar is flooded with such a wide range of obligations, from family reunions and office happy hours to festive outings and intimate dinner parties. It’s a great time, there’s no denying that, but this flurry of events can feel demanding from a wardrobe perspective, especially if you don’t have an arsenal of ready-to-go looks to wear throughout the next few weeks. Does this mean you need a new outfit for each and every event you’ve RSVP’d “yes” to? Certainly not. Rather, a handful of go-to statement pieces and several combinations to keep things fresh should do the trick.

For those situated in colder climates, you’ve likely entered coat-is-required season. But don’t worry, there are plenty of layering combinations to keep you from sinking into a winter style slump. As for those located in warmer regions of the states, you can still translate your closet to December vibes through seasonal prints and strategic accessorizing. Wherever you’re situated, though, you’re sure to find sartorial inspiration in the 31 looks ahead — one for every day until 2023 — plus shopping picks to help flesh out any gaps in your chilly weather wardrobe.

Cool (Weather) Shades

Sunglasses? In December? If you live somewhere chilly, you know that protective eyewear can help ease cold weather winds. Instead of your standard pair, reach for something retro-inspired with a tinted — not opaque — lens.

Plaid Layer

One of the easiest ways to translate your wardrobe into winter is with a seasonal print. For December, keep a plaid layer within arm’s reach for reliably festive looks.

Relaxed Denim

Whether you’re piling on the layers or slipping into a chunky knit, finishing off a cold-weather look with relaxed denim is reliably a good idea. Should your color palette skew into all-neutrals territory, break it up with light-wash jeans.

Denim Maxi Skirt

While your denim mini skirts may need to be tucked away until summer, a maxi silhouette feels right at home with the dipping temps. Wear yours with a turtleneck and shearling jacket.

Quilted Outerwear

Introduce texture to your outerwear collection with a quilted coat. Not only does it team nicely with other colors and prints, but it’s soft to the touch, too.

Statement Suit

Reimagine the matching set with a suit crafted in a splashy color and unexpected material. This buttery yellow suit looks especially chic when worn with a slim turtleneck and statement necklace.

Festive Accessory

If you’re heading to an office holiday party and don’t want to break out the sequined mini dress, opt for a festive accessory, like a bejeweled bag or metallic footwear, instead.

Something Sequined

When you are ready for a sparkly look, turn to the season’s most reliable celebratory staple of them all: sequins. Whether they’re on a top, dress, or skirt — there’s always a time and place for this happy-making texture.

Romantic Knit

Soft sweaters featuring delicate details like puff sleeves and pale color palettes are a thoughtful way to add a feminine touch to you December wardrobe rotation.

Bold Sneakers

For commuters who can’t spend the day in a pair of heels, reach for punchy kicks to finish your look. For the weekend, try a hoodie styled with a plaid skirt and bouncy trainers, as spotted above.

Shearling Booties

Embrace the Ugg aesthetic and slip into a pair of shearling-lined booties this December. You can wear them running errands or out for a cozy coffee with friends.

Statement Slacks

If you’re tired of wearing the same pair of jeans, reach for bold trousers to kick things up a notch. Team them with a slim turtleneck or chunky knit — you can’t lose either way.

Wrap Skirt

Swap out a satin slip for a leather wrap skirt this season. The silhouette pairs well with a crewneck sweatshirt and tall boots, or you can dress it up with a silk blouse and slingback heels.

Luxe Lug Soles

Brave December’s unpredictable elements with a pair of luxe lug-sole boots. Wear with a cropped bomber and leather pants à la the look above.

A Modern Bonnet

If your head is going to be cold, then you might as well reach for something splashy to warm it up, right? Enter: this colorful crochet bonnet.

Retro Jacket

Channel your favorite era with an outerwear that leans on retro sensibilities. A furry trim or nostalgic color palette ought to do the trick.

Bomber Jacket

Investing in a timeless shearling bomber jacket is investing in no bad outfit days. This outerwear staple is a forever essential.

Cold-Weather Cocktail Dress

If the weather outside is too frigid to wear a strapless party dress, the perfect solve is a long-sleeve number in a vibrant hue. Look for playful details, too, like cutouts and bow ties.

Two-For-One Coat

When form and function meet in the middle, it’s a wonderful thing — such is the case with this coat featuring a built-in scarf that will keep you toasty while looking chic.

Velvet Mini

Subzero conditions make it trickier to show off your legs, but a velvet mini skirt with tights is one way to do it. Wear yours with a classic sweater and tall boots for a look you can repeat several times throughout the month.

Tall Boots

Ankle boots are great and all, but a taller style feels especially of-the-moment right now. Try yours with a ribbed knit and denim midi skirt for a subtle nod to the ’70s.

Winter Whites

As the winter shifts downward and rain puddle potential increases, it’s natural to want to dress in darker hues. But if you want to break the mold, try your separates with a pair of white jeans — they’re seasonal but feel more exciting than deep blue denim.

Full Skirt

Imbue your December wardrobe with a sense of glamour with a dramatic full skirt. Even better? Find one crafted in sleek vegan leather.

Perennial Puffer

Upgrade your puffer collection this season with a down coat crafted in an oatmeal hue. Go monochrome and wear it with cream-colored separates.

Zip Sweater

Add an element of après ski to your December style with a zip sweater. The Alpine-inspired look pairs feels especially at home in a cozy environment.

Sparkly Flats

Top off any of your holiday party looks with an embellished pair of flats for a festive-yet-functional outfit. To play up the ladylike vibes, just add a cardigan and satin skirt.

Slim Turtleneck

As simple as it may be, the power of a versatile turtleneck can’t be overstated. Pair a white one with your favorite jacket and blue jeans for a look you can mix and match each week of December.

Cabin Cardigan

Hosting a dinner party? Slip into a cottagecore cardigan with plaid trousers and a pair of mules for a look that’s special but still easy to run around the house in.

Feather Trims

Embrace the holiday spirit in feather-trim piece this season. And if you’re feeling especially bold, go for a top or dress in a colorful pastel hue.

Rainbow Bright Mini Bag

Sometimes the secret to an A+ everyday look is simply a cheerful accessory. Enter the brightly colored mini bag — wear yours with everything for an instant mood boost.

Monochrome Layers

Despite its simplicity, the monochrome color palette always manages to impress. This December, consider eschewing the expected red and green tones for something less expected, like buttery yellow or rich olive green.