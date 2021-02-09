(Runway)
Peer back through some of the best runway moments of all time.
French fashion designer Jean Patou launched his eponymous brand after moving to Paris in 1910 to become a couturier. Patou is known for helping to end the era of flapper fashion and is thought to have invented the tennis skirt.
The iconic French fashion label was founded in 1946 and founder Christian Dior was known for sharp tailoring and sweeping skirts — a romantic alternative to the streamlined looks women wore during World War II.