This Is What Fashion Week Has Looked Like For The Last 100 Years

Peer back through some of the best runway moments of all time.

By Aemilia Madden
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Jean Patou 1922

French fashion designer Jean Patou launched his eponymous brand after moving to Paris in 1910 to become a couturier. Patou is known for helping to end the era of flapper fashion and is thought to have invented the tennis skirt.

W. G. Phillips/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Christian Dior 1948

The iconic French fashion label was founded in 1946 and founder Christian Dior was known for sharp tailoring and sweeping skirts — a romantic alternative to the streamlined looks women wore during World War II.

The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media/Getty Images

