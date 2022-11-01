(Shopping)

These 10 Half Zip Sweaters Have Endless Layering Potential

Peak fall vibes.

@taylasnts via @everlane
Tayla Santo for Everlane
The half-zip sweaters of fall 2022 are full of outfit potential: You can throw one over a dress to make it more casual, toss the style atop leggings, or team the silhouette with straight leg jeans (so Princess Diana off-duty!). Shop 10 perfect takes on the hero piece ahead.@karo.couture via @varley
