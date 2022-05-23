Kendra Scott Now Offers Engagement Rings That You Can Customize To Your Liking

With wedding season on the horizon, the thought of getting engaged may be swirling in your mind. For this big proposal, the place, outfit, and photographs are all crucial components, of course, but what’s typically deemed the most important is the engagement ring. Whether you prefer emerald cuts, pear-shaped diamonds, or aren’t sure just yet, deciding on a ring you’ll wear (and love!) forever can be a serious challenge. In order to make this process slightly easier, Kendra Scott launched an engagement ring collection that’s filled with 11 gorgeous ring styles.

This release is a first for the Austin-based accessories brand and is a second initiative that celebrates the company’s 20th anniversary. (Kendra Scott previously kicked off with the addition of watches and watch bands to its offerings back in April 2022.) For the engagement rings, the brand is focusing on its history of innovation by using lab grown diamonds for every piece. Kendra Scott chose to use them as a way to provide entirely custom, made-to-order rings that are delivered in approximately three weeks. Further, the stones in the collection are colorless (aka they are chemically pure, which adds to its overall value) and are available in 0.5 to 2 carats.

Once you’ve decided on a stone size, you’ll choose from a round, oval, or emerald diamond shape and a solitaire, halo, or signature setting. Then, you’ll choose between 14k white gold, rose gold, or yellow gold hardware. The end result is a one-of-a-kind ring that you’ll cherish for a lifetime. For prospective buyers, it is also important to note the range in pricing for the rings in the collection, as they are available for $1,350 to $8,150 depending on the carat, setting, and hardware that you choose.

Since launching two decades ago, the brand has held its seat as one of the most popular retailers for accessories lovers in the jewelry industry. Over the years, Kendra Scott has received the celebrity stamp-of-approval from stars like Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Bell, and Priyanka Chopra. The brand even went viral on TikTok back in 2021 as upcoming freshmen turned to the brand for accessories while rushing sororities. Further, Kendra Scott has gained its cult-following thanks to its charming pendant necklaces, which are fully customizable — akin to the engagement rings — and come in almost every gemstone you can think of.

Whether you’re expecting a proposal soon, or just want to take a peek at the engagement rings for inspiration, you can make an appointment to shop the collection via its website.