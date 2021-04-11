The hallmark of any worthwhile piece of clothing, in my opinion, is versatility. A chameleon quality that allows a wardrobe layer to reinvent itself depending on the way it's styled is something that shoots any potential purchase to the top of my must-have list. With spring in bloom and summer around the corner, a wear-anywhere-and-with-anything dress has been on my radar for quite some time now. One dress different ways, if you will. Enter Shaina Mote's Tie Dress. The Los Angeles-based designer is beloved for her low-environmental-impact, minimalist collections and one of her top offerings is the Tie Dress. As the name suggests, this piece can be tied and worn several different ways (nine, to be exact) with each offering a slightly tweaked aesthetic.

The Tie Dress is long and draped featuring side slits, a deep scoop neck, and multi-functional ties (you can tie the straps around the waist backward or forwards or twist at the front for different looks). It is crafted from Lenzing lyocell, which is a soft, strong fiber made from primarily eucalyptus wood pulp and created through a closed-loop process. The dress comes in a refined, minimalist palette of colors and I decided to experiment with a rich 'earth' hue that goes with the majority of what's already hanging in my closet. If you could use a pinch of inspiration on how to get more mileage out of your favorite classics, continue ahead to see how you can wear one dress six different ways, each taking inspiration from some of the season's best trends and aesthetics.

One Dress Six Ways: Sweater Vest

Unlike a mini hemline, the beauty of a long dress is that there's more potential for layering pieces on top. Sweater vests are the perfect knitwear trend to transition from winter to spring and look especially polished when worn over a dress. Add a few statement accessories, like a scrunchie and bold earrings, and finish off the look with strappy sandals.

One Dress Six Ways: Warm-Weather Textures

An earthy brown hue happens to complement spring and summer's straw textures beautifully, which makes this dress and flats pairing a match made in heaven. To freshen up the look, a crisp white blazer up top and a stylish pearl anklet below.

One Dress Six Ways: Western Wears

I've owned this suede fringe jacket for over a decade now and am always surprised by how quickly it can punch up a look. Rather than styling it with the expected pair of blue jeans, layer it over a long dress accessorized with boots (not full-blown cowboy boots, but subtly western is a good idea).

One Dress Six Ways: Victorian Neckline

I live for a Victorian-meets-prairie ruffled blouse, which is why it was a no-brainer to layer this high-neck top underneath my long dress. To add a touch of modernity, I'd suggest adding in a denim jacket or trench coat and a pair of heeled loafers.

One Dress Six Ways: Modern Minimalism

It's no secret that Joan Didion is my favorite style icon of all time and this pared-back (but slightly artistic) look feels right in line with that aesthetic. A simple sweater, sleek loafers, locket necklace, and hair scarf ought to do the trick!

One Dress Six Ways: White Sneakers

An easy way to lighten up the vibe of a long dress is to wear it with sporty separates, like a leather moto jacket and sneakers. I knotted a sweater around my shoulders to give the look more dimension and slipped into a pair of sheer black socks for extra details. Wear it to drinks or brunch — it's a weekend-friendly look!