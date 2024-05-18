Graduation season is upon us and I’ve already started on the festivities as my twin brothers, who are the youngest of the clan, are in the class of 2024. Over Mother’s Day weekend, I cheered Julian on from my living room as his now alma mater only offered 4 tickets per family. In early June, I’ll make my way over to Hanover, NH for Ian’s graduation, and celebrate both brothers IRL. This is my first formal graduation ceremony in almost a decade, but I think I still have the swing of things when it comes to dressing up.

Mapping out the logistics — how to get there, where to stay, complicated family dynamics, etc. — has been more challenging than expected so I’m trying not to think too hard about what I’m wearing. I’m driving up with my brother Nigel and his best friend, and staying in an accommodation on-campus so I have no choice, but to pack light. I’m getting my hair braided so I don’t have to use excess products or tools (or wake up early to style it). As far as outfit options, I don’t have an itinerary to plan around so I’m relying on these vibes: easy, breezy, cool adult. My packing list includes a selection of dresses, separates, and accessories that I can mix and match into cohesive looks.