Menu
(Runway)
These Haute Couture Statement Dresses Are The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of
A moment of appreciation, please.
By
Alison Syrett
9 hours ago
courtesy of Schiaparelli
You can count on every fashion week for some major gown inspiration. But the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 dresses ahead — all worthy of a red carpet moment — are in a league of their own. Keep clicking for the designs TZR can’t stop talking about.
courtesy of Chanel
This dazzling Dior number is the Old Hollywood-meets-Ren Faire mash-up the world didn’t know it needed.
courtesy of Dior
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.