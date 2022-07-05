(Runway)

These Haute Couture Statement Dresses Are The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

A moment of appreciation, please.

By Alison Syrett
courtesy of Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022
You can count on every fashion week for some major gown inspiration. But the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 dresses ahead — all worthy of a red carpet moment — are in a league of their own. Keep clicking for the designs TZR can’t stop talking about.courtesy of Chanel
This dazzling Dior number is the Old Hollywood-meets-Ren Faire mash-up the world didn’t know it needed. courtesy of Dior

Tap