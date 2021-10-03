Over the past year and a half, sweatpants went from being a novelty to monotonous to pretty much the only bottoms you can confidently style in two seconds flat. Granted, denim, trousers, and skirts have likely found their way back into your outfit rotation, but it seems loungewear isn’t going anywhere at the very least, for travel and cozy moments at home. Now that you’re reviewing your fall fashion choices, and updating your go-to pieces, leather joggers and track pants have arrived onto the scene as a more luxurious take on the at-home staple.

No matter if you’re still a die-hard or you’re ready to bid adieu to sweatpants and strictly reserve them for off-duty, leather iterations are a seriously stylish upgrade to sweats that can appeal to both parties. At first glance, they’re a sleek antidote to the cozycore aesthetic when you want to dress up, pairing beautifully with blazers and pumps, strappy sandals, and blouses, and sweaters with heeled boots. But when you look closer, they feature the same easygoing details as comfy sweats, from drawstring and elastic waists to cropped and made-to-scrunch hems, and roomy and slouchy fits through the leg. As a result, they’re incredibly comfortable. Sure, perhaps not quite as cozy as your favorite sweatpants, but they exude luxurious ease.

“What I love about leather joggers is that they have the comfort we’ve grown to value over the past year and are polished enough to wear to work or a social event,” Marissa Galante Frank, Bloomingdale’s fashion director for accessories and beauty, tells TZR. “You can pair them with everything from retro sneakers to a chic heel, depending on the occasion. It’s a great option for someone that’s seeking something easy to wear and still refined.”

Ready to jump aboard the leather jogger and track pant train? Keep scrolling to discover the five best styles of the season, from classic black to colorful and vegan leather iterations. Plus, a handful of styling essentials to ensure your outfit formulas feel as effortless as those involving your trusty grey sweats.

Leather Joggers

First up, the classic leather jogger with an elasticized waist and hems. Black is, of course, the most versatile take, whether you prefer real or faux leather. But for a bolder neutral option, white makes a serious impact when styled with bright colors, neutral tones, and in contrast with black.

Leather Track Pants

The leather track pant is the ultimate upgrade for loungewear lovers, featuring both elasticized and drawstring waists. The legs on these are what differ the most. Some styles feature an ankle-grazing crop — perfect for pairing with sneakers or flats. Others boast roomier wide legs, which look great with heels of all kinds. Moreover, leather track pants can easily pass for proper trousers, making them a great workplace option, particularly when styled with tailored blazers, smart shirts, and feminine blouses.

Vegan Leather

Not into real leather? No problem. Tons of vegan options fill the market in a range of neutral colors and rich jewel tones, whether you prefer a jogger or track pant silhouette. Stella McCartney and Deveaux’s designs will hit a high note with luxury lovers. At the same time, APPARIS and Alice + Olivia offer more affordable versions but don’t worry, they’re just as luxe in look and feel.

Colorful Leather

This fall is all about fashion that makes you excited to dress up again. Meaning? A colorful leather jogger or track pant is a must-try with seasonal knitwear, comfy tees, warm coats, and beyond.

Under-$100

Leather is notoriously pricey, but when it comes to the leather jogger and track pant trend, affordable options abound from the likes of Zara, Mango, H&M, and more. From basic black to khaki green and ivory, these under-$100 options look just as good as their pricey counterparts, with inclusive size ranges available, too.

Styling Essentials

To master the effortless effect of sweats, Galante Frank recommends pairing leather joggers and track pants with retro running sneakers and a striped sweater. Then, when the weather dips lower, layer on a fleece and swap your sneakers for lug-sole boots.

On the dressier side of things, leather joggers are all the more impactful for a night out with a clingy tee and lucite heels á la Y2K style, while a blazer and woven mules take the pant in a sophisticated direction for refined moments, like work.

Of course, what would a 2021 pant trend be without a work-from-home spin? That’s where an oversize button-down and shearling slides come into play. Shop the best pieces to style your joggers with below.